Peyton Manning’s “Monday Night Football” experiment has been a big success for ESPN

Published

3 mins ago

on

ESPN’s pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off … albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted.

Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback received a forum where he doesn’t have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he has been able to bring along his brother for the ride.

The Manningcast — or as ESPN calls it “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — has drawn rave reviews along with plenty of viewers. The five Manningcasts on ESPN2 are averaging 1.59 million viewers. The most recent one, the Nov. 1 game between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, averaged 1.96 million, which is the largest audience ever for an ESPN alternate telecast.

“The interesting thing is they are doing it on their terms,” said Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports who now runs his own sports television consulting company. “Many thought they would be good analysts, but this has gone probably better than some people anticipated.”

The Mannings’ foray into broadcasting has been the top story in what has been a strong first half of the season for the NFL on TV. Games are averaging 16.4 million TV and digital viewers, which is the highest average through Week 9 since 2015 and up 9% over last year. It is also a 2% gain over 2019.

It was expected that the audience would increase after last season was played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with empty stadiums presenting a strange viewing dynamic, and many people’s viewing habits changing. The first half of the season also occurred in the midst of a presidential campaign, when some were watching cable news channels.

“The response from teammates, fans, and the league has been really cool,” Eli Manning said. “The show is fun because I am doing what I love. I spent my entire childhood watching football alongside Peyton, so we’ve had some practice at this.

“We’re trying to educate fans when we can, but mostly we’re just trying to entertain them and enjoy the game.”

The Manningcast is a partnership between ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. This is the first of a three-year deal for them to do 10 games per season. It resumes this week when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers along with the Nov. 22 game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While some would like to see it extend to a full season, the current setup benefits all parties. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro got to achieve his goal of Peyton Manning becoming a part of “Monday Night Football” while both Mannings get to do it without having to go to the stadiums. Eli does it from his house in New Jersey and Peyton from a facility close to his place in Denver.

Both Mannings have also proved to adjust quickly to the flow of the game on television. After having a hard time getting in and out of breaks during the Sept. 13 opener between Baltimore and Las Vegas, the flow has been much improved.

There was a possibility that there would have been a third person to serve as a host, but the rapport between the two brothers has eliminated any need for that.

“You can’t fake chemistry. Siblings in general have a chemistry that isn’t easily duplicated. That, mixed in with their Hall of Fame football knowledge and knack for entertainment, has been a great recipe,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN’s Senior Vice President of Programming. “They’re so authentic and relatable to the fans. You never know when they are coming or what facial expression is coming next.”

The show was a success from the opening week, especially the fourth quarter and overtime segment between Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and the Mannings when they were breaking down the action.

Pilson noted that when there are skilled guests like Wilson joining in the conversation, it makes the flow of the broadcasts much better.

“Most of the time I want to hear more game analysis,” Pilson said. “When you have guests relevant to the game, it works well.”

There have been some rough patches, such as Eli Manning flashing two middle fingers when he was trying to show what Philadelphia fans thought of him during a game against the Cowboys. There was also Marshawn Lynch’s profanity-filled segment during Seattle’s Oct. 25 game against New Orleans.

“I had to remind Eli that this show is live, so Eli’s learned his lesson,” Peyton Manning said during that game. “Marshawn, I probably should have … handled him. We apologize for that. Anyway, let’s get back to some football here.”

Love Hard,” a holiday romantic comedy that stars comedian Jimmy O. Yang, was the most-watched movie on Netflix in the U.S. and the U.K. early this week.

It’s number one: The film, directed by Hernán Jiménez, was the No. 1 movie on Netflix from Monday to Wednesday, as per Flixpatrol, a website that gathers streaming data about films and TV shows, We Got This Covered reported.

  • Although “Love Hard” only received a 56% on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the rom-com managed to rake in a 96% audience score out of its more than 1,000 ratings. The film was also rated 6.4 out of 10 on IMDB.
  • Nina Dobrev, who plays Natalie Bauer in the film, took to Twitter to thank everyone who watched and supported “Love Hard” on Netflix.

Other details: “Love Hard” follows the story of Bauer, a writer for a dating column looking for love through an online dating app. She meets Josh Lin (Jimmy O. Yang) through the app, but after flying 3,000 miles to meet him, she realizes that she was catfished and that Lin used the picture of a different man, Tag (Darren Barnet).

﻿

  • Speaking to Pop Sugar, Yang, 34, said rom-coms give the “hope of love” to “underdogs out there, much like me.”
  • “It’s like, ‘Ah, there is a shot for me out there or there is a chance out there,’” he said. “This role wasn’t written to be a particular ethnicity. I think it’s super awesome that they cast me as an Asian person and my [onscreen] family [is] an Asian cast. At the end of the day, it’s about the underdogs.”
  • “Love Hard” made its streaming debut on Netflix on Nov. 5, according to Pure Wow.

Featured Image via Netflix

A California mother is seeking justice after watching her 15-year-old daughter get violently punched at a local basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon.

What happened: The incident, which was caught on video, occurred during a game between SoCal Blaze and Dream Academy at the MAP Sports Facility in Garden Grove. The victim, Lauryn Ham, plays for SoCal Blaze and was reportedly attacked in the last four minutes of the game.

  • SoCal Blaze was winning by 20 points when someone from the rival team took a swing at Lauryn, her mother Alice Ham told NextShark. Prior to the attack, the player in question — who is also a minor — shot a three-pointer and fell backwards onto Lauryn.
  • When both players got up and walked to the other side of the court, the unidentified child’s mother allegedly told her, “You better hit her.” The player in question then sucker-punched Lauryn, as seen in the now-viral video.
  • The game was reportedly stopped after Lauryn fell down, and her coach and a medical attendant checked on her. Afterward, her coach reported the incident to the tournament director. The attacker and her mother were then forced to leave the venue.

The aftermath: Lauryn, who was in shock, was taken to an urgent care facility for immediate medical attention, Alice told NextShark. The family soon filed a police report.

  • “Lauryn is healing slowly day by day. However, the full extent of her injuries are still unknown and we seek to follow up with additional care,” said Alice, who was absent during the game but learned of the incident from other parents.
  • Alice identified the mother of her daughter’s attacker as Tyra Hunt, the wife of former NBA basketball player Corey Benjamin. She believes both mother and daughter should be held accountable for their actions. “I don’t believe the child should be allowed to play basketball for the foreseeable future until she can get help. The mother should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for inciting violence,” she said.
  • Alice described Hunt ordering her daughter to attack Lauryn as “reprehensible.”
  • “This was an atrocious act,” Alice said. “Any reasonable person who sees this video clip inherently knows they are seeing something wrong. This intentional assault on my daughter should never be condoned or tolerated in basketball or any other type of youth sports.”
Lauryn Ham. Image via Alice Ham for NextShark
  • Lauryn started playing basketball in the second grade at a local league called SouthEast Youth Organization, which was made up of teams that were predominantly Asian American. “She had such a great experience that in 4th grade, she decided to take basketball a little more seriously and joined a local club called OC Rhythm,” Alice said.
  • Police are now gathering evidence and taking statements from all involved parties, according to Alice. She is waiting to hear back once the full report is complete.

Featured Images via Alice Ham for NextShark

FRANKLIN — Although he did not always know who was watching, Mack Gulla left an impression on his future high school coach all the way back as a seventh-grader.

That coach was Eian Bain, and years later, the leader of the Franklin Panthers knew Gulla could be the type of running back that could make a difference in his program.

“Oh, yeah (I knew Gulla would be good even back as a youth player),” said Bain this past Tuesday as his team practiced for this weekend’s Div. 1 quarterfinal with Methuen. “This whole grade. It’s kind of funny, because … every year, you get here, things feel different, look different. This is the first team I can remember watching a lot of these guys play youth football. Not the freshmen, because I didn’t go to many games in the pandemic. I can remember watching Mack, and Shane Kindred, and (Jared) Arone, and (Will) Tracey. I can remember watching all those guys as seventh-graders. When we got here, they were in the seventh grade. I can very vividly remember all those guys.”

Gulla, now a senior and Franklin’s star running back, also remembers those days.

“I saw (Bain) on the sidelines a couple of games,” Gulla said. “I did not know he was the head coach, though. I didn’t know that until the end of the year. Obviously, once I figured it out, it was kind of, got to step up my game for the head coach here. That was the year we had the most success, but we lost to North Attleboro.”

However, this year Franklin has not lost to anyone in eight games, and Gulla is a massive reason why. He has carried the ball 190 times for 1,390 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

What sets Gulla apart is he is a true workhorse back. It is not out of the ordinary to see him tote the rock 30 or more times in a game. No one on Franklin’s tough schedule has truly stopped Gulla yet, and he has been the true pace-setter for the Panthers’ offense.

But to call Gulla a workhorse does not allow him his full measure as a back. He also has breakaway speed, and is not one to get caught from behind once he hits the secondary.

“Most coaches have said, after our game, ‘He’s a lot faster in person,’” Bain said. “And he plays even faster.”

Perhaps the quintessential Gulla run this season came against Brockton during the second week. He took one handoff against the Boxers, then ran into some tacklers in the defensive backfield. But he powered through, broke free, found the sideline, and ran 77 yards for a touchdown.

When asked what his best game was, that memory brought a big smile.

“Definitely Brockton,” Gulla said. “That was probably my best highlight of the year (so far).”

Gulla’s presence has affected the whole offense, and, really, the team.

“I just think (his teammates are) very confident in him,” Bain said. “They know what he brings, and how he … again, I think we have a lot of balance. We have a few really good wide receivers. We have a couple good running backs. I think teams have to decide how they’re going to play us. I think when you have a guy like Mack it tilts a balance a certain way. It gives us an amount of balance that we haven’t had. Even in the spring, people had said we were probably more balanced than we had been in a while run-pass. I think we are now even more so the case. I think that’s because of him.”

The way Gulla and the rest of the Panthers have played, it has brought everything full circle from those old youth football days.

“It just makes the grades below us, we set a high standard for them, knowing how successful we are this year,” Gulla said. “But it’s just great seeing all the seniors that I grew up playing with, clicking together again, being at the same place we were (in) seventh grade, eighth grade. It’s just awesome to see us all together.”

NAME: Mack Gulla

SCHOOL: Franklin

AGE: 18

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

POSITION: RB

NICKNAME: Gulla

FAMILY: (Father, mother, brothers and sisters) Father Chris, stepmom Kelly, brothers Chris and Jay, sister Avery

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Surpassing 1,000 yards

FAVORITE PERSONAL MOMENT IN SPORTS: Scoring

FAVORITE COURSE IN SCHOOL: Sports marketing

LEAST FAVORITE COURSE IN SCHOOL: Spanish

FAVORITE PIGOUT FOOD: Chick-fil-A

FAVORITE TV SHOW: Friday Night Lights

FAVORITE MOVIE: Interstellar

FAVORITE MUSICIAN: Lil Baby

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME: NHL

FAVORITE SMARTPHONE APP: Instagram

FAVORITE TWITTER ACCOUNT TO FOLLOW: NFL

FAVORITE PRO TEAM: Patriots

FAVORITE ATHLETE: Le’Veon Bell

HOW DO YOU PREPARE FOR A GAME: Listen to music, not be around people, stretch

IF YOU COULD BE SOMEONE ELSE FOR A DAY, WHO WOULD IT BE: Dwayne Johnson

CAREER AMBITIONS: Sports business world

