PHOTOS: RHOBH Cast Attends Sutton Stracke’s Showcase With Newbie as Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic Quote

Sutton Stracke hosted “A Parisian Night In LA” at her namesake boutique in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

After attending the opening of Kyle Richards‘ new store in Palm Springs, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast ventured to Sutton, where they enjoyed the debut of French designer Alexis Mabille‘s spring/summer 2022 collection and filmed scenes for season 12.

For the event, Sutton draped herself in a red blazer-style dress, which she paired with red lips and black heels.

Kyle Richards wore a black dress and boots with a silver necklace and large hoop earrings.

Garcelle Beauvais opted for an all-green ensemble with a silk blazer, matching pants, and a small handbag.

Crystal Kung-Minkoff opted for a monotone look as well.

Dorit Kemsley, who recently endured a shocking home robbery, showed up to the event in a black top and zebra-print skirt.

Jennifer Tilly, a close friend of Sutton’s and critic of RHOBH, was also present, and she wore a sparkling, printed mini-dress.

On Instagram, the Bravo Housewives shared a group photo of the cast, which included rumored newbie Sanela Diana Jenkins.

“The ladies of Beverly Hills filming tonight at The Sutton Concept! Newbie Diana Jenkins was in attendance,” the fan page wrote.

A number of others also shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the event.

As her castmates filmed at Sutton’s store, Erika Jayne, who feuded with Sutton for nearly the entire 11th season, took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a cryptic quote potentially in regard to her absence.

“And that’s show biz, kid,” her message read.

As for Lisa Rinna, she was not in attendance at the event because she was tending to her mother, Lois Rinna, who recently suffered a stroke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming last month and will air sometime in 2022.