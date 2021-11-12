Celebrities
PHOTOS: RHOBH Cast Attends Sutton Stracke’s Showcase With Newbie as Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic Quote
Sutton Stracke hosted “A Parisian Night In LA” at her namesake boutique in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.
After attending the opening of Kyle Richards‘ new store in Palm Springs, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast ventured to Sutton, where they enjoyed the debut of French designer Alexis Mabille‘s spring/summer 2022 collection and filmed scenes for season 12.
For the event, Sutton draped herself in a red blazer-style dress, which she paired with red lips and black heels.
Kyle Richards wore a black dress and boots with a silver necklace and large hoop earrings.
Garcelle Beauvais opted for an all-green ensemble with a silk blazer, matching pants, and a small handbag.
Crystal Kung-Minkoff opted for a monotone look as well.
Dorit Kemsley, who recently endured a shocking home robbery, showed up to the event in a black top and zebra-print skirt.
Jennifer Tilly, a close friend of Sutton’s and critic of RHOBH, was also present, and she wore a sparkling, printed mini-dress.
On Instagram, the Bravo Housewives shared a group photo of the cast, which included rumored newbie Sanela Diana Jenkins.
“The ladies of Beverly Hills filming tonight at The Sutton Concept! Newbie Diana Jenkins was in attendance,” the fan page wrote.
A number of others also shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the event.
As her castmates filmed at Sutton’s store, Erika Jayne, who feuded with Sutton for nearly the entire 11th season, took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a cryptic quote potentially in regard to her absence.
“And that’s show biz, kid,” her message read.
As for Lisa Rinna, she was not in attendance at the event because she was tending to her mother, Lois Rinna, who recently suffered a stroke.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming last month and will air sometime in 2022.
#BlackGirlMagic: Country Cuties Mickey Guyton, Madeline Edwards & Brittney Spencer Sing ‘Love My Hair’ At The #CMAs
The Country Music Awards got a taste of melanin magic Wednesday when some stunning songstresses took the stage. Black country singer Mickey Guyton [C] performed her track “Love My Hair” from her debut album and brought out fellow country cuties Brittney Spencer [L] and Madeline Edwards.[R]
The Tennesseean reports that the song actually carries a special message and was inspired by the story of Faith Fennidy, a Black student in Louisiana who was sent home from school after being told that her braided hair violated the school’s policy.
Faith was also on hand at the awards and joined the ladies on stage.
Guyton has a history of storytelling through her music and she sang of the racism she encountered as a child in Texas on “Black Like Me.”
The Tennessean adds that the ladies dished to them about the performance during rehearsals and Madeline Edwards said she believed it would be “a really historic moment for the CMAS, and for country music in general.”
“This song is about self love,” fellow songstress Mickey Guyton added. “We talk about loving our hair as Black women. It is also (about) truly loving who we are. I think so many of us are so mean to ourselves, and we need to learn to love ourselves a little bit. I really hope it touches a lot of people.”
How gorgeous did this Queens look at the #CMAS?
Are you familiar with these country singing stunners?
Jessica Simpson Releases Her First New Music Video In 13 Years: Watch ‘Particles’
After more than a decade since Jessica Simpson’s last album, she returned to music in a big way! The singer just released a cover of ‘Particles,’ a song she says ‘healed a broken piece of me.’
Is the world ready for a Jessica Simpson comeback? Although Jessica, 41, released a handful of songs in conjunction with her 2020 memoir, the fashion designer and early ’00s pop star really got fans buzzing over a possible return on Thursday (Nov. 11). Jessica released her version of “Particles” by Nothing but Thieves, reminding listeners that she has a voice. Originally a surging, guitar-driven slice of modern alt-rock, Jessica transformed the song into a haunting piano ballad. In the accompanying video, Jessica sits in a room filled with lit candles. She unloads her emotions into a microphone in front of her, delivering a powerful performance that had fans reeling.
Jessica celebrated the release of the song on her social media accounts. “The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me,” she captioned a still from the video that was posted to her Instagram account. “This song saved a broken piece of me.” The new song was greeted with joy from her fans. “I can’t believe people said that Jessica lost her talent… Here she is proving them all wrong!!! Welcome back Jess,” wrote one in the YouTube comments section. “This is extremely powerful! I’m so glad she’s singing again,” added another. “Never stop singing,” wrote one on Instagram.
Commercially, Jessica’s last major release was 2010’s Happy Christmas. Before that, she put out Do You Know on Epic/Columbia Nashville, marking her first major crossover into country music. Jessica did release six songs as part of her 2020 memoir, Open Book. “The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write.” The songs included “Heartbeat,” “Free Will,” “Party of One,” “Practice What You Preach,” “Sweet Temptation,” and “Your Fool.”
This might explain why Jessica chose to cover “Particles.” The song is about Nothing But Thieves’ singer Conor Mason’s addiction to sleep medications after experiencing insomnia and sleep deprivation on tour. “I wasn’t sleeping that well in the tour bus, and I was worried ’cause I had to sing,” he told FaceCulture (h/t Genius).
“So I went to a pharmacy and just got, you know, run-of-the-mill sleeping aid tablets,” he added. “I got through this tour for a week, and I was like ‘Oh cool, this is fine,’ not thinking too much about it. And then I came home, and I found myself not sleeping, and my mind made me go, ‘This must be because you’ve just used this tablets and you’re not used to,’ and it just spiraled, and for a year it just got worse and worse. And I was so addicted to taking these things. […] And we wrote a song called ‘Particles’ that was right in the center of everything going downhill.”
#TheHarderTheyFall Zazie Beetz Addresses Colorism Controversy About Her Role As Stagecoach Mary—‘I Understand The Privilege That I Have’
Actress Zazie Beetz is finally speaking out about her controversial role as the iconic Stagecoach Mary in Netflix’s widely acclaimed western The Harder They Fall.
In the film, the 34-year-old star portrays Mary Fields also known as Stagecoach Mary, who was the first Black woman to work as a star-route mail carrier in the 1890s. Some social media critics weren’t too happy that Beetz was tapped to play the famous Wild West legend, citing that the casting choice was colorist because Beetz is of a lighter complexion. Old photographs that have surfaced of Mary show that she was actually of a darker hue.
During an interview with The Times UK, Beetz said she thought about their differences in skin color even before she decided to take the role.
“I understand the privilege that I have as a light-skinned woman and it’s always on my mind. I have, multiple times, turned down roles because I felt I wasn’t the correct choice for the character,” she continued. “At the time when I read this script, almost all the other cast members had already signed on. I could see that the characters were largely based on fiction and not truly on their historical counterparts, and that none of the characters actually bore much physical likeness to the actors that played them … I saw it as a wonderful opportunity to explore an iconic genre, the spaghetti western, and make it something new.”
Beetz, who is of half African American and half German descent, said that even before the backlash from naysayers she has also “struggled” identifying with both sides of her mixed-race heritage. The Primetime Emmy nominee recalled a memory of when she was confronted with an identity crisis at the age of 11 or 12.
“I was a part of this leadership programme for young black girls. We were all in the cafeteria when some song came on, and all the girls started dancing. I was like, what is this? What is this dance? What is the song? It’s a superficial example, but I remember having a really visceral reaction and thinking, ‘Am I not black enough?’” she explained.
The Harder They Fall is inspired by real-life Black historical figures including Nat Lov (played by Jonathan Majors), who became one of the most notorious cowboys to dominate the Old West in the 1850s. Despite the backlash, Beetz said she was happy to be a part of the film and to educate viewers about Black people’s presence during that time period.
“There were a lot of black people in the West, and it was not a rare thing or an anomaly,” Beetz added to The Times UK.
See the full story on Zazie here.
Have you seen The Harder They Fall? What do you think of the film? Tell us below and listen to Zazie Beetz share more about her role as Stagecoach Mary below.
