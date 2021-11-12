News
Police investigating racist video targeting Prior Lake frosh
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Police said Thursday they have been investigating a racist video targeting a Black freshman at a suburban Twin Cities high school.
The announcement came after hundreds of students and community members showed up to Prior Lake High School to support the 14-year-old girl. School leaders had cancelled classes early, citing safety concerns with the protest.
The video, which had been shared widely on social media early this week, appears to include two girls making racist remarks mixed in with obscenities.
“Late Monday evening I was advised of a horrific, hateful, racist video,” Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said at a news conference, adding that his department has been investigating all week. He declined to comment on potential charges.
Nya Sigin, the target of the video, said another classmate shared it with her on Monday night. She said it was the “most disgusting thing” she has ever witnessed.
“To think that they could even say such things about another human being, it’s beyond me,” she said.
“Nobody wants a racist video in their community,” said Teri Staloch, superintendent for Prior Lake-Savage Schools. “What I hope collectively everyone in this room is concerned about is the impact on our students, and how together continue to embrace, share and listen and elevate their voices to hear what they need.”
Police said threats made towards family members of the girls who posted the video are also being investigated.
Thomas Rhett books New Year’s Eve tour stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center
Country star Thomas Rhett will return to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center for the third time for a special New Year’s Eve show with support from Cole Swindell and Conner Smith.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 through Ticketmaster, with prices to be announced.
The son of country singer Rhett Akins, Rhett grew up surrounded by some of the genre’s biggest names. He started playing drums in junior high and later joined his father in concert. After high school, he studied communications in college, but dropped out at the age of 20 to pursue a career in music.
Rhett landed his first gig as a songwriter and penned hits for Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line. In 2012, he released his first single, “Something to Do with My Hands” and hit the road opening for Lady Antebellum. His second single, “Beer with Jesus,” went gold, kicking off a string of smashes including “It Goes Like This,” “Get Me Some of That,” “Make Me Wanna,” “Crash and Burn,” “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me,” “Look What God Gave Her,” “Beer Can’t Fix” and “Country Again.” His songs “Die a Happy Man” and “What’s Your Country Song” hit No. 1.
Local audiences first saw Cole Swindell when he opened for Luke Bryan at the X in 2014. The following year, he spent a two-night stand supporting Kenny Chesney at Target Field. He has since headlined the Myth in 2016, Treasure Island Casino in 2017 and the Armory in 2018. His hits include “Chillin’ It,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory,” “Break Up in the End” and “Single Saturday Night.” Newcomer Conner Smith recently released the single “I Hate Alabama.”
State volleyball: Wayzata continues its unbeaten run into Class 4A final
Rogers was playing high-level volleyball in the first set of its Class 4A state tournament semifinal match Thursday against unbeaten Wayzata.
“That was the best I’d seen them play,” Wayzata setter Stella Swenson said. “They played phenomenally. Really well.”
The Royals led the top-seeded Trojans 23-22 in that set. But then Wayzata does what it always does — find a way to win. The Trojans scored the final three points of the set to take a 1-0 lead, clearing the way for a 25-23, 25-11, 25-15 semifinal sweep at Xcel Energy Center to advance to Saturday’s state final.
Wayzata (33-0) hasn’t lost a match since the 2019 season.
“When we took that first set, it felt like we crushed their spirit a bit. They had a lot going and were like ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s beat them. Let’s win,’ ” Wayzata libero Ella Voegele said. “But when we took that, it kind of felt like we just crushed their hope, and from there we just took it and we ran with it.”
Rogers (28-5) did in the first set what teams have done all season against the Trojans — give them its best shot.
“We’re used to it, and we really like it,” Swenson said. “We really like when people try their hardest.”
When that best shot doesn’t lead to a set victory, it’s tough to not feel a little down.
“To take that first set was just huge for us,” Swenson said. “The first set is kind of a big deal in volleyball, because it can take momentum to either team. It was really big for us to take that first set. It was very exciting.”
Fifth-seeded Rogers finished with as many errors (27) as kills. The Royals have a couple of fierce jump servers, but they were negated by Wayzata’s top-tier serve-receivers. The Trojans have no real weaknesses, which make holes all the harder to dig out of.
“I certainly wouldn’t say we played our best volleyball,” Rogers coach Bo Schmidt said. “We had a lot of errors. And when you play a team like Wayzata with a huge block and great defense, you try to do more than you usually do, and I think that led to a lot of our mistakes. And then with a team like Wayzata, if you give them three or four points, it’s a real uphill battle.”
Wayzata is now one win away from finishing a perfect season, but Trojans coach Scott Jackson wasn’t all that interested in looking ahead to anything past Saturday’s state title match.
“I’m hungry, I know they’re hungry. We want to finish,” Jackson said. “Let’s get after it one more time. I don’t want to think about finality until it’s final. I want to get after it. I don’t want to take it for granted. We’ll have a lot of time to enjoy what happens, but we’ve got to make it happen first.”
Missouri family thankful after local veteran has tough battle with COVID-19
RICHMOND, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri family is counting their blessings this Veteran’s Day after their hero battled COVID-19 and came close to dying but never game up hope.
A man who fought for our country, in the fight of his life against COVID-19.
Things are starting to look up after more than two months at the VA Center in Columbia, Missouri. He’s recovering now at North Kansas City Hospital.
“He’s been in hospitals for 63 days now,” his wife Jennifer Jobe said. She and her husband Christopher Jobe spent their sixth wedding anniversary in the hospital.
“It was our sixth wedding anniversary and he’s going to be on a second life support machine,” she said.
In September, they both tested positive for COVID-19. So did their 10-year-old daughter. Christopher’s symptoms were the worst.
“His changed into COVID plus Pneumonia,” she said.
Roy County doctors told Christopher there were no open beds at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
Doctors in Columbia, Missouri had to put the 28-year-old into a medically induced coma. He spent 28 days on a ventilator and an echo machine for 14. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of survival.
“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he said. “It is a horrible feeling to have to go through all that. But I’m thankful that I made it.”
Christopher said it took mental toughness. A tool he picked up while serving five years as a mechanic in the Marine Corps.
“I tried to stay positive the whole time,” he said. “I kept telling myself you’re going to make it, you’re going to make it. My wife was also telling me you’re going to make it. We prayed a lot and I know there were a lot of people telling me you’re going to make it.”
He said faith and prayer prevailed. He credits a family photo and God for getting him through, almost home to his girls and his wife, proud of her hero.
“He’s the most strongest, selfless, person I know and so I find that every breath is a second chance,” Jennifer said.
The Jobe’s were not vaccinated. That changed. Jennifer just got her second dose and Christopher also plans to get the shot as well.
The family is hoping Christopher will be released by Thanksgiving so the family can spend the holidays together.
