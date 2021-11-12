“Ready To Love” Exclusive: Move Over Aisha? Frank Cozies Up To Mumen On Their First Date!

Y’all… “Ready To Love” is really taking some unexpected twists and turns.
Happy Friday y’all. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “Ready To Love” for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we watch as sparks fly on Mumen and Frank’s date, and Frank opens up about really liking her energy and personality.
Check out the clip below:
Not the “Lady and the Tramp” though! Frank knows he was trying to put his lips on Mumen’s!
Here’s a synopsis of what to expect from tonight’s episode:
Midway through the process, the power shifts back to the men as Tommy calls upon them to step outside the box and date women they haven’t connected with yet. The assignment helps expose unexpected romances, dying sparks and fresh jealousies.
We’re excited to see who else is making new connections. Do you have any predictions? We can’t wait to see where this is going. Do you like Frank and Mumen as a pairing?
Tune in to Ready To Love on Fridays at 8/7c, only on OWN.
Will you be watching? The pressure is on for this season to be the one where love actually lasts! Do you see any couples with long term potentia? We’re thinking Cornelius and Kamil might be the ones.
Tatyana Ali stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie ‘A Picture Perfect Holiday,’ and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the film.
Tatyana Ali plays Gaby Jones in the Lifetime holiday movie A Picture Perfect Holiday, which premieres November 13. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Gaby gets an unexpected surprise when she shows up at the cabin she rented. She’s minding her business when a man named Sean, played by Henderson Wade, comes downstairs in just a towel.
“Can I help you?” the man asks. This catches Gaby off guard. She has no idea who this man is, and he is thinking the same thing about her. Gaby asks what he’s doing at the cabin.
Turns out, they both rented this cabin. Gaby thinks there must be some mistake, while Sean believes this to be a hilarious prank. Gaby tells Sean she’s going to make a call to the woman who booked this cabin for her. Sean replies he’ll do the same on his end.
Gaby truly believes she’s the one who should be the only person in this cabin. “I think you’ll see you’re the mistaken one,” she says to Sean. Could this situation prove to be the ultimate holiday meet-cute?!
Gaby is a fashion photographer who is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Encouraged by an editor, played by Dina Meyer, to attend the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby reluctantly signs up despite not being a huge fan of the holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double-booked with wildlife photographer Sean but soon discovers there’s more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they’re willing to take a risk in order to share a picture-perfect holiday together. A Picture Perfect Holiday is part of the It’s A Wonderful Lifetime lineup and will air at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday, and as expected, many of her family members and friends were in attendance.
According to a series of reports, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards looked on as the couple, both 40, said their “I do’s.” They were also joined by a number of famous faces, including Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, and Evan Ross.
“My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝,” Paris wrote on Instagram with a photo of herself in a wedding veil on November 11, also adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.
In a photo, Kathy was seen arriving at the event in a white wrap dress with red hearts and nude heels.
Mother of the bride Kathy Hilton arrives for daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in a robe. Credit: APEX/MEGA
Kyle wore a green silk dress as her husband, Mauricio Umansky, looked handsome, as per the usual, in a white button-down with black prints and a black suit and pants.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky arrive for Paris Hilton’s wedding. Credit: APEX/MEGA
Kim wore a black sparkling gown and black booties as she was seen hugging daughter Brooke Wiederhorn.
Kim Richards is seen with daughter Brooke Wiederhorn at Paris Hilton’s wedding. Credit: APEX/MEGA
According to PEOPLE, Paris and Carter’s wedding festivities will continue with two additional parties in the coming days, both of which will be filmed for her new Peacock series, Paris in Love, which premiered on Thursday.
Paris and Carter began dating in November 2019 after meeting through mutual friends, and they got engaged in a beachside proposal in February.
“We just had this incredible chemistry,” Hilton told the magazine in 2020. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”
“Before, I don’t think I was ready for a good relationship. If you don’t know yourself fully, you can’t let someone else in. I feel so grateful to have found the perfect match. And this feels like it was always meant to happen. I feel like this is meant to be,” she added.
According to a second report from TMZ, the event was held at Paris’ late grandfather’s sprawling Bel-Air estate.
Last month, Kathy and Kyle were joined by their RHOBH castmates, including Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, to celebrate Paris’ bridal shower.
New episodes of Paris in Love begin streaming every Thursday on Peacock.