#RHOPReunion Exclusive Clip: Karen & Gizelle Get Emotional When Challenged To ‘Say Something Positive’ To Each Other
The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6 reunion isn’t just filled drama, it also includes an emotional moment between two of the O.G. housewives.
During part two of #RHOP’s four-part reunion, viewers will see Karen and Gizelle become emotional while discussing their friendship history.
Karen and Gizelle were friends long before they became Bravo housewives but over the years they’ve feuded over Karen’s husband’s tax woes, and most recently, Gizelle’s so-called “death wish” against him that spurned Karen’s “broken whore from Hampton” diss.
Despite the messiness, Gizelle confessed during the #RHOPReunion, that she was touched by Karen putting their feud aside to bring her a gift at her “Reasonably Shady” podcast launch. She was also particularly touched to see Karen hug her daughters.
“We were in the doghouse with each other but you were woman enough to say, ‘I’m coming to this woman’s house, I gotta bring her something,” said Gizelle when asked to say something positive to Karen.
“That was respectable and then when you saw my kids you jumped up and hugged them. That shows the level of the deepness of a relationship that we have. You’ve seen my kids grow up and you would never disrespect them and so I appreciate that.”
“Don’t make me cry,” responds Karen while holding back tears.
Take an exclusive look below.
Looks like their feud might finally be finished.
Also during the reunion, the ladies will continue to take Candiace to task for her habitual line-stepping throughout the season, and Mia is questioned about her erratic social media behavior. Not only that but Wendy gets fired up about the Eddie rumors but winds up finding herself in the hot seat.
Part two of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, November 14, at 8pm ET/PT.
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Orlando Bloom Gives Katy Perry The Thumbs Up On Her Dark Hair Makeover: ‘Finally’
Orlando Bloom approves! Katy Perry went back to her brunette roots, and her fiancé was very pleased with the hairdo switch-up.
Orlando Bloom gave his stamp of approval on fiancée Katy Perry‘s latest hair-color transformation. The “Roar” songstress, 37, dyed her hair from blonde back to her brunette roots, and she debuted the stunning new look at the CMA Awards on Nov. 10. Katy also documented the hair-dying process in a series of photos and videos in an Instagram post, which garnered a complimentary comment from Orlando, 44.
“Finally,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote on Katy’s post, along with a red heart emoji. Apparently, Orlando had been waiting for Katy to switch things up and return to her natural brunette hair! Other stars approved of Katy’s new look as well, including Karlie Kloss and Erin Foster. Karlie, 29, left a string of fire emojis in the comments section, while Erin, 39, said, “Yess I want it.”
Katy looked so gorgeous in the IG post that Orlando gushed over. A few of the images featured the mother-of-one slaying in the brown leather dress and pearl necklace she wore to the CMA Awards. As for the hair-dying footage, Katy looked very excited as she sat in a chair while the hair colorer darkened her locks. “I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” she captioned her post, adding the hashtags “Viviennewestwood” and “cmaaawards.”
Katy’s switched up her hair color a few times since she started dating Orlando in 2016. The pair briefly broke up but reconciled, which led to their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy (full name Daisy Dove Bloom), on August 2020. In an interview with Variety in September for the magazine’s 2021 Power of Women issue, Katy called motherhood the “biggest life changer.”
“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” the “Part of Me” singer said. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best.”
REPORT: Kathy Hilton is Refusing to Return to RHOBH, Holding Out for a Salary Raise as Kyle Richards Speaks Out
Kathy Hilton is reportedly holding out on signing the contract she was presented to appear as a “friend” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.
As the rest of the cast continues to film scenes for the new episodes without her, insiders claim that Kathy, season 11’s comic relief and a fast fan favorite, is refusing to get back in front of the cameras until Bravo offers her a raise.
According to a report shared by TMZ on November 12, Kathy doesn’t feel that the network’s offer is high enough to warrant a return and because of that, she is waiting to officially sign on to a part-time role for season 12.
Although Kathy hasn’t shared any comments in regard to her alleged refusal to film, the outlet caught up with Kyle Richards on Thursday morning as she enjoyed a day out with co-star Crystal Kung-Minkoff and questioned her about the whereabouts of Kathy.
“Where do you think? She’s getting ready for Paris’ wedding,“ Kyle replied, noting that her older sister was helping her daughter, Paris Hilton, ahead of her November 11 wedding.
Then, when the outlet further pressed her for information, asking if Kathy would be filming for RHOBH season 12, Kyle offered a vague response.
“Not today… Because Paris is getting married today,” she explained.
While Kathy surely was busy with Paris on Thursday, her daughter’s big day, sources insisted to TMZ that Kathy has been absent from filming thus far due to her pending salary demands.
Prior to the start of production on season 12, Kathy appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she said she’d “love to” return for the new season.
“Well we first have to see if I’m invited back,” Kathy shared. “About two weeks after the reunion, we find out if we’re invited back. I mean, I would love to. I had really a lot of fun.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 began filming in October and will air on Bravo sometime in 2022.
Drink Champs Releases Part 2 Of The Kanye West Interview With Special Guest Larry Hoover Jr. [Video]
Drink Champs and Revolt TV deliver part 2 of their Kanye West interview featuring an appearance by special guest Larry Hoover Jr.
During Drink Champs‘ first part of their Kanye West interview, we were left with tons of sound bites and inspiration to last a lifetime.
In Ye’s first appearance on the show, he didn’t hold back and answered every question as honestly as we’ve come to expect from Ye. While the internet had a field day with Ye saying signing Big Sean is the worst decision he ever made, Ye also dropped a ton of gems during his interview and made sure to give a lot of people their flowers and credited Soulja Boy and Future for changing the rap game with their influence.
Earlier this week, NORE broke the news that he had part 2 of the interview in the chamber and would be releasing it this week. In the second part of the interview, Ye is joined by Larry Hoover Jr. as he has been focused on helping free his father Larry Hoover Sr., even going to the White House and pitching his release to Donald Trump.
In the second installment, Ye also gives his unfiltered thoughts on cancel culture and explains how no one can cancel anyone and thinks people should talk out their differences.
You can watch Ye’s full interview featuring Larry Hoover Jr. below.
