RHOPReunion Exclusive Clip: Karen & Gizelle Get Emotional When Challenged To ‘Say Something Positive’ To Each Other

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6 reunion isn’t just filled drama, it also includes an emotional moment between two of the O.G. housewives.

During part two of #RHOP’s four-part reunion, viewers will see Karen and Gizelle become emotional while discussing their friendship history.

Karen and Gizelle were friends long before they became Bravo housewives but over the years they’ve feuded over Karen’s husband’s tax woes, and most recently, Gizelle’s so-called “death wish” against him that spurned Karen’s “broken whore from Hampton” diss.

Despite the messiness, Gizelle confessed during the #RHOPReunion, that she was touched by Karen putting their feud aside to bring her a gift at her “Reasonably Shady” podcast launch. She was also particularly touched to see Karen hug her daughters.

“We were in the doghouse with each other but you were woman enough to say, ‘I’m coming to this woman’s house, I gotta bring her something,” said Gizelle when asked to say something positive to Karen. “That was respectable and then when you saw my kids you jumped up and hugged them. That shows the level of the deepness of a relationship that we have. You’ve seen my kids grow up and you would never disrespect them and so I appreciate that.” “Don’t make me cry,” responds Karen while holding back tears.

Take an exclusive look below.

<br />

Looks like their feud might finally be finished.

Also during the reunion, the ladies will continue to take Candiace to task for her habitual line-stepping throughout the season, and Mia is questioned about her erratic social media behavior. Not only that but Wendy gets fired up about the Eddie rumors but winds up finding herself in the hot seat.

Part two of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, November 14, at 8pm ET/PT.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.