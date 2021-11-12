In the mean time, Miley has also been living the single life for more than a year now. She recently reflected on her relationship status while onstage at one of her concerts. “I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner, if I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night,” she admitted. “But then [performing] was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music. It’s the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at this time.”
Sarah Jessica Parker Transforms Into Sarah Sanderson In 1st Look At ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — Photo
She’s back, witches: Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted on set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as her character Sarah Sanderson.
Someone must have lit the black flame candle: Sarah Jessica Parker has once again transformed into her beloved Hocus Pocus character Sarah Sanderson for the upcoming sequel. The actress, 56, was recently spotted on set of Hocus Pocus 2 in Rhode Island in her signature multi-colored witch costume and billowing wavy blonde hair. SJP and several crew members were filming outside of the Old Colony House in Newport, which will act as Salem, Massachusetts, as seen in the photo HERE.
The star will reprise her role in the highly-anticipated sequel alongside fellow original Sanderson sisters Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The sequel, set to premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022, will pick up 29 years after teen Max Dennison (played by Omri Katz) lit the black flame candle and resurrected the witch sisters. In present day Salem, the Sanderson sisters are out for revenge — and it’s up to teens Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) to stop them.
Doug Jones will also return to reprise his role as Billy Butcherson, Winifred’s undead ex-boyfriend. Along with the three teens tasked to stop the witches, a series of new, notable faces are also joining the sequel: Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, and Taylor Paige Henderson. As for whether other fan favorites from the original 1993 film will return, Omri recently revealed to TMZ that he hasn’t been approached to reprise his role as Max.
He told TMZ in October, however, that he “would be honored” to return, saying that it “would be good for the fans.” Variety first reported in March 2020 that a sequel was happening, but at the time, it was unclear whether any of the original stars would reprise their roles. Confirmation of SJP, Bette, and Kathy’s return followed in May 2021. The confirmation came after all three stars previously expressed an interest in reprising their roles.
“I think that it’s something that Bette and Kathy and I are… very hospitable to the idea,” SJP said on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce in May 2020. “We wanna fly again,” Bette told Entertainment Tonight in October 2019. “I hope Disney+ is a big success, and I hope we get to do it.” Kathy added in the same interview, “I’m happy that it’s happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it. If we’re not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that’d be really fun.”
Saint West, 5, Looks So Big In Adorable New Photos With His 3 Siblings: ‘Heart & Soul’
Saint West looks all grown up in new photos with his siblings shared by mom Kim Kardashian.
They grow up so fast. Kim Kardashian shared sweet new photos of her children with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder, 41, shared snapshots of North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, posed among some hay on her Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Saint looks all grown in the first snapshot alongside sister Chicago, who could be seen rocking a Britney Spears t-shirt under her flannel long sleeve. In the second image, North and Psalm join in on the sibling snapshot. Kim called her children her “heart and soul” in the caption.
Kim and Kanye, 44, split in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo are still amidst a divorce but co-parent their four children together. A source previously told PEOPLE that the reality TV star is “focused” on co-parenting after she and the children attended the rapper’s Donda listening party in Atlanta in August.
“It’s very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye,” the source told the outlet. “Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce.”
Amid the separation, Kim has been romantically linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who she got to know after she hosted the October 9 episode of the sketch comedy series. After a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on October 29, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the two reportedly had dinner twice in New York in early November.
A source recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that the unlikely duo just “click” together. “Pete really likes that Kim is sexy, confident and her own person,” the source revealed. “Pete loves that she gets his sense of humor. They just click and like to do normal things like get pizza.”
The two have also apparently bonded over one commonality, too: the loss of their fathers. Kim’s father Robert Kardashian passed at the age of 59 from cancer, while Pete’s father Scott Davidson, a firefighter, passed at the age of 33 after responding to the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001.
“They both lost their father so young, and both their mothers are very important in their lives,” the source shared. “That is something very organic for him to grab a hold of as it makes him feel like he has someone on his side. Plus, she is just cool and wants to have fun and that is exactly what Pete is interested in himself. The benefit is in its simplicity.”
Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics
Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair.
Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.
Miley is known for her rock star style, and she also stunned in the recent Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. For the occasion, the singer wore a blue, fringed dress that also featured a cream-colored feathered skirt that wrapped around her midsection. To complete the look, Miley wore her blonde hair in curls and styled in a half-up ponytail with her bangs hanging around her forehead. The “Edge of Midnight” star posed for solo photos for the event and also took pics with pop star Billie Eilish.
Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Relationship Status After Having A ‘Hot Girl Summer’
Rebel Wilson may be a single gal, but she’s not really going on ‘a ton of dates’ at the moment. Find out more about the ‘How To Be Single’ star’s love life here!
Single and ready to … keep it low key! Rebel Wilson, 40, revealed that although she’s living her best single life at the moment, she’s not necessarily looking to date someone seriously. “I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer‘ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun,’” Rebel told PEOPLE on Nov. 11. “[But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.”
The Pitch Perfect actress shared she “did date a few people over the summer” and “had a really nice time,” but that she’s still “looking for the right person,” and therefore not going on a ton of dates at the moment. “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for,” she adds. “I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”
Earlier this year, Rebel split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch, 29, just four months after making their relationship Instagram official. Following that breakup, Rebel said she tried out a dating up, but since deleted her profile. “I got too much attention, so I’m not on anymore,” she explained.
Although Rebel may not be super intentional about starting a relationship just yet, she did admit to having her eyes set on a certain kind of gentleman. “I mean, I love NFL players. Their brute strength and physicality? Awesome! But unfortunately, from my interactions, they’re not the most faithful,” she stated. “So that’s not good!”
Rebel first went public with her ex Jacob at a Sept. 24, 2000 gala in Monaco. The Bridesmaids actress and her businessman beau then jet-set around the world, taking romantic trips to Mexico, Aspen, and more. On Feb. 2, the 40-year-old revealed in an Instagram post that she was now “single.” Her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that Rebel and Jacob had split.
