Scott Disick’s Rumored Fling Hana Cross, 23, Rocks Denim Mini Skirt At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday
Scott Disick’s rumored new girlfriend, Hana Cross, looked gorgeous in a head-to-toe denim outfit at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party.
Another day, another new model girlfriend for Scott Disick. The 38-year-old has been rumored to be dating 23-year-old model, Hana Cross, and she looked fabulous in West Hollywood on Nov. 11. Hana attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party when she put her incredibly toned figure on display in a denim crop top and mini skirt.
Hana, who is actually Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, looked gorgeous when she rocked a skintight sleeveless dark denim crop top featuring a halterneck and corset bodice. The low-cut top had a cutout on her stomach revealing her belly button, and she styled the shirt with a matching mid-rise denim mini skirt. The skirt had two pockets on either side and was extremely short.
Hana accessorized her denim on denim outfit with a pair of mid-calf black leather boots and a rainbow-striped purse. Meanwhile, she kept her brown hair down in natural waves while parted in the middle.
Scott and Hana made their first public outing appearance as a couple when they went out for a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on Nov. 8. For the romantic date night, Hana looked gorgeous in a teal suit featuring a baggy satin blazer which she chose to keep unbuttoned.
Under her blazer, Hana rocked a tiny white cropped tube top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled it with a pair of matching high-waisted teal trousers that were oversized.
Meanwhile, Scott rocked a pair of baggy black cargo pants with black boots, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, and a super puffy green The North Face vest.
New Music: Beyoncé’s First Song In A Year, “Be Alive,” Arrives Ahead Of ‘King Richard’ Release
We’re just a week out from the release of ‘King Richard,’ the story of Venus and Serena Williams scrappy start as pre-teen tennis players in Compton, challenged to become world renowned greats by their father Richard, played by Will Smith.
The film, which also stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena reportedly brought the Williams sisters to tears during an early screening (we’ve seen it too and can attest to the emotions it evokes!). It turns out that they (and we) weren’t the only ones moved because none other than Beyoncé herself was so touched after her early screening that she asked to write a song for the movie’s soundtrack. That song, “Be Alive,” was actually used in the film’s latest trailer. We told you about it a bit when the final trailer arrived, but the singer dropped the full song Thursday. It’s her first in over a year. Have you heard it yet?
Check it out below.
We just love her tone on this! Also, Bey always delivers with her lyrics. Did you catch the hook? The lyrics are:
“It feels so good to be alive / Got all my family by my side / Couldn’t wipe this Black off if I tried / That’s why I lift my head with pride.”
The song also refers to the hardships and struggle that are portrayed in the film:
“The path was never paved with gold / We worked and built this on our own.”
It’s such a beautiful thing to take challenges and turn them into championships right?
“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Will Smith said according to VOGUE. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”
Any card-carrying member of the Bey-Hive knows that Bey has been friends with Venus and Serena for years and is especially close with Serena, having attended many of her matches. Serena is also featured in Beyonce’s music video for “Sorry,” and she’s come out on stage with her during live shows.
We love it when it makes sense for friends/family to do business!
What do you think about “Be Alive?”
‘King Richard’ arrives on November 19th. Will you be watching?
‘Hightown’ Sneak Peek: Alan Tells Ray He’s ‘Never’ Getting His Job Back
Alan is forced to be honest with Ray about his future in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 14 episode of ‘Hightown.’ Alan admits Ray will never officially be a police detective again.
Alan shows up at Ray’s place in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 14 episode of Hightown. Alan quickly sours Ray’s good mood. “Smith found out about what we were doing and jumped all the way up my ass,” Alan admits.
Ray doesn’t think this is a big deal at all. He believes that he can just keep on helping investigate Frankie and Jorge. Alan brings more bad news his way. “Look, man, you don’t get it. I gotta cut you loose, alright?” Alan tells Ray. And with that, Ray gets the message.
Ray brings up that Alan is the sergeant. He’s got some power and leverage. Alan says things are “different” for him. “I got responsibilities,” Alan continues. Alan asks Ray what he really thought was going to happen after this case is closed.
“I figured you and I would work this hard, we’d nail the Cuevas’s, and I’d be back on,” Ray says. Alan tells Ray that he likes him and they worked some good cases together, but that’s where their relationship ends. “There’s no we. Those days are over, man. You’re never getting back on,” Alan reveals to Ray.
At this point, Ray has truly hit rock bottom. However, he’s not guilt-free in this situation whatsoever. He was fired after his romantic relationship with Renee was exposed. She was an informant on a case he was working on, and she’s the one who revealed their relationship. As a result, Frankie was released from prison, which caused a major setback for the police department. Ever since then, Ray has been down on his luck. He’s had to result to bartending and construction work.
The synopsis for the November 14 episode reads, “Jackie and Ray both realize a distressing truth. Frankie feels threatened and Renee proves herself to be ruthless. Hightown season 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on STARZ.
#RHOPReunion Exclusive Clip: Karen & Gizelle Get Emotional When Challenged To ‘Say Something Positive’ To Each Other
The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6 reunion isn’t just filled drama, it also includes an emotional moment between two of the O.G. housewives.
During part two of #RHOP’s four-part reunion, viewers will see Karen and Gizelle become emotional while discussing their friendship history.
Karen and Gizelle were friends long before they became Bravo housewives but over the years they’ve feuded over Karen’s husband’s tax woes, and most recently, Gizelle’s so-called “death wish” against him that spurned Karen’s “broken whore from Hampton” diss.
Despite the messiness, Gizelle confessed during the #RHOPReunion, that she was touched by Karen putting their feud aside to bring her a gift at her “Reasonably Shady” podcast launch. She was also particularly touched to see Karen hug her daughters.
“We were in the doghouse with each other but you were woman enough to say, ‘I’m coming to this woman’s house, I gotta bring her something,” said Gizelle when asked to say something positive to Karen.
“That was respectable and then when you saw my kids you jumped up and hugged them. That shows the level of the deepness of a relationship that we have. You’ve seen my kids grow up and you would never disrespect them and so I appreciate that.”
“Don’t make me cry,” responds Karen while holding back tears.
Take an exclusive look below.
Looks like their feud might finally be finished.
Also during the reunion, the ladies will continue to take Candiace to task for her habitual line-stepping throughout the season, and Mia is questioned about her erratic social media behavior. Not only that but Wendy gets fired up about the Eddie rumors but winds up finding herself in the hot seat.
Part two of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, November 14, at 8pm ET/PT.
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
