See inside the new MLS stadium in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The new St. Louis CITY SC stadium in the Downtown West neighborhood is starting to take shape. On Thursday afternoon, FOX 2 and others received a walking tour of the facility.

The MLS complex includes team offices, practice fields, and a team athletic facility. Then, there’s the stadium, which has been under construction for over a year.

“We’re 580 days in,” said Denver Callahan, the general superintendent of Mortenson Alberici Joint Venture.

Veterans Day provided a break for the 600 men and women who have been working daily on the new soccer stadium and complex. 

The 22-acre site includes tunneling under Market Street with a back-of-house support network underneath. All four sides of the stadium are open to the public and the 22,500 fans inside.  

“We’re excited about the capacity we have outside the stadium,” said Matt Sebeck, chief experience officer of St. Louis City SC. “We have a lot of very intentional green space. We have a pavilion that sits South of Market Street that will be open year-round, along with our three academy fields that will have year-round activity. Whether or not there’s a home match or not there’s going to be excitement year-round.” 

The season starts in 2023 with 17 home games and a state-of-art stadium and a new team to show off to the soccer world. 

“I think set the bar,” said Callahan. “From what we see and from what we hear from others coming from within the league and visiting this is going to be one of the premiere MLS stadiums within the league itself.” 

Seats will go in over the next month and a half. In January, work begins on the pitch followed by the installation of the sod in the spring. 

Trending