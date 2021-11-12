Celebrities
See RHOC Season 16 Trailer! Heather Makes Shocking Claim, Shannon Feuds With Gina and Emily, Jennifer and Noella Join Cast
Heather Dubrow is back!
Following a four-season hiatus, Heather has returned to her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County. And in the just-released RHOC season 16 trailer, she’s seen making a shocking allegation and being torn between her longtime friend Shannon Beador and her new friends, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, as a couple of new ladies join the group.
“Being a physician, there’s a lot of people in Orange County that look like cat muppets and I think some of them have been in this chair,” Jennifer Armstrong tells the cameras, seemingly shading the looks of past cast members.
Jennifer, or Dr. Jen, is married to husband Ryan, who “never wears his shirt” and doesn’t seem to want to open up about their marriage on camera.
Noella Bergener is also a full-time cast member on the new episodes.
As RHOC fans may have heard, Noella’s marriage to husband James Bergener came to an end amid filming. So it wasn’t too surprising to see her breaking down on the show, saying, “My life is falling apart.”
Along with Noella’s dark moments come some happy ones as she’s thrilled to be introduced to Heather’s daughter, Max Dubrow.
“Are you Max? Hi Max! I’m bisexual too! Hi! How are you?” she proclaims as she gives the child a hug.
As the preview continues, there’s clear tension between Shannon and the other ladies in regard to the friendship they’ve established with Heather. Shannon then allegedly starts gossiping about Gina and Emily.
“Shannon told me that the two of you were not to be trusted,” Heather explains to the ladies, prompting them to confront Shannon separately.
“I thought we were friends, Shannon,” Emily tells her.
“Shannon, I feel bad for you,” adds Gina.
While Nicole James is also seen in the preview, telling Emily to “sit down” even though she’s already sitting, she was reportedly demoted from her role and will only be seen as a guest.
Also in the preview, Heather is seen making a shocking allegation against one of her castmates.
“I didn’t want to invite you because you gave my daughter pornography as a gift,” Heather tells the ladies during a cast dinner.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on December 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Celebrities
Gene Simmons Torches Covid Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You’re Delusional’ & ‘You’re An Enemy’
The rock icon wants you to get vaccinated, before you get ready to ‘rock and roll all nite and party everyday!’
Gene Simmons didn’t mince words, when discussing his thoughts on people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kiss singer and bassist criticized anti-vaxxers, when he told Steve Harkins on talkshoplive’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Channel that he thinks people that say that the COVID vaccine is an infringement of their rights are “delusional,” while mentioning that some fans had trouble joining the Kiss Kruise, because of their vaccine status.
The 72-year-old rocker didn’t hold back on slamming people who have refused to get the COVID vaccine. “I don’t care about your political beliefs. You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” he said, before likening it to other laws, like running red lights or non-smoking areas.
The “God of Thunder” singer also toasted people who aren’t getting vaccinated, by point how selfish they are. “This delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible. We’ve gotta identify those people and bring them out into the open so you know who they are,” he said. “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”
Gene also pointed to the huge number of people who have died worldwide from COVID, and he dismissed conspiracy theorists, as well as people who made up excuses for why people died from the virus. He also appeared to make an offhanded remark about NFL player Aaron Rodgers, who recently defended his decision to not get vaccinated, after he lied about his vaccine status. “I don’t care if you play football or not, stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health,” the Kiss frontman advised.
Before changing topics, the Destroyer rockstar also decried how political the virus has become, and he labeled “politics” both “the far left and the far right” as “evil,” and instead he called for caring about others. “Humanism and humanity is what we should all be considered about. Love thy neighbor as thyself,” he said. “You having COVID might be a life threatening event and I don’t want to catch it.”
Celebrities
Draco Vs. Dolph: Soulja Boy Says Young Dolph Making $100,000 Per Show Is ‘Big Cap’
Soulja Boy doesn’t believe Young Dolph’s claim that he brings in $100,000 per show.
Dolph took to his Instagram Story this week to brag about how much he was making for each of his live performances.
“How da f**k I’m a independent artist and gettin’ 100rax plus for a show?” the rapper wrote. “How da f**k @KeyGlock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?”
DJ Akademiks reposted Dolph’s story, as DJ Akademiks does, which is when Soulja Boy decided to hop into the conversation and give his thoughts.
“That’s big cap 🧢 They signed to @empire 😂 I’m really 100% Independent no cap 🧢,” he commented under the post.
According to reports from Complex, while Dolph has released music with Empire in the past, Empire is a music distribution company, not a label. Dolph’s own record label, Paper Route Empire, also signed a partnership deal with Empire for distribution in 2018.
Soulja Boy went on to reference this interaction in a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, saying, “Young Dolph if you don’t get your b***h-a** artists out my motherf**kin’ DMs, n***a,”
He continued, “F**k Paper Route, f**k Key Glock, f**k Young Dolph, f**k all y’all n***as.”
Soulja tagged both Key Glock and Young Dolph in the post, which prompted Glock to reply with just laughing emojis.
“What u wanna do?” said Soulja in the DMs. “Nothing!! I’m scared,” replied Glock.
Later, in an Instagram Live, Soulja referenced one of Key Glock’s claims that he was the first rapper to have a 3D billboard, also refuting those claims.
“You really copied the same thing I did!” he claimed, saying the post from Dolph is what really set him off. He continued to suggest that Dolph isn’t really independent, and even claimed he “exposed” him as signed.
“This n***a is mad cause he signed to a motherf**kin’ record deal, and his whole thing is, ‘I’m independent, I’m independent.’ N***a, you dead-out lying, n***a,” he continued. “You signed to Empire, stupid-a** n***a. … It wasn’t no secret, f**k n***a. I’m just the famous-a** n***a who said it. You shoulda shut the f**k up and [not] kept saying you were independent like that.”
Celebrities
‘RHOSLC’ Preview: Meredith Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Surprised’ By Jen Shah’s Arrest — Watch
Meredith Marks literally giggles while discussing Jen Shah’s arrest in the sneak peek of the Nov. 14 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’.
The Nov. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will pick up right where last week’s left off — just moments after Jen Shah‘s arrest. But because Meredith Marks wasn’t with the group when authorities showed up outside Heather Gay‘s Beauty Lab + Laser, Lisa Barlow thought it might be a good idea to share the news with her co-star.
“Do you think Mary [Cosby] and Meredith know about this?” Lisa asks Heather, Whitney Rose and Jennie Nguyen in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Jennie says it’s “all over the news” so they must already know, but Lisa isn’t convinced. So she call Meredith, who’s already at the Vail, Colorado rental they’re heading to.
When Meredith answers, she seems completely oblivious to what’s going on. She claims she hasn’t been looking at her phone because she’s been setting up the house for the ladies’ arrival.
“What?!” Meredith says after the ladies reveal Jen’s “been arrested for fraud.” But once she gains her composure, she says, “Honestly, I’m not surprised by this.”
When Jennie asks her why she’s not surprised and whether she “knows something”, Meredith replies, “Too many things didn’t add up, and I’ve suspected that something was going on for a while. And now it’s kind of validated that I was right — I’m not crazy. That’s the bottom line.”
“I’ve had a lot of open question marks with Jen. Is it beyond comprehension that this would happen? No. But to hear that somebody in your social circle has been arrested with multiple authorities descending on the Beauty Lab parking lot? Yeah, that’s shocking,” Meredith concludes in her private confessional as she begins to laugh.
Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.
