See RHOC Season 16 Trailer! Heather Makes Shocking Claim, Shannon Feuds With Gina and Emily, Jennifer and Noella Join Cast

Heather Dubrow is back!

Following a four-season hiatus, Heather has returned to her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County. And in the just-released RHOC season 16 trailer, she’s seen making a shocking allegation and being torn between her longtime friend Shannon Beador and her new friends, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, as a couple of new ladies join the group.

“Being a physician, there’s a lot of people in Orange County that look like cat muppets and I think some of them have been in this chair,” Jennifer Armstrong tells the cameras, seemingly shading the looks of past cast members.

Jennifer, or Dr. Jen, is married to husband Ryan, who “never wears his shirt” and doesn’t seem to want to open up about their marriage on camera.

Noella Bergener is also a full-time cast member on the new episodes.

As RHOC fans may have heard, Noella’s marriage to husband James Bergener came to an end amid filming. So it wasn’t too surprising to see her breaking down on the show, saying, “My life is falling apart.”

Along with Noella’s dark moments come some happy ones as she’s thrilled to be introduced to Heather’s daughter, Max Dubrow.

“Are you Max? Hi Max! I’m bisexual too! Hi! How are you?” she proclaims as she gives the child a hug.

As the preview continues, there’s clear tension between Shannon and the other ladies in regard to the friendship they’ve established with Heather. Shannon then allegedly starts gossiping about Gina and Emily.

“Shannon told me that the two of you were not to be trusted,” Heather explains to the ladies, prompting them to confront Shannon separately.

“I thought we were friends, Shannon,” Emily tells her.

“Shannon, I feel bad for you,” adds Gina.

While Nicole James is also seen in the preview, telling Emily to “sit down” even though she’s already sitting, she was reportedly demoted from her role and will only be seen as a guest.

Also in the preview, Heather is seen making a shocking allegation against one of her castmates.

“I didn’t want to invite you because you gave my daughter pornography as a gift,” Heather tells the ladies during a cast dinner.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on December 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo