Bitcoin
Sotheby Accepts Ethereum (ETH) for Bids
- Sotheby officially starts bidding prices in ETH.
- ETH followed by BTC and USDC are the preferred cryptos for payments.
- Sotheby is the first to start actual bidding in cryptos.
The Sotheby arts company is the world’s largest auction house of all sorts of physical art works, jewelleries and much more. Besides being headquartered in New York, it actually originates from Britain. Moreover now, it’s spread all across the globe becoming the largest auction house ever.
As a step towards the future, Sotheby now incorporates the cryptocurrencies in a more authentic way possible. Adopting to the current trend is obviously the only way to sustain predominantly in a business.
In such terms, Sotheby now starts it’s biddings for the auctions in price of Ethereum (ETH).
Sotheby’s ETH biddings
Sotheby, the world leading auction house officially announces that it will start its bidding prices in ETH. Also, this is to be implemented from November 18, for the auction of art works done by the famous street artist, Banksy.
In spite of all this, now Sotheby is the world’s first auction house to make bids with cryptocurrencies, profusely ETH as of now.
Apart from this, the injection of crypto into Sotheby has been already done, as Sotheby started accepting payments for the auctions in cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC), ETH and also USDC.
Since May 2021, Sotheby has been accepting such crypto payments. In addition to this, Sotheby alos indulges itself into other attributes of the blockchain technology such as the Non-Fungible-Token (NFT).
Other Auction Houses
Apart from Sotheby, there are many other auction houses which have incorporated blockchain and crypto into themselves.
Accordingly, the Christie’s auction house became the very first auction house to accept payments in crypotos.Also, this was first done in May 2021, during the auction of Beeple’s work, The First 5000 Days.
The next to follow this is the Phillips auction house, which started accepting payments in both BTC and ETH.
Bitcoin
How To Build an Investment Portfolio
Having a diversified portfolio is essential for any serious investor. There is a good reason behind the popularity of the phrase, “don’t put all your eggs in one basket” when it comes to assets. One basket, in this case, would be equivalent to investing in only one asset – and if the value of that one asset falls to zero, the whole investment can be lost. Choosing to invest in multiple assets is known as “diversification”. This can be done by either investing in multiple asset classes or by investing in multiple different assets within one asset class. Asset classes differ from one another in the nature of the source of their value. For instance, commodity funds invest in raw materials or primary agricultural products, whereas Forex is a money market asset in which foreign currencies are traded.
In the event of one of the assets failing, a diversified portfolio can help to prevent big losses. You would have the ability to significantly offset the loss of the falling asset if you had other investments. However, in order for this to work effectively, the correlation between the assets in a potential portfolio must be taken into account. An everyday life example of correlation would be that during winter, the sale of coats would go up. Therefore, cold weather and coat sales are positively correlated. The occurrence of one and the sales of the other respectively tend to move up and down together. This is why when investing in multiple assets, the aim should be to find assets that are negatively correlated, where asset returns do not lose and gain value simultaneously.
Taking such events, as well as other details into consideration when investing in multiple asset classes is tricky as it would usually require having different accounts on different platforms, for different assets. This is why Digital Financial Exchange – DIFX, was created. Co-Founder and CEO of DIFX, Jeetu Kataria, is a lifelong multi-asset trader and venture capitalist. Supported by an elite team of leaders in the worlds of banking, technology, marketing and fund management, DIFX is now a series of multi-asset trading tools wherein “cryptocurrencies can be used to trade traditional assets with the cross pairing between all assets.”
Powered by the MetaTrader5 platform, the DIFX ecosystem users can trade over 500 assets in cryptocurrencies, commodities, forex, options, and stock CFDs. Some examples of MetaTrader5’s diverse trading pairs include Bitcoin vs Silver, Bitcoin Cash vs Gold, Ripple vs Swiss Franc, Litecoin vs Japanese Yen and Ethereum vs Ripple.
The vastness and complexity of building an investment portfolio become a lot more manageable when it is possible to build a portfolio in a few clicks or carry а whole investment portfolio in your pocket. The DIFX Android and iOS App give users in-pocket access to a fully insured cross-asset trading platform, as well as the fastest and most secure cryptocurrency exchange with 24/7 support, high liquidity and security.
Learn more about DIFX at difx.io and download the mobile application today by visiting https://linktr.ee/difx.io
Bitcoin
Kart Racing League Announces Public Sale of Governance Token
Gainesville, USA / FL, 12th November, 2021, Chainwire
Blue Monster Games, the gaming studio behind the non-fungible token (NFT) driven Kart Racing League, has announced the public sale of their highly anticipated $KRL governance token will start on Friday, November 12th at 2:00 PM UTC.
Kart Racing League will be amongst the first 3D NFT-based games to market this year, combining the play-to-earn and evolution features of Axie Infinity, with the addictive game-play of titles such as Rocket League.
$KRL , the governance token behind Kart Racing League, will be available to purchase at CopperLaunch’s auction which will run from November 12th to November 15th.
Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Monster Games, Joseph Rubin, says, “We are thrilled to announce our public sale will start on Friday, November 12th. Bringing a project of this size to market is breaking a lot of ground in the NFT-gaming space and it’s going to turn a lot of heads. Giving our community the chance to directly buy into the project, and to shape their own universe, is the future of gaming.”
Blue Monster Games is focusing its efforts on the emerging play-to-earn NFT game industry, a segment that is expected to see tremendous growth.
Rubin says, “The growth of play-to-earn and NFT-driven games like Kart Racing League is something that won’t be ignored for long. Mega-game studios are still trying to get their heads around this space, whereas $KRL governance token holders have a ticket to be first in line. I’m not only excited for us as a company, but I’m also excited to see our community directly benefit as a result.”
Kart Racing League will launch on November 19th, 2021. The $KRL governance token will go on sale on Nov ember 12th and can be purchased directly on our CopperLaunch page .
For more information, and frequently asked questions, individuals can visit the Kart Racing League Medium.
About Blue Monster Games
Blue Monster Games Inc. is a Florida-based corporation dedicated to the development of video games utilizing NFT technology. These gaming projects are based on a play-to-earn model, meaning that players have the opportunity to earn money in-game.
Blue Monster is the maker of Kart Racing League, which features 3D NFT characters that can be used to play a Sonic-inspired kart racing game, earning rewards for every race they win. The team is also working on several different projects that will be announced over the coming months.
Website – https://www.bluemonstergames.com/
Twitter – @bluemonsternft
About Kart Racing League
Kart Racing League is a Sonic-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can race one another in an online multiplayer format, collect, trade, and evolve, their playable NFT characters.
Combining the best elements of electrifying arcade and fast-paced competitive style kart racing, Kart Racing League lets players face off online in intense multiplayer racing, across brilliant tracks, collecting power-ups and speed boosts along the way.
The key difference between KRL and a traditional kart racing game is that Blockchain economic design is used to reward our players for their contributions to the ecosystem. This new model of gaming has been dubbed “play to earn.”
Website – www.kartracingleague.com
Twitter – @KartRacingNFT
Discord – https://discord.gg/jukKKamX
Instagram – @KartRacingNFT
Facebook – /KartRacingNFT
Telegram – https://t.me/kartracingleague
Medium – @KartRacingNFT
Contacts
Chief Operating Officer
Bitcoin
Wells Fargo Collections
First, Wells Fargo is like any other institution in that they are simply trying to collect the money that they may have lent to you. So, if you have received a collection letter from Wells Fargo, or you have received a telephone call from a collection officer; you can be assured that this negative account is showing up on your credit report.
Try not to avoid the collection calls or to ignore the collection letters from Wells Fargo. What you need to do is to face the music and own up to whatever debt obligation that you might have. Call directly or if they have sold off your debt to some other agency, call that collection agency.
Then begin to work out a payment plan with Wells Fargo. This is the first step to repairing your credit score by getting rid of negative accounts. You may not be able to remove a charge off immediately from your credit report through Experian, TransUnion, or Equifax (the three major credit reporting agencies).
In fact, depending on how late your Wells Fargo collection account is whether it be a 30 day late, 60 day late, 90 day late, or 120 day late account; Wells Fargo may be willing to reduce the amount you owe. For simply coming clean and telling them that you are willing to work out a payment plan they may reduce a $10,000 debt down to 50% of that or more, it really depends on the situation. If nothing else, they may be willing to stretch out the maturity of your loan (or credit card payment or business line payment or whatever credit collection obligation that you might have with them). Wells Fargo is also willing to reduce interest rates if necessary to facilitate your ability to collect payment from you.
This is the first step to repairing your credit score when you have a Wells Fargo collection payment. There are many more, and in fact there are many little know credit repair secrets that could make this much easier.
Sotheby Accepts Ethereum (ETH) for Bids
‘Belfast’: Coming of age amid the Troubles, all there in black and white
‘Only the Animals’ – something wicked & very strange this way comes
How To Build an Investment Portfolio
Magic of Mesquite
What to Do If Your Spouse Wants to Move Out
Barabak: Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president
PMS – Healthy Ways to Handle the Symptoms
How Much Is Gold Really Worth?
Brown: A storm is coming for Democrats in next year’s midterms
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper