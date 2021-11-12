Bitcoin
SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
Elon Musk’s Dogecoin-funded mission is now set to launch in the first quarter of 2022. The launch had been announced in May of this year when the billionaire had tweeted about it. The mission is fully paid for in Doge and will not only be the first crypto in space, but it will also be the first meme coin in space.
SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year
– Mission paid for in Doge
– 1st crypto in space
– 1st meme in space
To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021
Related Reading | Elon Musk Plans To Become The World’s First Dogecoin Trillionaire
This had been announced at the height of the Dogecoin rally following Musk’s public support of the digital asset earlier in the year. The news of the mission had further propelled the value of the coin forward as Dogecoin was set to make history with this launch. Musk had announced that the mission, known as DOGE-1, would be launched in 2022 and it seems like the project is progressing on schedule.
DOGE-1 Is Ready To Go
According to a report released on Wednesday, the DOGE-1 mission is ready for launch in early 2022. SpaceX had partnered with two blockchain companies, Unizen and ZenX, to bring the project to fruition. The CubeSat which weighs 40 kilograms will be launched into orbit as a new use case for the crypto space. The CubeSat will collect information through various methods, including sensors, cameras, and mirrors, and will relay this information back to Earth.
DOGE price remains unmoved by DOGE-1 launch | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Launching the CubeSat combines the technology behind SpaceX’s FalconX and blockchain technology. Upon launch, the miniature satellite will orbit the moon to obtain lunar-spatial intelligence.
The DOGE-1 CubeSat is set to launch before NASA’s CAPSTONE, which was supposed to be the first CubeSat to orbit the moon. However, NASA’s launch has been delayed numerous times, putting the DOGE-1 ahead of CAPSTONE. “This means that DOGE-1 could be the first cubist in history to reach the moon, marking a significant achievement for global spaceflight,” the companies said in the report.
Dogecoin Reaction To The News
The meme coin did not see much in the way of a reaction to the news of the launch. Dogecoin continued to trend around $0.26 with no significant movement from the asset upwards or downwards. Despite a good portion of the market rallying to new all-time highs, Dogecoin has not been able to move close to its record high.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
Previously, news like this would have caused the altcoin to rally, as it did when news of the miniature satellite had first broken in May. This time around, the news of the launch was not enough to move the value of Dogecoin.
This is in part due to the declining influence of Elon Musk over the meme coin, but also that the market has now moved on to other projects. Shiba Inu has now taken over as the meme coin of choice, leaving Dogecoin to suffer in its wake.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Blockchain is Changing How Celebrities Interact with their Fans
The current social media landscape is based on a time-tested format that only allows fans to interact one way with celebrities. For instance, they can view photos of their favorite celebs, read their opinions, see their videos, and more. However, this one-way interaction is never reciprocated since celebs have no way of responding effectively to millions of their fans.
The Solution
Promify, a blockchain-based social token aims to change the current social media landscape. Through this platform, fans can purchase customized tokens from their favorite celebrities and use these tokens to interact with celebrities. The result is a better two-way interaction that offers exclusive access to their concerts, merchandise, and more.
How It Works
Promify is designed as a simple mobile link that allows a celebrity to launch a personally-branded crypto coin (Celeb Coin). This coin is useful for boosting fan engagement and it lets fans gain early access to things like exclusive NFTs, events, and merchandise.
Those who hold the Celeb tokens will receive special access that allows them to engage with their favorite celeb, who would have otherwise been out of reach. For instance, they could get access to exclusive NFT drops, group fan meetings, backstage passes, and more. Celebrities that give out the tokens, also personally gain by being able to identify “Superfans” who are buying their coins. These are fans with a vested interest in making the celebrity a success. Consequently, their exceptionally loyal fans are incentivized to share the success of their favorite celebrities.
How Celeb Coins Work
Promify believes that celebrities should be able to monetize their time on social media. Unless they are part of the top 1% of celebrities in terms of following, most celebrities do not make anything from their time online. If they do, it contributes little to their general income. Promify believes and their fans should have a chance to monetize their time. It should not only be the social media platform that benefits.
To do this, those that Promify deems fit will get a Promify link. This link will allow them to create Celeb Coins (CC). A creator is allowed to create up to 100,000 CC. in total, and are allowed to hold onto at most 15% of the coins they create. This ensures that their fans and not themselves hold the power at all times. Once bought, celebrities can give the holders special access. They could get access to exclusive NFTs, backstage access, fan meet-ups, and more.
The Future of the Social Token Economy
Promify is designed as the future of online social engagement between fans and celebrities. It is going to revolutionize the social token economy and pave the way for new income streams for fans and celebrities. It will ensure that loyal fans get rewards for their devotion to their favorite celebs. At the same time, it will ensure that celebs can monetize the time and effort they put into creating content for social media.
Protective Mechanisms
Promify has some protective mechanism that will ensure fans and celebs do not experience the price manipulation of their tokens. One of them is a sales cap. It is designed to limit how many tokens a single wallet can hold for early adopters. Such a move is designed to keep pump-and-dumps tactics at bay. Instead, CCs are designed to grow in value as the fame of a celebrity grows in real life.
For instance, there is a vesting period for the creator of Celeb Coins. It ensures they cannot simply pump-and-dump coins. They actually have to put in the work needed to promote coins and grow their value. There is also a daily sales restriction, which ensures those holding the coins are protected from sudden market movements.
All of these measures are designed to ensure that a sustainable and beneficial long-term ecosystem is created for fans and celebrities. Fans get value for the time they spend promoting their favorite celebs while celebs gain for the time they spend creating content for their followers.
Bitcoin
Terra Begins LUNA Burning, Why It Could Target $140
Terra (LUNA) has surged during the past week after a period of consolidation as the network has begun burning the supply of its native token. As of press time, LUNA trades at $51,16 with a 5% loss in the daily chart.
Related Reading | Why The Terra Ecosystem Delayed A Major Mainnet Upgrade For Late September
Yesterday, before Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies dropped from new-all times highs, LUNA started a breakout to the upside and seem ready to breakthrough the resistance at $54.
However, the rally was spoiled by the flash crash and LUNA was rejected near the mid area around its current levels.
The rally seems drive by the implementation of 3 major upgrades on the Terra mainnet. As NewsBTC reported 3 weeks ago, the network was ready to introduce the Colombus-5 and Wormhole v2 with the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol upgrade.
The first of these 3 improvements COL-5 was set to implement a deflationary mechanism for LUNA. In addition, the upgrade was designed to increase Terra’s interoperable capabilities.
In the past year, tokens with a burning supply system have seen great appreciation. For example, Binance Coin (BNB) rose from the low $50 and reached an all-time high above $600.
Ethereum and its recently integrated EIP-1559 is another example. The network changed its fee model to burn a portion of ETH with each transaction.
LUNA could follow a similar path with $80 as a potential reasonable target for LUNA in the short term but could record further gains above $100 and join Solana (SOL) as one of the top performers in 2021.
Investor Daniel Cheung has been very bullish on Terra (LUNA) and its ecosystem due to its potential to disrupt the stablecoin sector. Upon launch of the burning mechanism, Cheung said:
Thesis for $LUNA is playing out; $140 price target in the short term still holds. Long term, Terra is one of the few protocols with the potential to be in the trillion-dollar market cap range given TAM for stable coins is infinite.
🔥has started
Parabolic pic.twitter.com/Yi1FSTZjSz
— Do Kwon 🌖 (@stablekwon) November 10, 2021
Terra (LUNA) Started Its Moon Phase?
With Bitcoin moving sideways after the crash, the altcoin market could take the opportunity to diminish the BTC dominance. For LUNA this could translate into price discovery.
Related Reading | Why Terra (LUNA) Will Reward Users With New Community Bounty Program
To achieve this goal, LUNA must reclaim $54 and smash through the resistance at $56 with a potential short-term price target at $60. Cheung added the following on LUNA’s potential to enter the top 10 by market cap, the current phase of the bull run, and the asset’s fundamentals:
It is important to learn to zoom out on the charts. $LUNA & $SOL are amazing buying oppts here, bullish structure still very strong and story continues to get better here. The run is not over yet and both will go parabolic soon. Best assets always have bids.
Bitcoin
Subsocial Debuts a Crowdloan Campaign For the Upcoming Kusama Parachain Slot Bid
Subsocial Network, an open platform designed to support the creation of decentralized social networks and marketplaces, announced on November 11th that it will be participating in the upcoming Kusama parachain slot auction.
As per the announcement, Subsocial will bid for one of the competitive Kusama parachain slots to scale its ecosystem within the Dot and Kusama community. The project has since invited Kusama (KSM) token holders to participate in its crowdloan, where a total of 16.5 million (16.5% of the total supply) SUB tokens will be allocated as rewards.
Launched in June 2021, the Kusama parachain slot auction has been an enormous success, with Karura (a Polkadot-based DEX) winning the first auction. A total of eleven projects have since been awarded parachain slots through this initiative. Subsocial is looking to join this growing list, setting itself apart as the primary social network-building platform on Polkadot and Kusama.
At the core, Subsocial leverages Web 3.0 to introduce a decentralized social media and NFT marketplace. The platform’s infrastructure is built on Polkadot’s substrate blockchain framework and IPFS tech stacks to support decentralized file storage. As such, users can create decentralized and censorship-resistant social media platforms.
Following the parachain slot bid, Subsocial’s native token SUB stands to gain significantly if the project wins a slot. For starters, it is likely to be listed on popular DEXes within the Polkadot ecosystem, including Karura.
Additionally, crowdloan participants who receive SUB tokens can start using them to monetize Subsocial’s ecosystem opportunities. This native token allows Subsocial users to deploy their own censor-ship resistant chains and tip their favourite content creators, alongside supporting other in-built monetization options.
Subsocial’s Crowdloan Campaign
As mentioned, Subsocial has set aside 16.5 million SUB tokens to reward KSM token holders that will dedicate their tokens towards the crowdloan campaign. Out of these, 15 million SUB tokens will be allocated as participation rewards, while the remaining 1.5 million tokens will be allocated to a referral program and distributed as per the stipulated terms.
The crowdloan has a cap of 100,000 KSM which means that participants will get 150 SUB tokens per KSM if the cap is achieved. However, should Subsocial win the parachain slot with a lesser bid, the contributors will receive more than 150 SUB tokens per KSM. Assuming Subsocial wins with a 50,000 KSM bid, contributors will receive 300 SUB tokens per KSM.
Besides the SUB token rewards, contributors to this crowdloan can also earn referral bonuses. The contributors will be allocated unique referral codes, enabling them to generate 15 SUB for each KSM token contributed by their referrals; these rewards will be split on a 50/50 basis between the referrer and the referee.
Notably, 80% of SUB token rewards will be subjected to a vesting period of over 48 weeks as per the parachain slot lease. Meanwhile, the remaining 20% can be claimed upon receipt. The initial unlock of 20% of the SUB rewards is expected to go a long way in stimulating the use of Subsocial’s network and its capabilities.
While the parachain slot auction bid is a significant milestone, Subsocial has already distributed over 750,000 SUB tokens through the Dotsama token claim initiative. The project is set to hold the fourth Dotsama token claim round to hit the 1 million distribution target.
SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
Duane Chapman’s Grandchildren: Meet Dog The Bounty Hunter’s 7 Grandkids
Medical marijuana laws in Colorado will be more strict starting Jan. 1. Here’s how.
FINALLY: Federal Judge Approves More Than $600 Million In Settlement Money For Flint Water Crisis Victims
COVID-19 Thursday update: More than 5,123 new cases resolves current backlog
1-year-old Blaise Barnett found safe
Archie Yates: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable 12-Year-Old Star Of The New ‘Home Alone’
South Africa’s last apartheid president, F.W. de Klerk, dies
PHOTOS: RHOBH Cast Attends Sutton Stracke’s Showcase With Newbie as Erika Jayne Shares Cryptic Quote
One man killed, another wounded in Denver shooting Wednesday night
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19