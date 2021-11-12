News
Spire says ‘no guarantee’ its pipeline will stay open this winter
ST. LOUIS – Spire Missouri’s president said he never wanted to ‘raise concern’ about the possibility of a gas outage this winter. He said during an afternoon press conference the utility has a commitment to keep customers informed of what’s going on.
Spire officials joined leaders from industry, labor, and community organizations to show a united effort to keep the pipeline open.
Scott Carter, Spire Missouri’s president, said the only guarantee that the company’s hundreds of thousands of customers will have natural gas is through December 13. That is when the emergency certificate issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will expire.
He said while he is optimistic FERC will listen to the comments and reports showing the importance of the pipeline. However, the utility needs to be prepared for alternatives.
Carter said even if there is a 1% chance risk of an outage, the utility needs to get the word out to the public. Carter sent an email to Spire customers last week detailing its situation.
Spire is still waiting for FERC to decide on an order that would keep the pipeline open through the winter. Carter said FERC has put Spire on the agenda for consideration on November 18.
Back in June, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the approval for the 65-mile long pipeline in 2018 was unlawful, leaving some customers worried about the future.
In October, Spire asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to keep operating to no avail. The court ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts” of the pipeline. The court also questioned the pipeline’s necessity.
There is no certainty this pipeline will operate after December 13 said Spire STL’s general counsel Sean Jamieson. He called this a serious matter.
Jamison also said the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) concluded there was a need for the Spire STL pipeline this winter.
He also pointed out that last February the pipeline proved its worth. He said when it was brutally cold out the pipeline delivered reliable, affordable natural gas to the region. He says that wasn’t the case for other parts of the country.
Spire does have contingency plans in place however Carter said their goal is to never use the plan.
He explained one alternative was to bring more gas into the region. He said the utility looked at every pipeline in the area and even possibly trucking in natural gas. Carter says they’ve secured ones that would serve customers the best but it is not enough to replace what comes off the Spire STL Pipeline.
He also said it is not just about having it available, but where the gas shows up and how to effectively serve customers.
Carter used a map to illustrate that the traditional sources bring gas to the downtown area. He pointed out that growth in west St. Louis County, St. Charles, and outlying areas now have a demand for gas. He says the Spire STL pipeline allows for the natural gas to reach the areas out west.
Carter says other contingency plans include trying to curtail service to customers during cold periods and keep it available for critical infrastructures and homes. The other contingency is for controlled shutdowns.
And while Spire waits for regulators, Jamieson says the pipeline’s intention is not to pressure FERC. He said it is their job to inform with information. He said the pipeline is ready to be transparent and provide any information needed.
News
Veterans voices: Special presentation features local soldiers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An organization founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City announced it will expand to more than half-a-dozen cities, including St. Louis and Oklahoma City, by the end of 2022.
The Veterans Community Project turned to former NBA and University of Kansas star Nick Collison to help make the announcement on Twitter and YouTube.
News
St. Louis named one of the best winter travel destinations in America
ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for your next winter vacation, the perfect getaway might be in your hometown. St. Louis ranked high on Wallet Hub’s list of best winter holiday travel destinations for 2021.
The Lou claimed the number four spot on the list of best cold-weather destinations, ranking higher than Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri.
For its report, Wallet Hub focused primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each destination rather than scenic quality.
It identified 69 of the most populated metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., which all have a 50-year average December temperature colder than 46 degrees. Wallet Hub then compared each location across six key dimensions: travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety.
Most notably, St. Louis ranked number one in lowest local costs but fell short in the safety category, ranking 27th.
Here are the other metro areas that made the top 10 list of best winter travel destinations for cold-weather lovers:
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania
- St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
- Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana
- Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire
Not a fan of the cold? You might want to consider traveling to Austin, Texas, as it topped Wallet Hub’s list of best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers. Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, and Houston rounded out the top five, respectively.
News
Family, activists seek answers in Black Missouri man’s death
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — A puzzling, broad-daylight shooting at a small-town trailer park is renewing concerns among activists about how justice is doled out when a Black person is killed in Missouri.
A neighbor killed Justin King, 28, on Nov. 3 at the neighbor’s mobile home in Bourbon, a town of 1,600 residents 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. While police say the initial investigation indicates the shooting was justified, King’s relatives and civil rights leaders on Thursday pressed for a more thorough probe.
“I just think this is a nightmare and I’ll wake up,” King’s mother, Eva Bruns, said at a news conference. “He didn’t deserve to die like this.”
Racial injustice activists cited other killings of Black men in Missouri that failed to result in criminal charges. Among them: Tory Sanders, who died after a white sheriff pressed a knee to his neck in a manner similar to George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis; and Derontae Martin, a teenager shot inside the rural home of a man with a history of racist comments.
“When it’s a white assailant and a Black victim, it is so hard to get answers,” St. Louis activist leader Darryl Gray said. “It is hard to get justice.”
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department didn’t respond to interview requests but said on Facebook that “it appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighbor’s residence where an altercation took place. The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King.”
But two of King’s neighbors, in phone interviews, questioned the police account. They said King was a friend of the shooter, a white man in his 40s who lived across the street. Breaking into his house, they said, would be out of character for King.
Katie Bosek said that when her car wouldn’t start around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3, King and the shooter worked together to connect a loose wire and had the car going within minutes.
“They were laughing when they walked off,” Bosek said. “They were getting along.”
Less than 15 minutes later, “I heard three gunshots,” Bosek said. “Bam bam bam! I went outside and Justin was dead.”
Lesa Stiller, who manages the trailer park, was outside drinking coffee when she saw King leave the shooter’s property, then turn around and go back. Seconds later, she heard three gunshots and saw King — dressed only in pajama bottoms — stagger backward, falling against a car. The shooter yelled out for Stiller to call 911.
“I said, ’You shot him!” she said. The man didn’t respond.
King grew up in St. Louis County. He moved into the trailer about a year ago, to be closer to his young daughter, who lives with her mother in a nearby town, his father, John Alexander King, said.
Stiller called Justin King “an amazing person” who insisted on hanging her Christmas lights so she wouldn’t risk a fall. Bosek said King helped find her dogs after they got loose the morning of his death.
Missouri’s “castle doctrine” law allows for deadly force against intruders. Peter Joy, a professor at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, said the law requires the homeowner to “act in a reasonable way.”
“Prosecutors have discretion,” Joy said. “If the police report says the individual who was killed was trying to break into the house, even if they know each other, that might be considered reasonable.”
Activists believe the criminal justice system also failed Martin and Sanders.
Martin, 19, was among several young people at a party near Fredericktown in April when he was felled by a single gunshot. Investigators determined Martin killed himself, but a subsequent coroner’s inquest jury found he died by “violence,” not suicide.
One witness said at the coroner’s inquest in July that the homeowner told him he killed Martin, saying, “he didn’t like Black people.” But another witness said he saw Martin shoot himself.
The homeowner, on Facebook, has mocked foreign accents and defended the Confederate flag. He testified he was on the main floor of his house when the gunshot rang out. Some of the young people, in testimony, backed up his account.
As for Sanders’ death, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in February that no charges would be filed. The 28-year-old Black man from Nashville was driving through southern Missouri in 2017 when he went to police in Charleston saying he needed psychiatric help. Hours later, as police held him while waiting to get him to a mental health facility, he created a disturbance, prompting then-Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson to lead a team of officers into the cell.
A lawsuit filed by Sanders’ family said Hutcheson kept his knee on Sanders’ neck for up to three minutes, even as a police officer urged him to stop.
Sanders’ death was pivotal in the Missouri NAACP chapter’s 2017 decision to issue travel advisory warning people that civil rights won’t be respected in Missouri. The advisory remains in effect.
The chapter’s president, Nimrod Chapel Jr., said the criminal justice system in Missouri “creates ridiculous excuses for murder” when a Black man is the victim.
“This is part of Missouri’s legacy,” Chapel said.
By JIM SALTER, Associated Press
