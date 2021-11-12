St. Louis realtor’s YouTube channel leads to HGTV show ‘Call the Closer’

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – HGTV’s new reality TV show called Call the Closer may change the way you buy your next home, according to Realtor.com. The program is produced in St. Louis and features Lauren Risley, 37, who is a local real estate agent and a St. Charles native. She helps picky buyers find their dream homes by fixing them up.
The first episode of Call the Closer is on HGTV’s website. Risley starts the series with this monologue:
“Every day people are navigating the daunting process of buying a home. For a select few the journey is harder than most. That’s when they come to me. I am a seasoned real estate agent with over a decade of renovation experience. I help my clients get past their hangups. So they can finally find the right home. My methods are not traditional but my clients know that I always have their back. Then I work with my team to design and renovate and turn their house into the home of their dreams. That’s why they call me the closer.”
Risley helps buyers achieve their dreams by renovating the homes that they’re buying. It is a winning combination that mixes two types of reality shows commonly seen on cable television.
How did a St. Louis realtor end up on HGTV? Risley started posting videos of her work online to promote her realty business. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has an extensive profile on her that you can read here.
Coolfire studios saw the clips and pitched them to the cable channel. The production company is also known for another St. Louis reality TV hit, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s. They presented them to HGTV and they liked the concept.
Coolfire Studios posted this message to Facebook this summer, “We are especially thrilled that this series is set and filmed in our hometown of Saint Louis. Even though we are just announcing it now, this project has been a labor of love for over two years. Our employees have worked tirelessly to make this show a reality.”
You can see one of Risley’s YouTube episodes from three years ago here:
Risley operates a real-estate business from Sunset Hills. You can learn more about her business and see all of the past projects here.
New episodes air every Monday at 9:00 pm and feature homes in the St. Louis area.
I recently joined other Colorado businesses on a letter asking Sen. John Hickenlooper to take congressional action to address the financial bust of a lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and protect this American treasure once and for all. By protecting the Arctic Refuge, Hickenlooper will be supporting fiscally responsible decisions, taking climate action, and supporting the human rights of Indigenous peoples.
Drilling in the Arctic Refuge is incredibly risky and fiscally irresponsible. It’s so risky, in fact, that the January lease sale, mandated by a provision thrown into a bill from 2017, failed to receive industry interest with no major oil companies bidding. Additionally, the state of Alaska (an entity that does not even have the ability to develop) placed nearly all of the winning bids and the only other bidders were two tiny companies that each picked up a single oil lease.
It also did not come close to delivering on the promised revenue. Drilling was originally projected to yield $1.1 billion for the U.S. Treasury. Yet in actuality, the flop of a first lease sale generated less than 1% of the revenue that was projected.
The financial risks are so clear that all major banks in the United States and Canada are among the two dozen banks around the world — along with many major insurers — that have announced they will not fund or insure any new oil and gas development in the Arctic Refuge. The banks know it, major oil companies know it, insurance companies know it: Drilling in the Refuge doesn’t make financial sense and isn’t worth the risks.
Fossil fuel extraction would also have serious biological, cultural, and climate impacts in the rapidly warming Arctic Refuge, which is ground zero for climate change and is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world. Drilling in the refuge’s coastal plain would compound the devastating climate impacts already being felt in this majestic place.
Additionally, the massive infrastructure needed to extract and transport the oil, as well as accompanying air, water, and noise pollution from drilling, would have devastating impacts on this pristine and fragile natural area. Chronic spills of oil and other toxic substances in the fragile tundra would irreversibly and forever scar this land.
This land has sustained the Gwich’in people since time immemorial. They call the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge, “The Sacred Place Where Life Begins.” The caribou that calve on the coastal plain are essential to Gwich’in spiritual and cultural life. Drilling in the refuge would threaten caribou migrations, cause lower caribou birth rates, jeopardize food security and threaten the health and safety of Indigenous communities. Protecting the caribou is a matter of basic human rights.
Sen. Hickenlooper, please join an overwhelming majority of Americans who oppose drilling the Arctic Refuge by taking action to undo the 2017 legislation that mandated two oil and gas lease sales for the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge. Even though the first sale did not live up to the fiscal promises, without congressional action, a second sale is required by 2024.
As the global community pivots away from fossil fuels in the face of climate change, it is no surprise that there is little industry interest for oil and gas development in the Arctic Refuge. Colorado businesses support you working to conserve the Arctic Refuge for fiscally responsible reasons, Indigenous rights, for wildlife, for future generations and for the health of our planet.
Mike Lewis is the marketing director of the Boulder-based Zeal Optics.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
ST. LOUIS – If you can get away from city lights this evening and find an unobstructed view of a clear night sky, you’ll have a decent chance to see some streaking fireballs courtesy of the Northern Taurids meteor shower.
The Northern Taurids shower is active from mid-October September to early December. Its peak is the overnight hours from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. The best time to see these meteors will be after midnight tonight.
“The Taurids (both branches) are rich in fireballs and are often responsible for an increased number of fireball reports from September through November,” the American Meteor Society writes.
The Southern Taurids already had their peak activity on the night of Nov. 4-Nov. 5, though they’ll remain active until to same time in early December.
Both Taurids showers are made up of debris from the comet 2P/Encke. We notice this on Earth as the planet passes through the meteor stream and the debris burns up as it enters the atmosphere.
In the opening hours of free agency, the Broncos agreed to terms with Ronald Darby, their top veteran cornerback target, on a three-year, $30 million contract.
Though he has yet to intercept a pass, the Broncos may be getting the kind of play they envisioned from Darby after he missed four games with a hamstring injury. Darby’s play against Philadelphia on Sunday will be particularly important because nickel back Bryce Callahan (knee) is on injured reserve and rookie Pat Surtain II (knee) hasn’t practiced this week.
“(Darby has) played better the last two weeks,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I thought the first week or two after he came back, he was, for lack of a better word, rusty.”
Darby allowed three completions for 62 yards, including a 40-yard play, in his return against Las Vegas in Week 6. But over the past three games, opponents are 8-of-16 passing for 88 yards against Darby in man coverage per The Denver Post’s game charting.
“I want to continue to go out there and play right and moving forward, make more plays on the field to help the defense,” said Darby, who has played 255 of 259 defensive snaps in the last four games.
Darby has 29 tackles and two pass break-ups.
“I think he’s more confident and more comfortable now, both getting back mentally and playing within the defense to where the hamstring (injury) is history to him,” Fangio said.
Darby’s test this week is Eagles rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, who has a team-high 36 catches for 537 yards.
“He’s really smooth and really runs great routes,” Fangio said. “He’s quick, he’s elusive and has good hands.”
Paton’s father passes. Tom Paton, father of Broncos general manager George Paton, passed away earlier this week. In an interview with The Denver Post this summer, John Paton, one of George’s three siblings, said their father was battling dementia.
After a playing career at UCLA (letterman in 1959-61), Tom Paton coached high school football in southern California. He had retired from full-time coaching and was working at a business when George’s team needed a coach.
“I didn’t have a freshman coach at this public school so my dad volunteered,” George said in an interview with The Post this summer. “We never lost a game. We were never behind. He went out like a champ. It was a great year. It was nervous to have him coach me because he’s pretty imposing, but it was unbelievable.”
Risner, Browning sit out. Left guard Dalton Risner had a foot stepped on during Wednesday’s practice and sat out Thursday, but Fangio expects him to play Sunday.
Added to the injury report after not practicing were inside linebacker Baron Browning and offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann.
Missing a second consecutive day of practice were left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee) and defensive end Shelby Harris (illness).
Footnotes. Running back Javonte Williams was named NFL Rookie of the Week, the first Broncos player to win the award since quarterback Drew Lock in Week 14 of 2019. Williams set season highs in carries (17) and rushing yards (111) in the Broncos’ 30-16 win over Dallas. … Practice squad offensive tackle Quinn Bailey could get the game-day call-up to back up left tackle Calvin Anderson and right tackle Cam Fleming. “Quinn is a versatile guy,” Fangio said. “(Offensive line coach) Mike (Munchak) has liked him from the start. He thinks he can develop into a good player.”
