State football: Big plays power Maple Grove to Class 6A quarterfinal win over Woodbury

Woodbury saw its season come to an end Thursday night in a 31-12 loss at the hands of the Maple Grove. The Royals’ defense held strong, but a couple of big plays by the Crimson made the difference.

Maple Grove accounted for three huge touchdowns in a Class 6A state quarterfinal win. Crimson running back Derrick Jameson accounted for two of those big plays with a 74-yard burst in the third quarter and a 59-yard touchdown run in the first.

On the offensive end, the Royals (9-2) failed to get much going even after a few missteps from the Crimson.

“We just had to do our best, keep doing what we’re doing and try to shut down all their best players,” Maple Grove defensive back Jacob Anderson said. “We did just that.”

The Royals couldn’t get much going in the first half, and nearly put points on the board following a muffed punt. Instead of kicking a 30-yard field goal to go into the half, Woodbury pulled out some trickery for a fake FG. The Crimson (10-1) held strong and stopped the Royals inside the five.

The biggest play from the Royals came on a fake punt. Joey Gerlach took a direct snap and ran down the sideline for a 27-yard gain to give Woodbury its first shot in enemy territory.

That was quickly over as quarterback George Bjellos was hit as he threw the ball, and Maple Grove’s Eli Brown came down with the ball to end the threat.

Shortly after, Crimson quarterback Jacob Kilzer connected with Will Anderson for a catch and run of 82 yards to extend the lead to two scores.

“Big plays. Give them a lot of credit, they had three or four huge plays,” Royals head coach Andy Hill said. “I was proud of that — that we battled. We had our opportunities… But we weren’t really on to start the game and that hurts.

Bjellos was unable to get much going in the first half and completed just 50 percent of his throws on 18 attempts for just 64 yards. Maple Grove’s defense held firm in the ground game as well, holding Woodbury to just 146 yards of total offense.

Late into the third, the Royals were finally able to take advantage of a Crimson mistake. After recovering a fumble at their own 45, Bjellos was able to connect with Gerlach for a 7-yard touchdown with 2:19 left in the quarter to cut the lead back to two scores.

The two traded a pair of late touchdowns, and the Crimson added a field goal. Royals wide receiver Blake Rohrer exploded for a monster second half with 127 yards and a last-second touchdown.

“I thought I played pretty well, but I also dropped a pretty crucial ball, can’t be happy with everything,” Rohrer said. “It’s a team game, can’t focus on one person, need the whole team there. Maple Grove played a hell of a game, so props to them.”