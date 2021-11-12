State football: Hutchinson runs away from Simley in Class 4A quarterfinal

Conditions on Thursday night were windy and raw. In other words, perfectly suited for the Hutchinson offense.

The Tigers ran on first down, ran again on second down. And for the few times on third? They handed the ball off once again.

Perennial Class 4A power Hutchinson racked up 358 rushing yards to beat sloppy Simley 40-0 in a state tournament quarterfinal at Hopkins High School.

AJ Ladwig ran for 175 yards and four scores for the Tigers, who did not attempt a pass.

Alex Elliot rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble for Hutchinson (10-1), which next gets Orono in a semifinal matchup at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Tigers have won seven straight by an average of 31.1 points.

Elliot was more impressed with the Hutch defensive performance. “It’s tough to get a shutout in the third round of the playoffs,” he said.

A common chant from student sections after an opponent’s miscue is, “You can’t do that.”

That well describes the opening three Simley drives.

Each ended with a fumble in Hutchinson territory, stymieing an offense that was having some success moving the ball.

“We knew the first half was critical in starting fast and sticking with a team like Hutch,” said Simley coach Chris Mensen. “They’re experienced in playoff football. They know how to pound the rock and we knew we had to score often and early to keep up.”

Ladwig scored from 2 yards out in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead, but the 11-play drive could be costly because Levi Teetzel, the Tigers’ leading rusher, left with a lower right leg injury.

“That just shows how good our line is. No matter which back is in we’re still getting the job done and moving the ball. That’s all it came down to,” Ladwig said.

A bone-crushing fourth-down hit by Gavin Nelson stopped Hutchinson’s second drive, but after the third Simley fumble, Ladwig capped a 12-play drive with his second scoring burst from the 2. The drive, with a few flurries in the air, took more than half the quarter.

“I could probably count on one hand the number of fumbles we’ve had … we’re not characteristically putting the ball on the ground,” Mensen said.

Elliot scored from 35 yards away on fourth down for a 24-0 Hutchinson lead midway through the third quarter, and after a three-and-out by Simley (7-4), and a “Let’s Go Hutch” chant coming from the black-and-yellow clad fans, Ladwig scored from the 16 to make it 32-0 after three quarters. He added a 3-yard score late.

“Our defense played well, got those early turnovers and with our run game made it really tough on them,” said Tigers coach Andy Rostberg.