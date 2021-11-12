News
State volleyball: Wayzata continues its unbeaten run into Class 4A final
Rogers was playing high-level volleyball in the first set of its Class 4A state tournament semifinal match Thursday against unbeaten Wayzata.
“That was the best I’d seen them play,” Wayzata setter Stella Swenson said. “They played phenomenally. Really well.”
The Royals led the top-seeded Trojans 23-22 in that set. But then Wayzata does what it always does — find a way to win. The Trojans scored the final three points of the set to take a 1-0 lead, clearing the way for a 25-23, 25-11, 25-15 semifinal sweep at Xcel Energy Center to advance to Saturday’s state final.
Wayzata (33-0) hasn’t lost a match since the 2019 season.
“When we took that first set, it felt like we crushed their spirit a bit. They had a lot going and were like ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s beat them. Let’s win,’ ” Wayzata libero Ella Voegele said. “But when we took that, it kind of felt like we just crushed their hope, and from there we just took it and we ran with it.”
Rogers (28-5) did in the first set what teams have done all season against the Trojans — give them its best shot.
“We’re used to it, and we really like it,” Swenson said. “We really like when people try their hardest.”
When that best shot doesn’t lead to a set victory, it’s tough to not feel a little down.
“To take that first set was just huge for us,” Swenson said. “The first set is kind of a big deal in volleyball, because it can take momentum to either team. It was really big for us to take that first set. It was very exciting.”
Fifth-seeded Rogers finished with as many errors (27) as kills. The Royals have a couple of fierce jump servers, but they were negated by Wayzata’s top-tier serve-receivers. The Trojans have no real weaknesses, which make holes all the harder to dig out of.
“I certainly wouldn’t say we played our best volleyball,” Rogers coach Bo Schmidt said. “We had a lot of errors. And when you play a team like Wayzata with a huge block and great defense, you try to do more than you usually do, and I think that led to a lot of our mistakes. And then with a team like Wayzata, if you give them three or four points, it’s a real uphill battle.”
Wayzata is now one win away from finishing a perfect season, but Trojans coach Scott Jackson wasn’t all that interested in looking ahead to anything past Saturday’s state title match.
“I’m hungry, I know they’re hungry. We want to finish,” Jackson said. “Let’s get after it one more time. I don’t want to think about finality until it’s final. I want to get after it. I don’t want to take it for granted. We’ll have a lot of time to enjoy what happens, but we’ve got to make it happen first.”
News
Missouri family thankful after local veteran has tough battle with COVID-19
RICHMOND, Mo. — A Richmond, Missouri family is counting their blessings this Veteran’s Day after their hero battled COVID-19 and came close to dying but never game up hope.
A man who fought for our country, in the fight of his life against COVID-19.
Things are starting to look up after more than two months at the VA Center in Columbia, Missouri. He’s recovering now at North Kansas City Hospital.
“He’s been in hospitals for 63 days now,” his wife Jennifer Jobe said. She and her husband Christopher Jobe spent their sixth wedding anniversary in the hospital.
“It was our sixth wedding anniversary and he’s going to be on a second life support machine,” she said.
In September, they both tested positive for COVID-19. So did their 10-year-old daughter. Christopher’s symptoms were the worst.
“His changed into COVID plus Pneumonia,” she said.
Roy County doctors told Christopher there were no open beds at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
Doctors in Columbia, Missouri had to put the 28-year-old into a medically induced coma. He spent 28 days on a ventilator and an echo machine for 14. Doctors gave him a 20% chance of survival.
“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he said. “It is a horrible feeling to have to go through all that. But I’m thankful that I made it.”
Christopher said it took mental toughness. A tool he picked up while serving five years as a mechanic in the Marine Corps.
“I tried to stay positive the whole time,” he said. “I kept telling myself you’re going to make it, you’re going to make it. My wife was also telling me you’re going to make it. We prayed a lot and I know there were a lot of people telling me you’re going to make it.”
He said faith and prayer prevailed. He credits a family photo and God for getting him through, almost home to his girls and his wife, proud of her hero.
“He’s the most strongest, selfless, person I know and so I find that every breath is a second chance,” Jennifer said.
The Jobe’s were not vaccinated. That changed. Jennifer just got her second dose and Christopher also plans to get the shot as well.
The family is hoping Christopher will be released by Thanksgiving so the family can spend the holidays together.
Suggest a Correction
News
See inside the new MLS stadium in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The new St. Louis CITY SC stadium in the Downtown West neighborhood is starting to take shape. On Thursday afternoon, FOX 2 and others received a walking tour of the facility.
The MLS complex includes team offices, practice fields, and a team athletic facility. Then, there’s the stadium, which has been under construction for over a year.
“We’re 580 days in,” said Denver Callahan, the general superintendent of Mortenson Alberici Joint Venture.
Veterans Day provided a break for the 600 men and women who have been working daily on the new soccer stadium and complex.
The 22-acre site includes tunneling under Market Street with a back-of-house support network underneath. All four sides of the stadium are open to the public and the 22,500 fans inside.
“We’re excited about the capacity we have outside the stadium,” said Matt Sebeck, chief experience officer of St. Louis City SC. “We have a lot of very intentional green space. We have a pavilion that sits South of Market Street that will be open year-round, along with our three academy fields that will have year-round activity. Whether or not there’s a home match or not there’s going to be excitement year-round.”
The season starts in 2023 with 17 home games and a state-of-art stadium and a new team to show off to the soccer world.
“I think set the bar,” said Callahan. “From what we see and from what we hear from others coming from within the league and visiting this is going to be one of the premiere MLS stadiums within the league itself.”
Seats will go in over the next month and a half. In January, work begins on the pitch followed by the installation of the sod in the spring.
Suggest a Correction
News
Walmart to stop accepting military prescription health insurance after Express Scripts ends deal
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Express Scripts recently ended a multi-year agreement to participate as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network, affecting veterans and members of the military that fill their prescriptions at Walmart.
We were surprised to hear Express Scripts ended our multi-year agreement to participate as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network just a few days after Walmart and Express Scripts signed an agreement on September 30 for Walmart to serve these members for the next several years. We value our Tricare and DOD customers and are disappointed in Express Script’s decision and we have requested more information from them to understand their decision. We have asked Express Scripts to honor the agreement we both recently signed. We know many members of the military, veterans and their families rely on Walmart for convenient access to affordable prescriptions and this decision will limit their options. We hope to come to a resolution to continue as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network. Walmart will continue to offer everyday low pricing on generic drugs that can be accessed by all customers with or without insurance.
Luke Kleyn, Vice President of Payer Relations at Walmart
A local veteran reached out to KNWA/FOX24 News to inform us that he was told by Walmart that they will no longer accept his Tricare insurance, effective December 15, 2021.
In addition to the above statement, a response from the Bentonville-based retailer noted that “Walmart is a long-time supporter of providing pharmacy services to our military communities.”
Walmart has said it’s committed to supporting the active-duty military, veterans, and their families through various initiatives such as:
- Meeting commitment to hire 250,000 veterans.
- Within the last year, Walmart has hired over 49,000 veterans and 27,000 active-duty military spouses.
- Creating the Find A Future platform, which will further aid the men and women transitioning from the armed forces to civilian life.
- Over the last decade, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have granted more than $40 million to organizations that support veterans and military spouses.
- Walmart is a long-time supporter of also providing pharmacy services to our military communities.
Several years ago, Walmart announced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment to hiring 250,000 veterans by 2020.
Since 2013, Walmart has hired more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses at Walmart and Sam’s Club, according to a release. Since May 2021, Walmart has hired almost 30,000 veterans and military spouses – more than we ever have in a single quarter in the company’s history.
Suggest a Correction
State volleyball: Wayzata continues its unbeaten run into Class 4A final
YouClout Lists on AscendEX
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Looks Sensational In Tiny White Bikini While ‘Pondering Life’ On Vacation
Missouri family thankful after local veteran has tough battle with COVID-19
See inside the new MLS stadium in St. Louis
Biden Calling Satchel Paige ‘Great Negro’ Sparks Debates On Social Media
Walmart to stop accepting military prescription health insurance after Express Scripts ends deal
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘Planning’ A Romantic ‘Rendezvous’ For After Paris Hilton’s Wedding
Missing Lakewood man likely dead and his body dumped in Denver, police say
‘Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Hospitalized Less Than 1 Week After Running NYC Marathon
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19