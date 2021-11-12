News
Study finds that Colorado leads the nation in “dog-poo complaints”
Colorado ranks first in the nation for the most “dog-poo complaints,” according to a recent study.
The study, by Protect My Paws, a company that helps consumers to find pet insurance, analyzed tweets with a number of “poop-related” keywords, for example “dog poo” and “stepped in poo,” to “reveal the dog-poop capitals of America,” according to a news release.
Colorado leads the nation with 15.4 tweets annually per-100,000 population with poop-related keyword complaints, according to the study. Oregon came in a whisker-close second at 15.3.
“We analyzed Tweets searching for key words related to dog poo complaints to reveal the foul-est state of all,” the study said. “The State of Colorado is known for its vivid landscape of mountains, forests, canyons, rivers and desert lands. If you’re into a natural, scenic beauty, Colorado is a haven — it also happens to be the dog poop capital, too.”
The state with the least amount of dog-poo complaints, according to the study, is Delaware at 1.5.
The same study, however, listed the 10 dog-poopiest cities in the country, and not single municipality in Colorado made the stinking list.
Protect My Paws names Pittsburgh as No. 1 on its “Dog Poop Capitals of the U.S.” list. Seattle came in second and Atlanta in third.
The study authors claim: “Pittsburgh has a poop problem.”
News
Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and TAMMY WEBBER
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
The judge indicated closing arguments could be held Monday.
Rittenhouse’s lawyers completed their side of the case on Day 9 of the trial Thursday, a day after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury he was defending himself from attack and had no choice when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha.
Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in August 2020.
Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted.
The defense put witnesses on the stand across 2 1/2 days. Prosecutors presented testimony over a span of about five.
The protests in Kenosha were set off by the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, then 17, went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Thursday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.
John Black took the stand as part of an effort by Rittenhouse’s lawyers to show that the then-17-year-old had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two, during a turbulent night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha last year.
The defense has suggested to the jury that the relevant timeframe for determining whether Rittenhouse’s use of force was reasonable consists of just a few minutes around the shootings.
Black said it took 2 minutes, 55 seconds, from the time the first man who was shot that night, Joseph Rosenbaum, chased Rittenhouse across a car lot to the time Rittenhouse approached police, after the shootings.
Prosecutors, for their part, have stressed a much longer window, saying the tragic chain of events occurred over hours, starting with Rittenhouse’s fateful decision to go to a volatile protest with a rifle.
Rittenhouse, now 18, committed the shootings during unrest that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.
Rittenhouse had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.
The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
On Wednesday, Rittenhouse spent most of the day on the stand giving his account of what happened in those frenzied minutes on Aug. 25, 2020, sobbing so hard at one point that the judge called a recess.
“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he said.
Rittenhouse testified that he heard a gunshot directly behind him as he was being chased by Rosenbaum, but also that he never saw Rosenbaum with a gun. Authorities said the shot was a bullet fired into the air by someone else in the crowd.
On Thursday Black testified that about 2 3/4 seconds elapsed between that shot and the first one fired by Rittenhouse.
In an account largely corroborated by video and the prosecution’s own witnesses, Rittenhouse said that Rosenbaum cornered him and put his hand on the barrel of his rifle, the second man hit him with a skateboard, and the third man came at him with a gun of his own.
His testimony was interrupted by an angry exchange in which his lawyers demanded a mistrial with no right to a retrial, accusing the chief prosecutor of asking Rittenhouse out-of-bounds questions.
Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, though plainly mad at the prosecutor, did not immediately rule on the request. On Thursday, he pressed ahead with the case and said it would be ideal if the trial were to conclude on Friday.
Much of the testimony has centered on Rosenbaum’s killing, since that set in motion the bloodshed that followed.
Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum was carrying a chain earlier that night and had twice threatened to kill him.
“If I would have let Mr. Rosenbaum take my firearm from me, he would have used it and killed me with it,” he said, “and probably killed more people.”
During cross-examination Wednesday, prosecutor Thomas Binger sought to drive home the state’s contention that Rittenhouse created the dangerous situation in the first place.
“You understand that when you point your AR-15 at someone, it may make them feel like you’re going to kill them, correct?” Binger asked.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Webber from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writers Amy Forliti contributed from Minneapolis and Kathleen Foody from Chicago.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Denver compacts trash routes, forcing 70% of residents to switch pickup days in January
Denver officials grappling with a shortage of trash collectors and helter-skelter routes have begun an overhaul that will shift trash pickup from five to four days a week starting in January.
They’re also offering $2,500 bonuses to try to lure trash truck drivers, aiming to fill 30 empty positions — 22% of the total 131.
New compact routes mean “we’ll need six fewer trucks,” city spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn said. “Each truck drives about 10,000 miles annually, so that’s a reduction of 60,000 miles driven.”
City transportation and infrastructure officials announced the change Thursday and are preparing to notify residents with postcards and at meetings over the next two months. The new system will begin Jan. 3, officials said
Trash collectors will cover shorter distances and 70% of residents will be asked to set out their bins on different days of the week, officials said.
Denver Councilman Chris Hinds, who has been fielding complaints about trash pickup from his 70,000 constituents, said problems worsened over many years as routes were adjusted “in a duct tape and baling wire fashion,” leading to overtime payouts and missed pickups.
“We’re trying to re-do the routes to make sense. It is so inefficient right now that it is a huge drain on our resources,” Hinds said. From an environmental perspective, “the fewer miles we drive, the better.”
Council members also researching a potential shift to electric trash trucks.
Denver trash collectors have been keeping up by working overtime and on weekends. City officials said crews miss less than 1% of total scheduled pickups. And the city has increased pay based on years of commercial driving experience to try to retain drivers.
Total trash is increasing along with Denver’s population. Despite robust recycling, residents last year sent about 193,988 tons to landfills, or 500 pounds per person, an increase by more than 5% since 2019.
News
Nebraska Cornhuskers to be without LB JoJo Domann for rest of season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Linebacker JoJo Domann, one of the top tacklers in Nebraska history, announced Thursday that his career with the Cornhuskers is over following surgery on his left hand.
Domann, who made the announcement on his podcast, said he injured a finger early in the Oct. 30 game against Purdue.
The sixth-year senior from Colorado Springs, Colorado, played one of his best games last week against Ohio State. He made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others.
Domann played in 51 games and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles rank 11th on the school’s all-time chart.
The Huskers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) close the season at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and against Iowa at home on Nov. 26.
Study finds that Colorado leads the nation in “dog-poo complaints”
Gene Simmons Torches Covid Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You’re Delusional’ & ‘You’re An Enemy’
Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Draco Vs. Dolph: Soulja Boy Says Young Dolph Making $100,000 Per Show Is ‘Big Cap’
Denver compacts trash routes, forcing 70% of residents to switch pickup days in January
‘RHOSLC’ Preview: Meredith Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Surprised’ By Jen Shah’s Arrest — Watch
Nebraska Cornhuskers to be without LB JoJo Domann for rest of season
Pump Rules’ Scheana Shay Claps Back at Charli Burnett After She Posts About Brock’s Failed TV Installation, Brock Reacts
Domestic violence assault investigation leads to drug bust near Greeley
Gender Fluid Fury: Kid Cudi Wearing A Wedding Dress To The CFDA Awards Caused ‘Hmm Mmmyeeeah’ Hysteria Online
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19