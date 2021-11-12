Taco Circus closing south St. Louis location

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Taco Circus has announced that they will be closing after dinner service on Saturday, November 20. The quirky restaurant serves Tex-Mex food and anchors a popular corner in south St. Louis. It is on Southwest near the intersection with Kingshighway.
“The steps of shuttering a restaurant are truly surreal. It is part apology of unrealized promises. There are hopes that fade. Your best efforts go unnoticed as they are repeatedly buried under the rubble of fires that were not extinguished properly. You readjust your expectations. And you scramble. I thought we would be out of business by October 2020, so we made it a year past the date I initially predicted. Ultimately, this location is upside down. Could I save it? Maybe, but there are some serious issues that need to be fixed. And I think I would rather just move on than ask for help to throw more money at it,” writes owner Christian Ethridge.
They moved to the corner in 2019 after closing their location in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. The larger space allowed them to serve many more guests.
The Yelp reviews are very positive and some of the comments give you a feel for how much patrons will miss the place.
“The menu notes that some items are “Texas Sized” They are NOT lying!!!! These items are to be shared or at the least leftovers will be taken home for a couple meals,” writes Theresa R.
“Not to be dramatic, but I think this is my new favorite texmex/mexican food in stl. They advertise as being an Austin tex next place and I’ve you’ve ever been to Austin, you can tell they hit the nail on the head! The decor is weird and vibey, the menu is creative, but still has Tex mex classics,” writes Midori G.
They also have a counter inside Tropical Liqueurs in The Grove. It is not clear what will happen to that location.
ST. LOUIS – Spire Missouri’s president said he never wanted to ‘raise concern’ about the possibility of a gas outage this winter. He said during an afternoon press conference the utility has a commitment to keep customers informed of what’s going on.
Spire officials joined leaders from industry, labor, and community organizations to show a united effort to keep the pipeline open.
Scott Carter, Spire Missouri’s president, said the only guarantee that the company’s hundreds of thousands of customers will have natural gas is through December 13. That is when the emergency certificate issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will expire.
He said while he is optimistic FERC will listen to the comments and reports showing the importance of the pipeline. However, the utility needs to be prepared for alternatives.
Carter said even if there is a 1% chance risk of an outage, the utility needs to get the word out to the public. Carter sent an email to Spire customers last week detailing its situation.
Spire is still waiting for FERC to decide on an order that would keep the pipeline open through the winter. Carter said FERC has put Spire on the agenda for consideration on November 18.
Back in June, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the approval for the 65-mile long pipeline in 2018 was unlawful, leaving some customers worried about the future.
In October, Spire asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to keep operating to no avail. The court ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts” of the pipeline. The court also questioned the pipeline’s necessity.
There is no certainty this pipeline will operate after December 13 said Spire STL’s general counsel Sean Jamieson. He called this a serious matter.
Jamison also said the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) concluded there was a need for the Spire STL pipeline this winter.
He also pointed out that last February the pipeline proved its worth. He said when it was brutally cold out the pipeline delivered reliable, affordable natural gas to the region. He says that wasn’t the case for other parts of the country.
Spire does have contingency plans in place however Carter said their goal is to never use the plan.
He explained one alternative was to bring more gas into the region. He said the utility looked at every pipeline in the area and even possibly trucking in natural gas. Carter says they’ve secured ones that would serve customers the best but it is not enough to replace what comes off the Spire STL Pipeline.
He also said it is not just about having it available, but where the gas shows up and how to effectively serve customers.
Carter used a map to illustrate that the traditional sources bring gas to the downtown area. He pointed out that growth in west St. Louis County, St. Charles, and outlying areas now have a demand for gas. He says the Spire STL pipeline allows for the natural gas to reach the areas out west.
Carter says other contingency plans include trying to curtail service to customers during cold periods and keep it available for critical infrastructures and homes. The other contingency is for controlled shutdowns.
And while Spire waits for regulators, Jamieson says the pipeline’s intention is not to pressure FERC. He said it is their job to inform with information. He said the pipeline is ready to be transparent and provide any information needed.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An organization founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City announced it will expand to more than half-a-dozen cities, including St. Louis and Oklahoma City, by the end of 2022.
The Veterans Community Project turned to former NBA and University of Kansas star Nick Collison to help make the announcement on Twitter and YouTube.
ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for your next winter vacation, the perfect getaway might be in your hometown. St. Louis ranked high on Wallet Hub’s list of best winter holiday travel destinations for 2021.
The Lou claimed the number four spot on the list of best cold-weather destinations, ranking higher than Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri.
For its report, Wallet Hub focused primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each destination rather than scenic quality.
It identified 69 of the most populated metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., which all have a 50-year average December temperature colder than 46 degrees. Wallet Hub then compared each location across six key dimensions: travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety.
Most notably, St. Louis ranked number one in lowest local costs but fell short in the safety category, ranking 27th.
Here are the other metro areas that made the top 10 list of best winter travel destinations for cold-weather lovers:
Not a fan of the cold? You might want to consider traveling to Austin, Texas, as it topped Wallet Hub’s list of best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers. Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, and Houston rounded out the top five, respectively.
