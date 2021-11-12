Taurid meteor shower could produce 10-15 visible fireballs tonight

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – If you can get away from city lights this evening and find an unobstructed view of a clear night sky, you’ll have a decent chance to see some streaking fireballs courtesy of the Northern Taurids meteor shower.
The Northern Taurids shower is active from mid-October September to early December. Its peak is the overnight hours from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. The best time to see these meteors will be after midnight tonight.
“The Taurids (both branches) are rich in fireballs and are often responsible for an increased number of fireball reports from September through November,” the American Meteor Society writes.
The Southern Taurids already had their peak activity on the night of Nov. 4-Nov. 5, though they’ll remain active until to same time in early December.
Both Taurids showers are made up of debris from the comet 2P/Encke. We notice this on Earth as the planet passes through the meteor stream and the debris burns up as it enters the atmosphere.
In the opening hours of free agency, the Broncos agreed to terms with Ronald Darby, their top veteran cornerback target, on a three-year, $30 million contract.
Though he has yet to intercept a pass, the Broncos may be getting the kind of play they envisioned from Darby after he missed four games with a hamstring injury. Darby’s play against Philadelphia on Sunday will be particularly important because nickel back Bryce Callahan (knee) is on injured reserve and rookie Pat Surtain II (knee) hasn’t practiced this week.
“(Darby has) played better the last two weeks,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I thought the first week or two after he came back, he was, for lack of a better word, rusty.”
Darby allowed three completions for 62 yards, including a 40-yard play, in his return against Las Vegas in Week 6. But over the past three games, opponents are 8-of-16 passing for 88 yards against Darby in man coverage per The Denver Post’s game charting.
“I want to continue to go out there and play right and moving forward, make more plays on the field to help the defense,” said Darby, who has played 255 of 259 defensive snaps in the last four games.
Darby has 29 tackles and two pass break-ups.
“I think he’s more confident and more comfortable now, both getting back mentally and playing within the defense to where the hamstring (injury) is history to him,” Fangio said.
Darby’s test this week is Eagles rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, who has a team-high 36 catches for 537 yards.
“He’s really smooth and really runs great routes,” Fangio said. “He’s quick, he’s elusive and has good hands.”
Paton’s father passes. Tom Paton, father of Broncos general manager George Paton, passed away earlier this week. In an interview with The Denver Post this summer, John Paton, one of George’s three siblings, said their father was battling dementia.
After a playing career at UCLA (letterman in 1959-61), Tom Paton coached high school football in southern California. He had retired from full-time coaching and was working at a business when George’s team needed a coach.
“I didn’t have a freshman coach at this public school so my dad volunteered,” George said in an interview with The Post this summer. “We never lost a game. We were never behind. He went out like a champ. It was a great year. It was nervous to have him coach me because he’s pretty imposing, but it was unbelievable.”
Risner, Browning sit out. Left guard Dalton Risner had a foot stepped on during Wednesday’s practice and sat out Thursday, but Fangio expects him to play Sunday.
Added to the injury report after not practicing were inside linebacker Baron Browning and offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann.
Missing a second consecutive day of practice were left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee) and defensive end Shelby Harris (illness).
Footnotes. Running back Javonte Williams was named NFL Rookie of the Week, the first Broncos player to win the award since quarterback Drew Lock in Week 14 of 2019. Williams set season highs in carries (17) and rushing yards (111) in the Broncos’ 30-16 win over Dallas. … Practice squad offensive tackle Quinn Bailey could get the game-day call-up to back up left tackle Calvin Anderson and right tackle Cam Fleming. “Quinn is a versatile guy,” Fangio said. “(Offensive line coach) Mike (Munchak) has liked him from the start. He thinks he can develop into a good player.”
Colorado hasn’t yet reached the point where hospitals are rationing care, but a group of experts advising the governor are planning how best to do that should the state’s COVID-19 situation continue to worsen.
As of Wednesday, 82 beds were available in Colorado intensive-care units, and only 541 general beds were open statewide. If the current acceleration in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues, the state could run out of hospital beds by the end of December, though Gov. Jared Polis has called on facilities to find space for 300 to 500 more patients. It’s not clear how hospitals would find enough staff for those additional beds, though.
Dr. Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said at a Thursday meeting of the Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee that it’s possible Colorado will need to activate its hospital crisis standards of care, which allow for rationing, in the next few weeks.
The advisory group will need to meet again to approve any changes to the crisis standards, and Polis would have to authorize their use. At that point, France would make the call on activating them.
Crisis standards outline what hospitals should do to maximize their resources, and give legal protection if they can’t provide the normal level of care. They were written when Colorado faced its first COVID-19 wave in spring 2020, but would apply to all patients, not just those receiving care for the virus.
Right now, only the crisis standards that relate to staffing are in place. That means hospitals aren’t authorized to ration care, but patients may receive it from a nurse who doesn’t have extensive experience in their type of care, or is handling more patients than is considered ideal.
The state has already taken a flurry of actions to try to keep people out of the hospital or free up more resources to care for them, including expanding the locations where people can get monoclonal antibody treatments to reduce the odds they’ll be hospitalized with COVID-19; temporarily halting cosmetic surgeries; asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send health care workers to hotspots; requiring hospitals to accept any transferred patient they have the ability to care for; and allowing almost all adults to receive booster shots.
If the situation worsened enough to require rationing, decisions would depend on the answers to three general questions, said Anuj Mehta, a pulmonary critical care physician at Denver Health, who wrote a first draft of updates to the current guidelines:
The current standards for rationing care largely rely on a formula to quantify patients’ odds of surviving the next month and the next year. Patients would receive a score based on how well their organs are functioning now, with added points if they are older or have a condition that increases their risk of dying in the next few months. A lower score is better.
If two patients have equal scores, the hospital’s triage team can consider other factors, such as whether either patient is a child, health care worker, first responder or essential worker; if either is pregnant; or if either is the sole caregiver for a child or vulnerable adult. If all else fails, the last step is a random drawing.
The existing standards were set up to determine who wasn’t likely to be helped if they got the last ventilator, Mehta said. Now, hospitals largely have enough ventilators, but they may not have enough staff to care for everyone who could benefit from a bed in an intensive-care unit, or even one on a regular floor. There also may be shortages of equipment like dialysis machines and high-flow oxygen set-ups, he said.
For example, under crisis standards, a hospital might send patients home when they’re a bit sicker than it normally would because it needs those beds for more-seriously ill patients, Mehta said. Or, it might decide that each kidney failure patient gets slightly less dialysis time than would be ideal, to avoid outright denying care to anyone, he said.
“I think that concept of ‘safe enough’ is critical,” he said. “This is not triage to ‘no care.’ ”
The scoring system doesn’t allow the triage team to consider non-medical factors, like a person’s socioeconomic status, but those could be relevant in deciding who can safely be sent home with a referral to outpatient care, said Matthew Wynia, a member of the advisory group and director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities on the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus. Mehta said he would work on clarifying when it’s appropriate to consider a patient’s means.
“I would hate to see… sending someone home who’s homeless,” Wynia said.
Members of the advisory group who spoke also said they would like to see vaccination status listed as a factor that can’t be used to exclude patients from receiving certain types of care, along with race, disability and other protected categories. About 80% of the people currently hospitalized across Colorado with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to state data.
Mehta acknowledged the issue is controversial, but said he would support adding it.
“Our ethical principles are to save the most lives,” not to punish irresponsible behavior, he said.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The case of a Missouri man who is accused of killing his wife and burying her body is now in the hands of a jury.
Closing arguments were held Thursday in the trial of Joseph Elledge. He is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whose remains were found in March.
The judge told the jurors they could consider convicting Elledge of lesser charges, including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, or involuntary manslaughter.
During closing arguments, prosecutor Dan Knight urged the jury to convict Elledge of first-degree murder. Elledge’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Elledge made bad decisions after his wife’s death but he never intended to kill her.
