Taylor Swift Channels Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ On The Day Before ‘Red (TV)’ Release
Just hours before she released the re-recorded version of her album, ‘Red,’ Taylor Swift taped a talk show appearance in a stunning black dress, which is very reminiscent of Princess Diana’s famous ‘revenge dress.’
Taylor Swift taped an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on the afternoon of Nov. 11, just hours before dropping Red (Taylor’s Version). The singer looked absolutely stunning for the talk show appearance, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress with low-cut neckline and black heels. Her look was complete with dangling earrings, and her hair styled straight and with bangs, just like the Red era. Of course, she had her pop of red lipstick, as well!
Fans went wild over the stunning photos of Taylor making a rare talk show appearance, and it didn’t take long for Swifties to figure out why Tay’s outfit looked kind of familiar. The look is quite similar to the famous Princess Diana “revenge dress,” which the late royal wore in 1994. Diana’s version had short sleeves, compared to the long ones on Taylor’s version, but overall, the looks were quite similar.
Diana wore the little black dress on the very same night that Prince Charles publicly confessed to cheating on her, which is how it got dubbed the “revenge dress.” Fans have pointed out that Taylor’s re-release of Red is her very own version of revenge against Scooter Braun, as well as her former record label, Big Machine Records. Taylor first recorded Red in 2012. It was one of six albums that she released under Big Machine before leaving the label in 2018.
Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine arose from label head, Scott Borchetta’s, decision to not allow her to purchase the rights to her masters from the label. Instead of being able to outright by the masters, Taylor would have had to record one new album on Big Machine for every previous album that she wanted to earn back, which would’ve meant six more records. Instead, she decided to give up the rights to her masters and join a new label. However, just months later, she found out that Scott decided to sell the masters to Scooter Braun, who Taylor had had various issues with in the past.
Obviously, the singer was completely betrayed by the decision, and when her contract allowed it, she began re-recording the music she released under Big Machine. She dropped the first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) drops on Nov. 12, and features a handful of never-before-heard songs that didn’t make the original record, in addition to all of the tracks that were recorded the first time around.
Travis Scott AstroWorld Lawsuits May Cost ‘Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars’, Texas Attorney Says
Texas attorney John Werner details the criteria that must be met in order for Travis Scott to be held liable in the tragic deaths of 9 concertgoers.
Travis Scott, 30, may be facing “hundreds of millions” of dollars in damages stemming from lawsuits that were and are being filed against him and other parties, following the horrific AstroWorld festival tragedy that left nine people dead in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 5. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Texas-based attorney John Werner with Reaud, Morgan & Quinn revealed that it may be “years” before a settlement is reached and victims are compensated. Although attorney Werner is currently not representing anyone who was at the event, he insisted that his counterparts who are have a “very strong” case. But there are many factors that will come into play before an award amount is decided.
“For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance. It is possible that he had a contract that said he is the only one who can stop the show. Perhaps the contract that he signed said that only the security could stop the show, or the contract could have stated that the promoter was the only one who could stop the show,” attorney Werner said. Even though it’s still unclear who is at fault, Travis, rapper Drake, 35, and LiveNation an NRG Park, among others, are being named in the suits brought on by families of the deceased and those who were injured. HollywoodLife spoke to attorney Werner, who gave great insight into why Travis may or may not be forced to shell out a fortune to those who nearly lost their lives, as well as the families of the deceased.
HollywoodLife: Why do these plaintiffs have such a strong case?
John Werner: The plaintiffs have a very strong case. With Travis Scott and the history of his shows, the red lights were flashing everywhere. He already had previous charges against him. If you go to a concert and nearly a dozen people die and nearly 100 people end up in the hospital, something went wrong.
HollywoodLife: Who should be held responsible in these lawsuits?
John Werner: You have a lot of potential responsible parties. Under Texas law every party – whether it be a person or a business – is going to be judged by the negligent standard. Did they act appropriately under the circumstances, or did they act inappropriately under the circumstances? Did they do something that they shouldn’t have done, or did they not do something that they should have done?
HollywoodLife: What are the specific criteria for Travis Scott?
John Werner: After the evidence that is gathered during the investigation, a couple of questions must be answered. What did he know? When did he know it? What opportunities did he have to do something about it?For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance. It is possible that he had a contract that said he is the only one who can stop the show. Perhaps the contract that he signed said that only the security could stop the show, or the contract could have stated that the promoter was the only one who could stop the show. To this extent, Travis Scott may have retained some control over the event security, or he may have had representatives that make that decision.
HollywoodLife: What are some of the things that are going to be looked at during the investigation?
John Werner: There will be a ton of videos. There will be recordings. There will be testimonies and witnesses and accounts from those who were there. There will be text messages and there could be emails that were sent prior, during or after the event by anyone involved. There will be posts on social media. There are so many things to look at in this case.
HollywoodLife: In Texas, how does the jury decide who is responsible?
John Werner: In Texas, the jury is asked two questions at the beginning. The first question is — as to each defendant, and to all of these parties, which could include the venue, or the security, or the performers – were they negligent or not? If they are not, then they are not. If they answer yes and state that there is more than one party negligent, then the next question is going to ask what is the allocation of negligence?
HollywoodLife: How do they determine who has to pay what in terms of a settlement?
John Werner: The jury will have to allocate 100 percentage points of responsibility to everybody that they find negligent. They could say 50 percent/ 40 percent/ 10 percent. They could say 50 percent/ 50 percent. They could say 49 percent/ 1 percent/ 50 percent. They will have to divide 100 percentage points to all of those they find negligent and that will determine how much each defendant is responsible for when they determine what the damages are.
HollywoodLife: How much do you foresee these lawsuits adding up to in the end?
John Werner: Overall, settlements or verdicts will be in the 100s of millions of dollars.
HollywoodLife: How long will this take before there is a settlement?
John Werner: Looking at it from a legal standpoint, it reminds of the Petroleum explosion in Texas. This kind of situation has a lot of similarities. There was a lot of events that built up to it, then things start getting very bad very quickly. Then a lot of people get injured and a lot of people got killed. This will likely go on for several years. The Las Vegas massacre, it is the same. They found that, not only was it the shooter, but also the hotel and the venue. These lawsuits were just settled recently.
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Massive Cutouts At Friend’s Wedding — Photos
Kendall Jenner looked sexier than ever for a friend’s recent wedding, wearing a tight black dress with cutouts that left little to the imagination. See the sultry photos here!
Kendall Jenner looked simply smokin’ in a recent Instagram story, showing off her stunning, tight black dress with major cutouts that revealed her amazing bod. The 26-year-old model posted a few stories to her social media while at her friend Lauren Perez‘s wedding, sharing the details of the dress while posing in the mirror with pals Bella Hadid, 25, and Hailey Beiber, 24.
In the first shot, Kendall and the gals posed for an Instagram boomerang as Kendall’s tight dress took center stage. The dress hugged around her shoulders, waist, and hips, but featured massive cutouts that exposed practically the whole front part of her body, skimpily covering her chest and putting her navel on display.
In the second Instagram story, Kendall took a video of just she and friend Hailey, both posing in a sexy manner as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed fans an even better view of the dress. Kendall completed the sultry wedding guest look by wearing her dark brown locks down and tousled and sported minimal, yet glowing makeup.
Kendall is no stranger to rocking a skimpy look. Last month the reality star showed off her cinched 24-inch waistline when she wore a tiny pea-green bikini for her millions of Instagram followers. She topped off the look with a bedazzled fringe pink cowboy hat with her initials, ‘KJ’ on the top.
The brunette beauty was presumably at the same friend’s bachelorette party for that look, holding a bedazzled cup with her initials. She captioned the post with none other than a few emojis, a brain, heart, and a bow to be exact. Fire emojis and hearts were seen throughout the comments as fans posted in admiration for the look — and her supermodel bod, undoubtedly!
When Kendall’s not taking over our socials in the hottest photos or promoting her new tequila line, she is enjoying much-needed alone time with her beau, Devin Booker, 24. The pair started dating in Apr. 2020, but didn’t take their romance Instagram official until Feb. 2021. They’ve embarked on jet-setting vacations and lakeside hangouts, but the couple generally likes to keep the details of their relationship pretty low-key — something she also admitted to during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Bailey Makes A Life-Altering Decision While Mourning A Devastating Loss
The ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ crew lost one of their own during the November 11 crossover episode. Meanwhile, Amelia and Link both made bold confessions.
The November 11 episode doesn’t start in the immediate aftermath of the Station 19 explosion, it begins in Minnesota. Meredith is getting flirty texts from Nick before she heads into the clinic. Meanwhile, Amelia is already at the clinic, but Kai got there even earlier. While doing a trial, Tom shows up to help the group.
Megan sends Farouk into heart surgery, and she’s trying not to freak out. Hayes is there to calm her worries. While Owen and Teddy are working on a veteran, the room begins to shake. Owen thinks it’s a bomb, but it’s actually the pipeline explosion from Station 19. Bailey can’t get in touch with Ben, and she starts to worry.
There are no patients flooding the OR in the aftermath of the explosion. Owen is patiently waiting for the room to fill. Teddy can’t seem to find Megan. Owen is preoccupied with the “bomb,” but Teddy reminds him that this was an explosion and not a bomb.
In the middle of Farouk’s surgery, Megan comes rushing in because of the explosion. She sits down to hold Farouk’s hand during the surgery. Winston doesn’t think it’s a good idea for her to be there. Hayes tries to talk her down, but she’s forceful, so she stays.
Miller Is Dead
The first ambulance to arrive from the explosion contains Vic. She seems to be OK and doesn’t know what happened to Miller. When the second ambulance arrives, there’s no siren. “There’s a dead person in there,” Bailey says.
The door opens and Jack walks out and then Ben. Miller is dead. They tried to save him, but it was too late. Ben soon remembers the promise he made to Miller about taking care of baby Pru if something ever happened to him.
Travis and Andy show up and learn the devastating news of Miller’s death. Travis doesn’t want to keep the news from Vic. He sits down and tells her about Miller as Ben and Bailey watch. Ben tells Bailey that he told Miller that he would take care of Pru.
Before Bailey can react, Vic starts to code. There’s a scary few seconds for Vic, but she makes it. “Is it real?” Vic cries to Travis. Travis can’t lie. Miller is gone forever.
Back in Minnesota, Hamilton doesn’t want Tom to work on the Parkinson’s project because Tom slept with his daughter. Meredith tells Hamilton to not hold a grudge, but Hamilton is insistent. Meredith decides to go to Nick about what’s going on with Hamilton. Doctors make the worst patients, Nick says. Nick advises Meredith to remember that she’s in charge of this project. Meanwhile, the flirt is ON between Kai and Amelia.
Bailey and Ben pick up their conversation about baby Pru. “You know how badly I’ve always wanted a little girl,” Bailey admits. She’s just worried that she’ll fall in love with Pru, and then her grandparents will come to take her away. Bailey can’t deal with that.
Travis breaks down to Schmidt about what happened with Miller. Travis, Andy, and Theo rally around Vic as they mourn the loss of Miller.
Bailey & Ben Take In Pru
Bailey is still trying to figure out what to do about Pru. Jo helps convince Bailey to take Pru in. Pru deserves a loving home that Bailey and Ben can provide. Andy soon brings Pru down to the lobby. Bailey opens her arms and Pru walks right to her. Bailey tells Pru that everything’s going to be OK.
Megan breaks down after Farouk’s surgery, and Hayes is once again there to comfort her. Hayes does end up telling Owen and Teddy about what’s happening with Megan and Farouk. They rush to her side.
After their shift is over, Jo is outside waiting for Link. “What happens if I die?” Jo asks Link. She wants to know what will happen to Luna. Link doesn’t hesitate to tell Jo that he’ll take Luna in. “I’ve got her,” he promises.
Kai and Amelia are the last ones at the lab. Kai brings up what Tom said about Amelia’s “happy little family.” Amelia reveals to Kai that she has a beautiful son with Link, but she’s single. Amelia asks whether or not Kai is single. Kai says they’re married… to the lab.
Meredith and Nick meet up after work, and they’re done keeping their feelings at bay. They share a passionate kiss before heading to dinner.
