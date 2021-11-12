Celebrities
Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (10 Min.)’ Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Blamed Breakup On Age Difference
The ten minute version of ‘All Too Well’ paints a fuller picture of Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s breakup from the singer’s point of view, and she points out their 11-year age difference in the heartbreaking lyrics.
It’s no secret that Taylor Swift’s fan-favorite song from Red, “All Too Well,” is about her breakup from Jake Gyllenhaal, and on Red (Taylor’s Version), she shared the full, original version of the song for the very first time. The song, which fans have been begging for Taylor to share for years, is more than 10 minutes long. In some of the new lyrics, Taylor details more about what happened when she and Jake broke up (the two dated for a few months in 2010 and were 10 years apart in age).
“You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die,” Taylor sings in the new All Too Well, revealing that Jake blamed the large age gap on the relationship’s demise. She also hinted that the two secretly got back together after their breakup, only to realize that it was never meant to be. “And there we are again, when nobody had to know, you kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath,” she sings. “Sacred prayer and we’d swear to remember it all too well.”
Of course, the song also features the original lyrics that fans have come to know and love, but there’s also more than four minutes of additional track. “Taylor’s Version” also references the story told on another song from Red, “The Moment I Knew,” where Jake disappointed her by skipping her 21st birthday party. “You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes, sipping coffee like you were on a late night night show,” Taylor writes. “But then he watched me watch the front door, all night, willing you to come, and he said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun, turning 21.’”
Red is the second album that Taylor re-recorded and publicly released. Earlier this year, she dropped the new version of Fearless, which contained six new songs that had never been heard before. We’ve also gotten to hear Taylor’s Version of the song “Wildest Dreams”, which is from 1989. However, Taylor has not confirmed when the full re-recorded version of 1989 will be released.
In addition to these three albums, Taylor will also be re-recording the three other albums that she no longer owns the masters to: Speak Now, Taylor Swift and Reputation. Her three most recent albums — Lover, Folklore and Evermore — were all recorded under her new record label and are already owned by Taylor. See a full breakdown of why Taylor is re-recording her first six albums here.
Cardi B Gushes Over Halle Berry’s Super ‘Soft’ Skin: I Wanted To ‘Bite Her Shoulder’
Cardi B showed her enthusiasm for Halle Berry after the two sat down in a video segment to dish on some ‘spicy topics,’ saying how ‘soft’ the actress’ skin was.
Cardi B and Halle Berry … new BFFs? The pair we didn’t know we needed came together for a video called “5 Rounds,” after which Cardi dished about meeting the actress. “[L]et me tell you this tea,” Cardi tweeted, “her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.” We’d laugh about the unexpectedly hilarious comment, but honestly, do we expect anything less for Cardi B?
For the segment, the pair sat down to discuss “spicy topics” as Halle captioned the video posted to her Instagram, dishing on everything from “biggest purchases” to “favorite sex positions.” The duo were kiki-ing for laughs, but were also promoting Halle’s upcoming Netflix film, Bruised, for which Cardi co-executive produced the soundtrack — one that features an all-female hip hop roster. The flick is set to release Nov. 19.
This wasn’t the first time Cardi totally geeked about a new celebrity pal. On Nov. 5, the “WAP” rapper took to Twitter to share a clip of herself meeting Twilight star Robert Pattinson. “Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!” she captioned the five-second clip as the actor slipped into her selfie.
“Come on. Look at my friend, guys,” Cardi exclaimed in the clip, before Robert pops his head into frame and smiles, then poking his tongue out. “Ahh,” she screams at the end of the video, rocking a flawlessly made up face and stunning jewelry. The actor looked just as thrilled to meet the “I Like It” hitmaker during the rendezvous!
Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo
Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!
Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
Fans were loving the post in the comments. “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” one quipped, quoting one of Kris Jenner‘s most memorable lines on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Jane of the jungle is SERVING here!” another penned, while a third commented, “You’re a true goddess.”
The singer is known for her body positive messages in music and social media, which came after years of struggling with an eating disorder. The “We R Who We R” singer previously confessed that she wanted “to be genuine” in her songs, but ultimately, wasn’t eating at the height of her career. “I wanted to be genuine. But I was sad and [I wasn’t eating]. That’s not good for your body, metabolism, or brain. I talked to my therapist, and she said, ‘I think it’s time we take a moment to address this,’” she said to Billboard back in 2015.
“I called my mom one night and I told her, ‘I need help.’ I went to an eating-disorder specific rehab site where a nutritionist taught me that food is a positive thing for your body. I realized being healthy is the most important thing I can do for myself. Now, I’m trying to embrace the skin I’m in. It’s difficult sometimes. Every day I have to look in the mirror and make the choice to be kind to myself. This is who I am — I have to love that.,” she also said, adding that, “part of being healthy is being positive.”
Kesha spends plenty of time in mother nature per her social media account, regardless of weather! She bundled up in a gray zip-up parka as she braved the snow on Oct. 23, writing, “IM POWERFUL AF.”
Taylor Swift Channels Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ On The Day Before ‘Red (TV)’ Release
Just hours before she released the re-recorded version of her album, ‘Red,’ Taylor Swift taped a talk show appearance in a stunning black dress, which is very reminiscent of Princess Diana’s famous ‘revenge dress.’
Taylor Swift taped an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on the afternoon of Nov. 11, just hours before dropping Red (Taylor’s Version). The singer looked absolutely stunning for the talk show appearance, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress with low-cut neckline and black heels. Her look was complete with dangling earrings, and her hair styled straight and with bangs, just like the Red era. Of course, she had her pop of red lipstick, as well!
Fans went wild over the stunning photos of Taylor making a rare talk show appearance, and it didn’t take long for Swifties to figure out why Tay’s outfit looked kind of familiar. The look is quite similar to the famous Princess Diana “revenge dress,” which the late royal wore in 1994. Diana’s version had short sleeves, compared to the long ones on Taylor’s version, but overall, the looks were quite similar.
Diana wore the little black dress on the very same night that Prince Charles publicly confessed to cheating on her, which is how it got dubbed the “revenge dress.” Fans have pointed out that Taylor’s re-release of Red is her very own version of revenge against Scooter Braun, as well as her former record label, Big Machine Records. Taylor first recorded Red in 2012. It was one of six albums that she released under Big Machine before leaving the label in 2018.
Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine arose from label head, Scott Borchetta’s, decision to not allow her to purchase the rights to her masters from the label. Instead of being able to outright by the masters, Taylor would have had to record one new album on Big Machine for every previous album that she wanted to earn back, which would’ve meant six more records. Instead, she decided to give up the rights to her masters and join a new label. However, just months later, she found out that Scott decided to sell the masters to Scooter Braun, who Taylor had had various issues with in the past.
Obviously, the singer was completely betrayed by the decision, and when her contract allowed it, she began re-recording the music she released under Big Machine. She dropped the first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) drops on Nov. 12, and features a handful of never-before-heard songs that didn’t make the original record, in addition to all of the tracks that were recorded the first time around.
