Teresa Giudice Shades Sister-In-Law Melissa Gorga In New ‘RHUGT’ Teaser: She’s ‘Not An OG’

Peacock released the first five minutes of the season premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Nov. 11, and it did not disappoint. “This is [The Real] Housewives on crack,” Luann de Lesseps says in the first few seconds, and she isn’t wrong.

As you can see in the embedded videos below, the show will start with all the ladies commenting on one another — some throw shade and some don’t — but instead of revealing how she feels about some of the women from the other franchises, Teresa Giudice takes the opportunity to diss her own sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

“They’re not all OGs. Melissa’s not an OG. Just saying…,” Teresa says in a tone that makes you know she meant to say it in a shady way.

Other than Teresa, Melissa and Luann, the series will also star Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, and Real Housewives of New York City OG Ramona Singer.

Melissa’s also not the only non-OG in the cast — Kenya and Cynthia aren’t OGs either, but Teresa made sure to name Melissa when making the comment.

There’s also another cringe moment towards the end of the 5-minute clip, when Melissa and Teresa are traveling to the airport together. Melissa jokes about how they used to dislike each other when Melissa first joined RHONJ, but now that they “like each other”, they can only day look back on it all and laugh. But Teresa doesn’t seem amused — it’s so award to watch, however, we know it just means there will be lots of drama when the show premieres later this month.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres on Nov. 18 on Peacock.