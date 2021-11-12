Celebrities
Teresa Giudice Shades Sister-In-Law Melissa Gorga In New ‘RHUGT’ Teaser: She’s ‘Not An OG’
‘Teresa Giudice will never let Melissa Gorga live,’ one Twitter user wrote after seeing this shady new teaser for ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’.
Peacock released the first five minutes of the season premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Nov. 11, and it did not disappoint. “This is [The Real] Housewives on crack,” Luann de Lesseps says in the first few seconds, and she isn’t wrong.
As you can see in the embedded videos below, the show will start with all the ladies commenting on one another — some throw shade and some don’t — but instead of revealing how she feels about some of the women from the other franchises, Teresa Giudice takes the opportunity to diss her own sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.
Teresa Giudice will never let Melissa Gorga live😭 #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/aOrJbyo6Gb
— yolanda fister (@yolandafister) November 11, 2021
“They’re not all OGs. Melissa’s not an OG. Just saying…,” Teresa says in a tone that makes you know she meant to say it in a shady way.
Other than Teresa, Melissa and Luann, the series will also star Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, and Real Housewives of New York City OG Ramona Singer.
The first 5 minutes of #RHUGT Season 1 Premiere. (1/3) 🌴 pic.twitter.com/ENUuLe2Apr
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) November 11, 2021
Melissa’s also not the only non-OG in the cast — Kenya and Cynthia aren’t OGs either, but Teresa made sure to name Melissa when making the comment.
There’s also another cringe moment towards the end of the 5-minute clip, when Melissa and Teresa are traveling to the airport together. Melissa jokes about how they used to dislike each other when Melissa first joined RHONJ, but now that they “like each other”, they can only day look back on it all and laugh. But Teresa doesn’t seem amused — it’s so award to watch, however, we know it just means there will be lots of drama when the show premieres later this month.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres on Nov. 18 on Peacock.
Rob Kardashian Shows Off His Dramatic Weight Loss At Daughter Dream’s Birthday Party – Before & After Photos
Rob Kardashian appeared slim and happy on Thursday as he celebrated his daughter’s fifth birthday. See the before and after photos here!
A whole new Rob! Rob Kardashian showed off a slimmer figure on Thursday at his daughter Dream‘s fifth birthday party, holding his sweet girl on his shoulders for the shot. The photo, which was featured on Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram, showed Rob standing confidently, displaying his recent weight loss. Fans have been able to see the former reality star, 33, show off his slimmer figure here and there throughout the year, giving fans a sneak peek first in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer in January.
The father-daughter duo were all smiles for the photo under a large “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DREAM” pink balloon sign and many balloons scattered about. Rob posted the photo to his own Instagram, writing “Barbie party yay” in the caption, adding numerous heart-eyed emojis to the post. The doting dad undoubtedly felt more joyful and lighter with his recent weight loss, happily hoisting his daughter up high for the celebration.
Khloe also captured the stunning decorations at the party, which featured a massive Barbie box, a Barbie dream house, and pink cakes. “The best daddy,” Khloe captioned the decoration video, confirming that Rob planned the event. The Kardashians are known to go all-out for their dreamy events, with Rob proving he’s on-trend for his baby’s party!
Rob underwent a fitness transformation in 2020, and has shown off his health journey from time to time. “When it comes to 2021, Rob is looking to be as healthy as he can be for Dream,” a source recently revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Rob’s back — he made it through some very dark days, but he’s good again and very excited about 2021. He’s got big plans for his clothing line Halfway Dead next year, too. And he and his mom are doing great with their hot sauce Grandeza — they have plans to grow that in 2021, too.”
Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, born Angela White, whom he dated in 2016. They began their rollercoaster romance in January 2016, but split later that year. The former couple welcomed Dream in November 2016 amid their tumultuous relationship and both share custody of their daughter.
Sarah Jessica Parker Transforms Into Sarah Sanderson In 1st Look At ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — Photo
She’s back, witches: Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted on set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as her character Sarah Sanderson.
Someone must have lit the black flame candle: Sarah Jessica Parker has once again transformed into her beloved Hocus Pocus character Sarah Sanderson for the upcoming sequel. The actress, 56, was recently spotted on set of Hocus Pocus 2 in Rhode Island in her signature multi-colored witch costume and billowing wavy blonde hair. SJP and several crew members were filming outside of the Old Colony House in Newport, which will act as Salem, Massachusetts, as seen in the photo HERE.
The star will reprise her role in the highly-anticipated sequel alongside fellow original Sanderson sisters Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The sequel, set to premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022, will pick up 29 years after teen Max Dennison (played by Omri Katz) lit the black flame candle and resurrected the witch sisters. In present day Salem, the Sanderson sisters are out for revenge — and it’s up to teens Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) to stop them.
Doug Jones will also return to reprise his role as Billy Butcherson, Winifred’s undead ex-boyfriend. Along with the three teens tasked to stop the witches, a series of new, notable faces are also joining the sequel: Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, and Taylor Paige Henderson. As for whether other fan favorites from the original 1993 film will return, Omri recently revealed to TMZ that he hasn’t been approached to reprise his role as Max.
He told TMZ in October, however, that he “would be honored” to return, saying that it “would be good for the fans.” Variety first reported in March 2020 that a sequel was happening, but at the time, it was unclear whether any of the original stars would reprise their roles. Confirmation of SJP, Bette, and Kathy’s return followed in May 2021. The confirmation came after all three stars previously expressed an interest in reprising their roles.
“I think that it’s something that Bette and Kathy and I are… very hospitable to the idea,” SJP said on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce in May 2020. “We wanna fly again,” Bette told Entertainment Tonight in October 2019. “I hope Disney+ is a big success, and I hope we get to do it.” Kathy added in the same interview, “I’m happy that it’s happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it. If we’re not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that’d be really fun.”
Saint West, 5, Looks So Big In Adorable New Photos With His 3 Siblings: ‘Heart & Soul’
Saint West looks all grown up in new photos with his siblings shared by mom Kim Kardashian.
They grow up so fast. Kim Kardashian shared sweet new photos of her children with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder, 41, shared snapshots of North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, posed among some hay on her Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Saint looks all grown in the first snapshot alongside sister Chicago, who could be seen rocking a Britney Spears t-shirt under her flannel long sleeve. In the second image, North and Psalm join in on the sibling snapshot. Kim called her children her “heart and soul” in the caption.
Kim and Kanye, 44, split in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo are still amidst a divorce but co-parent their four children together. A source previously told PEOPLE that the reality TV star is “focused” on co-parenting after she and the children attended the rapper’s Donda listening party in Atlanta in August.
“It’s very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye,” the source told the outlet. “Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce.”
Amid the separation, Kim has been romantically linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who she got to know after she hosted the October 9 episode of the sketch comedy series. After a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on October 29, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the two reportedly had dinner twice in New York in early November.
A source recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that the unlikely duo just “click” together. “Pete really likes that Kim is sexy, confident and her own person,” the source revealed. “Pete loves that she gets his sense of humor. They just click and like to do normal things like get pizza.”
The two have also apparently bonded over one commonality, too: the loss of their fathers. Kim’s father Robert Kardashian passed at the age of 59 from cancer, while Pete’s father Scott Davidson, a firefighter, passed at the age of 33 after responding to the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001.
“They both lost their father so young, and both their mothers are very important in their lives,” the source shared. “That is something very organic for him to grab a hold of as it makes him feel like he has someone on his side. Plus, she is just cool and wants to have fun and that is exactly what Pete is interested in himself. The benefit is in its simplicity.”
