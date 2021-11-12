Bitcoin
Terra Begins LUNA Burning, Why It Could Target $140
Terra (LUNA) has surged during the past week after a period of consolidation as the network has begun burning the supply of its native token. As of press time, LUNA trades at $51,16 with a 5% loss in the daily chart.
Related Reading | Why The Terra Ecosystem Delayed A Major Mainnet Upgrade For Late September
Yesterday, before Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies dropped from new-all times highs, LUNA started a breakout to the upside and seem ready to breakthrough the resistance at $54.
However, the rally was spoiled by the flash crash and LUNA was rejected near the mid area around its current levels.
The rally seems drive by the implementation of 3 major upgrades on the Terra mainnet. As NewsBTC reported 3 weeks ago, the network was ready to introduce the Colombus-5 and Wormhole v2 with the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol upgrade.
The first of these 3 improvements COL-5 was set to implement a deflationary mechanism for LUNA. In addition, the upgrade was designed to increase Terra’s interoperable capabilities.
In the past year, tokens with a burning supply system have seen great appreciation. For example, Binance Coin (BNB) rose from the low $50 and reached an all-time high above $600.
Ethereum and its recently integrated EIP-1559 is another example. The network changed its fee model to burn a portion of ETH with each transaction.
LUNA could follow a similar path with $80 as a potential reasonable target for LUNA in the short term but could record further gains above $100 and join Solana (SOL) as one of the top performers in 2021.
Investor Daniel Cheung has been very bullish on Terra (LUNA) and its ecosystem due to its potential to disrupt the stablecoin sector. Upon launch of the burning mechanism, Cheung said:
Thesis for $LUNA is playing out; $140 price target in the short term still holds. Long term, Terra is one of the few protocols with the potential to be in the trillion-dollar market cap range given TAM for stable coins is infinite.
🔥has started
Parabolic pic.twitter.com/Yi1FSTZjSz
— Do Kwon 🌖 (@stablekwon) November 10, 2021
Terra (LUNA) Started Its Moon Phase?
With Bitcoin moving sideways after the crash, the altcoin market could take the opportunity to diminish the BTC dominance. For LUNA this could translate into price discovery.
Related Reading | Why Terra (LUNA) Will Reward Users With New Community Bounty Program
To achieve this goal, LUNA must reclaim $54 and smash through the resistance at $56 with a potential short-term price target at $60. Cheung added the following on LUNA’s potential to enter the top 10 by market cap, the current phase of the bull run, and the asset’s fundamentals:
It is important to learn to zoom out on the charts. $LUNA & $SOL are amazing buying oppts here, bullish structure still very strong and story continues to get better here. The run is not over yet and both will go parabolic soon. Best assets always have bids.
Bitcoin
Subsocial Debuts a Crowdloan Campaign For the Upcoming Kusama Parachain Slot Bid
Subsocial Network, an open platform designed to support the creation of decentralized social networks and marketplaces, announced on November 11th that it will be participating in the upcoming Kusama parachain slot auction.
As per the announcement, Subsocial will bid for one of the competitive Kusama parachain slots to scale its ecosystem within the Dot and Kusama community. The project has since invited Kusama (KSM) token holders to participate in its crowdloan, where a total of 16.5 million (16.5% of the total supply) SUB tokens will be allocated as rewards.
Launched in June 2021, the Kusama parachain slot auction has been an enormous success, with Karura (a Polkadot-based DEX) winning the first auction. A total of eleven projects have since been awarded parachain slots through this initiative. Subsocial is looking to join this growing list, setting itself apart as the primary social network-building platform on Polkadot and Kusama.
At the core, Subsocial leverages Web 3.0 to introduce a decentralized social media and NFT marketplace. The platform’s infrastructure is built on Polkadot’s substrate blockchain framework and IPFS tech stacks to support decentralized file storage. As such, users can create decentralized and censorship-resistant social media platforms.
Following the parachain slot bid, Subsocial’s native token SUB stands to gain significantly if the project wins a slot. For starters, it is likely to be listed on popular DEXes within the Polkadot ecosystem, including Karura.
Additionally, crowdloan participants who receive SUB tokens can start using them to monetize Subsocial’s ecosystem opportunities. This native token allows Subsocial users to deploy their own censor-ship resistant chains and tip their favourite content creators, alongside supporting other in-built monetization options.
Subsocial’s Crowdloan Campaign
As mentioned, Subsocial has set aside 16.5 million SUB tokens to reward KSM token holders that will dedicate their tokens towards the crowdloan campaign. Out of these, 15 million SUB tokens will be allocated as participation rewards, while the remaining 1.5 million tokens will be allocated to a referral program and distributed as per the stipulated terms.
The crowdloan has a cap of 100,000 KSM which means that participants will get 150 SUB tokens per KSM if the cap is achieved. However, should Subsocial win the parachain slot with a lesser bid, the contributors will receive more than 150 SUB tokens per KSM. Assuming Subsocial wins with a 50,000 KSM bid, contributors will receive 300 SUB tokens per KSM.
Besides the SUB token rewards, contributors to this crowdloan can also earn referral bonuses. The contributors will be allocated unique referral codes, enabling them to generate 15 SUB for each KSM token contributed by their referrals; these rewards will be split on a 50/50 basis between the referrer and the referee.
Notably, 80% of SUB token rewards will be subjected to a vesting period of over 48 weeks as per the parachain slot lease. Meanwhile, the remaining 20% can be claimed upon receipt. The initial unlock of 20% of the SUB rewards is expected to go a long way in stimulating the use of Subsocial’s network and its capabilities.
While the parachain slot auction bid is a significant milestone, Subsocial has already distributed over 750,000 SUB tokens through the Dotsama token claim initiative. The project is set to hold the fourth Dotsama token claim round to hit the 1 million distribution target.
Bitcoin
Top 3 Trending Spotlight Token of The Day: SHIB, KDA, PETS
- The top three spotlight cryptocurrencies are SHIB, KDA, and PETS.
- The launch of wrapped Kadena on Ethereum might result in a price surge.
- PETS has jumped over 79% in a day.
The greenish chart still continues in the crypto space where during this session of the bullish run, the leading cryptocurrencies have set-up new ATHs. The current rally depicts a sweet spot for investors as the result looks more profitable and impressive.
As per the recent surge in the market, the crypto circulation has soared and the trading volume is growing. This current hype has encouraged more investors to invest in many alternatives for mainstream cryptocurrencies. As the crypto industry evolves, the number of crypto-assets and their popularity are marching towards an uptrend.
Significantly, the market witnesses many cryptocurrencies being in trend with the high surge in the trading chart. With the developments from the ecosystem and the additive features drives more users to the network. According to Coinmarketcap, the top three trending spotlight tokens of the day are Shiba Inu (SHIB), Kadena (KDA), and MicroPets (PETS).
Current Market Status
The entire crypto industry knows that Shiba Inu was the talk of the town for the past few days. The reach which SHIB has achieved is huge and it still continues to uptrend while it remains to hold its position. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00005434 with a trading volume of $6,393,880,798 in the past 24-hours. Moreover, the price value of SHIB has soared to 5.20% within a day.
The top second trending crypto-token of the day is Kadena, which is currently trading at $26.47 with a trading volume of $330,133,554 in the last 24-hours. Besides, the price value of Kadena (KDA) has surged over 12.12% in a day. The launch of wrapped Kadena (wKDA) on the Ethereum network might be the reason for the KDA price surge.
The top third trending cryptocurrency is MicroPets (PETS), which is trading at $0.000009109 with a trading volume of $17,160,272 in the last 24-hours. The price value of PETS has jumped over 79% within the past 24 hours and it still continues to soar.
However, these popular cryptocurrencies are the backbone of market economies, boosting the crypto-reputation industry’s in the digital world. As a result, each ecosystem’s new features and developments will aid the crypto market in maintaining its standard. If the current bullish trend continues, the market could reach new historic highs.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Whale Wallet With $150 Million Activated After 8 Years
A good portion of the bitcoin supply has been lost due to holders dying or forgetting their private keys. These coins will never be recovered and are regarded as lost bitcoins. They play into the scarcity factor that drives the value of bitcoin up. It is estimated that 20% of the digital asset has been lost. These could technically still be recovered but it is unlikely since losing a private key means losing the coins held in the wallet.
Since so much of the asset is lost, the rest remaining in circulation are more valuable than ever, especially given the limited supply of bitcoin. Sometimes, though, some of these wallets with BTC which have been regarded as a lost cause can be reactivated again. It could be the holder finally managed to find their lost private keys or they had simply been holding for that long.
Related Reading | Institutional Bitcoin Open Interest Plummets, But Why?
One of these wallets, dormant for eight years with millions in BTC, has just been reactivated and coins have moved out for the first time in a long time.
Whale Wallet Activates
A whale wallet holding 2,207 BTC has now been activated after spending 8.1 years in dormancy. Whale Alert reported the activation after the wallet began moving BTC out.
💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤 A dormant address containing 2,207 #BTC (150,512,129 USD) has just been activated after 8.1 years (worth 294,287 USD in 2013)!https://t.co/a6EPxBbXd5
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 10, 2021
The amount contained in the wallet was only worth $294K when the last transaction occurred on the account. Now, 8 years later, the value of the coins held in the wallet has grown so much that it is now worth over $150 million in 2021. One could speculate as to why the wallet has only begun to transact now but there could be a number of factors at play that could lead to such a long dormancy period.
BTC falls to $65K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It could be that the owner of the wallet forgot that they had this wallet. It might sound impossible but could very well be the case. A more likely scenario would be that the wallet owner forgot their private key and could not find it for a long time. Maybe they were finally able to access the wallet in 2021.
Another scenario could be that this is a case of diamond hands. There are holders who have held through thick and thin in the bitcoin market over the years and have refused to sell. This holder could be one of them. Whatever the situation, the reality remains that this is now a very rich holder and they may begin to take profits over the next couple of days.
Inflation Announcement Sends Bitcoin Soaring
Inflation figures for the U.S. were recently announced and the figures came out higher than previous figures. Inflation rates for the country currently sit at 6.2%, higher than anticipated. The growing inflation rates have been a concern for investors in the market. Sending them running to cryptocurrencies, which have proven to be an effective inflation hedge.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Payments Card Are Coming To Asia Pacific, Courtesy Of Mastercard
The recent announcement though spelled good news for the market. After inflation figures came in, bitcoin had rallied towards a new all-time high. This is indicative of investors putting their money into the digital asset to keep it from being affected by inflation.
BREAKING: Inflation came in at 6.2% and bitcoin immediately ripped to an all-time high.
The market is speaking.
— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 10, 2021
Bitcoin had rallied above $69K for the first time on Wednesday, setting a new record before the close of the trading day.
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
Terra Begins LUNA Burning, Why It Could Target $140
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?
Minneapolis police arrest mother of infant found dead
LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse After His ‘Tearful’ Testimony: ‘Knock It Off’
St. Paul man pleads guilty to shooting ex-girlfriend and her two kids; prosecutors to ask for 72 years
Kenya Moore Says Ramona Singer Was “Disrespectful” During RHUGT Filming, Talks NeNe Leakes’ Possible Return to RHOA
Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ Exclusive Clip: Taraji And Bretman Rock Bond Over Their Shared Social Anxiety—‘You So Are Not Alone’
Cale Makar primed for Avalanche return from injury against Canucks
Honey County Asks ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman’ To Help You Get In The Holiday Spirit
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19