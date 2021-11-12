Thomas Rhett books New Year’s Eve tour stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center

Rogers was playing high-level volleyball in the first set of its Class 4A state tournament semifinal match Thursday against unbeaten Wayzata.

“That was the best I’d seen them play,” Wayzata setter Stella Swenson said. “They played phenomenally. Really well.”

The Royals led the top-seeded Trojans 23-22 in that set. But then Wayzata does what it always does — find a way to win. The Trojans scored the final three points of the set to take a 1-0 lead, clearing the way for a 25-23, 25-11, 25-15 semifinal sweep at Xcel Energy Center to advance to Saturday’s state final.

Wayzata (33-0) hasn’t lost a match since the 2019 season.

“When we took that first set, it felt like we crushed their spirit a bit. They had a lot going and were like ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s beat them. Let’s win,’ ” Wayzata libero Ella Voegele said. “But when we took that, it kind of felt like we just crushed their hope, and from there we just took it and we ran with it.”

Rogers (28-5) did in the first set what teams have done all season against the Trojans — give them its best shot.

“We’re used to it, and we really like it,” Swenson said. “We really like when people try their hardest.”

When that best shot doesn’t lead to a set victory, it’s tough to not feel a little down.

“To take that first set was just huge for us,” Swenson said. “The first set is kind of a big deal in volleyball, because it can take momentum to either team. It was really big for us to take that first set. It was very exciting.”

Fifth-seeded Rogers finished with as many errors (27) as kills. The Royals have a couple of fierce jump servers, but they were negated by Wayzata’s top-tier serve-receivers. The Trojans have no real weaknesses, which make holes all the harder to dig out of.

“I certainly wouldn’t say we played our best volleyball,” Rogers coach Bo Schmidt said. “We had a lot of errors. And when you play a team like Wayzata with a huge block and great defense, you try to do more than you usually do, and I think that led to a lot of our mistakes. And then with a team like Wayzata, if you give them three or four points, it’s a real uphill battle.”

Wayzata is now one win away from finishing a perfect season, but Trojans coach Scott Jackson wasn’t all that interested in looking ahead to anything past Saturday’s state title match.

“I’m hungry, I know they’re hungry. We want to finish,” Jackson said. “Let’s get after it one more time. I don’t want to think about finality until it’s final. I want to get after it. I don’t want to take it for granted. We’ll have a lot of time to enjoy what happens, but we’ve got to make it happen first.”