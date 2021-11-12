News
Twins position breakdown: left and right field
Who will be patrolling the outfield for the Twins come next Opening Day next spring?
Perhaps the seemingly most obvious answer — Alex Kirilloff in left, Byron Buxton in center and Max Kepler in right — will wind up being the correct one. Or, perhaps there’s a trade or two, making the answer completely different.
Injuries forced the Twins to use seven different center fielders in 2021. They used 10 each at both of the corner spots, including multiple converted infielders — Nick Gordon, Luis Arraez and Rob Refsnyder, among them — playing out of position.
2021 RECAP
The Twins never quite settled on an everyday left fielder last season after non-tendering Eddie Rosario in the offseason.
While that move was made in part to open up playing time for Kirilloff and eventually Trevor Larnach, Kirilloff was forced to undergo season-ending wrist surgery and Larnach had trouble adjusting, eventually ending his season down in Triple-A.
Of the 10 players who played left field, none was there more than Larnach, who played in 60 games in left. Kirilloff, before his season ended in July, wound up in right field more often than left.
Brent Rooker, who spent most of the year in Triple-A but was recalled after the trade deadline, spent the second-most time out there, and Luis Arraez saw his fair share of playing time there, too, though the position was not a great defensive fit for either. Jake Cave was among those who saw playing time at all three outfield positions.
Kepler, the Twins’ starting right fielder, hit .211 with a .719 OPS and 98 OPS+ in 2021, finishing the season with 19 home runs.
2022 OUTLOOK
The Twins signed Kepler to an extension ahead of the 2019 season that runs through the 2023 season, and the 28-year-old will be the Twins’ starting right fielder, barring a potential trade.
The question, again, is left field. Assuming Kirilloff returns from his wrist surgery at full strength, he should be playing just about every day, though that time could be split between a corner outfield position and first base.
It’s very possible that Larnach starts next season once again in Triple-A as he continues his development. In 79 major-league games last season, Larnach hit .223 with a .322 on-base percentage and .350 slugging percentage as he worked to adjust to major-league pitching.
No matter where he starts the season, Larnach should see playing time in a corner outfield spot with the Twins at some point during the season.
Other options like Rooker, Arraez and Gordon — the latter two who both can also move around the infield — also will likely see some time in the outfield. Cave joins Gordon and Kepler as options who can slide into center field if need be, but playing time could be hard to come by for him with a group of other outfielders that mostly includes fellow lefties.
This is one in a series of stories that looks at each position for the Twins, reflecting on the 2021 season and looking ahead to the 2022 season.
News
Minneapolis police arrest mother of infant found dead
Police say they have arrested the mother of a 2-month-old baby found dead at a residence in Minneapolis.
Officers went to the residence in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South about 3 a.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of the mother and child. According to police, the infant had signs of trauma and was dead.
The 23-year-old mother, Addison Sioux Perdew, was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on possible murder charges.
Crime scene investigators processed the scene and collected evidence while homicide detectives began their work.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the victim or the nature of death.
The Pioneer Press contributed to this report.
News
St. Paul man pleads guilty to shooting ex-girlfriend and her two kids; prosecutors to ask for 72 years
A St. Paul man pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and her two children in January.
TeKeith Jones, 27, admitted to killing D’Zondria D. Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, in their home in the 700 block of Jessie Street on Jan. 31.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday they are asking for more than 72 years. If Jones is a model prisoner, his sentence could be reduced to 48 years.
Prosecutors are asking that Jones be given consecutive sentencings, which means he will serve a set amount of years for each victim — 28 years, plus 22, plus 22, according to the plea agreement.
He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 23 in Ramsey County District Court.
At the crime scene, investigators found 14 spent shell casings. The 11-year-old had been shot five times, the 14-year-old had been shot twice and the mother had been shot 10 times.
Ja’Corbie Wallace was barely alive when officers arrived. They asked him who had shot him, and he said, “Keith.”
When officers found and arrested Jones, he said he had shot the children to save them from their mother.
“Hell yeah, I saved them,” he said, pointing upward. “They can go up there and be holy.”
News
Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
By PAUL WISEMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave.
For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
Yet as any American who has bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gas or a used car could tell you, inflation has settled in. And economists are now voicing a more discouraging message: Higher prices will likely last well into next year, if not beyond.
On Wednesday, the government said its consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago — the biggest 12-month jump since 1990.
“It’s a large blow against the transitory narrative,’ said Jason Furman, who served as the top economic adviser in the Obama administration. “Inflation is not slowing. It’s maintaining a red-hot pace.’
And the sticker shock is hitting where families tend to feel it most. At the breakfast table, for instance: Bacon prices are up 20% over the past year, egg prices nearly 12%. Gasoline has surged 50%. Buying a washing machine or a dryer will set you back 15% more than it would have a year ago. Used cars? 26% more.
Although pay is up sharply for many workers, it isn’t nearly enough to keep up with prices. Last month, average hourly wages in the United States, after accounting for inflation, actually fell 1.2% compared with October 2020.
Economists at Wells Fargo joke grimly that the Labor Department’s CPI — the Consumer Price Index — should stand for “Consumer Pain Index.’ Unfortunately for consumers, especially lower-wage households, it’s all coinciding with their higher spending needs right before the holiday season.
The price squeeze is escalating pressure on the Fed to shift more quickly away from years of easy-money policies. And it poses a threat to President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their ambitious spending plans.
___
WHAT CAUSED THE PRICE SPIKES?
Much of it is the flipside of very good news. Slammed by COVID-19, the U.S. economy collapsed in the spring of 2020 as lockdowns took effect, businesses closed or cut hours and consumers stayed home as a health precaution. Employers slashed 22 million jobs. Economic output plunged at a record-shattering 31% annual rate in last year’s April-June quarter.
Everyone braced for more misery. Companies cut investment. Restocking was put off. And a brutal recession ensued.
Yet instead of sinking into a prolonged downturn, the economy staged an unexpectedly rousing recovery, fueled by massive government spending and a bevy of emergency moves by the Fed. By spring, the rollout of vaccines had emboldened consumers to return to restaurants, bars and shops.
Suddenly, businesses had to scramble to meet demand. They couldn’t hire fast enough to plug job openings — a near record 10.4 million in August — or buy enough supplies to fill customer orders. As business roared back, ports and freight yards couldn’t handle the traffic. Global supply chains became snarled.
Costs rose. And companies found that they could pass along those higher costs in the form of higher prices to consumers, many of whom had managed to sock away a ton of savings during the pandemic.
“A sizeable chunk of the inflation we’re seeing is the inevitable result of coming out of the pandemic,’ said Furman, now an economist at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Furman suggested, though, that misguided policy played a role, too. Policymakers were so intent on staving off an economic collapse that they “systematically underestimated inflation,” he said.
“They poured kerosene on the fire.’
A flood of government spending — including President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with its $1,400 checks to most households in March — overstimulated the economy, Furman said.
“Inflation is a lot higher in the United States than it is in Europe,’ he noted. “Europe is going through the same supply shocks as the United States is, the same supply chain issues. But they didn’t do nearly as much stimulus.’
In a statement Wednesday, Biden acknowledged that “inflation hurts Americans’ pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me.’ But he said his $1 trillion infrastructure package, including spending on roads, bridges and ports, would help ease supply bottlenecks.
___
HOW LONG WILL IT LAST?
Consumer price inflation will likely endure as long as companies struggle to keep up with consumers’ prodigious demand for goods and services. A resurgent job market — employers have added 5.8 million jobs this year — means that Americans can continue to splurge on everything from lawn furniture to new cars. And the supply chain bottlenecks show no sign of clearing.
“The demand side of the U.S. economy will continue to be something to behold,’ says Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Blackrock, “and companies will continue to have the luxury of passing through prices.”
Megan Greene, chief economist at the Kroll Institute, suggested that inflation and the overall economy will eventually return to something closer to normal.
“I think it it will be ‘transitory’,’ she said of inflation. “But economists have to be very honest about defining transitory, and I think this could last another year easily.’
“We need a lot of humility talking about how long this lasts,” Furman said. “I think it’s with us for a while. The inflation rate is going to come down from this year’s blistering pace, but it’s still going to be very, very high compared to the historical norms we have been used to.’
___
WILL WE SUFFER A RETURN OF 1970’S-STYLE ‘STAGFLATION’?
The run-up in consumer prices has raised the specter of a return to the “stagflation’ of the 1970s. That was when higher prices coincided with high unemployment in defiance of what conventional economists thought was possible.
Yet today’s situation looks very different. Unemployment is relatively low, and households overall are in good shape financially. The Conference Board, a business research group, found that consumers’ inflation expectations last month were the highest they’d been since July 2008. But consumers didn’t seem all that worried: The board’s confidence index rose anyway, on optimism about the job market.
“For the time being, at least, they feel that the benefits are outweighing the negatives,’ said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators.
Economic growth, after slowing from July through September in response to the highly contagious delta variant, is thought to be bouncing back in the final quarter of 2021.
“Most economists are expecting growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter,” Greene said. “So it doesn’t suggest that we’re facing both a tanking of growth and higher inflation. We’re just facing higher inflation.’
___
WHAT SHOULD POLICYMAKERS DO?
The pressure is on the Fed, which is charged with keeping a lid on inflation, to control prices.
“They need to stop telling us that inflation is transitory, start becoming more worried about inflation, then act in a manner consistent with being worried,’ Furman said. “We’ve seen a little bit of that, but only a little bit.’
Powell has announced that the Fed will start reducing the monthly bond purchases it began last year as an emergency measure to try to boost the economy. In September, Fed officials also forecast that they would raise the Fed’s benchmark interest rate from its record low near zero by the end of 2022 — much earlier than they had predicted a few months earlier.
But sharply higher inflation, should it persist, might compel the Fed to accelerate that timetable; investors expect at least two Fed rate hikes next year.
“We’ve been fighting non-existent inflation since the 1990s,’ said Diane Swonk, chief economist at the accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton, “and now we’re talking about fighting an inflation that is real.’
___
AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.
