Walmart to stop accepting military prescription health insurance after Express Scripts ends deal
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Express Scripts recently ended a multi-year agreement to participate as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network, affecting veterans and members of the military that fill their prescriptions at Walmart.
We were surprised to hear Express Scripts ended our multi-year agreement to participate as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network just a few days after Walmart and Express Scripts signed an agreement on September 30 for Walmart to serve these members for the next several years. We value our Tricare and DOD customers and are disappointed in Express Script’s decision and we have requested more information from them to understand their decision. We have asked Express Scripts to honor the agreement we both recently signed. We know many members of the military, veterans and their families rely on Walmart for convenient access to affordable prescriptions and this decision will limit their options. We hope to come to a resolution to continue as a pharmacy provider for the Tricare network. Walmart will continue to offer everyday low pricing on generic drugs that can be accessed by all customers with or without insurance.
Luke Kleyn, Vice President of Payer Relations at Walmart
A local veteran reached out to KNWA/FOX24 News to inform us that he was told by Walmart that they will no longer accept his Tricare insurance, effective December 15, 2021.
In addition to the above statement, a response from the Bentonville-based retailer noted that “Walmart is a long-time supporter of providing pharmacy services to our military communities.”
Walmart has said it’s committed to supporting the active-duty military, veterans, and their families through various initiatives such as:
- Meeting commitment to hire 250,000 veterans.
- Within the last year, Walmart has hired over 49,000 veterans and 27,000 active-duty military spouses.
- Creating the Find A Future platform, which will further aid the men and women transitioning from the armed forces to civilian life.
- Over the last decade, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have granted more than $40 million to organizations that support veterans and military spouses.
- Walmart is a long-time supporter of also providing pharmacy services to our military communities.
Several years ago, Walmart announced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment to hiring 250,000 veterans by 2020.
Since 2013, Walmart has hired more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses at Walmart and Sam’s Club, according to a release. Since May 2021, Walmart has hired almost 30,000 veterans and military spouses – more than we ever have in a single quarter in the company’s history.
Missing Lakewood man likely dead and his body dumped in Denver, police say
An 81-year-old missing Lakewood man is likely dead and his body parts dumped in numerous spots in Denver, police said on Thursday.
Gail Wilson was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street, according to Lakewood police.
MISSING ELDERLY MALE: 81 y/o Gail Wilson has been missing from his Lakewood home since October 31st. If anyone in the public has video / witnessed contents being dumped from the bed of his truck in the Denver area mapped below, pls call LPD Tip Line at 303‐763‐6800. Pls share pic.twitter.com/faDwApZykQ
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 11, 2021
On Thursday police said unknown suspects drove Wilson’s truck, a 1997 red Ford F-150, Colorado license plate BXX-317, to various spots in Denver at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. A rolled-up carpet, tall white laundry basket and numerous black bags, “items likely containing the body of Wilson,” were dumped in numerous areas around Colfax Avenue and Broadway, East 6th Avenue and York Street, between 3 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, Lakewood police said.
Police investigators spotted the truck at the Denver locations on surveillance video footage, said John Romero, a Lakewood PD spokesman.
Wilson was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1. His truck was recovered by police on Nov. 5 in the area of I-25 and West Colfax Avenue. The truck is evidence in the case.
Romero could not say whether a search warrant has been served at Wilson’s home. Denver police are assisting in the case.
Anyone with information on the case, or who may have seen Wilson’s truck, is asked to call Lakewood police at 303 763-6800.
With “The Gut” behind him, rookie Quinn Meinerz ready to step in for Broncos at right guard
Say goodbye to “The Gut.”
Quinn Meinerz’s belly, which he displayed loud and proud in college and his first NFL preseason, is now hidden under his No. 77 practice jersey.
Probably a good move, considering the rookie is no longer just a backup offensive lineman. He’ll start at right guard Sunday against the Eagles in place of Graham Glasgow, who’s out for the season with an ankle injury.
“I’m a rookie, first of all, and second of all I’m a professional now,” Meinerz said of doing away with “The Belly,” which included discontinuing a line of T-shirts. “I’m not going out and looking for attention or anything like that, so I want to lay low, earn my stripes and earn my place in the National Football League and a spot here on the Denver Broncos in the future.”
So far, the third-round pick is turning in a solid season as a backup despite having an admittedly large learning curve coming from Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. He debuted in Week 3 and has played 28% of Denver’s total offensive snaps, with zero pass-rush disruptions allowed, two penalties (holding and false start) and no “bad” rushes (runs of one or fewer yards, not counting goal line or short first-down conversions).
Meinerz said he’s made the most of learning from veterans in the offensive line room, while also taking advantage of Hall of Fame offensive line coach Mike Munchak’s expertise. Sunday will be Meinerz’s second start, after spelling left guard Dalton Risner in Week 4.
“I didn’t have a lot of great habits in pass protection before, because I was able to easily latch down on guys in Division III,” Meinerz said. “But now, I’m aware of taking my steps, being square, having independent hands, and being able to re-leverage and recover depending on what moves the defensive linemen are doing.”
Meinerz’s run blocking is turning heads as well. Specifically, during an explosive 30-yard run by fellow rookie Javonte Williams on Sunday in Dallas, Meinerz underscored the hustle and ingenuity he displayed in college and led the Broncos to draft him at No. 98 overall. With the selection, Meinerz became only the fifth Division-III player ever drafted in the top 100.
On second-and-10 at AT&T Stadium, Meinerz pulled from the right side on the draw play. He then delivered a block on the corner to open the hole, and, after Williams burst through it and got tangled up with a couple of defenders, Meinerz pushed the pile along and enabled Williams to escape for another burst.
The angriest of runs, @KyleBrandt
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/8Q9xTDj6Ho
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 7, 2021
That sort of effort isn’t going unnoticed by the coaches or Meinerz’s offensive teammates.
“(I love) his attitude,” Williams said. “He goes hard all the time, and that’s what he’s always like when he blocks for me.”
The 22-year-old is one of three backups projected to start on the offensive line for the Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field. In addition to Meinerz, Calvin Anderson will make a second straight start at left tackle for Garett Bolles, while Cam Fleming will fill in at right tackle for Bobby Massie. Both Bolles and Massie have ankle injuries.
Left guard Dalton Risner also didn’t practice Thursday due to a foot injury. Netane Muti will back him up Sunday if he can’t play, but Fangio is optimistic Risner will be available. Center Lloyd Cushenberry was the only Week 1 starter on the offensive line to practice for the Broncos on Thursday.
Risner is confident the Broncos, coming off a decisive upset in Dallas in which the team ran for a season-high 190 yards, can carry momentum into Sunday regardless of who’s up front.
“I think we do a great job of having the next man-up mentality,” Risner said. “You saw what Quinn Meinerz was able to come in and do (in Dallas). Netane Muti has done the same thing early on in the season. Cameron Fleming came in and did a heck of a job. Calvin Anderson — I couldn’t even begin to talk about how good of a game he played, how nice it was to play next to him, and for him to fill really big shoes with Garett Bolles.
“When push comes to shove, they’ve got to be ready when their name is called, and they did exactly that.”
Taco Circus closing south St. Louis location
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Taco Circus has announced that they will be closing after dinner service on Saturday, November 20. The quirky restaurant serves Tex-Mex food and anchors a popular corner in south St. Louis. It is on Southwest near the intersection with Kingshighway.
“The steps of shuttering a restaurant are truly surreal. It is part apology of unrealized promises. There are hopes that fade. Your best efforts go unnoticed as they are repeatedly buried under the rubble of fires that were not extinguished properly. You readjust your expectations. And you scramble. I thought we would be out of business by October 2020, so we made it a year past the date I initially predicted. Ultimately, this location is upside down. Could I save it? Maybe, but there are some serious issues that need to be fixed. And I think I would rather just move on than ask for help to throw more money at it,” writes owner Christian Ethridge.
They moved to the corner in 2019 after closing their location in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. The larger space allowed them to serve many more guests.
The Yelp reviews are very positive and some of the comments give you a feel for how much patrons will miss the place.
“The menu notes that some items are “Texas Sized” They are NOT lying!!!! These items are to be shared or at the least leftovers will be taken home for a couple meals,” writes Theresa R.
“Not to be dramatic, but I think this is my new favorite texmex/mexican food in stl. They advertise as being an Austin tex next place and I’ve you’ve ever been to Austin, you can tell they hit the nail on the head! The decor is weird and vibey, the menu is creative, but still has Tex mex classics,” writes Midori G.
They also have a counter inside Tropical Liqueurs in The Grove. It is not clear what will happen to that location.
