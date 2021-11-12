Week 10 high school football preview: Division 2 playoffs are loaded

No matter if it’s the new statewide football tournament or the previous playoff system, one thing remains the same — Div. 2 is loaded.

If you need further proof that this is the best division of the eight, check out the left side of the tournament. Undefeated Reading, ranked sixth in the Boston Herald Sweet 16, travels to No. 1 Catholic Memorial for a quarterfinal matchup.

Oh, it gets better.

The other two teams on that side are strong, too, as undefeated Lincoln-Sudbury (ranked third in the Sweet 16) travels to Marshfield (No. 9) to face a Rams team whose only loss came in the final seconds to St. John’s Prep.

Lest we think the other side of the draw is chopped liver. No. 15 Natick and Milford met last night in a rematch of a game won by the Scarlet Knights in the final seconds. The other two teams, Hockomock Kelley-Rex rivals King Philip (No. 11) and Mansfield, meet for the second time in three weeks (KP won the first matchup, 24-6).

The Div. 1 quarterfinals are quickly shaping into the Catholic Conference Invitational as Xaverian, St. John’s Prep and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) all won their first-round contests. Add in Central Catholic and there is some serious star power.

Xaverian could face the toughest foe in a very talented Springfield Central squad, while Central Catholic and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) meet once again (CC prevailed 31-7 earlier in the season). Methuen, fresh off an upset win over Everett, travels to Franklin to face the top-seeded team in the division.

Marblehead has its way with every opponent but the one facing them in the Div. 3 quarterfinals. Masconomet jumped out to a 21-7 lead, before the Magicians took over, scoring the final 26 points of the game. Hanover‘s air attack heads north to face a solid Billerica squad, while North Attleboro hosts Milton.

Top-seeded Scituate should face a stiff challenge in undefeated Ashland in a Div. 4 quarterfinal. Wilmington will look to pick up its second straight road win, but the task will not be an easy one as Foxboro is very tough at home.

Tri-Valley League Small power Dover-Sherborn will try to slow down high-powered Swampscott in what figures to be the best of the four Div. 5 quarterfinal matchups. Another TVL Small foe, Medway, visits St. Mary’s in a Div. 6 quarterfinal.

Cohasset is peaking at the right time and will look to get past Hamilton-Wenham in a Div. 7 quarterfinal. Randolph travels to Ware in a Div. 8 quarterfinal, while Hull and KIPP should be a good matchup.