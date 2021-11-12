News
Week 10 high school football preview: Division 2 playoffs are loaded
No matter if it’s the new statewide football tournament or the previous playoff system, one thing remains the same — Div. 2 is loaded.
If you need further proof that this is the best division of the eight, check out the left side of the tournament. Undefeated Reading, ranked sixth in the Boston Herald Sweet 16, travels to No. 1 Catholic Memorial for a quarterfinal matchup.
Oh, it gets better.
The other two teams on that side are strong, too, as undefeated Lincoln-Sudbury (ranked third in the Sweet 16) travels to Marshfield (No. 9) to face a Rams team whose only loss came in the final seconds to St. John’s Prep.
Lest we think the other side of the draw is chopped liver. No. 15 Natick and Milford met last night in a rematch of a game won by the Scarlet Knights in the final seconds. The other two teams, Hockomock Kelley-Rex rivals King Philip (No. 11) and Mansfield, meet for the second time in three weeks (KP won the first matchup, 24-6).
The Div. 1 quarterfinals are quickly shaping into the Catholic Conference Invitational as Xaverian, St. John’s Prep and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) all won their first-round contests. Add in Central Catholic and there is some serious star power.
Xaverian could face the toughest foe in a very talented Springfield Central squad, while Central Catholic and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) meet once again (CC prevailed 31-7 earlier in the season). Methuen, fresh off an upset win over Everett, travels to Franklin to face the top-seeded team in the division.
Marblehead has its way with every opponent but the one facing them in the Div. 3 quarterfinals. Masconomet jumped out to a 21-7 lead, before the Magicians took over, scoring the final 26 points of the game. Hanover‘s air attack heads north to face a solid Billerica squad, while North Attleboro hosts Milton.
Top-seeded Scituate should face a stiff challenge in undefeated Ashland in a Div. 4 quarterfinal. Wilmington will look to pick up its second straight road win, but the task will not be an easy one as Foxboro is very tough at home.
Tri-Valley League Small power Dover-Sherborn will try to slow down high-powered Swampscott in what figures to be the best of the four Div. 5 quarterfinal matchups. Another TVL Small foe, Medway, visits St. Mary’s in a Div. 6 quarterfinal.
Cohasset is peaking at the right time and will look to get past Hamilton-Wenham in a Div. 7 quarterfinal. Randolph travels to Ware in a Div. 8 quarterfinal, while Hull and KIPP should be a good matchup.
Traditions vanish in haunting debut ‘Nothing Stays the Same’
MOVIE REVIEW
“THEY SAY NOTHING STAYS THE SAME”
Not rated. In Japanese with subtitles. On Digital and VOD.
Grade: A-
In writer-director Joe Odagiri’s Zen-like, meditative and gleaming feature film debut, “They Say Nothing Stays the Same,” a monk-like Japanese boatman named Toichi (a glorious Akira Emoto) faces being rendered obsolete by a bridge being built downriver. For the moment, he is still the only way people can get from one side of the river to and from a nearby village.
We mostly see only Toichi’s universe, which includes the river that is his livelihood and the surrounding woods and mountains and his large rowboat with a long pole serving as both paddle and rudder. Often he shovels water into the boat to wipe down all the surfaces. Toichi lives alone in a one-room wooden hut built on a rocky outcropping. He has also built a crooked, wooden walkway with railing over the outcropping leading from the land with the steps down to the water for his passengers. Toichi ferries a Fellini-esque variety of people: drunkards, a hunter, an upper-class young mother with a baby, a doctor from the town, costumed members of a traveling, musical troupe and a farmer with a cow.
Like Charon of Greek mythology, who is referenced in the film, Toichi ferries people from one side of the river to the other endlessly. He is kind of a cross between Charon, who ferries the dead over the river Acheron (aka “the river of woe”), and Sisyphus, the Greek mythological figure, who rolled a rock up a hillside over and over again.
Toichi is an existential symbol of a human life and an example of the Latin proverb “laborare est orare,” i.e., “to work is to pray.” He is happy in his work, which he performs free for the villagers and for a few coins from others. Some of the others are rude to him. One of them tells him that he “stinks like a corpse.” When he isn’t ferrying, Toichi fishes for the small catch he skewers and grills in his outdoor campfire and eats with millet. Every now and then, Toichi is visited by a young mischievous man named Genzo (Nijiro Murakami), and they share a meal.
Toichi at times has visions of a ghostly figure of a woman clad in white, who is reminiscent of the Japanese supernatural classic “Kwaidan.” She appears to be related to an atrocity that occurred in a nearby village. One night, Toichi finds the body of a young woman (Ririka Kawashima) in the river. He carries her to the hut, where she awakes after a long period of unconsciousness. Is she the ghost come to life?
In addition to Emoto’s magnificent, minimalist performance as the humble, haunted boatman, recalling some of the great performances of Italian neo-realism (the setting seems to be early 20th century) and Kawashima as the mystery girl, one of the glories of “They Say Nothing Stays the Same” is the luminous cinematography of Christopher Doyle (“Hero,” “In the Mood for Love”), which transforms the locations into works of visual art evocative of Ukiyo-e. Also adding to the film’s dark magic is the score by Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan.
“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” may go on too long. But it reminded me of Akira Kurosawa’s 1975 offbeat, outdoor effort “Dersu Uzala.” Like that great film, “They Say Nothing Stays the Same” leaves an afterglow.
(“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” contains violence and disturbing images.)
Leave this unfunny, unnecessary ‘Home Sweet Home’ alone
MOVIE REVIEW
“HOME SWEET HOME ALONE”
Rated PG. On Disney+.
Grade: C-
Leave it to the evil elves at Disney to take the John Hughes-scripted 1990 smash hit, slapstick comedy “Home Alone” and repackage it as an unfunny, unpleasant 94 minutes on Disney+. Re-scripted by “SNL” writers Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day and directed by “Dirty Grandpa” helmer Dan Mazer, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a 20th Century Studios production, replaces the original’s 8-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) with a 10-year-old British boy named Max (Archie Yates, “Jojo Rabbit”), presumably so that people can refer to him (hilariously, right?) as Harry Potter over and over.
Max and his mother Carol (Aisling Bea) stop at the open house of Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff (Rob Delaney, TV’s “Catastrophe”) and their real estate agent Gavin (a mirthless Kenan Thompson). Jeff shows Max a vintage doll with an upside down head. Later, Jeff, who has lost his job, making it necessary for him and Pam to sell their house and uproot their children, realizes that the doll is worth a small fortune. But it’s gone, and he suspects Max of stealing it. He and Pam plan to steal it back.
At the same time, Max is left behind when his mother and her family fly separately to Tokyo (because that’s where families go for Christmas, right?). Max, who lives in a wealthy neighborhood, realizes what Jeff and Pam plan to do and sets booby traps for them all over the lavish home. This makes Kemper and Delaney this film’s Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The booby traps include ice all over the driveway, Legos to fall and step upon with (conveniently) bare feet, exploding bottles of soda, a puddle of lighter fluid with which to set humans on fire and an air gun firing billiard balls. Did I mention that Jeff will be dressed as Santa Claus while suffering the physical punishment of repeatedly falling down stairs and smashing face first into a wall unit while wearing virtual reality goggles?
For some reason, everyone makes faces at the camera while speaking the horribly stilted and unfunny dialogue, beginning with a bit about deviled eggs and the toilet. Just when you’re thinking — Wait, was that a gay joke? — Carol realizes that her family has left Max behind and books her return flight, on which she will be tormented by an overweight man beside her who offers to share his blanket.
Meanwhile, Jeff and Pam are performing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” with hand bells at a senior facility, where the writers throw in a joke about dementia. There is also a shot of an old woman removing her dentures. I can’t tell you how funny I found that. Seriously, I can’t.
Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s oldest brother Buzz in the original, returns as a clueless police officer and fast-food enthusiast. Buzz’s funny bit is talking with his mouth full. Kemper (“Bridesmaids”) and Delaney are at a loss to make any of the dialogue or action amusing. Shouting does not make any of this material any less dreadful. The original film has already spawned four sequels, the final two TV movies. This one will go down in film history as yet another unnecessary and uninspired attempt to cash in on a famous title without bothering to pay it any respect.
(“Home Sweet Home Alone” contains slapstick violence, rude jokes and harsh language.)
‘Belfast’: Coming of age amid the Troubles, all there in black and white
MOVIE REVIEW
“BELFAST”
Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Coolidge Corner Theatre and suburban theaters.
Grade: A-
An Irish “Roma,” the similarly black-and-white memoir “Belfast” drops us into the life of a 9-year-old boy living in a city with a family about to explode. My only serious misgiving about the film is the all-Van Morrison score, which gives it the aura of a jukebox musical.
Writer-director Kenneth Branagh (“Henry V,” “Cinderella”) begins his semi-autobiographical memoir during the Troubles in 1969 when a gang of Protestant rioters attacks the neighborhood where the film’s protagonist, Buddy (Jude Hill), lives with his older brother and his parents. The rioters wield clubs and rocks, throw Molotov cocktails and break windows. They want the Catholics out, even though they have lived there with their neighbors in peace for ages. Buddy’s family is Protestant. But his classmates include Catholics, one of them a smart girl (Olive Tennant) whom he has a crush on and wants to marry.
Buddy has not only his big brother Will (Lewis McAskie) to keep him company. He has his beloved Granny (Judi Dench) and Pop (Ciaran Hinds) and an entire network of aunts, uncles and cousins. The family’s primary caretaker is the beautiful mother known as Ma (the charismatic Caitriona Balfe of TV’s “Outlander”). We first hear her in the film calling out Buddy’s name on the street, no doubt a sweet memory for Branagh. Her counterpart Pa (Jamie Dornan) is a young man whose job keeps him in England, away from his family, except for weekends. The family lives in semi-poverty in a rented house. They have been paying an onerous back tax bill. Buddy’s parents often fight about money and about Pa not coming home on a weekend. The local Protestant “chief,” who wants to “cleanse” the neighborhood, wants Pa to join the fighters or help to fund them. A confrontation looms.
When we first meet Buddy, he is wielding a wooden sword and a garbage can lid as a shield like one of Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits. He is a fierce movie fan and loves nothing more than to see a film at the local theater with his family. Among the movies he and his family watch are “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “High Noon” and the Hammer Films entry “One Million Years B.C.” featuring Raquel Welch in a fur bikini. They sing along to “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” The family will also see a stage production of “A Christmas Carol.”
After the attack, the families erect a barricade. British troops move in, causing further upheaval. Buddy watches “Star Trek” at home and hears about the fire and brimstone horrors of hell from his preacher. Budding artist Buddy draws a fork in the road. The family faces a real one: After considering moves to Vancouver and Sydney, Pa wants to move the family to England, where he has gotten a promotion, and they have been offered a house. Ma and Buddy do not want to leave Belfast.
Touching upon religion, pop culture, politics, family bonds and education, “Belfast” captures the confusion, turmoil and magic of childhood, folding in themes from James Joyce and the cinema. The child actors are excellent. But the adults own the film. Dornan and Balfe make marriage look exciting, again, and must be the most glamorous screen parents in ages. But Dench, who once directed Branagh in “Much Ado About Nothing,” and Hinds steal the show as the old couple facing the end together.
“Belfast” is an old-fashioned crowd pleaser.
(“Belfast” contains violence and profanity.)
