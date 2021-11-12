Bitcoin
What Went On In The Secret Meetings Between Cardano Developer IOHK And Zanzibar Officials?
The Cardano Africa tour had been in full gear for a couple of weeks now, ending when Hoskinson had returned back to the States. Founder Charles Hoskinson had announced the tour after the successful launch of smart contracts capability on the blockchain and last month, the tour had kicked off.
Hoskinson and the Cardano Foundation plan to meet and liaise with developers of Cardano-based projects and officials of various countries to discuss the acceleration of blockchain adoption on the continent.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
Judging by Hoskinson’s Twitter feed, the tour has been going as planned as he has met with a number of project leads and officials in various countries so far. One thing that remains a mystery is the secret meetings. Cardano developer IOHK has met with Zanzibar Officials but these meetings have been kept private from the general public. Here’s what we know.
Mapping The Future For Zanzibar
Finding ways to grow interconnectedness around the continent had been one of the goals of the Cardano Africa tour. The foundation had gone into this full-swing once Hoskinson had touched down in Zanzibar. Talks of technological advancement in the region have dominated this leg of the tour.
ADA price trading at $2.126 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Charles Hoskinson himself had personally inspected solar battery modules and telecom station installations in the country. This was in an effort to bolster social advancement and help businesses succeed.
IOHK and Zanzibarian officials had discussed how to bring to fruition a more connected future for the citizens in a meeting hosted by World Mobile Team. The meeting which was held on November 8 saw both the Zanzibarian government and IOHK align values for the future, pointing out that empowerment efforts being carried out by officials to give fishermen their own boats was the kind of work the developer was interested in.
Cardano Pushing Growth In Africa
The Cardano Africa tour is only another in the series of steps that the developer has taken to help promote innovation on the continent. Crypto enthusiasts have always looked to Africa as being a hotbed for blockchain adoption and Cardano has made sure to help foster the growth in the region. Particularly the growth of Cardano-based projects.
This is why millions of dollars have been spent by the foundation to fund African projects. While there, Hoskinson had made strides for Cardano to lead blockchain development in African countries and one of the ways had been education.
Related Reading | Cardano Flips Solana, Tether To Reclaim Spot At 4th Place
Cardano Foundation provides financial and educational support when needed for startups in Africa. Furthermore, a deal had been struck with the Ethiopian government to launch digital IDs that would help track the academic performance of students in the region on the Cardano blockchain. The idea is that if students’ performances can be tracked, then the quality of education can be improved based on the needs of the students.
Hoskinson has lauded the potential which the African continent holds for blockchain development and plans to expand the operations of Cardano on the continent in the coming years.
Featured image from CryptoNinjas, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Is The Dollar Index Making New 2021 Highs Dangerous For Bitcoin?
The recent nerves in the stock market and macro world has caused the dollar to surges to a new 2021 high, just as Bitcoin continues to set new records.
But is the greenback’s awakening a dangerous situation for cryptocurrencies, or is something else afoot?
BTC Barely Reacts As DXY Taps New 2021 High
Bitcoin price is in price discovery mode, after breaking its former high set earlier in the year. The cryptocurrency is pitched as a replacement for gold, and even the dollar – the current global reserve currency.
Cryptocurrencies, commodities, and everything else are priced in dollars as the most dominant currency acting as the base conversion rate. This means that Bitcoin price increases inversely to the dollar on the BTC/USD trading pair.
Related Reading | 10 Bullish Monthly Bitcoin Price Charts To Start November
So it is unusual that Bitcoin continues to tap new highs all while the DXY Dollar Currency Index has reached the highest level of all of 2021.
The dollar currency index has reached a new 2021 high | Source: DXY on TradingView.com
The Dollar Strength Keeps Bitcoin Price At Bay
The DXY is a weighted basket of forex currencies trading against the US dollar (USD). That basket includes major trade partners, the Euro (EUR), Japanese yen (JPY), British pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swiss franc (CHF), and the Swedish krona (SEK).
The highs in the DXY could be indicative of weakness in the currencies in the basket, or strength in the dollar itself. Bitcoin’s current performance or lack of strong reaction after new highs, could more so be due to strength in the dollar holding the cryptocurrency back.
Not every touch of this trend line has been pleasant. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Both assets making yearly highs is highly suspect, and could suggest a bigger reaction brewing in one or both sides of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price also happens to be touching a trend line where such a reaction occurred in the past.
Related Reading | Want To Learn Technical Analysis? Read The NewsBTC Trading Course
An uptrend is defined as a series of higher highs and higher lows – something characteristic of both assets in the short term. What is very different between the two, is the longer term trend. For Bitcoin, the primary trend has been up while for the dollar has been down.
One of these assets is in an uptrend, the other is not | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
After this short term move completes, each asset should resume its previous trajectory, unless the trend is ready to change for a long time to come.
As bullish as I am on #Bitcoin, I can’t shake seeing this trend line touch. It’s worth some caution. I’ve added a Black Thursday fractal to convey the danger. If this happens, it just means a later and higher peak for the cycle. I still aim for sooner than later tho! pic.twitter.com/fPd7faDZb5
— Tony “The Bull” Spilotro (@tonyspilotroBTC) November 11, 2021
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
Elon Musk’s Dogecoin-funded mission is now set to launch in the first quarter of 2022. The launch had been announced in May of this year when the billionaire had tweeted about it. The mission is fully paid for in Doge and will not only be the first crypto in space, but it will also be the first meme coin in space.
SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year
– Mission paid for in Doge
– 1st crypto in space
– 1st meme in space
To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021
Related Reading | Elon Musk Plans To Become The World’s First Dogecoin Trillionaire
This had been announced at the height of the Dogecoin rally following Musk’s public support of the digital asset earlier in the year. The news of the mission had further propelled the value of the coin forward as Dogecoin was set to make history with this launch. Musk had announced that the mission, known as DOGE-1, would be launched in 2022 and it seems like the project is progressing on schedule.
DOGE-1 Is Ready To Go
According to a report released on Wednesday, the DOGE-1 mission is ready for launch in early 2022. SpaceX had partnered with two blockchain companies, Unizen and ZenX, to bring the project to fruition. The CubeSat which weighs 40 kilograms will be launched into orbit as a new use case for the crypto space. The CubeSat will collect information through various methods, including sensors, cameras, and mirrors, and will relay this information back to Earth.
DOGE price remains unmoved by DOGE-1 launch | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Launching the CubeSat combines the technology behind SpaceX’s FalconX and blockchain technology. Upon launch, the miniature satellite will orbit the moon to obtain lunar-spatial intelligence.
The DOGE-1 CubeSat is set to launch before NASA’s CAPSTONE, which was supposed to be the first CubeSat to orbit the moon. However, NASA’s launch has been delayed numerous times, putting the DOGE-1 ahead of CAPSTONE. “This means that DOGE-1 could be the first cubist in history to reach the moon, marking a significant achievement for global spaceflight,” the companies said in the report.
Dogecoin Reaction To The News
The meme coin did not see much in the way of a reaction to the news of the launch. Dogecoin continued to trend around $0.26 with no significant movement from the asset upwards or downwards. Despite a good portion of the market rallying to new all-time highs, Dogecoin has not been able to move close to its record high.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
Previously, news like this would have caused the altcoin to rally, as it did when news of the miniature satellite had first broken in May. This time around, the news of the launch was not enough to move the value of Dogecoin.
This is in part due to the declining influence of Elon Musk over the meme coin, but also that the market has now moved on to other projects. Shiba Inu has now taken over as the meme coin of choice, leaving Dogecoin to suffer in its wake.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Blockchain is Changing How Celebrities Interact with their Fans
The current social media landscape is based on a time-tested format that only allows fans to interact one way with celebrities. For instance, they can view photos of their favorite celebs, read their opinions, see their videos, and more. However, this one-way interaction is never reciprocated since celebs have no way of responding effectively to millions of their fans.
The Solution
Promify, a blockchain-based social token aims to change the current social media landscape. Through this platform, fans can purchase customized tokens from their favorite celebrities and use these tokens to interact with celebrities. The result is a better two-way interaction that offers exclusive access to their concerts, merchandise, and more.
How It Works
Promify is designed as a simple mobile link that allows a celebrity to launch a personally-branded crypto coin (Celeb Coin). This coin is useful for boosting fan engagement and it lets fans gain early access to things like exclusive NFTs, events, and merchandise.
Those who hold the Celeb tokens will receive special access that allows them to engage with their favorite celeb, who would have otherwise been out of reach. For instance, they could get access to exclusive NFT drops, group fan meetings, backstage passes, and more. Celebrities that give out the tokens, also personally gain by being able to identify “Superfans” who are buying their coins. These are fans with a vested interest in making the celebrity a success. Consequently, their exceptionally loyal fans are incentivized to share the success of their favorite celebrities.
How Celeb Coins Work
Promify believes that celebrities should be able to monetize their time on social media. Unless they are part of the top 1% of celebrities in terms of following, most celebrities do not make anything from their time online. If they do, it contributes little to their general income. Promify believes and their fans should have a chance to monetize their time. It should not only be the social media platform that benefits.
To do this, those that Promify deems fit will get a Promify link. This link will allow them to create Celeb Coins (CC). A creator is allowed to create up to 100,000 CC. in total, and are allowed to hold onto at most 15% of the coins they create. This ensures that their fans and not themselves hold the power at all times. Once bought, celebrities can give the holders special access. They could get access to exclusive NFTs, backstage access, fan meet-ups, and more.
The Future of the Social Token Economy
Promify is designed as the future of online social engagement between fans and celebrities. It is going to revolutionize the social token economy and pave the way for new income streams for fans and celebrities. It will ensure that loyal fans get rewards for their devotion to their favorite celebs. At the same time, it will ensure that celebs can monetize the time and effort they put into creating content for social media.
Protective Mechanisms
Promify has some protective mechanism that will ensure fans and celebs do not experience the price manipulation of their tokens. One of them is a sales cap. It is designed to limit how many tokens a single wallet can hold for early adopters. Such a move is designed to keep pump-and-dumps tactics at bay. Instead, CCs are designed to grow in value as the fame of a celebrity grows in real life.
For instance, there is a vesting period for the creator of Celeb Coins. It ensures they cannot simply pump-and-dump coins. They actually have to put in the work needed to promote coins and grow their value. There is also a daily sales restriction, which ensures those holding the coins are protected from sudden market movements.
All of these measures are designed to ensure that a sustainable and beneficial long-term ecosystem is created for fans and celebrities. Fans get value for the time they spend promoting their favorite celebs while celebs gain for the time they spend creating content for their followers.
What Went On In The Secret Meetings Between Cardano Developer IOHK And Zanzibar Officials?
‘RHOC’ Season 16 Trailer: Heather Dubrow Returns As Shannon Betrays Gina & Emily
Broncos Briefs: Month removed return from injury, cornerback Ronald Darby has knocked off rust
Chris Young Shares Why It Was ‘Amazing’ To Celebrate To Celebrate Veterans With A Special Concert
Set Your Intention for A Great First Impression
Colorado committee weighs how to ration health care should COVID surge continue to worsen
Is The Dollar Index Making New 2021 Highs Dangerous For Bitcoin?
Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy
What Is Unethical SEO and Why Should It Be Avoided?
Digital Detectives: Search and Seizure of Electronic Devices – When the 4th Amendment Does Not Apply
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19