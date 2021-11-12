Where to get takeout around Denver this Thanksgiving

I, for one, didn’t know I could drool over a gluten-free and vegan pumpkin cake. Or a stuffed turkey savory pie. Or a late-November raw bar platter with oysters and snow crab. But it’s official: In 2021, the day formerly known as Thanksgiving has become whatever we want it to be (see less fussy and not so prescribed, though still plenty controversial for all who don’t celebrate).

If you are thinking about Thanksgiving this year, you can: A. make the thing yourself; B. order some fried chicken and natty wine and call it a day; or C. opt out entirely (according to Eater). And wait until you see our recipes for some THC-infused Thanksgiving dishes. That should make the in-laws sigh!

Here are 10 to-go options for your very special Thanksgiving, whatever that should look and taste like.

Meat & Sides

Citizen Rail makes the most straightforward Thanksgiving of the bunch with customizable options including smoked turkey breast with cranberry jam and potato puree. But you can also get pretty wild with your to-go meal here: Try crab and mushroom soup followed by vegan cauliflower three ways. ($75 per person) citizenrail.com

Chook does Thanksgiving all year long with its menu of grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy and more. But for Thanksgiving, you can order a special dinner for four featuring a whole chicken, sweet potatoes, stuffing, some more sides and a pecan or pumpkin pie. It’s like tradition, minus the turkey (for $64.95). chookchicken.com

The Post Chicken & Beer is offering sides, pies and suds on Thanksgiving, so you can accompany your home-cooked bird with a crowler of craft beer, plus family-style stuffing, collard greens and Hinman’s pies for dessert. Side dishes serve 10 for $25, crowlers cost $7 and pies like pecan and salted maple are $35. exploretock.com/thepostlafayette

River Bear American Meats is your local purveyor of fresh or frozen turkeys (responsibly raised and priced at $2.99-$3.99/lb), as well as other meats you could sub in for Thanksgiving, such as bone-in spiral ham (because why wait for Christmas? $12.99/lb) and housemade sausages (in hot Italian, breakfast and more styles, $6.99/lb). riverbearmeats.com

Pies & Wine

Nest Cafe makes some jawdropping desserts for you to pass off as your own. The gluten-free and vegan pumpkin cake is filled with pumpkin puree, nutmeg, cinnamon, coconut sugar, maple syrup and lemon and topped with coconut cream frosting and a pumpkin pie spice whipped cream ($48). visitnurture.com/nest-order

Restaurant Olivia takes the cake for its pies with both sweet and savory fillings. The latter includes stuffed turkey pie and beef bourguignon pie. For dessert, there’s caramel apple crisp, brown butter pumpkin and chocolate pecan pies. They all cost $35 or they can be combined — savory, sweet, bottle of wine — for $95. exploretock.com/restaurantolivia

Tavernetta picked the best parts of the meal to offer for takeout: pie, ice cream and wine. You can choose from pumpkin and red kuri squash, honey and toasted almond, and dutch apple (all $35); you can add on a pint of cold brew or vanilla mascarpone ice cream for $10; and you can pair the desserts with large-format cocktails serving eight (Negroni or Manhattan, $80) or sommelier packs of wine, including Champagne ($105). exploretock.com/tavernetta

Noble Riot‘s somm-picked packs could make your Thanksgiving party cooler than it would have been otherwise. The bar carries a bunch of bottles from small farms and producers. You can choose from three ($80), six ($150) and 12 bottles ($275). The mid-range option will get you two sparkling wines, plus a white, orange, lighter red and darker red. nobleriot.com

Mix it Up

Fox Run Cafe‘s Thanksgiving offerings are just out-of-the-box enough to pique our interest. They include quiche, trifle and housemade caramel corn. The trifle is a twist on traditional pie — layered pumpkin spice cake, butterscotch pudding, graham cracker streusel and toasted marshmallow fluff topped with maple-cranberry compote. (All items $10-$36.) toasttab.com/fox-run-cafe/v3

Jax Fish House can make things like family-sized mac and cheese more exciting with the addition of lobster ($70). The restaurant can add crawfish gumbo ($25) to your Thanksgiving meal plan. Or it can supply the oysters, crab legs and peel ‘n’ eat shrimp for your raw bar ($55-$225) on the big day. jaxfishhouse.com

Be sure to check with all of these restaurants ASAP for ordering deadlines and pickup times.

Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.