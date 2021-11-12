Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!

Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs.

For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera Wag top and skirt she wore to accept the award — from none other than ICONIC supermodel Iman herself! According to VOGUE, Zendaya listed Iman, Cher, Diana Ross and her grandmothers as her personal fashion icons during her acceptance speech.

“I’m speechless,” Zendaya said. “I just got an award and Iman gave it to me! I’m still not over that.”

Iman also stunned at the event, which was held at The Grill and The Pool restaurants in New York.

Another one of our favorite looks of the night came from Anya Taylor-Joy. We’re loving the royal purple and the cheetah print. You gotta see the back though too!

The stockings just take the look over the top. You likey?

Kid Cudi made lots of heads turn in his bridal look. It’s custom BTW. All white lace, the dress featured gloved sleeves and a bell skirt. Cudi complemented the look with a matching tuxedo jacket with ivory lapels as well as cream colored sneakers embelllished with glittery crystal flowers and a veil, of course. Cudi’s gown was made by ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz who accompanied Cudi to the event in a black and white tux.

Of course Cudi in a dress is no big deal anymore — we can see why he really went for the gusto with a bridal gown. We’re just wondering if those lace tights are comfy. We’re itching a little bit just looking at them.

While Cudi went with a bridal look, Karrueche embraced a menswear style by Lionne.

She and Lionne designer Latoia Fitzgerald had a little fun on the carpet.

Ciara wore Tom Ford — are you loving the sweetheart style on her?

The profile shot is money for sure.

Zendaya wasn’t the only one baring her abs. Emily Ratajkowski put her chiseled torso on full display. Talk about post baby bawwwdy! Whew. She’s applying pressure for sure.

Kehlani stayed true to her rebellious personality with her look. Do you hate it or love it?

Zazie Beetz looked beautiful at the awards.

Two of our favorite curvy models were also in attendance at the CFDAs. The GORGEOUS Precious Lee…

And the lovely Paloma Elesser – who wore a Peter Do look.

