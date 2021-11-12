Celebrities
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?
As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!
Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs.
For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera Wag top and skirt she wore to accept the award — from none other than ICONIC supermodel Iman herself! According to VOGUE, Zendaya listed Iman, Cher, Diana Ross and her grandmothers as her personal fashion icons during her acceptance speech.
“I’m speechless,” Zendaya said. “I just got an award and Iman gave it to me! I’m still not over that.”
Iman also stunned at the event, which was held at The Grill and The Pool restaurants in New York.
Another one of our favorite looks of the night came from Anya Taylor-Joy. We’re loving the royal purple and the cheetah print. You gotta see the back though too!
The stockings just take the look over the top. You likey?
Kid Cudi made lots of heads turn in his bridal look. It’s custom BTW. All white lace, the dress featured gloved sleeves and a bell skirt. Cudi complemented the look with a matching tuxedo jacket with ivory lapels as well as cream colored sneakers embelllished with glittery crystal flowers and a veil, of course. Cudi’s gown was made by ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz who accompanied Cudi to the event in a black and white tux.
Of course Cudi in a dress is no big deal anymore — we can see why he really went for the gusto with a bridal gown. We’re just wondering if those lace tights are comfy. We’re itching a little bit just looking at them.
While Cudi went with a bridal look, Karrueche embraced a menswear style by Lionne.
She and Lionne designer Latoia Fitzgerald had a little fun on the carpet.
Ciara wore Tom Ford — are you loving the sweetheart style on her?
The profile shot is money for sure.
Zendaya wasn’t the only one baring her abs. Emily Ratajkowski put her chiseled torso on full display. Talk about post baby bawwwdy! Whew. She’s applying pressure for sure.
Kehlani stayed true to her rebellious personality with her look. Do you hate it or love it?
Zazie Beetz looked beautiful at the awards.
Two of our favorite curvy models were also in attendance at the CFDAs. The GORGEOUS Precious Lee…
And the lovely Paloma Elesser – who wore a Peter Do look.
Hit the flip for more FASHION!
Celebrities
LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse After His ‘Tearful’ Testimony: ‘Knock It Off’
After Kyle Rittenhouse broke down at his murder trial for the 2020 Kenosha shooting, LeBron James slammed the teenager and accused him of faking tears on the stand.
18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears during his testimony in front of a court room in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Nov. 10. Kyle was defending himself against homicide charges that stem from the shooting deaths of two men during a night of police brutality protests in Aug. 2020. But not everyone was sympathetic towards Kyle after the tearful testimony. LeBron James, for instance, trolled Kyle on Twitter, and he even accused the teenager of faking his tears.
“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” the NBA superstar, 36, wrote. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” LeBron added three laughing-emojis to close out his message. At the time of publishing, LeBron’s tweet racked up over 180,000 likes and more than 30,000 retweets. You can see the tweet for yourself below.
What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021
Kyle has been charged by prosecutors with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, according to People. The Antioch, Illinois native was 17 at the time of the shooting, and according to prosecutors, he was reportedly protecting Kenosha businesses from protests that sparked following the police shooting death of Jacob Blake, 29. Kyle had an encounter with several protestors, which led to him fatally shooting Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, with an AR-style .223 rifle. Kyle also shot and wounded a third protester, Gaige Grosskreutz, per People.
In court, Kyle claimed that he only meant to stop the protestors, and did not intend to kill them. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he reportedly said on the stand. “I defended myself.” Kyle’s trial is ongoing. If found guilty, he faces up to 60 years in prison.
Celebrities
Kenya Moore Says Ramona Singer Was “Disrespectful” During RHUGT Filming, Talks NeNe Leakes’ Possible Return to RHOA
Though Kenya is a full-time castmate on RHOA, her hands are in many pots. In addition to the new spinoff on Peacock (when she vacationed with Ramona), she just competed on the last season of Dancing with the Stars.
As she spoke with Page Six, Kenya mentioned that Ramona was “blatantly disrespectful.” From the beginning of the trip, Kenya found the Real Housewives of New York star to be “very rude. She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her.” Kenya later added that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with.”
In a preview for the spinoff, Ramona and Kenya are shown on a boat with the other women. Ramona eventually says “f–k you” to Kenya, who immediately stands up for herself. “What you’re not gonna do is say, ‘F–k you,’ to me,” Kenya responds. “Who the f–k do you think you are, Ramona?”
Although Kenya tried to get through to her, nothing seemed to make a difference. The former beauty queen revealed in the interview: “You’re not going anywhere. It was like, I’m just doing it now for the sake of abusing myself . . . Because the more you kept trying to talk to her and talk sense into her, it was like hitting your head against a brick wall.”
When asked about Ramona’s alleged racism, however, Kenya shared, “I’d hate to speculate on something like that . . . That could be very damaging to someone, especially if it’s not true.”
In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Kenya was asked about Nene’s possible return to RHOA (after NeNe expressed the idea in another interview). Kenya explained: “You know, I don’t know. I know she has a lot of fans and people love her, and definitely she has made her mark on the show and she made the show what it is.”
Kenya also expressed, “I think that interview was from her, you know, wanting to come back.” But Kenya didn’t know if “there’s a future for her . . . with the network.”
Most likely, Kenya is referring to comments NeNe made about the network’s alleged racism (which also involved Andy Cohen). As a castmate since 2012, Kenya knows that Bravo doesn’t take kindly to people who spill unpleasant secrets. The only question is if they’ll overlook NeNe’s ‘slip-up’, or continue to keep her at arms length.
Celebrities
‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ Exclusive Clip: Taraji And Bretman Rock Bond Over Their Shared Social Anxiety—‘You So Are Not Alone’
Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a social media superstar dishing on his anxiety.
On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today, this time with Bretman Rock.
Bretman who boasts over 50 million followers joins the ladies to reveal that he struggles with social anxiety and luckily for him, Taraji can relate.
“All of the stuff you are saying, I can identify with,” says Taraji while noting that she has the disorder despite being in Hollywood for over 20 years. “I moved to this house on top of a hill far, far away from humanity. I think I did it on purpose because of my anxiety. Baby, you so are not alone,” she adds.
Bretman then shared that he moved to an isolated home as well that he only leaves “every 72 hours” and amid the pandemic, it’s hard for him to make connections.
“COVID really did not help,” says Bretman. “Right when I was getting better at meeting people…”
“The world shut down,” agrees Taraji.
“It’s getting hard to exercise meeting people again,” the social media influencer adds.
Take an exclusive look below.
The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” episode aptly titled “50 Million Followers and Social Anxiety with Bretman Rock” debuts this Monday (11/15) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Check out an official episode description.
While most of us don’t think twice about things like going to the grocery store, for people living with social anxiety disorder, those little everyday things can become terrifying. Social media star Bretman Rock shares his experience with social anxiety and how he has learned to manage it. Then, an investment broker reveals how her social anxiety has affected so many areas of her life. And licensed therapist, Minaa B. offers tools to help whether you suffer from social anxiety yourself or are trying to help a loved one who might be struggling from it.
Peace of Mind with Taraji, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.
Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson
