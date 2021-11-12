HEALTH
Why Women Are At A Greater Risk of PTSD Than Men: A Comparative Study
Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a debilitating and persistent psychological disorder that occurs after experiencing or witnessing any life changing or life threatening traumatic event in life. The traumatic event can include near to death experience, accident, demise of loved ones, natural disaster, war, abuse or sexual assault.
The common symptoms of PTSD include:
- Negative thoughts and reoccurring thoughts of the traumatic incident.
- Experiencing anxiety, fear, loneliness, sadness, isolation and guilt.
- Self -harm reactions taking shape such as suicidal thoughts, anger, irritability, self destructive behavior and lack of focus.
- Difficulty in sleeping.
Prevalence of PTSD in men and women?
There are many studies conducted on the symptoms and rate of PTSD occurrence in men and women that yielded very different results. It was evident that 10% of women developed PTSD after the traumatic event while only 4% of the men reported PTSD after the traumatic incident. This statistics might be due to our social acceptance or tolerance towards women in expressing their emotions. It is not socially acceptable for men to express their emotions.
However, to establish this fact many other studies were done out of which a study conducted by US Veteran studies remains prominent. It showed results supporting the data that every 5 in 10 women suffer from PTSD and while only 2 in 10 men suffered from PTSD after any traumatic incident. While some symptoms of PTSD like re-experiencing, numbing, avoidance and hyper arousal are same for both men and women, there are many other symptoms detected in women that were significantly different than men.
How risk of experiencing trauma differs in men and women?
A large study conducted on mental health showed that both men and women broadly experience different types of trauma. Men majorly experience physical traumas such as war or accident. On the other hand, women are more likely to experience both emotional and physical traumas such as sexual assault or childhood abuse. Incidents of sexual assault are significantly higher for women than men.
How symptoms in women are different than men?
Studies have shown that women are at a greater risk of sexual assault than men. There are evidences that have shown that women sustain injuries during the incident leading to added consequences of emotional turmoil. Women suffering from PTSD show signs of depression, fear, become emotionally numb, and avoid situations, objects or person that remind them of the trauma. On the other hand men are more likely to express their PTSD through uncontrolled anger, irritability and developing susceptibility to do drugs, alcoholism or any other substance abuse.
Women, however, do not get enough social support after the trauma and experience severe emotional reactions during the time of the incident. It results in longstanding PTSD symptoms. These women then get addicted to drugs or alcohol to numb their emotions. A host of studies have shown women experience symptoms of PTSD for longer period than men. Women might experience PTSD perpetually up to four years, while men are likely to suffer from PTSD for just a year.
However, both men and women can develop physical health issues due to PTSD.
Research done on LGBTQ community also shows that they experience PTSD resulting from gender identity crisis, social isolation and discrimination. Several incidents of crime, violence and abuse reported for LGBTQ community often lead to a greater risk for PTSD in them.
Women in military are at a higher risk of emotional injury, especially during times of war. Although men are more likely to be involved in hostilities, the number of women getting subjected to hostilities is also on the rise. Also, women in the military are more likely to be sexually harassed or attacked than men. More research is needed to better understand the impact of hostility and sexual violence on women vis-à-vis enduring PTSD symptoms.
What are the challenges faced during PTSD treatment?
There are many good treatment options available for PTSD including medication and psychotherapy. However, not all people suffering from PTSD seek treatment. Studies reveal that women are more likely to seek help than men after traumatic events. At least one study has shown that women respond to PTSD treatment the same way or even better than men. This may be because women are more comfortable in sharing their emotional trauma or personal experience than men.
How we can help?
Mental illness or trauma is not gender biased, and can affect anyone irrespective of age, gender or class. What is important is to recognize the symptoms and seek PTSD treatment at the earliest.
Beauty
Yorkshire Terrier Grooming
By taking your dog to a groomer regularly you will keep him/her looking and feeling great. You can also learn Yorkie grooming techniques at home. Remember, practice makes perfect and you will notice every time you groom it gets easier for both you and your Yorkie.
Grooming is a good bonding time for both your Yorkie and you.
Grooming Basics
Shampoo & Conditioner:
· Use a high quality shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically for dogs. I use Coat Handler or Pure Paws products.
· Yorkshire Terriers have only a single coat of hair, whereas many breeds have both outer and under coat. In this respect, a Yorkie’s coat is similar to a human’s hair. Despite this, do not use shampoo meant for humans on your Yorkie. Human shampoo can result in dry, flaky skin creating dandruff on your Yorkie.
· I never brush my Yorkie’s coat when it is completely dry unless the coat is clean like after a bath, since it could damage the coat. Keep a spray bottle on hand with a mixture of water and conditioner and lightly spray the coat before you brush or comb.
Bathing:
Bathing bi-weekly will prevent odor and preserve the coat. Be sure to work out the tangles since they can and will get worse with each passing day. Wet the hair tangle with warm water and work it out with your fingers as you bathe. Putting a small amount of conditioner on the hair tangle will help loosen the tangle.
· I bathe my Yorkie in the kitchen sink. Be careful when bathing in the sink. If they do not feel safe and secure, they may attempt to jump out of the sink. A bath tub can also be used.
· Be sure to completely rinse your Yorkie’s hair after shampooing and conditioning. Male Yorkies may dribble urine on themselves in the course of doing their business. You may wash this area daily with a damp cloth and warm water, or use an unscented baby wipe. Depending on the length of your Yorkie’s coat, you may wish to blow dry the coat. If so, be sure to watch the heat as you can easily burn your Yorkie with the hot air. Make sure all tangles are out of the coat.
· Comb through the coat after drying and brushing with the metal comb. This will eliminate most of the tangles, knots, and mats.
· A flea comb may be used on a daily basis.
· Daily face washing and ear checks, teeth brushing, nail trims and bi-weekly baths is recommended.
Hair trimming:
· Trim the hair under the pads of the feet. It is traditional to trim the top 1/3 of the ear; shaven for a cleaner ear, and will also make them look smaller The hair around the anus should be trimmed very short on a regular basis for cleanliness. Brushing the coat will vary with texture and coat length.
· Many people choose to keep their Yorkie’s coat trimmed in a short puppy cut year round. This can be done with a pair of scissors or with a set of electric clippers.
Necessities:
Comb – Metal comb with long teeth.
Brush – There are many choices, but we recommend a pin brush with a rubber back. Natural bristle brushes are less likely to damage the coat than synthetics such as nylon.
Scissors – Basic hair-cut trim scissors
Ear Trimmer – Wahl’s mustache trimmer; its cordless and rechargeable (available at Wal-Mart).
Nail Trimmer – Human nail clipper while they are a puppy. As they age, use the dog nail clippers; sometimes it will be necessary to use a nail file to file the sharp edges of the nail after clipping. Stop Bleed is a must. If you cut too short, the nail will bleed. Dab the Stop Bleed on the affected area immediately.
Stop Bleed – Available at most Pet Stores.
Ear Cleaner – There are many choices. I use NutraVet ear wash with tea oil and q-tips.
HEALTH
Emergency Room Insurance Supplements
Emergency room insurance supplements in the United States are a form of accident medical coverage that covers accidental bodily injuries. These plans have no health questions or underwriting, meaning everyone can qualify. Guarantee acceptance is usually until age 65. Since this is a form of accident insurance, plans can be used with any licensed doctor, emergency room, urgent quick care facility, or medical clinic. Some sales brochures might refer to these plans as 24 hour accident coverage, accident medical expense benefit, personal injury insurance plan, accident health insurance, or personal accident insurance. It should be nick named “pound for pound most useful plan” based on its practicality.
Supplements that provide this form of emergency room coverage are a membership based indemnity. A indemnity plan compensates for a loss in cash payments to member or medical care provider. Plans pay part of the medical expenses charged by doctors or hospitals up to a benefit amount of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 per accident. Plans are not marketed as insurance, rather a limited accident medical expense policy. Plans are tied into a association that offers it’s members this type of emergency room insurance coverage. Coverage is for bodily injuries and not sickness related ER visits. On a good plan, injuries sustained in kids league sports like soccer, football, and baseball are covered. High school sports injuries are also covered on some plans. Professional or College level sports injuries are not covered. Just like any other health insurance plan, injury must happen while coverage was in force and directly caused a loss to you covered under the policy. So benefits are only payable if the policy was active before the injury occurred. Kids can stay on the family accident plan until age 26 when they’ll have to switch to an individual policy.
Since plans are not insurance but a association, applications have no health questions and acceptance is guaranteed. Emergency room coverage plans can’t have a strict “in network or out of network” set of rules. The ER supplement I’m writing about here can be used at any hospital, doctor, or clinic. Plans also can be used as travel insurance while outside the United States. Most plans only will cover abroad for two consecutive months. So if your vacation out of country go’s past 2 months, plan won’t cover any bodily injury claims. But who’s really worried about health insurance during a 2 month vacation?
Personal injury insurance plans pay for all injuries from any one accident up to the policy benefit of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 minus a $100 dollar deductible. Deductible is the out of pocket expense you (the insured) pays before the accident plan pays. Put differently, members can choose accident medical benefits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 US dollars with a $100 deductible per occurrence. Currently, most injury plans have a $100 or $250 deductible. Indemnity benefits reset after each accident and benefits are paid per injury or per accident with a new $100 deductible.
Emergency room coverage includes:
-Ambulance Charges
-Hospital Emergency Room Care
-Operating Room Costs (inpatient or outpatient)
-X-Rays
-MRI’s
-Lab tests
-Doctors visits (inpatient or outpatient)
-Doctors fees for surgery (inpatient or outpatient)
-Anesthesia Expense
-Physical Therapy
-Prescription Drug expense
-Dental treatment for injury to sound natural teeth.
-Nurse expense
-Miscellaneous hospital expenses during stay, outpatient surgery under general anesthetic.
-Hospital room and board
-General nursing care
Lowest plan rate found so far. Note: Many insurance agencies sell these accident plans packaged with dental, vision, and other random discounts. So these prices are just the policies for straight accident coverage.
Individual: $5,000 policy value – $22 monthly.
Individual: $7,500 policy value – $28 monthly.
Individual: $10,000 policy value – $34 monthly.
Family: $5,000 policy value – $35 monthly.
Family: $7,500 policy value – $41 monthly.
Family: $10,000 policy value- $47 monthly.
( Monthly price for a family policy includes everyone. It’s the same price if you have a 3 person family or a 8 person family).
Emergency room health insurance supplements in the United States are commonly used in conjunction with HDHP (High Deductible Health Plans) to cover the big deductibles. Typical PPO deductibles are up to $5,000 and $10,000 due to constant rate increases from insurance companies. Increasing the deductible every year offsets the annual rate increase. The issue people have with these large deductibles is that one emergency room visit from a broken bone or torn ligament will meet the deductible for the year. A lot of HDHP deductibles are maxed out from bodily injuries that required X-rays, MRI’s, and eventually surgery. Emergency room insurance plans pay out of pocket bills associated with accidents and can pay off the high deductible PPO plan. Combining a HDHP with a ER plan of the same amount will offset any claims resulting from bodily injuries.
One specific benefit worth highlighting is the surgical benefit. Members can pick any doctor. Of course the policy must be active before injury occurs. For example, let’s use one common sports injury like a torn ACL. This knee injury often needs a complete ligament replacement to get back to an active lifestyle. The torn knee ligament isn’t going to heal itself and for people who do sports and move around it’s a must. In this example, however you injured the ACL, the knee buckled and then you’ll hear a pop. The knee swells up and it just doesn’t feel the same. At least this was how my ACL tear went down. At this point, someone can go directly to an emergency room and get the MRI or X-rays.
Or they can schedule an appointment directly with a Orthopedic surgeon. Either way the next step is diagnostic testing to see what the damage is. If the diagnosis is a torn ACL, you’ll have time to schedule surgery as an outpatient. Ask some Physical Therapists in your area who the best Orthopedic Surgeons are for ACL reconstructions. Physical Therapists know exactly who the top doctors are because Therapists are the first person to see patients post operation. Surgeons who do Sports Medicine and work with professional athletes are the elite. Contact the doctors office and get quoted for the ACL repair. In a lot of common sports injuries the emergency room insurance policy face value of $10,000 dollars will pay off the entire surgery and the post operation physical therapy. Total out of pocket expense would be the plan deductible ($100 or $200). Not to mention the best knee surgeon in the state took care of you.
Beauty
Three Ways Bad Teeth Can Ruin Your Life
Bad teeth don’t just make you look awkward-they may seriously ruin your whole life! Bad teeth smell bad, look pathetic, and become loose, infected and eventually fall out, leaving you-yes, you guessed it-toothless. In addition, bad teeth can cost you days of agonizing pain that pulsates from the sick teeth with a force that feels like your head is going to explode.
Your cheeks might also become swollen, your gums might bleed…OK, you get the point: bad teeth are no fun and should be fixed.
But if you’re still not persuaded to make an appointment with your dentist, continue reading to learn about three ways bad teeth can ruin your life.
Let’s talk about your social life…
Chances are, the discussion about your social life will be very short because you simply do not have one. As soon as you open your mouth to talk or make a friendly smile, people instinctively start to move away from you. While this might be a good thing on those days when you would like to be left alone, it can ruin your social life in the long run. Perhaps you should take the time to balance out the pros and cons of seeing one of your local cosmetic dentists, as this might lead to a revelation that you are long overdue for an appointment.
How about your professional life?
Bad teeth affect your whole life, not just your social interactions. Perhaps you’ve noticed that you’re consistently being overlooked for a promotion, or that you’re always assigned projects that don’t require any team leading or public speaking whatsoever. Maybe these are coincidences. But all the people who do get promoted seem to have perfectly even pearly whites that make their smiles look almost irresistible. Even if you won’t do it for simple aesthetic reasons, perhaps the prospect of being professionally recognized might make you get a simple teeth whitening treatment or even cover the Invisalign braces cost.
The bottom line: Your health
If you’re still on the fence about seeing a dentist, how about doing it for the sake of your health? Wouldn’t you like to get rid of recurring teeth and gum infections, fix bleeding gums, strengthen your teeth, stop clenching and grinding in your sleep? All of these uncomfortable symptoms might be signs of a disease that can be treated without the dreaded dental drill but with a simple orthodontic device. A case in point is temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ). This condition can cause years of discomfort and pain in the jaw-neck region. However, a custom TMJ treatment, such as a nighttime teeth device, can help you get rid of your symptoms and get on with your life.
