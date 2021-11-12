YouClout Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the You Clout token (YCT) under the trading pair (YCT/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 12 at 1 p.m. UTC.

YouClout is a community-driven TikTok-style NFT Marketplace that runs on mobile and other web-enabled devices including desktops. It is a single cross-device decentralized platform bridging the gap between influencers and their community. This marketplace allows creators to tokenize their creations for use in the Metaverse.

YouClout allows creators to share knowledge with their followers, they can build genuine connections with their fanbase, spread their message, and monetize valuable content through their community.

YouClout’s state-of-the-art conferencing platform is a focal point of the YouClout platform. They have already developed it, empowering creators to communicate directly with their community, amplifying their message across the platform. Using YouClout Conference, influencers can easily reach thousands of fans in an intimate setting.

On YouClout, users can buy assets in the form of NFTs and receive discounts from their favorite artists. There will be the ability to tip hosts, creators, and artists fans love. Users can also buy lands in the Metaverse or pay a land rental fee. Users can stake YCT to earn interest on their assets. Another method users can utilize to put their money to work regarding YCT holdings is Liquidity Mining. Liquidity mining will be available on the YouClout site and partner sites. YCT Holders can also participate in governance, where YCT is used in a Voting function. In the Metaverse, user governance will be core to building the future of the ecosystem within the.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About YouClout

