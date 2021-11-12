Bitcoin
YouClout Lists on AscendEX
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the You Clout token (YCT) under the trading pair (YCT/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 12 at 1 p.m. UTC.
YouClout is a community-driven TikTok-style NFT Marketplace that runs on mobile and other web-enabled devices including desktops. It is a single cross-device decentralized platform bridging the gap between influencers and their community. This marketplace allows creators to tokenize their creations for use in the Metaverse.
YouClout allows creators to share knowledge with their followers, they can build genuine connections with their fanbase, spread their message, and monetize valuable content through their community.
YouClout’s state-of-the-art conferencing platform is a focal point of the YouClout platform. They have already developed it, empowering creators to communicate directly with their community, amplifying their message across the platform. Using YouClout Conference, influencers can easily reach thousands of fans in an intimate setting.
On YouClout, users can buy assets in the form of NFTs and receive discounts from their favorite artists. There will be the ability to tip hosts, creators, and artists fans love. Users can also buy lands in the Metaverse or pay a land rental fee. Users can stake YCT to earn interest on their assets. Another method users can utilize to put their money to work regarding YCT holdings is Liquidity Mining. Liquidity mining will be available on the YouClout site and partner sites. YCT Holders can also participate in governance, where YCT is used in a Voting function. In the Metaverse, user governance will be core to building the future of the ecosystem within the.
What Went On In The Secret Meetings Between Cardano Developer IOHK And Zanzibar Officials?
The Cardano Africa tour had been in full gear for a couple of weeks now, ending when Hoskinson had returned back to the States. Founder Charles Hoskinson had announced the tour after the successful launch of smart contracts capability on the blockchain and last month, the tour had kicked off.
Hoskinson and the Cardano Foundation plan to meet and liaise with developers of Cardano-based projects and officials of various countries to discuss the acceleration of blockchain adoption on the continent.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
Judging by Hoskinson’s Twitter feed, the tour has been going as planned as he has met with a number of project leads and officials in various countries so far. One thing that remains a mystery is the secret meetings. Cardano developer IOHK has met with Zanzibar Officials but these meetings have been kept private from the general public. Here’s what we know.
Mapping The Future For Zanzibar
Finding ways to grow interconnectedness around the continent had been one of the goals of the Cardano Africa tour. The foundation had gone into this full-swing once Hoskinson had touched down in Zanzibar. Talks of technological advancement in the region have dominated this leg of the tour.
ADA price trading at $2.126 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Charles Hoskinson himself had personally inspected solar battery modules and telecom station installations in the country. This was in an effort to bolster social advancement and help businesses succeed.
IOHK and Zanzibarian officials had discussed how to bring to fruition a more connected future for the citizens in a meeting hosted by World Mobile Team. The meeting which was held on November 8 saw both the Zanzibarian government and IOHK align values for the future, pointing out that empowerment efforts being carried out by officials to give fishermen their own boats was the kind of work the developer was interested in.
Cardano Pushing Growth In Africa
The Cardano Africa tour is only another in the series of steps that the developer has taken to help promote innovation on the continent. Crypto enthusiasts have always looked to Africa as being a hotbed for blockchain adoption and Cardano has made sure to help foster the growth in the region. Particularly the growth of Cardano-based projects.
This is why millions of dollars have been spent by the foundation to fund African projects. While there, Hoskinson had made strides for Cardano to lead blockchain development in African countries and one of the ways had been education.
Related Reading | Cardano Flips Solana, Tether To Reclaim Spot At 4th Place
Cardano Foundation provides financial and educational support when needed for startups in Africa. Furthermore, a deal had been struck with the Ethiopian government to launch digital IDs that would help track the academic performance of students in the region on the Cardano blockchain. The idea is that if students’ performances can be tracked, then the quality of education can be improved based on the needs of the students.
Hoskinson has lauded the potential which the African continent holds for blockchain development and plans to expand the operations of Cardano on the continent in the coming years.
Featured image from CryptoNinjas, chart from TradingView.com
Is The Dollar Index Making New 2021 Highs Dangerous For Bitcoin?
The recent nerves in the stock market and macro world has caused the dollar to surges to a new 2021 high, just as Bitcoin continues to set new records.
But is the greenback’s awakening a dangerous situation for cryptocurrencies, or is something else afoot?
BTC Barely Reacts As DXY Taps New 2021 High
Bitcoin price is in price discovery mode, after breaking its former high set earlier in the year. The cryptocurrency is pitched as a replacement for gold, and even the dollar – the current global reserve currency.
Cryptocurrencies, commodities, and everything else are priced in dollars as the most dominant currency acting as the base conversion rate. This means that Bitcoin price increases inversely to the dollar on the BTC/USD trading pair.
Related Reading | 10 Bullish Monthly Bitcoin Price Charts To Start November
So it is unusual that Bitcoin continues to tap new highs all while the DXY Dollar Currency Index has reached the highest level of all of 2021.
The dollar currency index has reached a new 2021 high | Source: DXY on TradingView.com
The Dollar Strength Keeps Bitcoin Price At Bay
The DXY is a weighted basket of forex currencies trading against the US dollar (USD). That basket includes major trade partners, the Euro (EUR), Japanese yen (JPY), British pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swiss franc (CHF), and the Swedish krona (SEK).
The highs in the DXY could be indicative of weakness in the currencies in the basket, or strength in the dollar itself. Bitcoin’s current performance or lack of strong reaction after new highs, could more so be due to strength in the dollar holding the cryptocurrency back.
Not every touch of this trend line has been pleasant. | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Both assets making yearly highs is highly suspect, and could suggest a bigger reaction brewing in one or both sides of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price also happens to be touching a trend line where such a reaction occurred in the past.
Related Reading | Want To Learn Technical Analysis? Read The NewsBTC Trading Course
An uptrend is defined as a series of higher highs and higher lows – something characteristic of both assets in the short term. What is very different between the two, is the longer term trend. For Bitcoin, the primary trend has been up while for the dollar has been down.
One of these assets is in an uptrend, the other is not | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
After this short term move completes, each asset should resume its previous trajectory, unless the trend is ready to change for a long time to come.
As bullish as I am on #Bitcoin, I can’t shake seeing this trend line touch. It’s worth some caution. I’ve added a Black Thursday fractal to convey the danger. If this happens, it just means a later and higher peak for the cycle. I still aim for sooner than later tho! pic.twitter.com/fPd7faDZb5
— Tony “The Bull” Spilotro (@tonyspilotroBTC) November 11, 2021
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
Elon Musk’s Dogecoin-funded mission is now set to launch in the first quarter of 2022. The launch had been announced in May of this year when the billionaire had tweeted about it. The mission is fully paid for in Doge and will not only be the first crypto in space, but it will also be the first meme coin in space.
SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year
– Mission paid for in Doge
– 1st crypto in space
– 1st meme in space
To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021
Related Reading | Elon Musk Plans To Become The World’s First Dogecoin Trillionaire
This had been announced at the height of the Dogecoin rally following Musk’s public support of the digital asset earlier in the year. The news of the mission had further propelled the value of the coin forward as Dogecoin was set to make history with this launch. Musk had announced that the mission, known as DOGE-1, would be launched in 2022 and it seems like the project is progressing on schedule.
DOGE-1 Is Ready To Go
According to a report released on Wednesday, the DOGE-1 mission is ready for launch in early 2022. SpaceX had partnered with two blockchain companies, Unizen and ZenX, to bring the project to fruition. The CubeSat which weighs 40 kilograms will be launched into orbit as a new use case for the crypto space. The CubeSat will collect information through various methods, including sensors, cameras, and mirrors, and will relay this information back to Earth.
DOGE price remains unmoved by DOGE-1 launch | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Launching the CubeSat combines the technology behind SpaceX’s FalconX and blockchain technology. Upon launch, the miniature satellite will orbit the moon to obtain lunar-spatial intelligence.
The DOGE-1 CubeSat is set to launch before NASA’s CAPSTONE, which was supposed to be the first CubeSat to orbit the moon. However, NASA’s launch has been delayed numerous times, putting the DOGE-1 ahead of CAPSTONE. “This means that DOGE-1 could be the first cubist in history to reach the moon, marking a significant achievement for global spaceflight,” the companies said in the report.
Dogecoin Reaction To The News
The meme coin did not see much in the way of a reaction to the news of the launch. Dogecoin continued to trend around $0.26 with no significant movement from the asset upwards or downwards. Despite a good portion of the market rallying to new all-time highs, Dogecoin has not been able to move close to its record high.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
Previously, news like this would have caused the altcoin to rally, as it did when news of the miniature satellite had first broken in May. This time around, the news of the launch was not enough to move the value of Dogecoin.
This is in part due to the declining influence of Elon Musk over the meme coin, but also that the market has now moved on to other projects. Shiba Inu has now taken over as the meme coin of choice, leaving Dogecoin to suffer in its wake.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
