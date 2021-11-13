Connect with us

1-year-old Jaclyn Dobbs found dead in pond, Suspect charged in murder of Jaclyn’s mother

1 min ago

Photo may have been deleted
Indiana State PD

A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Wheeling, Illinois mother whose 1-year-old daughter was found dead in a pond in Indiana.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, was arrested Wednesday evening in Springfield, Missouri at the request of Wheeling authorities.

Fowler is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, whose body was found in her Wheeling apartment on Tuesday night. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was not in the apartment.

Murphy’s cause of death is strangulation, according to Wheeling police.

Photo may have been deleted

Handout

Police believed Jaclyn was in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plates. The minivan was found abandoned in western Missouri.

Divers recovered Jaclyn’s body in a retention pond in Hammond, Indiana on Thursday, according to authorities. A construction crew spotted the body floating in the pond and called 911.

The fire department responded to the 911 call, “and they went immediately into the water and recovered the body,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Fowler has not been charged in Jaclyn’s death.

Wheeling police said Fowler was in a “previous relationship with Ms. Murphy” but he is not Jaclyn’s father.

Police say a man identified as Fowler was last seen with Murphy and Jaclyn at a shopping mall on Monday, Nov. 8.

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Seen In 1st Pics Since Conservatorship Terminated

25 mins ago

November 13, 2021

Jamie Spears was seen at a lumber yard in Kentwood, Louisiana, staying incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses on Nov. 12.

Jamie Spears, 69, has been spotted since the conservatorship controlling his daughter Britney Spears, 39, has ended. Jamie, who was previously conservator of Britney’s estate, visited a lumber yard in Kentwood, Louisiana on Friday, Nov. 12 — see the photos via DailyMail here. He appeared to keep a low profile with a baseball cap and sunglasses, wearing cargo pants and a short sleeved gray t-shirt layered over a longer one. Notably, Kentwood is the town where Britney was born. California family lawyer David J. Glass confirmed to HollywoodLife that Jamie and Lynne Spears, 66, appeared virtually at the hearing but did not make any statements.

Jamie Spears was conservator of Britney’s estate until August. (Astro/LSN/MEGA)

The photos were snapped after Britney’s 13 year long conservatorship was terminated by Judge Brenda J. Penny in Los Angeles Supreme Court. “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required…is hereby terminated,” the judge said in court, adding that Britney will not have to be evaluated. “In this case the court finds that this was a voluntary conservatorship and there’s no need for a capacity declaration,” Penny also said.

Both sides of Britney’s conservatorship have ended, effective Nov. 12: up until August, Jamie served as conservator of her estate, which included her music and business assets. Jamie was replaced by Certified Public Accountant John Zabel, who will remain on board to ensure smooth transition of assets, after Britney formally requested he step down from the position. Jodi Montgomery served as conservator of Britney’s person, looking out for her wellbeing and liaising with medical professionals on the singer’s behalf.

Britney took to social media to mark the occasion shortly after news broke. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of supportive fans stationed outside of the Los Angeles court. Sparkling pink confetti could be seen in the air as several wore #FreeBritney -shirts and carried pink flags. “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!” she said in a second post.

REPORT: RHONY Will Not Return to Bravo in 2022 as Ramona and Luann Talk “Cast Shakeup” and Andy Confirms “Pause”

36 mins ago

November 13, 2021

Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

What is the fate of The Real Housewives of New York City following the cancelation of the season 13 reunion?

After a lackluster set of episodes earlier this year, which reached an all-time low in the ratings, an insider claimed Bravo has no plans to bring back the show in 2022 as Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps addressed reports of a looming “cast shakeup.”

“#RHONY fans! I’m told Bravo currently doesn’t have a new season slated for next year and the franchise will take some serious time off before the reboot. The series is still alive, but Bravo wants to take the time to make the return worth it,” Anthony Dominic, a former TMZ reporter, shared on Twitter on November 12.

Anthony Dominic Reveals RHONY Won't Return in 2022

While promoting the upcoming premiere season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which begins streaming on Peacock on November 18, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ramona and Luann were asked how they’d feel about a “major cast shakeup.”

“I think we could use some definitely, some more cast members. If we come back, I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on because I gotta haze somebody new,” Ramona said in regard to being joined by new women for season 14.

“We’re only five right now so we have a small cast compared to a lot of the franchises so I think we need kind of a reboot,” Luann agreed. “And it’s always nice to have new people on the show also, make new friends and experience new personalities and different energy. So I think it’s a good thing.”

Andy Cohen also recently spoke about the future of RHONY.

On The Wendy Williams Show with guest host Michael Rapaport, Andy confirmed he and his team had put the show on “pause” before noting that they were looking into different casting options.

“We are kind of on pause at this moment. We have a lot of casting happening and we’re looking at every option,” he shared, adding, “We are working on it. I love New York. We all love New York.”

Also during the episode, Andy teased an “amazing” and “wild” first season of RHUGT before noting that season two of the new series would feature “wall-to-wall drama.”

“When you go to the Berkshires, something happens. It’s like a hot house. I mean, it’s wild. And when you see that, I don’t know if any of us are ready for it. It is a wild group. It is something else,” he admitted.

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Black Mini & Leather Jacket To Party With Travis Barker

58 mins ago

November 13, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian looked stylish in a black leather jacket over a partially sheer mini dress and showed off her epic engagement ring from Travis Barker as they attended Simon Huck’s pre-wedding bash.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, was one of the best dressed at Simon Huck‘s pre-wedding party in West Hollywood on Friday night! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the executive’s bash, which was held at the Sunset Towers Hotel, with her fiance Travis Barker, 45, and they matched in black leather jackets as they held hands outside the restaurant they were dining at. She also wore a black mini dress that was sheer on the top and bottom as well as black heels and her incredible engagement ring as her shoulder-length locks were down at the event.

Kourtney Kardashian at SImon Huck’s pre-wedding party. (MEGA)

Travis looked just as stylish in a black button-down top, black pants, and black boots as he walked by his future wife’s side. They both appeared to be as happy as could be as smiles flashed upon their faces while strolling by photographers who were outside the establishment.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wore black leather jackets to the fun dinner. (MEGA)

The outing comes after Travis joined the entire KarJenner family, minus Kendall and Kylie Jenner, for Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday festivities earlier in the day. The Blink 182 drummer shared a tribute post for his future mother-in-law on social media and even gifted her red roses for her special day, which was technically on Nov. 5. The gesture seems to prove he’s ready to officially become a part of the family when he and Kourtney exchange vows in the future.

In addition to the family, Kourtney’s ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, was also reportedly at Kris’ bash. Although the situation had the potential to be awkward, a source told us that there was “no unnecessary drama” during the party.

“Scott was there at the same time as Kourtney and Travis at Kris Jenner’s birthday party, but he did not stay for long after they arrived,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us before explaining that cameras captured the event for the family’s upcoming reality show. “Hulu cameras were filming the whole thing and this will absolutely be used on the show. Regardless of how they feel about each other, Kourtney and Scott know that they have a job to do at the end of the day.”

