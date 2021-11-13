News
Aiello: Look to competition, not climate summit, for real solutions
A two-week United Nations gathering on how countries can collaboratively work to fight climate change is wrapping up. Many national representatives met at the climate summit, known as the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), in hope of finalizing new agreements and pledges for global carbon emissions reductions. While working toward a cleaner environment is an important goal, COP conferences in the past have just recycled tired old talking points calling for the abolition of non-renewable fuels, more government involvement in the economy and a pile-on of anti-consumer regulations. We’d hope for more realistic and cost-efficient strategies, but taxpayers should expect more of the same this year.
President Joe Biden was one of the many foreign leaders who attended. And given his hostile governing approach towards fossil fuels, he felt right at home. From canceling the Keystone XL pipeline to his plan to raise taxes and fees on American energy producers, there is no shortage of harmful energy policies coming out of the Biden administration. Taxpayers should be extremely concerned about the prospect of even more international regulations that will drive energy costs higher for developed nations.
One of the most concerning ideas is imposing top-down regulations to transition to 100% clean energy — which would essentially prohibit the use of fossil fuels and combustion engines. Sure, the United States should transition towards cleaner, greener energy sources, but it must be done in a balanced manner that protects jobs, consumers and businesses. If the free market leads this transition, then this transition will be better off for workers, consumers and businesses. Yet, forcing the elimination of fossil fuels is not so much weighing the costs and benefits, but instead punishing certain industries they view unfavorably.
Additionally, the private sector is already innovating and leading us toward a “greener” future. Letting the market choose which types of energy should be used is the fairest and effective way to lower prices and protect jobs.
Instead of more government regulations and mandates, there is a better way to lower electricity prices, expand consumer choice and contribute to lowering carbon emissions. One of the most innovative energy developments over the past several decades has been the widespread adoption of “competitive wholesale markets.” Under this model, electricity is purchased at market-determined wholesale prices from a variety of different electricity suppliers so customers can get the best energy rates. This is different from the vertically integrated model, where providers are permitted to own all levels of the supply chain: electricity generation, transmission, local distribution and billing.
Additionally, in some states, customers are able to choose where their electricity comes from and shop around for the best rate. That means customers can choose whether they want their energy to come from renewable or nonrenewable sources. This model is a much more consumer-focused approach that has significant benefits for consumers and the environment at large.
The Pacific Research Institute recently published a detailed paper highlighting the environmental benefits of a competitive market structure. According to their paper, “jurisdictions with retail competition are reducing emissions at a faster rate than the monopoly jurisdictions as well. Carbon-dioxide emissions in the competitive jurisdictions declined on average 12.1% between 2008 and 2018 (the latest data available) compared to an average decline of 7.3% in the monopoly states.”
Those developments are significant because it clearly indicates that we can reduce emissions through strategies that provide more consumer choice and fewer mandates. Further, this market structure can also be beneficial for consumers in the form of lower electricity prices.
To cut emissions, governments do not have to impose mandates or more regulations, they simply have to let markets run efficiently and fairly. Competitive energy markets can reduce emissions, promote competition and even lower prices; let’s hope leaders at COP26 took note.
Thomas Aiello is a policy and government affairs associate with the National Taxpayers Union. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Roblox, the gaming site, wants to grow up without sacrificing child safety
By Kellen Browning, The New York Times Company
SAN FRANCISCO — As Dave Baszucki, chief executive of gaming company Roblox, took the stage at a conference hosted by his company Thursday, he reflected on how much had changed for Roblox since its last in-person event two years ago.
In March, Roblox debuted on Wall Street. Last month, it was worth $44 billion, and more than 43 million players used it each day — more than double the number of daily users it had two years ago. One of the most striking differences, though, was the age of the crowd of hundreds of game developers to whom Baszucki was speaking in Fort Mason, a former military base along San Francisco’s waterfront.
Not long ago, the crowd might have been made up mostly of children. On Thursday, many were young adults. And as they have grown up, Roblox, a colorful, blocky platform that offers millions of online games of all types, from exploring tropical islands to fostering digital pets, has attempted to grow up with them.
Roblox’s effort to keep in touch with an older audience while maintaining a safe environment for its youngest users offers both a road map and a cautionary note for other internet companies attempting the opposite: engaging with a younger audience.
While Roblox has often been lauded for its efforts, protecting its young users has been a constantly evolving battle. The company reviews game content, offers parental controls and has chat filters that block profanity and information that can be used to identify people. Even so, explicit material slips through the cracks. There have been games that depict users’ avatars engaging in graphic sexual activity and re-creations of mass shootings.
Like many other internet platforms, moderation has been a “really tricky problem for Roblox to get their arms around,” said Jeff Haynes, senior editor of web and video games at Common Sense, a children’s advocacy and media ratings group.
Roblox’s shift toward a mixed-age audience comes as the privacy and vulnerability of children online is gaining global attention. Earlier this month, a Senate subcommittee hearing spent several hours listening to a whistleblower detail concerns that Instagram is harming its teenage users. The whistleblower, a former employee of Instagram’s owner, Facebook, is also expected to testify in the coming weeks before government officials in Britain and in the European Union.
Mixing older users with Roblox’s traditional crowd poses other safety risks, such as the possibility that young children are exposed to predators or recruited by extremist groups. The company has tried to crack down on such misconduct, and Baszucki said he recognized that integrating various ages on his platform was “a challenge.” But he said building an online world that was safe and open to all was part of his vision for the so-called metaverse, an idea that people can share a massive online universe together.
“We’re optimistic we can build this society that really is accessible to all ages,” Baszucki said in an interview after his speech.
Roblox was started in 2004 with the premise that most of its users were underage, so it put safeguards in place to protect children from online harassment and predators. It has long been wildly popular with children, particularly those between 9 and 12 years old.
Baszucki, who has a background in educational software, envisioned Roblox as a place where children could learn to code, explore virtual worlds, play and socialize, especially if their real-life school experience was unfulfilling. (Roblox’s chief product officer, Manuel Bronstein, recently joined The New York Times Co.’s board of directors.)
The company makes money selling a digital currency called Robux, used to purchase in-game items, and it splits its profits with the independent developers that create the universe’s many games. Developers are tied to Roblox more closely than the content creators of social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, where teens say they are often confronted by toxic material.
“We’re less sharing our life, and we’re more, ‘Let’s play hide-and-go-seek, or let’s go to ancient Rome,’ ” Baszucki said.
In October, Roblox said that, for the first time, more than half of its users were older than 13. It recently announced new tools designed to attract older players to the platform, such as more lifelike avatars; the ability for developers to restrict some games to 13-and-older players, or possibly 17 and older; and a voice chatting feature available to those who are at least 13. To verify their age, users can upload government-issued identification along with a selfie.
Earlier this month, Roblox updated its community standards to ban any depictions of romance or discussion of political parties. It also explicitly barred terrorist or extremist groups from recruiting or fundraising on the site — an issue that has plagued social media companies like Twitter for years.
Baszucki said integrating older users while maintaining the standards of civility and good behavior that the platform is predicated on is a “huge responsibility.” But he was optimistic that the company would be successful, he said, because Roblox had a history of children behaving better than the adults on other social platforms.
Child safety experts said that as other sites try to broaden their appeal to children — Facebook, for instance, said it would create an Instagram product tailored specifically for those 13 and younger, before postponing those plans — they could learn important lessons from Roblox.
Titania Jordan, chief parent officer at Bark, a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to monitor children’s devices, said that although bad behavior can sometimes slip through the cracks at Roblox, the company is still “commendable” in its approach to child safety, especially compared with sites like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
One Roblox tool other companies could implement, she said, was the ability to turn on parental controls that children cannot disable. Jordan said she would feel much better about letting her 12-year-old son use Snapchat if she could, for instance, enter a pin code at a certain time and lock the app for the rest of the night. Having an age verification system backed by an ID was also comforting, she said, compared with apps on which it is easy to enter any age and create an account.
The fact that Roblox has devoted a good part of its design to combating misconduct and illicit material but still faces criticism could be another lesson to companies like Facebook, said Haynes, of Common Sense. He said it could make social platforms — many of which already devote considerable resources to policing for offensive or violent content — try even harder before believing they can safely offer something for a younger audience.
Roblox’s young developers are also optimistic. After all, they know what’s on the internet outside the confines of Roblox’s digital world.
“You can always find small examples of something slipping through — someone spelling a curse word in a weird way; everyone’s seen that. But compare that to the open internet,” C.J. Oyer, a 23-year-old developer who grew up playing Roblox, said at the company conference.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Surge in outdoor recreation in Colorado last year not enough to offset ski resort closures
Coloradans took to the outdoors in droves last year, escaping the confines of home quarantines, reconnecting with nature and exercising out all hose frustrations. But at the end of the day, all that increased activity, including from out-of-state visitors, couldn’t prevent a steep drop in both spending and employment in the state’s outdoor recreation industry.
Outdoor recreation employment in Colorado dropped from 149,000 in 2019 to 120,000 in 2020, representing a loss of nearly one out of five jobs in that industry, according to an annual study from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. And outdoor recreation’s contribution to Colorado GDP fell 21.3%, from a record $12.2 billion in 2019 to $9.6 billion last year.
“With so much isolation and loss, the outdoors was something we could all turn to in order to connect with our families and friends and maintain physical and mental health,” said Nathan Fey, director of the state’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, in a release accompanying the numbers. “Outdoor recreation participation soared, especially close-to-home recreation.”
Spending on bicycling rose by $9.1 million in Colorado, while water sports saw an increase of $13.4 million, and off-roading jumped by $17 million. Spending on recreational vehicles saw a huge surge, $36 million, while spending on lower-cost options such as camping and hiking were up $3.2 million.
Fey said in an email that a $447 million decline in spending on skiing and snowboarding overwhelmed gains elsewhere. Although resort closures came late in the season, they brought spending to a hard stop. Other conventional activities also saw decreases, including fishing, down $11 million, and equestrian activities, down $26 million. Spending on recreational apparel was also down about $161 million.
Support industries linked to recreational activities like tour operators, hotels and restaurants were hit hard, contributing to the declines.
“The increases realized by other conventional activities are not enough to offset the loss to GDP from ski/snowboarding — it is the largest loss to Colorado’s economy due to the pandemic,” Fey said.
Nationally, economic activity tied to outdoor recreation decreased 17.4% between 2019 and 2020, while employment counts decreased by 17.1%. Despite the hit it took, outdoor recreation was responsible for $689 billion in economic output and supported 4.3 million jobs in the U.S. last year, according to the BEA study, which is in its fourth year.
Outdoor recreation and supporting activities represented about 2.5% of Colorado’s GDP last year.
How a mistake by YouTube shows its power over media
By Adam Satariano, The New York Times Company
LONDON — The email subject line that arrived at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday carried some of the worst information a small online news outlet can receive: “Novara Media we have removed your channel from YouTube.”
Novara had spent years using YouTube to attract more than 170,000 subscribers for its left-leaning coverage of issues such as climate change, capitalism and social policy. Suddenly, and without warning, that powerful distribution tool was zapped, leaving people in the newsroom wondering how the organization could survive.
“We had this ambient awareness of our dependence on these Big Tech platforms,” Ash Sarkar, a contributing editor, said in an interview at Novara’s one-room office inside a converted biscuit factory. “But there’s nothing like having your livelihood snatched away from you to make you feel really disempowered.”
Every hour, YouTube deletes nearly 2,000 channels. The deletions are meant to keep out spam, misinformation, financial scams, nudity, hate speech and other material that it says violates its policies.
But the rules are opaque and sometimes arbitrarily enforced — or mistakenly enforced, in Novara’s case. Policy experts say Novara’s experience is indicative of the thorny free speech issues YouTube faces as the world’s largest online video service.
The gatekeeper role leads to criticism from multiple directions. Many on the right of the political spectrum in the United States and Europe say that YouTube unfairly blocks them. Some civil society groups say YouTube should do more to stop the spread of illicit content and misinformation.
Sometimes that leaves organizations such as Novara in the middle.
After an outcry online, YouTube restored Novara’s channel in a few hours, saying that it had been removed in error. But other independent journalists, activists and creators on YouTube often don’t have similar success, particularly in countries such as Belarus, Russia and Turkey, where YouTube is under pressure from authorities to remove opposition content and where the company does not have as much language or cultural expertise. Roughly 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute globally in different languages.
“It’s impossible to get our minds around what it means to try and govern that kind of volume of content,” said Evelyn Douek, senior research fellow at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York. “YouTube is a juggernaut, by some metrics as big or bigger than Facebook.”
In its email Tuesday morning, YouTube said Novara was guilty of “repeated violations” of YouTube’s community guidelines, without elaborating. Novara’s staff was left guessing what had caused the problem.
YouTube typically has a three-strikes policy before deleting a channel. It had penalized Novara only once before, after a news segment with scenes from an anti-vaccination rally, and YouTube later reversed that decision. Novara’s last show released before the deletion was about sewage policy, which hardly seemed worthy of YouTube’s attention.
One of the organization’s few previous interactions with YouTube was when the video service sent Novara a silver plaque for reaching 100,000 subscribers.
After Novara received the email that its channel was deleted, its internal Slack messaging channel was flooded with panicked messages about what to do next. Staff members worried it had been a coordinated campaign by critics of their coverage to file complaints with YouTube, triggering its software to block their channel, a tactic sometimes used by right-wing groups to go after opponents. Sarkar, who has more than 350,000 followers on Twitter, is often a target of racist and misogynistic abuse online.
An editor, Gary McQuiggin, filled out YouTube’s online appeal form. He then tried using YouTube’s online chat bot, speaking with a woman named “Rose,” who said, “I know this is important,” before the conversation crashed.
Angry and frustrated, Novara posted a statement on Twitter and other social media services about the deletion. “We call on YouTube to immediately reinstate our account,” it said. The post drew attention in the British press and from members of Parliament.
Within a few hours, Novara’s channel had been restored.
Later, YouTube said Novara had been mistakenly flagged as spam, without providing further detail. “We work quickly to review all flagged content, but with millions of hours of video uploaded on YouTube every day, on occasion we make the wrong call,” YouTube said in a statement.
Novara’s editors said they had been careful not to run afoul of YouTube’s rules. It has relied on the platform to publish all its videos and sometimes used YouTube’s studio in London to film. Staff mined Google’s analytics tools for ways to find new viewers. About 92% of Novara’s budget comes from individual donors, many of whom discovered it through YouTube.
“They are a monopoly. There is no alternative,” said Michael Walker, who hosts Novara’s show “TyskySour.” “If we move to Vimeo or whatever other platform, we wouldn’t acquire the viewers.”
In Britain, where newspapers such as Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun skew hard to the right, Novara’s coverage has stood out on the other side of the political spectrum. Subscribers to its YouTube channel grew over the past two years, helped by its critical coverage of the British government’s handling of the pandemic.
Novara’s shows are wonky, occasionally confrontational and unapologetically left-wing. “Luxury communism,” as Sarkar describes in her Twitter bio.
Everyone at Novara is paid the same wage, 16.50 British pounds per hour ($22.75 per hour), regardless of rank.
Ed Procter, CEO of the Independent Monitor for the Press, the body that Novara voluntary uses as its regulator in Britain, said it was at least the fifth time a news outlet had material deleted by YouTube, Facebook or Twitter without warning. Often, no reason is given for removing the content, he said.
“We have real concerns about platforms that are arbitrarily acting as regulators by default,” Procter said. He said the regulator had never received a complaint about Novara. “What you saw in the Novara Media situation is something we can see becoming a regular occurrence.”
Procter and others said the volume of wrongful takedowns is likely to increase as internet platforms face pressure from policymakers worldwide to do more to stop the spread of misinformation, racism and illicit content.
Under a draft law in Britain, companies could face billions of dollars’ worth of fines for not deleting content considered “legal but harmful,” a classification many critics say is overly broad and that will give companies even more discretion over what content is acceptable. The law includes provisions to protect journalism outlets, but there are disagreements about who would qualify.
Sarah Clarke, head of Europe and Central Asia for Article 19, a group championing free expression rights, said Novara was lucky.
“What was so frustrating was that in a powerful English-language country like the U.K., when there is an outcry, YouTube pays attention and reverses its decision,” Clarke said. “We rarely see this in other non-Anglophone countries.”
At Novara, the team had turned the experience into fresh content, running a special live show at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re back!” Walker exclaimed.
The next morning, McQuiggin informed colleagues another message had come from YouTube.
“They would like to apologize,” he said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
