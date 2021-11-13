Anne Hathaway, 39, Stuns In Makeup-Free Photo After Filming ‘Armageddon Time’

Kelly Dodd was noticeably upset when she encountered her former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate, Heather Dubrow, and her husband, Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, at a restaurant this week, and she is now telling Reality Blurb what really went down behind-the-scenes leading up to that moment.

After first receiving a cease and desist from the Dubrows in June after suggesting their son spread COVID-19 at a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Kelly also received a second letter accusing her of “malicious” behavior following the premiere episode of her and Rick Leventhal‘s podcast, Rick & Kelly Unmasked.

“That letter was a joke,” Kelly said to Reality Blurb. “The lawyer said, ‘We are aware you have actively continued to disparage the Dubrow family in public forums, most recently on your new podcast, calling Heather Dubrow a ‘pretentious b-tch,’ falsely alleging she ‘got demoted’ from the Real Housewives of Orange County and inviting her to ‘sue me.’”

According to Kelly, she was accused of being “malicious” by saying Heather “got demoted” from RHOC, even though Heather admitted in Dave Quinn’s book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, that she left the show after being offered a part-time position.

“I was sitting around and waiting for them to call with my offer. And when they did, it was for a reduced role,” Heather shared in the book. “I went back and sat down with them and said, ‘For me, I either have to be all in or all out.’ And that’s how I left.”

In addition to the second legal letter, Kelly also tells us that she was told of an alleged threat that was made after her and Rick’s friends ran into Heather and Terry at Maestros. According to Kelly, her friends told her Terry got upset about the things Kelly had said about him and his wife.

“Friends of ours ran into the Dubrows at Maestros,” she shared. “They say he launched into a tirade, telling them three times to be sure to tell me if I said anything else about them, he’d ‘clean out our bank account.’”

As RHOC fans may recall, the first cease and desist Kelly received accused her of making false and defamatory statements and demanded she offer a retraction, which she did. However, after sharing a statement on Instagram with her fans and followers in which she admitted that there was no way to confirm who spread COVID-19 at the New Year’s Eve bash, Heather and Terry were allegedly still upset about the issue and “didn’t like the tone” of Kelly’s apology.

