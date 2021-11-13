Celebrities
Astroworld Lawyer Repping 165 Victims With Traumatic Injuries: ‘They Had To Step Over Dead Bodies’
Texas power attorney Thomas J. Henry foresees ‘billions’ in settlements for his clients who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, where they suffered broken bones, internal injuries and the terror of being ‘crushed’.
Travis Scott‘s Astroworld tragedy has left 9 people dead and hundreds more severely injured. Texas power attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing over 165 of the victims injured at the Nov. 5 concert hosted by the 30-year-old rapper at NRG Park in Houston, Texas and he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he expects settlements to reach “billions” of dollars! “The people I am representing are in age range from teenagers up to age 40,” Attorney Henry said. “They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding.”
In addition the “severe physical injuries” sustained by victims whose cases are being handled by the famed lawyers firm, which boasts over 200 lawyers, Henry said that there is “just a whole calamity emotional, injuries that were suffered” as well. “Those who were injured are still very traumatized because they had to step over dead bodies. They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move. These people were trapped. The crushing effect was so heavy and so hard. They couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t get out.”
“The unbelievable emotional anxiety of being trapped and that much weight being on you, you can’t do anything,” he told HollywoodLife. “It is an extremely common story by people whose cases we have on file. These people had no choice than to step over these bodies . From an injury comes emotional anguish, pain and suffering. They are having nightmares from what happened. They are experiencing tremendous mental trauma. They are experiencing degrees of PTSD. There is an entire range of injuries – physical, mental and emotional.”
In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Thomas J. Henry’s law firm lists numerous defendants’ who his clients’ are suing for damages. In addition to Travis, the suit also lists Drake, 35, — who was the surprise guest performer at the show — as well as many other parties involved in the production, including Live Nation Entertainment, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and NRG Stadium, among others. But attorney Henry said that his firm is currently focused on Travis and Drake — particularly in obtaining their cell phones!
“We already have started this process and are going to make sure that we get him and Drake’s cell phones because there are communication systems in play that will be in those cell phones. Every type of communication that he does, whether it be his audio, or his video, or his text messages, or his cell phone calls – we are going to make sure that they are all preserved,” attorney Henry said. “We have forensic experts that will be able to uncover anything that may have been deleted by him on his phone. Even if someone deletes something it is still available for forensic experts to get. No one can really delete anything on any device. There is a lot of different apps that he may have used to message people on but we will get all of this. We have a team of experts that we utilize to get every bit of information and communication that he sent on his cell phone.”
Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship
David J. Glass explained what Judge Brenda J. Penny ‘hung her hat on’ to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship.
After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears, 39, is finally free of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda J. Penny formally made the decision in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12 — and California family lawyer David J. Glass of Enenstein Law shared the “bombshell” Penny revealed before making her highly anticipated decision EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
“Judge Penny hung her hat on the fact that this conservatorship started voluntarily and then dropped what I thought was a bombshell – that there had not been a psychological or psychiatric report on Britney’s capacity at the start,” Glass tells HL. “So the court said Britney did not need to show that she has regained capacity. The only question was, ‘Was the conservatorship still needed’ and since nobody opposed termination, that is what the judge did,” he explained.
As a result of the Nov. 12 ruling, both sides of Britney’s conservatorship — meaning the one overseeing the estate and the one overseeing her person — are both over. Notably, Britney’s dad Jamie Spears, 68, was conservator of her estate — meaning her business affairs and music catalogue — for the majority of the legal arrangement.
After Britney’s powerful back-to-back court testimonies in June and July, Jamie stepped down from the role in August and was replaced with certified public accountant John Zabel. Jodi Montgomery was conservator of Britney’s person as of Sept. 2019. “Both sides of the conservatorship are now terminated – both the control of her estate and the control over her person. She is free to begin making all choices for herself, by herself. There are no more restrictions on her,” David also said. Britney’s request to have the conservatorship end without an evaluation was also agreed upon, per Judge Penny.
Overall, the family lawyer says, the courtroom was “anticlimactic” as many knew what the the outcome would be going into Nov. 12. “The attorneys resigned to the fact that they had largely worked out the details. None of the argument from past hearings, none of the showboating. Just recitation that everyone agreed it should be terminated ASAP,” he said, confirming that Britney did not appear or speak, that that there were virtual appearances (but no statements) from her dad and mom Lynne Spears, 66.
“Britney now has a second chance at happiness and running her own life. Hopefully, she picks a good team around her to help her make decisions. But these advisors won’t be making the decisions for her — just advising,” he shared.
Tom Cruise Reemerges Looking More Like Himself 1 Month After Unrecognizable Photos Surface
After fans noted he looked unrecognizable at a baseball game, Tom Cruise looked more like himself while at an airfield in England.
Tom Cruise is polishing up his aviation skills for the next installments of the Mission Impossible franchise. The 59-year-old actor was spotted at a lesson at Duxford Airfield in England on Friday, Nov. 12. Tom looked more like himself after fans noted that he looked unrecognizable while at a baseball game with son Connor, 26, in early October. He could be seen walking around in a black sweater and dark denim jeans, as seen in the photos HERE.
The actor has been in Europe filming the seventh installment of Mission Impossible, scheduled for a September 2022 theatrical release. Filming reportedly wrapped in September. The original plan was to film the seventh and eighth installment back to back, but Tom’s commitment to COVID pandemic-delayed Top Gun: Maverick promotional duties impacted those plans. It’s unclear when Mission: Impossible 8 will begin filming, but it’s still scheduled for a July 2023 theatrical release.
Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny will return the upcoming installment and reprise their roles. They’ll be joined by some new faces: Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss, as previously announced by director Christopher McQuarrie. Last December, Tom famously made headlines when leaked audio of him scolding Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following COVID protocols emerged.
Tom’s latest outing at Duxford comes after he and son Connor made a rare public appearance at a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on October 9. Tom and Connor, whom he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were all smiles as they watched the game and conversed with nearby fans. (He and Nicole also adopted daughter Isabella, 28, together.)
The actor took shook hands and took selfies with fans at the game. Photos of him from the event quickly went viral on the internet as people noted that he looked unrecognizable. The game also marked one of the few public outings between Tom and his adult children, who both keep a low profile out of the public eye. The actor is also dad to Suri, 15, with ex-wife Katie Holmes. They split in 2012 after six years of marriage.
Hailey Baldwin Rocks A Crop Top & Necklace With Justin Bieber’s Initials On It In Miami — Photos
Hailey Baldwin channeled ’90s fashion with a crop top, baggy denim jeans, and a necklace with her husband’s initials.
Hailey Baldwin accessorized with an ode to husband Justin Bieber while in Miami. The 24-year-old model stepped out with a necklace of the singer’s initials on Friday, Nov. 12. She wore a white crop top and baggy denim jeans as she made her way into a black car, completing the look with an olive bucket hat and sunglasses.
Hailey arrived in Florida to attend a friend’s wedding. Her model friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were also on the guest list, as evidenced in their Instagram Stories. They were joined by singer-songwriter and designer Jesse Jo Stark, who chronicled the festivities on her Instagram Story.
The artist shared a series of photos of Hailey and Kendall seated together at the wedding reception, which were re-shared by Hailey. It’s unclear if husband Justin, 27, joined her for the wedding. The outing comes after Hailey opened up about how “difficult” it had been to help Justin through his past sobriety journey. (The singer has long been vocal about his past struggles with drug use.)
“There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things,” Hailey said while on the Victoria’s Secret podcast VS Voices on Nov. 10. “He was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and why that comes out,” she said of dad Stephen Baldwin.
She explained that her experiences with her father’s addiction helped play a role in how she navigated her husband’s journey. “When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too,” Hailey said. “Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”
She continued, “I’ve had times where I would get nervous [speaking to Justin]: ‘Are you okay to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you.’” Hailey added, “But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.” The two wed in September 2018, and have spoken candidly about how the first year of marriage was tough.
“There was just lack of trust,” Justin told GQ of that “rough” first year of marriage in an April interview. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’” Now, things are better: “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”
