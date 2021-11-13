News
At the border of Poland and Belarus, migrants find themselves caught in an escalating crisis
In an attempt to eventually reach Western Europe, thousands of migrants continued to make their way on Friday through Belarus to its border with Poland, only to find themselves stranded there in an escalating humanitarian and geopolitical crisis.
The migrants — mostly from the Middle East and Africa — are huddled in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, many without food, as Polish security forces watch them from behind a razor-wire fence to prevent them from entering the country.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, angered after the European Union imposed sanctions on his authoritarian regime following a harsh internal crackdown on dissent, responded by saying he was loosening border controls against Western-bound migrants. EU officials accused him of using the migrants as pawns, while Lukashenko denies that and says Europe is violating their rights by denying them safe passage.
“They’re migrants who are in a terrible situation,” said Karen Jacobsen, professor of global migration at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. “They’ve been manipulated by Lukashenko, who is as bad as the smugglers who regularly exploit and extort refugees and migrants.”
Belarus began offering easy tourist visas to Iraqis, Syrians and others from the Middle East and Africa. This meant they could now reach the edge of Europe on comfortable flights to Belarus, then try to sneak into Poland, Lithuania or Latvia, all EU members.
On Friday, however, several airlines began to limit people from the Middle East from flying to Belarus. But thousands have attempted the journey since summer. That has led in recent weeks to increasingly tense standoffs on the border. Poland sent riot police and troops to bolster its border guards. At least eight deaths have been reported.
A 44-year-old car mechanic from Syria says he doesn’t care about Lukashenko’s motives or the reports of suffering at the Belarus border.
He’s determined to reach Belarus with his older sons, ages 16 and 17, and eventually get to Germany. There, he hopes to find work and arrange for his wife and two younger children to join him.
“There is no future here for young people, whether in education, culture or social life,” he said, asking that his name not be used because he feared publicity could disrupt his plans.
Both Syria and Iraq have been devastated by years of conflict. Syria is a broken country after a decade of civil war that killed more than 400,000 people and displaced half its population. President Bashar Assad prevailed with the help of Russia and Iran, confining those trying to topple him to a small corner of Syria. But the country is in an economic free fall set off by Western sanctions and the cumulative costs of war.
The mechanic said there is absolutely no hope the situation will improve, and it’s better to take a risk now than to see his children condemned to despair in Syria. Things are so bad that his oldest son can’t even get a required textbook for 10th grade English, he said.
“There are people who make it the first time, others the second time and others the third time, but eventually they arrive,” he said. “I have to guarantee the future of my children.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
David Roddy leads Colorado State past UAPB 91-71
FORT COLLINS — David Roddy had 28 points plus 13 rebounds as Colorado State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 91-71 on Friday night.
Isaiah Stevens added 23 points for the Rams. Stevens also had six rebounds and six assists.
John Tonje had seven rebounds for Colorado State (2-0).
Shawn Williams had 26 points for the Golden Lions (0-2). Kylen Milton scored a career-high 24 points. Dequan Morris had 10 points.
Trey Sampson was held to six points. The Golden Lions’ leading scorer entering the contest at 29.0 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.
News
3,061 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools including 158 in Boston
Coronavirus cases appear to be increasing in Massachusetts schools as a total of 3,061 staff and students tested positive in the past week, which is a spike of 803 cases from the week prior.
The weekly report published on Thursdays by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lists 2,640 students and 381 staff that tested positive for the coronavirus from Nov. 4 to Wednesday. The report was delayed by a day due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.
The count of 3,061 cases represents a sharp increase from last week’s total of 2,218 cases.
Coronavirus pool testing is being used in more than 2,200 public and private schools, about double last year’s count, according to DESE. The test positivity rate in school this past week was 1.09%, up from .8% last week.
Districts with the most cases in the past week include 158 infections in Boston, 99 in Springfield, 58 in Lowell and 52 in Lawrence with many other districts reporting tallies in the range of 40 to 50.
Boston Public Schools reported 139 student cases and 19 staff cases which includes at least 46 infections at the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain, which recently shut down to stop the outbreak.
A total of 18,292 coronavirus cases have been reported in the weekly infection reports that started Sept. 16.
Massachusetts students and staff will have to continue to mask up in school until at least Jan. 15, unless 80% of people in the school are vaccinated, per a DESE mandate.
With no remote learning options allowed this year, all kids are back to school in person full time. Across all grade levels, an estimated 920,000 students and 140,000 staff are now participating in some form of in-person learning.
The report includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases as reported to DESE by school districts including charter schools and collaboratives.
Massachusetts began vaccinating children age 5-11 against coronavirus on Nov. 4. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one authorized for use in this age group.
Also on Friday, state health officials reported 3,708 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, which includes data from Wednesday and Thursday as the report was not published on Veteran’s Day.
The new cases bring the seven-day average of cases to 1,232, a number that has remained stable since early October.
The seven-day average test positivity has ticked up to 2.32% which has increased from 1.7% in mid-October.
As of Friday, more than 730,000 Massachusetts residents had received a booster dose and more than 4.79 million are now fully vaccinated.
News
Home Showcase: JP Victorian anything but plain
If it’s a house with a big personality you’re after, a JP gingerbread Victorian is always an excellent choice.
Combining the heft of a large single-family with architectural whimsy in one of Jamaica Plain’s most desirable historic neighborhoods — Sumner Hill — 109 Sedgwick Street is delightful inside and out. Jamaica Pond, the Arnold Arboretum, MBTA stops, shopping and dining on Centre Street are moments away, too.
The vintage home’s period charms make an appearance throughout the sprawling floor plan, including decorative moulding and walnut millwork, intricate fireplaces, and the home’s original wooden staircase — a real feast for the eyes. Through large picture and bay windows, the home’s main living floor is filled with natural light. Families who move in during the holidays will love the inviting dining room and kitchen area which opens to the enormous — and brand new — wraparound composite deck.
On the top two floors, four bedrooms, each with their own en-suite, while on the garden level, an in-law suite with a private entrance, kitchen and full bath adds flexibility for guests or additional recreation space.
While we may be cooped up inside for the next few months, the outdoor living at 109 Sedgwick is elite, with a landscaped, private backyard space that cascades down with terraced stone walls, a reflective pond, and decking that surrounds a sumptuous hot tub.
Open house hours are Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14, from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information about the property, on the market for $1,699,900, contact Sabbor Sheikh with Coldwell Banker Realty, 617-767-6228.
Home Showcase:
Address: 109 Sedgwick Street, Boston, MA
Bedrooms: 4
List Price: $1,699,900
Square feet: 3,338
Price per square foot: $509
Annual taxes: $13,348 in 2021
Location: Desirable JP Sumner Hill neighborhood.
Built in: 1880
The Appraisal:
Pros:
Extensive period detail
Desirable location
Cons:
May want some updates
