Attorneys for man accused of kidnapping a woman, resulting in her death, want evidence suppressed
Attorneys for a Rhode Island man charged with abducting and killing a woman who was celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub want to suppress certain evidence in the case.
At a hearing on Friday in federal court in Boston, David Hoose, one of Louis Coleman III’s lawyers, told Judge F. Dennis Saylor they are challenging law enforcement’s “warrantless real-time tracking of his location and maintain(s) that the direct and indirect fruits of that unlawful search should be suppressed.”
Their motion claims that the evidence was obtained in violation of his Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.
According to police affidavits, Coleman and Jassy Correia, the mother of a young girl, met at 2:16 a.m. at Venu Nightclub on Feb. 24, 2019. In affidavits filed in support of some warrants, law enforcement said that shortly afterwards, the two left in a red sedan.
Police obtained video surveillance that showed that at 4:15 a.m., a red sedan entered the parking lot of Coleman’s Providence apartment building.
“Mr. Coleman walked from the red sedan to the front of the building, carrying a body,” the affidavit said. “Law enforcement determined the body was that of Ms. Correia.”
The video showed Coleman carrying Correia’s limp body into the building before putting the body on the floor and dragging it into the elevator, according to police.
Video showed that on Feb. 27, 2019, at about 9:58 p.m., Coleman brought a suitcase into the building. At about 1:15 a.m. on February 28, 2019, he wheeled the suitcase across the building’s parking and had difficulty lifting the suitcase into the red sedan’s trunk, police said.
Later, that day, Delaware State Police learned that Coleman was the subject of a missing person investigation of the victim.
“After obtaining Mr. Coleman’s real-time location data without a warrant,” defense attorneys said, Delaware police stopped the red sedan on Interstate 95, took Coleman into custody and found Correia’s body in the suitcase stowed in the trunk. Authorities said she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.
A grand jury indicted Coleman on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. Coleman III, 35, has pleaded not guilty.
Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said in a filing that he would not seek the death penalty. Mendell did not give a reason.
Recently released messages show that Coleman was sending flirtatious texts to a different woman he’d met at the club while Correia’s body was in his apartment, according to prosecutors.
Coleman, who is being held without bail, is due back in court on Dec. 22. His trial is expected to begin in late February.
Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
KENOSHA, Wis. — The jurors who will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought, the judge said Friday during a contentious hearing in which both sides could claim partial victory.
Rittenhouse, of nearby Antioch, Illinois, testified that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third during an August 2020 night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating on Monday after closing arguments in a case that has left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante who brought a gun to a protest to provoke a response.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, is charged with intentional homicide and other counts for killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.
Wisconsin law allows the prosecution and defense to ask that jurors be told they can consider lesser charges as part of the instructions they receive before deliberating. Defense lawyers can object to lesser charges, and in some cases Friday, they did. For those that they didn’t object to, Judge Bruce Schroeder asked Rittenhouse to confirm that he agreed with his attorneys’ decision.
Schroeder told Rittenhouse that by including the lesser charges, “you’re raising the risk of conviction, although you’re avoiding the possibility that the jury will end up compromising on the more serious crime. And you’re also decreasing the risk that you’ll end up with a second trial because the jury is unable to agree.”
Rittenhouse said he understood.
Schroeder said he would issue his final rulings Saturday, but he made some findings from the bench and indicated how he might rule on others. For counts where jurors will be allowed to consider lesser charges, they will be instructed to only consider them if they first acquit Rittenhouse of the more serious original corresponding charge.
Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash
GLASGOW, Scotland — Going into overtime Friday night, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow were still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money.
Talks are at a “bit of a stalemate,” and the United States, with support from the European Union, is holding back talks, said Lee White, the Gabonese minister for forests and climate change.
Mohamed Adow of Power Shift Africa, a long-time talks observer, said poorer nations are beyond disappointed with the way the United Kingdom presidency has come up with drafts and that this has become “a rich world” negotiation. He said poorer nations cannot accept what has been proposed.
As the talks approached midnight, rich nations had a much more optimistic view, showing the split that might occur after new drafts appear Saturday.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the meeting, said through a spokesperson that he believes “an ambitious outcome is in sight.”
U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told The Associated Press on Friday night that climate talks were “working away,” commenting after a late night meeting with his Chinese counterpart and before a hallway chat with India’s minister.
Chinese Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua told Kerry in the hallway: “I think the current draft is more close” in a conversation that AP witnessed. When Kerry asked him if he felt better about it, Xie answered: “Yes, I feel better about it because Alok Sharma is a smart guy.”
No agreement was ready by the 6 p.m. local time scheduled end of the conference. And sometimes that helps diplomats get in a more deal-making mood.
“The negotiating culture is not to make the hard compromises until the meeting goes into extra innings, as we now have done,” said long-time climate talks observer Alden Meyer of the European think tank E3G. “But the U.K. presidency is still going to have to make a lot of people somewhat unhappy to get the comprehensive agreement we need out of Glasgow.”
Three sticking points were making people unhappy on Friday: cash, coal and timing.
A crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change. Rich nations failed to provide them with $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.
A Friday morning draft reflects those concerns, expressing “deep regret” that the $100 billion goal hasn’t been met and urging rich countries to scale up their funding for poor nations to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change — an issue with which developed countries are also grappling.
Johnson & Johnson to split into 2, aim for faster growth
Johnson & Johnson is peeling off a consumer health business that helped it become the world’s biggest health care products maker.
The company said Friday that it will separate its segment that sells Band-Aids, Listerine and over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol from its pharmaceutical and medical device businesses.
Company leaders told analysts that the split, which will create another publicly traded company for the consumer health side, will make each business more nimble in adapting to their respective markets.
CEO Alex Gorsky said that while the company’s broad focus has worked in the past, the split addresses segments that “have evolved as fundamentally different businesses.”
“We’ve seen a significant evolution in these markets, particularly on the consumer side,” Gorsky said, referring in part to a shift toward online shopping that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An analyst asked company leaders during a Friday call to discuss the split why they were making the change now, when they have touted J&J’s diversity in the past as a way to help offset a downturn in a particular segment.
“I think we have consistently had the belief that our diversified portfolio is rooted in strategy,” Gorsky said. “However, it’s not anchored in strategy.”
University of Michigan business professor Erik Gordon said he didn’t think the two separate companies would wind up being more focused or nimble because the present company is already decentralized.
“(J&J) gives its companies a lot of autonomy,” he said.
The segment selling prescription drugs and medical devices — J&J’s two largest businesses — will keep the Johnson & Johnson name and blockbuster drugs that include the cancer treatment Darzalex and a COVID-19 vaccine.
The new version of J&J also will get incoming CEO Joaquin Duato, who is slated to replace Gorsky early next year.
