Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition last month and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday and will appear in court that afternoon, a law enforcement official told the AP. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the case.
The indictment comes after a parade of Trump administration officials — including Bannon — have defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration also declined to charge two of its officials who defied congressional demands.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Bannon’s indictment reflects the Justice Department’s “steadfast commitment” to the rule of law. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.
The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection.
If the House votes to hold Meadows in contempt, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.
Officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations have been held in contempt by Congress, but criminal indictments for contempt are exceedingly rare. The most recent notable examples of criminal penalties for not testifying before Congress date to the 1970s, including when President Richard Nixon’s aide G. Gordon Liddy was convicted of misdemeanor charges for refusing to answer questions about his role in the Watergate scandal.
Democrats who voted to hold Bannon in contempt praised the Justice Department’s decision, saying the charges reinforce the authority of Congress to investigate the executive branch and signal potential consequences for those who refuse to cooperate.
“The days of defying subpoenas with impunity are over,” tweeted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who sits on the Jan. 6 panel and also led Trump’s first impeachment inquiry. “We will expose those responsible for Jan 6. No one is above the law.”
The chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters at an event in his home state of Mississippi on Friday that he will recommend contempt charges against Meadows next week.
Thompson and the vice chairwoman of the panel, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said in a statement: “Mr. Meadows, Mr. Bannon, and others who go down this path won’t prevail in stopping the Select Committee’s effort getting answers for the American people about January 6th, making legislative recommendations to help protect our democracy, and helping ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”
Meadows and Bannon are key witnesses for the panel, as they both were in close touch with Trump around the time of the insurrection.
Meadows was Trump’s top aide at the end of his presidency and was one of several people who pressured state officials to try and overturn the results. Bannon promoted the Jan. 6 protests on his podcast and predicted there would be unrest. On Jan. 5, he predicted that “all hell is going to break loose.”
The indictment says Bannon didn’t communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the subpoena on Sept. 24 until Oct. 7 when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents were due.
Bannon, who worked at the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiracy-minded “War Room” podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear to give testimony as required by a subpoena,” the indictment says.
When Bannon declined to appear for his deposition in October, his attorney said the former Trump adviser had been directed by a lawyer for Trump citing executive privilege not to answer questions. The attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment on Friday.
This is not the first time the longtime Trump ally has faced legal peril. In August of last year, Bannon was pulled from a luxury yacht and arrested on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall. Trump later pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency.
Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, defied his subpoena on Friday after weeks of discussions with the committee. His lawyer said that Meadows has a “sharp legal dispute” with the panel as Trump has claimed executive privilege over the former chief of staff’s testimony, as he had with Bannon’s.
The White House said in a letter Thursday that President Joe Biden would waive any privilege that would prevent Meadows from cooperating with the committee, prompting Meadows’ lawyer to say he wouldn’t comply.
“Legal disputes are appropriately resolved by courts,” said the lawyer, George Terwilliger. “It would be irresponsible for Mr. Meadows to prematurely resolve that dispute by voluntarily waiving privileges that are at the heart of those legal issues.”
As the sitting president, Biden has so far waived most of Trump’s assertions of privilege over documents and interviews, citing the interest of the public in knowing what happened on Jan. 6. Trump sued the committee and the National Archives to stop the release of documents, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has repeatedly backed Biden’s position, noting in one ruling this week that “Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”
The panel’s proceedings and attempts to gather information have been delayed as Trump has appealed Chutkan’s rulings. On Thursday, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the release of some of the White House records the panel is seeking, giving that court time to consider Trump’s arguments.
Still, the House panel is continuing its work, and members have already interviewed more than 150 witnesses in an attempt to build a comprehensive record of how a violent mob of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol and temporarily halted the certification of Biden’s victory.
The committee has subpoenaed almost three dozen people, including former White House staffers, Trump allies who strategized about how to overturn his defeat and people who organized a giant rally near the White House on the morning of Jan. 6. While some, like Meadows and Bannon, have balked, others have spoken to the panel and provided documents.
AP writers Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Zeke Miller, Farnoush Amiri and Jill Colvin contributed.
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Missouri are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Missouri in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
– Moved from Missouri to Louisiana in 2019: 920
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Missouri in 2019: 1,488
— #17 most common destination from Louisiana
– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761
— #27 most common destination from Oregon
– Moved from Missouri to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 976
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Missouri in 2019: 74
— #37 most common destination from Washington, D.C.
– Moved from Missouri to Nevada in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Missouri in 2019: 877
— #28 most common destination from Nevada
– Moved from Missouri to Utah in 2019: 995
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Missouri in 2019: 1,567
— #16 most common destination from Utah
– Moved from Missouri to North Dakota in 2019: 1,050
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Dakota to Missouri in 2019: 873
— #13 most common destination from North Dakota
– Moved from Missouri to New York in 2019: 1,054
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Missouri in 2019: 2,247
— #31 most common destination from New York
– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042
— #12 most common destination from Kentucky
– Moved from Missouri to Minnesota in 2019: 1,568
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Missouri in 2019: 1,321
— #22 most common destination from Minnesota
– Moved from Missouri to Nebraska in 2019: 1,679
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Missouri in 2019: 3,190
— #4 most common destination from Nebraska
– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320
— #32 most common destination from Pennsylvania
– Moved from Missouri to Washington in 2019: 1,938
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Missouri in 2019: 2,903
— #17 most common destination from Washington
– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184
— #16 most common destination from Arizona
– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811
— #7 most common destination from Indiana
– Moved from Missouri to Tennessee in 2019: 2,492
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Missouri in 2019: 4,106
— #15 most common destination from Tennessee
– Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
— #12 most common destination from Wisconsin
– Moved from Missouri to Michigan in 2019: 2,800
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Missouri in 2019: 1,328
— #22 most common destination from Michigan
– Moved from Missouri to North Carolina in 2019: 2,982
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Missouri in 2019: 5,552
— #10 most common destination from North Carolina
– Moved from Missouri to Virginia in 2019: 3,137
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Missouri in 2019: 2,682
— #24 most common destination from Virginia
– Moved from Missouri to Ohio in 2019: 3,289
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Missouri in 2019: 1,691
— #24 most common destination from Ohio
– Moved from Missouri to Iowa in 2019: 3,461
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Missouri in 2019: 5,774
— #3 most common destination from Iowa
– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644
— #4 most common destination from Oklahoma
– Moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019: 4,368
— 3.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Missouri in 2019: 4,768
— #4 most common destination from Arkansas
– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032
— #16 most common destination from Colorado
– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863
— 4.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492
— #13 most common destination from Georgia
– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638
— 5.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970
— #23 most common destination from California
– Moved from Missouri to Texas in 2019: 8,085
— 6.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Missouri in 2019: 11,507
— #16 most common destination from Texas
– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326
— 8.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848
— #23 most common destination from Florida
– Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389
— 9.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366
— #6 most common destination from Illinois
– Moved from Missouri to Kansas in 2019: 27,065
— 19.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Missouri in 2019: 20,685
— #1 most common destination from Kansas
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years.
The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said.
Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. The crowd chanted “Britney! Britney! Britney!” and fans sang and danced to Spears’ song “Stronger.”
Spears promptly tweeted about the decision: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???”
Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told fans and reporters that the case “helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York. And that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace.”
The judge’s move was widely expected, with little support left for prolonging the legal arrangement. No new arguments were offered at the 30-minute hearing. Spears did not attend.
As recently as last spring, it appeared that the conservatorship could continue for years. Then it unraveled with surprising speed.
Key to the unraveling was a speech Spears made at a hearing in June when she passionately described the restrictions and scrutiny as “abusive” and said “I just want my life back,” a line her lawyer repeated in court Friday. Spears demanded that the conservatorship end without any prying evaluation of her mental state.
Legal experts at the time said that was unlikely to happen, and would represent a departure from common court practice.
But the judge said at Wednesday’s hearing that California law did not require her to order further evaluation of Spears if no one requested it.
The judge allowed Spears to hire Rosengart, an attorney of her choice, in July. He made it his goal first to have James Spears removed from his role as conservator of his daughter’s finances before working to end the conservatorship altogether. The judge suspended James Spears at a September hearing, citing the “toxic environment” his presence created.
But more courtroom battles could lie ahead.
Rosengart has further vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears’ role. He said he and his team have found mismanagement of Britney Spears’ finances, suggesting she could pursue further legal action. Court records put her net worth at about $60 million.
He also said law enforcement should investigate revelations in a New York Times documentary about a listening device placed in her bedroom.
James Spears’ attorneys said Rosengart’s allegations ranged from unsubstantiated to impossible, and that he only ever acted in his daughter’s best interest.
The post-conservatorship fight has in some ways already begun. James Spears has parted ways with the attorneys who helped him operate it, and he has hired Alex Weingarten, a lawyer specializing in the kind of litigation that may be coming.
In court filings last week, Britney Spears’ former business managers, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, pushed back against Rosengart’s demands for documents about the firm’s involvement in the conservatorship from 2008 to 2018. The group also denied any role in or knowledge of any surveillance of the superstar.
Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed conservator who oversaw the singer’s life and medical decisions starting in 2019, developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors to guide Spears through the end of the conservatorship and its aftermath.
“There is no reason Ms. Spears can’t lead a safe, happy, fulfilling life after this conservatorship,” Montgomery’s attorney, Lauriann Wright, said at the hearing.
The judge kept a small part of the conservatorship temporarily in place to allow the accountant who took over for James Spears to put the singer’s affairs in order in the coming months before transferring power back to her.
Britney Spears was a 26-year-old new mother at the height of her career when her father established the conservatorship, at first on a temporary basis, in February 2008 after a series of public mental health struggles.
It ends a few weeks before her 40th birthday, with her sons in their mid-teens and her career on indefinite hold, as she is engaged to be married a second time.
A turning point came early in 2019, when she canceled a planned concert residency in Las Vegas.
Convinced she was put in a mental hospital against her will, fans began coalescing and demanding that the court #FreeBritney. At first, they were dismissed as conspiracy theorists, but the singer herself gave them validation in 2020 in a series of court filings that said they were correct to demand greater transparency and scrutiny of her legal situation.
Those filings proved to be the first indication from Spears, who had remained silent on the conservatorship for years, that she would seek major changes.
While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in St. Louis using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in St. Louis.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,310
– Employment: 10,210
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,590)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($122,610)
– Job description: Plan and direct disaster response or crisis management activities, provide disaster preparedness training, and prepare emergency plans and procedures for natural (e.g., hurricanes, floods, earthquakes), wartime, or technological (e.g., nuclear power plant emergencies or hazardous materials spills) disasters or hostage situations.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $81,910
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,110
– Employment: 95,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)
– Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,090
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,730
– Employment: 68,210
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620)
– Job description: Enforce or ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing financial and securities institutions and financial and real estate transactions. May examine, verify, or authenticate records.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,480
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,170
– Employment: 72,090
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Danbury, CT ($126,820)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980)
– Job description: Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decisionmaking.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $83,940
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,390
– Employment: 101,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($119,010)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($109,060)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($105,470)
– Job description: Review individual applications for insurance to evaluate degree of risk involved and determine acceptance of applications.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $84,040
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,280
– Employment: 96,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,830)
— Salinas, CA ($124,950)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($123,370)
– Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decisionmaking, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. May collect and analyze data and develop decision support software, services, or products. May develop and supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, or implementation.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $85,230
– #112 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,270
– Employment: 63,780
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)
– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $86,600
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,640
– Employment: 178,140
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)
— Midland, TX ($119,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)
– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,260
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,090
– Employment: 133,630
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)
– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,330
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,930
– Employment: 308,700
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)
— Tyler, TX ($114,690)
– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $88,760
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,110
– Employment: 27,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,400)
— Tulsa, OK ($186,490)
— Midland, TX ($167,040)
– Job description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, and oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,250
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,540
– Employment: 440,300
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)
— Missoula, MT ($122,420)
– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,280
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,440
– Employment: 300,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)
– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $89,750
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,490
– Employment: 40,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)
– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,600
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– Employment: 24,740
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)
— Boulder, CO ($131,510)
— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)
– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $91,660
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,020
– Employment: 574,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)
– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,220
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,460
– Employment: 339,560
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)
– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,580
– Employment: 734,000
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($163,720)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)
– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $93,040
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,560
– Employment: 293,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)
– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $93,300
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,330
– Employment: 23,780
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)
– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $94,450
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,580
– Employment: 138,000
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)
– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $95,300
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,540
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,680
– Employment: 288,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rochester, NY ($150,650)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)
— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)
– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $97,730
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,190
– Employment: 13,080
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wichita, KS ($106,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($101,180)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($98,110)
– Job description: Use chemistry, microbiology, engineering, and other sciences to study the principles underlying the processing and deterioration of foods; analyze food content to determine levels of vitamins, fat, sugar, and protein; discover new food sources; research ways to make processed foods safe, palatable, and healthful; and apply food science knowledge to determine best ways to process, package, preserve, store, and distribute food.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $98,470
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,610
– Employment: 290,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($125,760)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)
– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,800
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,270
– Employment: 1,476,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)
– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $103,440
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $126,140
– Employment: 64,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)
– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,320
– Employment: 122,320
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)
– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $106,360
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,490
– Employment: 218,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)
— Tyler, TX ($169,690)
– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $106,510
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,230
– Employment: 159,350
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)
– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $106,800
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– Employment: 10,210
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)
– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,440
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $114,820
– Employment: 25,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($158,110)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)
– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,640
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,990
– Employment: 185,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)
– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $108,770
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $154,930
– Employment: 75,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $110,500
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 28,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,740
– Employment: 2,347,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $110,740
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,800
– Employment: 402,540
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)
— Madera, CA ($168,090)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $111,450
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,260
– Employment: 285,640
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($161,780)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $111,600
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,560
– Employment: 22,490
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($220,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $112,640
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,110
– Employment: 60,630
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)
– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $112,710
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,190
– Employment: 179,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)
— Florence, SC ($167,660)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $119,890
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,920
– Employment: 38,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $121,200
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $132,660
– Employment: 70,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)
— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $121,660
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,580
– Employment: 156,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $129,340
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,180
– Employment: 22,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)
— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)
– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $141,200
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $154,470
– Employment: 270,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $143,710
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $161,730
– Employment: 457,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $144,970
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,510
– Employment: 653,080
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $145,280
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $137,160
– Employment: 16,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $149,410
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,580
– Employment: 390,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)
— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $152,960
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,100
– Employment: 195,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)
— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)
– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $194,950
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $197,840
– Employment: 202,360
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)
— Midland, TX ($269,360)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)
– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.
