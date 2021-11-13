Bella Thorne Wears Nothing But An Open Velvet Vest & Matching Pants In Sexy New Photos

Texas power attorney Thomas J. Henry foresees ‘billions’ in settlements for his clients who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, where they suffered broken bones, internal injuries and the terror of being ‘crushed’.

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld tragedy has left 9 people dead and hundreds more severely injured. Texas power attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing over 165 of the victims injured at the Nov. 5 concert hosted by the 30-year-old rapper at NRG Park in Houston, Texas and he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he expects settlements to reach “billions” of dollars! “The people I am representing are in age range from teenagers up to age 40,” Attorney Henry said. “They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding.”

In addition the “severe physical injuries” sustained by victims whose cases are being handled by the famed lawyers firm, which boasts over 200 lawyers, Henry said that there is “just a whole calamity emotional, injuries that were suffered” as well. “Those who were injured are still very traumatized because they had to step over dead bodies. They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move. These people were trapped. The crushing effect was so heavy and so hard. They couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t get out.”

“The unbelievable emotional anxiety of being trapped and that much weight being on you, you can’t do anything,” he told HollywoodLife. “It is an extremely common story by people whose cases we have on file. These people had no choice than to step over these bodies . From an injury comes emotional anguish, pain and suffering. They are having nightmares from what happened. They are experiencing tremendous mental trauma. They are experiencing degrees of PTSD. There is an entire range of injuries – physical, mental and emotional.”

In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Thomas J. Henry’s law firm lists numerous defendants’ who his clients’ are suing for damages. In addition to Travis, the suit also lists Drake, 35, — who was the surprise guest performer at the show — as well as many other parties involved in the production, including Live Nation Entertainment, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and NRG Stadium, among others. But attorney Henry said that his firm is currently focused on Travis and Drake — particularly in obtaining their cell phones!

“We already have started this process and are going to make sure that we get him and Drake’s cell phones because there are communication systems in play that will be in those cell phones. Every type of communication that he does, whether it be his audio, or his video, or his text messages, or his cell phone calls – we are going to make sure that they are all preserved,” attorney Henry said. “We have forensic experts that will be able to uncover anything that may have been deleted by him on his phone. Even if someone deletes something it is still available for forensic experts to get. No one can really delete anything on any device. There is a lot of different apps that he may have used to message people on but we will get all of this. We have a team of experts that we utilize to get every bit of information and communication that he sent on his cell phone.”