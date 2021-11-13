Connect with us

Biden to hold virtual summit with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday to discuss tensions

Published

51 seconds ago

on

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening as the two sides look to dial back tensions after a rough start to the U.S.-China relationship since Biden took office earlier this year.

The White House is setting low expectations for the video call between the leaders. Biden looks to stress that the two nations need to set guardrails in deepening areas of conflict in the increasingly complicated relationship between the two nations. White House officials said that no major announcements are expected to come from the meeting.

“The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement announcing the timing of the summit, referring to the People’s Republic of China. “Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns.”

The meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February. It comes after the U.S. and China this week pledged at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi came to an agreement on holding the Biden-Xi virtual summit by year’s end when they met last month for talks in Zurich but the two sides had not settled on a date.

The virtual meeting was proposed after Biden, who spent a substantial amount of time with Xi when the two were vice presidents, mentioned during a September phone call with the Chinese leader that he would like to be able to see Xi again, according to the White House.

Xi has not left China during the coronavirus pandemic. White House officials proposed a virtual summit as the best available substitute for the two leaders to have a substantive conversation on a number of issues that have put strains on the U.S.-China relationship.

“We hope the U.S. will work together with China to jointly strive to make the leaders’ summit a success and bring China-U.S. ties back to the right track of sound and stable development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.

Chef Jack Riebel steps away from The Lex; O’Leary is new culinary director

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

It’s the beginning of a new era for Grand Avenue’s most storied restaurant.

Chef Jack Riebel is officially stepping back from his role as executive chef at The Lexington.

Chef Nick O’Leary will be the new culinary director.

Riebel, who has been battling cancer, is stepping away to spend time with his family.

“The Lexington will always hold a special place in my heart, but at this point, I’ve decided that it’s more important for me to spend time with my family,” Riebel said in a news release. “Nick is a fantastic chef and I know that he will continue to uphold the legacy and traditions of The Lexington for years to come.”

O’Leary’s stacked résumé includes Borough, Saffron, Travail, Butcher and the Boar, and Smack Shack. He is also co-owner of Burger Dive, which has locations on Randolph Avenue in St. Paul and Potluck food hall in Rosedale.

“I’ve known Jack for many years and have had the privilege to work with him these last few years,” O’Leary said in the release. “I am honored to carry on his legacy and will strive to ensure The Lexington remains the superior restaurant that Chef Jack built.”

The Lexington: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990; thelexmn.com

News

Youth sought in Albuquerque twin killings arrested in Denver

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old youth sought in a double homicide in Albuquerque has been arrested in Denver.

The youth was sought in the Jan. 27 shooting deaths of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Casaus Lucero, 31, at an apartment complex where a third person was shot and wounded, Albuquerque police said late Thursday.

According to Albuquerque police, the youth exchanged gunfire with a fourth person as the youth tried unsuccessfully to take a vehicle.

The youth was wounded but ran off, police said.

Interviewed by police after being to a hospital by his father, the youth gave conflicting statements and then asked for a lawyer, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

News

Welton Street Cafe moving to new location after 22 years in current spot

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Over the last year and a half, Fathima Dickerson and her family have thought a lot of about the future of their 22-year-old cafe named after the street it calls home at the heart of Five Points.

Now they are taking a big step toward ensuring the future of Welton Street Cafe for decades to come.

In October, they signed a lease on a brand new restaurant space just a block from their current location, at 2883 Welton St. Denverite first reported the news on Thursday.

“It’s about making sure this community and this community space are not removed from a historically Black neighborhood,” Dickerson said Friday. “Just the fight to stay here has been a hell of a fight.”

RELATED: Renaissance on Welton Street: New dinner spot draws crowds as cafe welcomes back diners

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Welton Street Cafe’s dining room closed for longer than most, at nearly 16 months. The building faced nearly insurmountable repair costs from a broken elevator and failing HVAC. Dickerson was never sure the business would survive.

“The process to keep legacy businesses or sustain them is not as easy as people think it is,” she said.

And the process isn’t over by a long shot. Now begins six months or so of designing and building out the new space from scratch. The Dickersons have enlisted Desibl, a Black-owned architecture firm based in Five Points, to complete the new restaurant, which takes up about 3,000 square feet at the corner of 29th and Welton, alongside three other storefronts.

