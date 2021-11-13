Connect with us

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) Value Is In Tip. Will It Dip?

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Value Is In Tip. Will It Dip?
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Bitcoin News
  • Will BTC drop in price value giving the right time for investors to invest?
  • Traders believe that the approval of Spot ETF might push BTC above $85K.
  • But rejection of Spot ETF has resulted in bad mood for investors.

The whole world has submerged in the concept of cryptocurrencies believing that the crypto industry is the future of the financial sector. Bitcoin being the king of cryptocurrencies has a separate group of investors and audience attracting with its phenomenal growth. The recent surge in BTC price value has given a sweet spot for the investors of the crypto industry.

Currently, the BTC price value is at the tipping point remaining at the trading level of $64,000 while supporters are on the nerves. Following the SEC’s rejection of VanEck’s spot ETF application, there is a possibility for BTC’s value to drop. On November 12th, massive sell orders swept in, threatening hedge domination of the main asset.

Significantly, most of the traders were hoping that the approval of Spot ETF might help BTC to march above $85K. Unfortunately, this rejection has put the traders in a depressed state while expecting more dips on the way. Following the dips in the price value of BTC, investors will get a fine opportunity to purchase.

Upcoming Bear Market

According to Will Clemente, a crypto analyst, the pivotal area for Bitcoin bears may be further away than thought. Moreover, the analyst was concerned about the decline of BTC open positions and the flat funding rate. The most recent dip reflects institutional traders’ caution.

As per an on-chain crypto platform, one-month futures interest is trending sharply downward which implies the investors are trading at a loss. This depicts a sign of an impending bearish market in near future.

Collectively, crypto enthusiasts and supporters agree that the recent dip in Bitcoin value is the right time to invest. Analyst Micheal Van De Poppe is optimistic about the probable approval of the Spot ETF. He stated that the most recent rejection would be for the closing of loopholes and the opportunity to buy while digital assets are still inexpensive.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Verlux NFT Launches its Token Sale, As It Set Sights On Being The Biggest Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Verlux NFT Launches its Token Sale, As It Set Sights On Being The Biggest Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain
google news

Verlux is pleased to inform the crypto community about start of its Token Sale. Verlux visions to build the biggest Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain.

The Verlux platform allows users perform an efficient and seamless swap of NFTs from other Blockchains to the Cardano Blockchain. Its aims for NFTs to utilize the low transaction cost, fast transaction and security of the Cardano ecosystem. 

The Future is NFT

Since the introduction of the NFT blockchain technology, NFT has massively changed the market of digital assets. It has solved the existential problem of content creators establishing ownership of their contents. Following the famous sale of Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5,000 Days NFT sold for over $69.3 million to a Singapore-based programmer, NFT has been the rave of the cryptocurrency industry with content creators and artists using the blockchain technology as a means of selling their arts and earning what they deserve. 

However, the team at Verlux believes the potential of the NFT ecosystem is limitless. We believe NFT is not only limited to ownership of arts but rather a future where NFTs can function like membership cards, share ownership, tickets to events, exclusive merchandise, patents, and so much more.

The future is NFT and projects such as Verlux giving a suitable solution to ensure the scalability of NFTs is sure poised to be a global player in the NFT Ecosystem.

The Verlux Ecosystem

Verlux Ecosystem is powered by its token $VLX, which is used to facilitate transactions on the platform. Holders of the token are also given the opportunity to become decision makers and vote to endorse future features to be implemented on the platform.

Marketplace That Aims To Disrupt The Conventional NFT System

Unlike other existing NFT platforms, Verlux will be building a Cross-Chain Swap protocol which will allow users swap their NFTs on other Blockchains to Cardano blockchain to utilize its advantages of low transaction costs, speed and security. 

Verlux is creating a marketplace that will disrupt the conventional NFT system, integrating a staking platform where users can farm special edition and 100% exclusive NFTs, this novel protocol is one of the features that is making Verlux stand out amongst other NFT marketplaces as it is one of the first projects on the Cardano network to do so. 

$VLX Token 

$VLX is the utility token that will power the Verlux Ecosystem, which is deployed on the Cardano Blockchain. $VLX has a total supply of 1 billion tokens and will be used by users in various ways such as: Transaction Fees, Featured Listings, and NFT Farming etc.  

How To Buy $VLX Token

$VLX Token Seed Sale is live now, early birds and Initial investors who wish to acquire some $VLX tokens at the seed sale can do so by visiting the $VLX token sale page.

A detailed guide on How To Join The Seed Sale for early adopters. The Seed Sale starts on November 12th, 2021.

$VLX Seed Sale Details

Allocation: Seed Sale allocation is 25% (250,000,000) 

Price: 

1 VLX = 0.0018 ADA

1 ADA = 555

Minimum Buy: 200 ADA

Maximum Buy: 15,000

About Verlux 

Verlux aims to be the biggest NFT Marketplace as they are on mission to bring constant innovation and create solutions necessary to tap into the limitless potential of the NFT ecosystem. Verlux believes the NFT ecosystem is still in its early stages and have the right team to ensure we improve its scalability. 

The Verlux project was created with its novel feature being a Cross-Chain Swap Protocol that will enable users swap NFTs from other Blockchains to the Cradano Blockchain. Verlux is poised to be a pacesetter for the Cardano NFT ecosystem.

The team at Verlux will remain constantly innovative and consistently strive to deliver its powerful suite of services and more. Users should expect more innovative ideas to come from them as it aims to be the leading force in the NFT ecosystem with its innovative team.  

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerluxNFT

Telegram: http://t.me/verluxNFT

Medium: https://verluxnft.medium.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/verluxnft

Gitbook: https://verlux.gitbook.io

Media Details

Company Name: Verlux

Contact Name: Mathias Grunther

Email: [email protected]

Location: Walsall, West Midlands, UK

Website: https://verlux.io

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Buy Any Car You Desire With Bad Credit Car Loan

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

google news

Getting a car loan with bad credit isn’t as painful as many people imagine. Bad credit car loans are quite common these days among majority people as they are credit-challenged. Bad credit history weakens the plans of many people who want to purchase cars. If you are having a bad credit history, you will be facing problem of getting the car you’re interested in. Statistics have shown that nearly 25 percent of all car buyers are not eligible for standard financing options. If you are having an imperfect credit history, obtaining finance for a new car can be troublesome. But still, through the proceeds of bad credit car loan, borrowers can buy any car that they desire.

A bad credit car loan can be your best option to amend your credit standing and get into a new car. The loan process for bad credit car loan is akin to any other loan. All you have to do is fill in a simple online application form with few of your details. Before applying for one of these bad credit car loans there are a couple things you can do to ensure that the process goes smoothly for this specialized area of car finance:

  • Review your Credit History
  • Determine How Much You Want to Pay
  • Prepare Documentation
  • Keep a Clean Credit History

Bad credit car loan deals are usually associated with higher interest rates because most of the time lenders are concerned about the safety of their investments. If you get a bad credit car loan straight from the dealer, you could end up limiting your car buying options. Dealer financing will also leave you burdened with high interest rates.

Those who do not have a credit history at all can use bad credit car loan from consumer car loan to enable car purchase. A good car loan calculator will let you figure out what is the best type of loan to get. You can always get financing when buying a car, but depending on your credit score, you may end up paying high interest. When you need to get a new car or simply want a new one and have bad credit, you have to figure out what your options are for getting on the road. Your chances for loans can help immensely in the search of bad credit car loans. Before talking to the lenders, know your bad credit car loan options:

  • Reasonable interest rates
  • Both secured and unsecured bad credit loan options
  • Any bad credit condition or credit score
  • Applicable to both used and new cars
  • Free bad credit car loan advice
  • Loan to suit your budget

By getting a bad credit car loan online, you have a better chance of getting a reasonable rate. This is because the online market is so aggressive. There are enough of companies who are all competing for your business. They are willing to offer you low rates, moderate terms, and minimal lending fees. And, best yet, they won’t think twice about your bad credit. The biggest advantage to shopping online for a bad credit car loan is:

  • Convenience
  • Free rate quote from one or more lenders
  • Simple application to fill up
  • Fast response from lenders
  • Comparisons can be done to get the best credit car loan

It is believed that despite considering bad credit as a huge obstacle to getting car loans, there are options still available for getting bad credit car loans; it just takes extra search and legwork.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Why You Should Consider Offering a VTB When You’re Selling Your Property

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

google news

When economic times are good (real estate sells quickly, employment is rising as are incomes, all is well), you often see fewer VTBs. This is because the access to credit (getting loans/mortgages/lines of credit) is often “easier” and houses are selling at a steady to fast pace. Vendors are not as willing to carry financing because it is not as difficult to sell their house. BUT, and this is a BIG BUTT, when the economy is slowing, access to credit is more difficult, and properties are not selling as quickly, Vendors may be willing to get more creative in order to unload that property.

What is a VTB some of you may be asking? In a nutshell a VTB is a Vendor Take Back mortgage or loan. It is simply where the seller (Vendor) of a property is willing to provide some or all of the mortgage financing on that property.

But – if you’re selling a home – a potential VTB holder, it’s important to understand there are plenty of other advantages to holding a VTB that make it attractive whether the housing market is hot or cold.

You will often see investors more likely to hold VTB’s than a regular homeowner just trying to sell their house. This is because investors “get it”. They will likely know what a VTB is and know the advantages, both for themselves and for the buyer. In tough times, a VTB might make it easier to unload a property. But at any time, a VTB can allow a seller to make some additional money on the house by charging interest on the loan, as well as potentially defer some taxes.

Why earn 2% in a “high interest savings account” at your bank when you can earn 7% or more on your VTB?

But, there is risk involved with carrying “paper”.

VTBs are usually in 1st or 2nd position as a mortgage. If you, the VTB holder, are in first position you will get your money out first (assuming they don’t owe the government anything – because the government gets their taxes first!). You also are often able to get closer to your asking price when you offer a VTB. This is because the purchaser has fewer hoops to jump through, lower costs involved with purchasing (no appraiser is required, no lending fees to pay, less time involved seeking financing), and will often be willing to pay a higher price.

Second position has a few more risks. If you sell your property and your purchaser either assumes the current mortgage or brings in their own new lender but the purchaser wants to have higher leverage (increase the loan to value), they may want a VTB in 2nd position (behind the 1st mortgage lender).

Now, if you (the Vendor) are willing to hold that VTB in 2nd position, that means that you ONLY get your money back AFTER the 1st position Lender gets ALL of their money out first. This is only really an issue in the case of default, and foreclosure, but it certainly can happen! So, you need to think carefully whether you want to put yourself at risk.

So, why would you hold a 2nd position VTB?

  • You cannot sell your property any other way (i.e. the property is “ugly” and needs a lot of work, banks aren’t lending, purchaser can’t qualify for enough financing)
  • There is enough equity in the property even after holding a 2nd that you are somewhat “safe” and can earn a nice return
  • You know the property – because you used to own it – and feel comfortable making a loan secured to that asset
  • In second position you can charge a higher interest rate because there is more risk in the second position. So, instead of charging 7% in 1st position you can often ask for 8, 9, 10 or more percent interest. Of course it all depends on the other terms but you should be earning higher interest than the 1st position mortgage is charging
  • You would rather loan to a qualified Purchaser at a nice interest rate than put your money in a crappy low interest bond, GIC, or unpredictable stock/mutual fund
  • You want to delay Capital Gains taxes until the VTB is paid in full (you don’t pay Cap Gains taxes on any VTB loan amount until it is paid in full – but of course – I am not a tax accountant so be sure to consult your accountant for the nuts and bolts on that subject!).

So, you can see, there are many reasons why someone may hold a 2nd mortgage as a VTB.

And in some markets where people are struggling to sell it might be something to consider offering.

Of course the lowest risk for you holding a VTB is in 1st position, but the challenge with that is unless you own the property free and clear from any current debt you probably won’t have enough equity to offer the buyer a mortgage large enough to put you in 1st position. Which means you’ll often have to be happier with the riskier but more lucrative second position.

VTB’s aren’t the solution for every seller, but many folks are looking for ways to reduce their tax bill and still be rid of a property. Others would like to find a way to bring in secured income every months. And for some other sellers it is just a way to sell an otherwise tough to unload property. Vendor take backs provide an excellent solution for these types of sellers. And of course, they are a wonderful thing to find as a real estate investor – so always ask the sellers if they will carry any financing!

google news
Continue Reading

Trending