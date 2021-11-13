Bitcoin
BNBMatrix: Daily ROI based Binance Smart Chain Dapp with Returns Upto 234%
Blockchain has been taking over the world. Currently, one of the hottest and most rewarding platforms happens to be DeFi tools. With so many different projects getting launched every day, it’s difficult to find something with promising quality and easy to understand. This is where we get to ‘smart contracts’. However, the possibilities of smart contracts are endless, and they are by far the most exciting thing about DeFi.
BNBMatrix is a Dapp based on DeFi protocol that claims to offer great incentives on investments. By offering potential user returns as high as 239%, its aim is to make the most of the Binance Smart Chain.
BNBMatrix.io is a smart contract-based investment program built on Binance Smart Chain. It offers a very high percentage of profitability for investors depending on the deposit period that is anywhere between 7 and 30 days.
A few significant features of BNBMatrix include:
- Impenetrable security: BNBMatrix claims to have no vulnerabilities, backdoors, or scam scripts, and after being successfully audited by HazeCrypto. The platform is safe from any kind of threats and attacks.
- Customer success: BNBMatrix is big on providing assistance to the users and thus, the team can be contacted 24×7 on Telegram.
- Stable rewards: With a claimed ROI of 119% to 239%, BNBMatrix happens to be one of the highest ROI providing smart contracts on Binance Smart Chain.
Make profits with BNBMatrix:
- Visit BNBMatrix.io, and go through the interface and FAQs
- Select the desired Deposit Period for your investment. Enter the amount of BNB you’d like to deposit. Click ‘Invest’. That’s it.
- After you make the investment, you’ll be provided with a referral link. Share it with your friends. You receive a percentage of their deposits.
BNBMatrix Rewards:
With BNBMatrix, the investors can generate stable daily returns from 7.8% to 17% on their investment based on the deposit period from 7 days to 30 days. The simple and uncluttered interface and processing make it a cutting-edge DeFi tool that optimizes and amplifies returns.
BNBMatrix Referral Program:
BNBMatrix presents the investors with 5 tiers of referral programs. This makes up for a commission of 11.5%. Once a user has made an investment, they are provided with a referral link. Sharing this link with their friends would get the users additional rewards on every deposit.
BNBMatrix has a neat and crisp interface, which makes it less time-consuming to understand. This idea of spending less time/resources to create stable returns of investment has brought BNBMatrix smart contract into the limelight in the crypto space. It offers the users an opportunity to invest as low as 0.01 BNB.
Introducing Random Edge: The First Fair On-Chain NFT Auction Platform
Random Edge is a transparent, verifiably random, and ultimately fair NFT auction platform that offers a shot at glory for those that participate. Time and time again there have been stories of individuals making life-changing wealth with NFTs. These kinds of stories often drive people to mint as many possible NFTs during an auction/mint, hoping to strike gold when the images are revealed. Unfortunately, the playing field is often skewed in favor of insiders, influencers, savvy coders, and others in the know.
Random Edge eliminates these inefficiencies and provides users with a level playing field by being up-front about the way their auctions work and promising only one thing: that one lucky participant will receive the majority of the funds collected from the minting event.
By leveraging Chainlink VRF, Random Edge is able to provide transparent, verifiably random results that cannot be gamed. There are no insiders, no influencers, and no gimmicks. The way it works is simple:
- Users will purchase NFT’s for a flat fee per NFT
- They will receive an NFT with a randomly assigned ID
- Once the max supply is hit or the time limit has been reached, Random Edge will call a function that uses Chainlink VRF to randomly choose one of the minted ID’s (all on-chain)
- The user that owns that chosen ID will receive the majority of the ETH collected from the mint event automatically through the auction smart contract
Random Edge’s mission is simple: to establish a level playing field for all those that participate. Instead of rewarding early contributors, influencers, and insiders, Random Edge has decided to create a game that rewards all participants fairly so that all have an equal chance at winning. The amount of NFTs a user mints is directly proportional to their chance at winning the prize pool. Want higher odds? Mint more NFTs.
Random Edge plans to run consecutive prize pools to match the users’ appetite. They will also run multiple prize pools which will have prizes that scale proportionately to the price of mint. Some pools will have a lower cost to mint, and as a result, have a lower prize payout, while other pools will have a higher cost to mint, resulting in a higher payout. These pools will be designed to match each participant’s appetite for risk.
The bottom line? Verifiably on-chain randomness.
Random Edge aims to create a new ecosystem that matches risk with reward in a transparent, verifiable, and most importantly, fair manner.
About Random Edge
Random Edge is the world’s first on-chain NFT auction platform that leverages Chainlink VRF to provide verifiably random results with prize pools paid out daily.
Top Highlighter Of The Day In The Crypto Space: Decentraland (MANA)
- The top gainer of the day in the crypto market is Decentraland (MANA).
- MANA has jumped over 37% within a day.
- It has the potential to set up a new ATH soon.
The entire crypto industry is experiencing a bullish rally recently, where many crypto-tokens are setting up new ATHs. Each day it’s being an on and off switch for cryptocurrencies while some surge up and some drop in price value. Investing in crypto-assets has become an investment vehicle for users though it is equally risky and profitable.
Significantly, investors are provided with a wide range of cryptocurrencies for investments in the crypto world. As digital assets are considered to be the future of finance, the attention for the crypto industry is increasing day-by-day. According to Coinmarketcap, the top gainer of the day is Decentraland (MANA) which has soared to 37% in a day.
Decentraland is an Ethereum-based program that aims to encourage a global network of users to govern a shared virtual environment. Users of Decentraland can explore, engage, and play games in this virtual environment while buying and selling digital real estate. Besides, users may now use interactive apps, in-world payments, and peer-to-peer communication thanks to the platform’s evolution.
Current Market Status
At the time of writing, the trading price of Decentraland (MANA) is $3.40 with a trading volume of $4,664,404,448 in the last 24-hours. The price value of MANA has jumped over 37% within a day being the top gainer of the day. According to Coinmarketcap, the circulating supply of MANA is 1,816,927,791 coins and it holds 39th rank.
The chart depicts the bullish pattern for the past 24-hours. Moreover, the price of MANA has soared from $2.43 to $3.40 within a day and still continues its uptrend. Consequently, MANA is available in top exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, FTX, OKEx, and CoinTiger.
ICE Poker NFT Drop
As per recent updates, following the announcement of conducting the second ICE Poker NFT drop, the price might have surged up. The official Twitter account of Decentraland mentions that the NFT drop will take place on November 12, at 6:00 pm UTC. Thus this NFT drop would have piqued the interest of the users and thus resulted in MANA’s price surge.
However, the MANA holders are experiencing a sweet spot and if the trend continues then MANA can set up a new ATH soon. Moreover, MANA has the potential to crack its current ATH at $4.11, 17% lower than the current price. It is predicted to achieve new heights as a result of the innovations and updates in its ecosystem.
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares For $5B. Will He Buy Dogecoin?
News of Elon Musk selling Tesla shares has rocked the market lately. The billionaire had sold a total of 2.15 million shares valued at $5 billion on Thursday. The sale comes after a widely received poll that the Tesla boss had earlier set up on Twitter to ask the community what they think about him selling off the shares. At the time, the stocks Musk had proposed to sell had been worth around $25 billion.
After the poll went live, it had garnered over 3.5 million votes, with the majority saying that he should sell off the shares. It was a close call though as only 58 had voted in favor of the sale. The rest of the votes opposed the sale.
Related Reading | AMC Theatres Says Customers Will Soon Be Able To Pay With Shiba Inu
Musk’s simple Twitter poll had adversely affected the price of Tesla stocks. Two days after the poll went live, Tesla shares had fallen 16%, costing Musk $50 billion. Now, it seems Musk went with the majority as he had eventually sold off some of his stocks.
Why Musk Sold Tesla Shares
Billionaire Elon Musk had sold the Tesla shares to pay income taxes which he had incurred after a 2.2 million shares acquisition. Like his previous sale in 2016, the proceeds from the sale had gone to paying the billionaire’s hefty income taxes. However, instead of the 10% which he had polled his Twitter followers regarding, Musk had ended up only selling 3% of his total Tesla holdings.
Doge price trending around $0.25 | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world, had begun to sell shares on Monday. He initially sold 934,000 shares out of the 2.2 million he had acquired. This had amounted to $1.1 billion which had gone towards his income taxes, but this proved to be not enough as Musk had to perform an unplanned sale of another 3.6 million Tesla shares.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO had raised $3.88 billion from the unplanned sale over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, putting the proceeds towards income taxes once again. Musk has now sold a total of 4.5 million shares so far. If he is to stick to the original figure posted on the Twitter poll, then the CEO will need to offload another 12.5 million shares.
Crypto Market Speculates On Musk’s Sale
Despite the proceeds from the sale of Tesla shares being put towards income taxes incurred by the billionaire, the crypto community has had a field day speculating what Musk will do with all of the money. Some had speculated that he would probably purchase some more bitcoins to add to his existing holdings. Musk, however, did not engage any of these speculations.
Now, the dog coin communities, which Musk is a strong proponent of, have begun to wonder if Dogecoin, his favorite meme coin, will see some of that money. Matt Wallace who is a strong supporter of Dogecoin said that the market may see some money come into the meme coin from the billionaire’s sale.
Elon Musk just sold 2.15 million shares of Tesla stock worth over $2 billion. More coming.
We may see a very large contribution going into #Dogecoin very soon here!
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 11, 2021
Related Reading | SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
Others are however skeptical that Musk would make such a move. Wallace iterated saying that “Elon has publicly stated he owns Dogecoin. IMO there is a strong chance he will put more in now that he has a lot more cash.” Adding that it was just speculation, hence his use of the word “may” not “will.”
Only one thing is for sure when it comes to Musk’s Tesla sale, the proceeds so far have gone to offset income taxes. Whether he would put some of that money towards crypto is left to be seen.
Featured image from The World Financial Review, chart from TradingView.com
