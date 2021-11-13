Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic lead Nuggets past Hawks for fourth straight win

Suggest a Correction
For a gang that couldn’t shoot straight for much of Friday night’s game, the Nuggets did all right.
Their defense saw to that. And so did rookie guard Bones Hyland.
Despite shooting just 44.9 from the field, including 10-for-35 from 3-point land, the Nuggets beat the flightless Atlanta Hawks, 105-96, at Ball Arena.
Denver (8-4) won its fourth consecutive game while Atlanta (4-9) lost its six straight. The Nuggets have won 13 of their past 18 games in Denver against the Hawks.
MVP Nikola Jokic, coming off his one-game suspension for an altercation in Denver’s win over Miami on Monday, notched his second straight triple-double. He shot just 1-7 on 3s but finished with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists.
Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 23 points and played what coach Michael Malone called “phenomenal defense.” He was assigned the tough task of guarding Atlanta’s Trae Young.
Denver finally heated up late, sparked by 3-pointers by D.J. Dozier and Hyland.
When Hyland drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then pulled off an Incredible Hulk pose, the crowd went crazy, as did Jokic. And the Nuggets led 94-79 with 7:06 left. Hyland scored 15 points off the bench and grabbed six rebounds in 21 minutes.
“My man Bones,” Malone said. “Let’s get busy, Bones. He hit some big shots.”
From the beginning, The Joker didn’t mess around.
He scored 11 points in the first quarter on 5-of-8 shooting (1-for-4 on 3-pointers), with three assists. Denver sprinted out to an 11-2 lead and held a 32-25 advantage at the end of the first.
But then Denver ran into a shooting drought of Dust Bowl proportions in the second quarter — at one point going 1-for-14. In fact, in the first half, the Nuggets shot 2-for-18 (11.1%) from long-distance.
The Hawks took full advantage, going on a 17-6 run to take a 42-41 lead with 3:05 left in the half.
But a Gordon slam off of a Jokic assist seemed to wake up the Nuggets — and the crowd — and the Nuggets went into the locker room leading 49-46.
Atlanta, coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, has struggled to begin this season, especially on defense. The Hawks owned the NBA’s 28th-ranked defense heading into Friday’s games. But the Nuggets’ icy touch kept Atlanta in the game.
Until Hyland and Gordon took over.
The Nuggets next host Portland on Sunday night at Ball Arena, looking to finish off a 5-0 homestand.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
An emergency rule published Friday allows facilities to close for up to two years without the hassle of having to reapply for a license when they reopen.
It covers facilities affected by a mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration that all health care workers be vaccinated.
Missouri’s nursing homes have some of the lowest percentages of vaccinated workers nationally. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued to try to block the federal vaccine mandate.
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Despite the news, Bannon is still finding support from one of the candidates running to be the next Senator from Missouri.
The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition last month and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Monday and will appear in court that afternoon, a law enforcement official told the AP. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the case.
The indictment came as a second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection. The chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he will recommend contempt charges against Meadows next week.
“Mr. Meadows, Mr. Bannon, and others who go down this path won’t prevail in stopping the Select Committee’s effort getting answers for the American people about January 6th, making legislative recommendations to help protect our democracy, and helping ensure nothing like that day ever happens again,” Democrat Thompson and the vice chairwoman of the panel, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said in a statement.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Bannon’s indictment reflects the Justice Department’s “steadfast commitment” to ensuring that the department adheres to the rule of law. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.
The indictment alleges that Bannon didn’t appear before the committee as subpoenaed or produce required documents. It says he also didn’t communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the subpoena on Sept. 24 until Oct. 7 when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents were due.
Bannon, who worked at the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiracy-minded “War Room” podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear to give testimony as required by a subpoena,” the indictment says.
Bannon’s podcast has served as something of a megaphone to back the U.S. Senate candidacy of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who he praised back in October for saying he would not support Mitch McConnell for Majority Leader if Republicans win back control of the chamber next fall.
Greitens took to Twitter Friday afternoon to show his support for Bannon.
Of Bannon’s role in the January 6 committee’s investigation, the campaign told FOX2 in a statement this week, “The committee is showing their desperation by issuing blanket subpoenas, because they know they don’t have any factual evidence or proof. This is a fishing expedition and Steve Bannon is apparent their big fish. But in reality, Steve Bannon is a shark and he smells blood in the water.”
Bannon’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday. When Bannon declined to appear for his deposition in October, his attorney said the former Trump adviser had been directed by a lawyer for Trump citing executive privilege not to answer questions.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press
AP writers Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Zeke Miller, Farnoush Amiri and Jill Colvin contributed.
ST. LOUIS — Residents in some parts of the greater St. Louis area saw the first snow flurries of the season on Friday.
Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured flurries hitting the chopper’s camera. The sight of the first flurry made many people take a second look.
“It’s early November. I looked out the window, and it was snowing,” said resident Ryan Papiernik. “So, it was surprising.”
Papiernik said he spent the afternoon bundled up, playing disc golf at Schroeder Park in Manchester
“I was out here two weeks ago and it was 80 degrees,” he said.
Flurries were spotted in Town and Country against a beautiful backdrop of fall leaves. Small flakes were also spotted in Chesterfield.
“I just saw them flying in, and I was surprised,” said resident James Isakov. “It is actually early.”
The change in weather makes officials at Manchester’s Parks and Recreation Department ensure winterization of the parks is underway.
They’ve closed pavilion rentals through the end of the year and are in the process of turning off restrooms and drinking fountains susceptible to frozen pipes.
“Bathrooms are a priority for our patrons, so we try to keep them open as long as possible,” Kat Schien, the director of Manchester’s Parks, Recreation and Arts Department. “You never know in Manchester, you never know in Missouri what it’s going to be like.”
She said the department will finish winterizing the park’s restrooms on Monday.
