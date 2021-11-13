News
Chef Jack Riebel steps away from The Lex; O’Leary is new culinary director
It’s the beginning of a new era for Grand Avenue’s most storied restaurant.
Chef Jack Riebel is officially stepping back from his role as executive chef at The Lexington.
Chef Nick O’Leary will be the new culinary director.
Riebel, who has been battling cancer, is stepping away to spend time with his family.
“The Lexington will always hold a special place in my heart, but at this point, I’ve decided that it’s more important for me to spend time with my family,” Riebel said in a news release. “Nick is a fantastic chef and I know that he will continue to uphold the legacy and traditions of The Lexington for years to come.”
O’Leary’s stacked résumé includes Borough, Saffron, Travail, Butcher and the Boar, and Smack Shack. He is also co-owner of Burger Dive, which has locations on Randolph Avenue in St. Paul and Potluck food hall in Rosedale.
“I’ve known Jack for many years and have had the privilege to work with him these last few years,” O’Leary said in the release. “I am honored to carry on his legacy and will strive to ensure The Lexington remains the superior restaurant that Chef Jack built.”
The Lexington: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990; thelexmn.com
News
Youth sought in Albuquerque twin killings arrested in Denver
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old youth sought in a double homicide in Albuquerque has been arrested in Denver.
The youth was sought in the Jan. 27 shooting deaths of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Casaus Lucero, 31, at an apartment complex where a third person was shot and wounded, Albuquerque police said late Thursday.
According to Albuquerque police, the youth exchanged gunfire with a fourth person as the youth tried unsuccessfully to take a vehicle.
The youth was wounded but ran off, police said.
Interviewed by police after being to a hospital by his father, the youth gave conflicting statements and then asked for a lawyer, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
The youth was released from the hospital and it wasn’t clear whether he was ever detained by police before a warrant was issued for his arrest in the double homicide, the Journal reported.
Police said the youth is charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, child abuse and tampering with evidence.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for the youth who could comment on the allegations.
The Associated Press generally does not identify crime defendants who are juveniles.
News
Welton Street Cafe moving to new location after 22 years in current spot
Over the last year and a half, Fathima Dickerson and her family have thought a lot of about the future of their 22-year-old cafe named after the street it calls home at the heart of Five Points.
Now they are taking a big step toward ensuring the future of Welton Street Cafe for decades to come.
In October, they signed a lease on a brand new restaurant space just a block from their current location, at 2883 Welton St. Denverite first reported the news on Thursday.
“It’s about making sure this community and this community space are not removed from a historically Black neighborhood,” Dickerson said Friday. “Just the fight to stay here has been a hell of a fight.”
RELATED: Renaissance on Welton Street: New dinner spot draws crowds as cafe welcomes back diners
Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Welton Street Cafe’s dining room closed for longer than most, at nearly 16 months. The building faced nearly insurmountable repair costs from a broken elevator and failing HVAC. Dickerson was never sure the business would survive.
“The process to keep legacy businesses or sustain them is not as easy as people think it is,” she said.
And the process isn’t over by a long shot. Now begins six months or so of designing and building out the new space from scratch. The Dickersons have enlisted Desibl, a Black-owned architecture firm based in Five Points, to complete the new restaurant, which takes up about 3,000 square feet at the corner of 29th and Welton, alongside three other storefronts.
The new layout will feature a bar area, Dickerson said, and room for people to gather and hang out.
“We plan on really trying to see how we can use our space to be a community space,” she explained. “We’re trying to really map out what that’s going to look and feel like, because there’s not enough Black spaces, there’s just not enough.”
To complete the build, they’ll also need funding. The family is currently looking for ways to crowdsource or find other forms of financial support, Dickerson said. For now, they’ll continue to operate at their current location while spreading the word.
“We’re moving one block north, we are still here,” Dickerson said. “It’s definitely bittersweet, though.”
News
Broncos rookie Javonte Williams making mark with “angry” highlight carries: “He runs with something extra”
Every time Broncos running back Javonte Williams burrows his way through the line, runs away from or even tries to jump over defenders, his combination of speed and power endears him to teammates and fans alike.
Running backs coach Curtis Modkins, a 27-year sideline veteran, sees it, too. But he also sees something else. Something unique. Something unteachable.
And, just nine games into Williams’ pro career, something special.
“On all of those (highlight) runs, what stands out the most is he runs with more than his talent,” Modkins said during an interview with The Denver Post. “He’s a talented player or else he wouldn’t be in the building.
“But he runs with something extra. He runs with heart. Sometimes, you have to decide as a runner, ‘I’m not going to be tackled.’ ”
That kind of want-to level, which can’t be measured, has been on display during Williams’ 95-carry body of work entering Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. YouTube videos pop up every week of him masquerading as a bulldozer. NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” has made him a regular feature in its “Angry Runs” segment. And teammates wait for the next thunderbolt-type play.
And Williams isn’t even the Broncos’ leading rusher. Melvin Gordon has 477 yards (on 109 carries) and Williams has 466 yards (season-high 111 in last week’s win at Dallas). But for an organization searching for an identity, Williams might carry the flag for an offense that wants to churn out rushing yards to set up the rest of their game plan.
A second-round pick, Williams ranks third among NFL rookies in yards and attempts and second in carries of at least 10 yards (16). He has gained at least six yards on 31.6% of his attempts.
Modkins’ career includes coaching young tailbacks such as Jamaal Charles (Kansas City), C.J. Spiller (Buffalo) and Phillip Lindsay (Broncos). Williams stacks up with each.
“Javonte is as good as any of them as a rookie,” Modkins said. “He’s further along in his ability to digest a lot of information and put it to use. He’s talented, he’s tough and he understands a lot of stuff that it takes rookies a long time to learn, particularly in pass protection.
“He’s doing great.”
Edgerrin James comparison
Williams had a simple answer when asked if he believes he should regularly break a tackle.
“Always,” he said with a laugh.
Funny to Williams and the Broncos, not so funny to opponents. Five of his carries stand out, gains of 16 yards at Jacksonville, 31 against Baltimore, 49 at Pittsburgh and 30 against Las Vegas and at Dallas, respectively.
Defenders who have been Javonte’d this year: Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins, Roy Robertson-Harris and Andrew Wingard. … Baltimore’s Tavon Young, Brandon Stephens and Marlon Humphrey. … Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick. … Las Vegas’ Amik Robertson and Trevon Moehrig. … And Dallas’ Justin Hamilton.
All came up empty trying to stop this rolling ball of punch and attitude.
Three Jaguars defenders bounced off Williams. “Talk about a guy breaking tackles and keeping his balance,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.
Williams carried Humphrey 21 yards downfield. “He just jumped on my back and I kept going,” Williams said.
Fitzpatrick whiffed in the open field. “It showed his ability in the open field because he made a man miss,” Modkins said.
Williams jumped over Moehrig. “(Gordon) has the jumping in his tool bag, too,” Modkins said. “I prefer they stay on their feet.”
And last week’s play against the Cowboys was all about Williams keeping his legs pumping (28 yards post-contact). “Everybody was trying to hold on to me, they weren’t trying to tackle me,” Williams said.
“It gives everybody wearing orange — fans, players, coaches — a boost to see that kind of drive and that kind of determination,” Modkins said. “It peps up all of us, me in particular.”
Said Bridgewater: “It’s great to see him having the success he’s having. It’s just a taste of what he can be and what’s out there for him.”
In training camp, Bridgewater compared Williams’ potential first-year impact to New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. On Wednesday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio dropped another name.
“He reminds me a little bit of probably the best back I’ve been with on a team,” Fangio said. “I’m not going to say he’s there yet, but (the comparison is) Edgerrin James. He runs a little bit like (James) and is as complete a player as Edgerrin.”
James, who entered the NFL with Indianapolis when Fangio was the Colts’ defensive coordinator, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who stormed the pro scene with consecutive rushing titles to start his career.
The big difference between James (1999) and Williams (this year) is work load. James averaged 23.1 attempts and Williams 10.6. That begs for the obvious question: Should Williams get more chances to torment defenses?
“This kid is something else”
The knee-jerk reaction is to unleash the beast now that Williams has grown more comfortable as a rookie. But after a cool-down moment, the reality is maybe the Broncos have it figured out.
Entering Week 10, they are the only team to have two players with at least 95 carries (Gordon 109/Williams 95). Bad news for fantasy football general managers, but potentially good news for the final eight games.
The division of labor has gone according to plan in terms of snaps (Gordon 319/Williams 263) and total touches (Gordon 129/Williams 117).
Williams’ production teases the potential impact of additional work, but the Broncos are playing equal parts in-season long game (keep both backs fresh entering December) and future long game (avoid grinding Williams to a figurative pulp).
“We have two good backs and if we can give them some space, they’re going to do good stuff for us,” Fangio said.
Their stuff was great against Dallas. The Broncos had their best rushing game of the year (41 carries-190 yards) and led 30-0 before two late Cowboys touchdowns.
Gordon rushed for 80 yards, his second-best game of the year, against Dallas and is expected to start against the Eagles. Williams has had to adjust to the pro game and Gordon to a rotation.
Gordon entered the season averaging 15.5 carries per game; he is at 12.1 this year.
“He’s handling the workload we’re giving him well,” Modkins said. “I think it does help a back to share some of the load and help them in the long run. We all want the ball. All the time. Every time. Every time the ball is thrown, the receiver wants it to them. Every time the ball is handed off, the back wants it. Over time in this league, particularly with the 17-game season and hopefully playoffs, it helps to share. Those two complement each other well and handle it like professionals.”
Williams hasn’t exceeded 17 carries in a game, but has still managed to find a rhythm. Against the Jaguars, he had consecutive attempts of nine, three and seven yards. Against the Jets, he started with gains of three, eight, eight, one (touchdown) and 14 yards. Among his first five carries at Dallas were gashes of 11, 20 and 17 yards.
The season’s second half could provide even more highlights. Philadelphia is 20th defending the run, but upcoming Broncos opponents are 21st (Kansas City), 28th (Las Vegas), 29th (Detroit) and last (Los Angeles Chargers). Just show a little more consistency as an offense in the first half of games and the Broncos can lean on Williams for more angry runs.
“This kid is something else,” Broncos general manager George Paton said recently. “He’s just a pro. He’s steady. He’s a playmaker. He can run the ball and catch the ball. He’s everything we had hoped.”
