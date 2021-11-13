HEALTH
Choose Your Fitness Classes With Care and Have Maximum Health Benefits
It seems as if everyone around wants to stay fit and healthy. It also seems as if everyone plans to join a gym and get total fitness. Maybe not everyone but it’s true that more people today want to gain fitness and health benefits. It’s also true that more people are joining gyms these days in the hope of achieving desired fitness level and health benefits. Fitness classes are now in great demand and in fact, they are coveted by people of all age groups. Some want to lose weight while others are desperate to tone the body, and all this makes them join a gym.
It’s perfectly normal for people to join gym and try to tone and chisel the body in order to look good and make an impression on the world and people around. However, health-conscious people sometimes make the mistake of choosing wrong classes, which fail to give them the desired results. They often rush into joining a fitness centre even without assessing its classes, facilities and equipment. As a result, they end up losing a lot of time and money with exercises neither beneficial nor easy for them to do. It’s therefore important to join only those classes that meet specific fitness requirements.
In order to choose a right kind of fitness class, one should be first aware of their workout strength and weaknesses. One should know in advance that weights can be rigorous and physically demanding while aerobics not. More so, one should enrol for a combination of circuit training and weight if the prime target is to get as toned and chiselled a body as a bodybuilder possesses. You simply can’t enrol for aerobics hoping to craft the body and get rippling muscles. There has to be a clarity of thought else your investment may be squandered away without fetching any concrete results.
The best strategy would be to first consult a professional health trainer or expert and get a complete idea about right fitness classes. Once the kind of classes is ascertained, the next step should be about knowing the nature or method of training. Fitness goals and time-frame often determine whether group workouts or one-on-one training will do the trick. Both these factors will also play a role in determination of the cost that your fitness classes will entail. After that, you can decide whether to chart out your daily, weekly and monthly fitness goals.
Once fitness goals are fixed, one can go ahead and choose from available local gyms based on the requirements. This is how fitness targets are achieved, or this is how most people go about achieving their fitness targets. You should follow the same route as any diversion from this standard path means you will have to face problems. You should consult an expert before embarking on a fitness journey as this gives you an indication of treading the right path. So, be careful in selection of your fitness classes and join only a gym that meets your requirements with ease.
The Causes of Common Dental Issues
As long as you can remember, you’ve heard the words “cavities” and “gum disease” many times. Chances are you’ve had at least one cavity and one bout of gingivitis (low-level gum disease) so far in your life time. These tend to be the most common dental issues patients are familiar with. As there is a lot that goes on in the mouth as well as a wide range of foods and drinks that enter it throughout the day, many other dental issues can also occur. Some of these you may or may not have experienced:
- Tooth Sensitivity
- Chronic Bad Breath
- Chronic Dry Mouth
- Canker Sores
- Tooth and Jaw Pain
Causes of Dental Issues
There are multiple causes of the aforementioned common dental issues. Many causes are things a patient can do something about. Below are the common dental health issue causes:
Poor dental health and hygiene. Poor dental health as the result of improper or sub-par at-home oral hygiene is the most common cause for the majority of common dental issues. The lack of flossing and inconsistency of teeth brushing can leave decaying food particles in the mouth which cause tooth decay and gum disease which can then lead to additional oral health problems such as bad breath, lost teeth and weakened jaw bones.
Trauma. Trauma to the teeth or gums as a result of an injury can damage and weaken protective tissue that can make one’s mouth more susceptible to tooth decay, broken or chipped teeth, jaw injury and lost teeth. Most common accidents to the mouth involve the breaking, cracking, chipping or losing of teeth. Should any of these happen, patients are to go to the nearest dentist or ER room ASAP as prompt treatment is needed to save the teeth.
Underlying overall health conditions. Autoimmune diseases such as HIV and health conditions such as diabetes can put one at an increased risk of dental health issues by making one’s teeth and gums more vulnerable to infection and disease. These aforementioned conditions also lower the mouth’s ability to fight off disease and infection.
Underlying oral conditions. Tooth sensitivity, bleeding gums, bad breath and canker sores can all be the results of tooth decay, gum disease or another oral infection. A sore jaw, dry mouth and chronic bad breath can be the result of TMJ, bruxism (unconscious teeth grinding and jaw clenching) or another dysfunction in the functioning of the mouth.
There are many different causes to common dental issues. Some of the causes can be more easily reduced or dealt with by the oral hygiene habits of the patient. Others are more outside of the patient’s control and will require the help of a trained dental professional.
Regular, routine dental checkups and cleanings at the dental office play an important part in the prevention, diagnosis and prompt treatment of common oral health conditions. Whether or not you feel any discomfort or notice anything abnormal in your mouth, it is highly recommended that one schedules an appointment with their dentist every six months for a routine teeth cleaning and oral exam.
How To Manage When A Health Crisis Hits!
A brain tumor! Really?
This was my thought last April 2012 when I was diagnosed with a 3 centimeter tumor in the left occipital region of my brain. What happened to simple illnesses like a cold, or if that wasn’t getting my attention how about a less life threatening illness? Of course those questions can’t be answered, so I made a decision. I would do the best I could and use all the tools available to me (medical and other wise) to manage this crisis, learn from it, grow with the experience and free myself from it! This is the first of several articles that will outline the process of healing and understanding how to make the best out of a health crisis.
My Story: It is traditional at Passover Dinner for all participants to read. When it came to my turn, I tried to read and couldn’t! Of course I went into immediate denial. “I’m tired from all the cooking” and “I just got a new puppy”. Well that didn’t make a difference. What did was my good friend Judy who yelled at me to “Call the doctor.” “But I was in the middle of a TV show”, I complained. She and my husband wouldn’t leave me alone so I called. Two days later I had an MRI and 4 hours later I was up at Cedars Sinai Hospital with the best neurosurgeon in California. Three days later I was operated on to remove the tumor.
The good news… they got it all… the bad news… it was aggressive and I had to do radiation for 6 weeks and take chemotherapy pills for 6 weeks. The protocol for treatment is taking 5 days of chemotherapy pills every month for a year. I have also entered a clinical trial at Cedars Sinai for a vaccine that will disable these cells. The end result of the surgery is that I am healthy but still am unable to read or drive… darn… more to deal with! I believe that we have lessons to learn from the crisis in our lives. I will address that important issue in a later article.
I told you my “story” because I didn’t want you to get stuck on what happened. What is important is what I decided to do about it and the journey that I have been on for the last six months.
When first diagnosed, after the initial ripple of fear and apprehension, we move into action. We listen to the doctors and choose who we want to be on our team. There is a lot of pressure on everyone to do the ‘right’ thing. But what is right? How do you know what is right for you? The questions flood your brain. The tendency is to give the decision making over to the doctors or to family members. Don’t do that! Keep your cool. Feel the emotions that come up. Then come back to yourself, your truth, your intelligence, and what you believe in. This is the only place where you can really listen to yourself. It became apparent to me that I needed traditional and holistic treatment. I saw it as a full circle. Pretty simple. Now I had to find out what the circle contained.
I knew that I needed an advocate, a therapist who could keep me in tune with myself so that the fears didn’t take over. I knew I was going to do the Western medical treatments, even though I have always been suspicious of the traditional medical society. I took a leap of faith and realize that they are experts in treating tumors, are expertly trained, and I would get good advice and guidance. I listened to my family and friends and made my own decisions. I checked out every option and idea that was presented to me. I believe that when an idea comes to me I should pay attention. It is an opportunity that may or may not be right for me. I decided yes on a nutritionist, yes with my holistic medical doctor (which I already had), and yes to a clinical trial for an anti-cancer vaccine. I decided no to acupuncture and a few other healing modalities simply because I was overwhelmed with doctor appointments. I, of course, said YES to hypnosis and guided imagery. I have practiced hypnotherapy for 30 years and it is such a big part of me. The difference is that I allowed other practitioners (my friends) to work with me. I have some wonderful CDs to listen to and hypnosis is multi-faceted in that I can work on stress, fear, negativity as well as healing, symptoms alleviation, and strengthening my health.
My mindset was important. I chose a therapist who believes that once the tumor is there the crisis that caused it is over and the healing was in progress. It resonated with me. I have never seen myself as sick or unhealthy.
The articles that will follow will outline for you how I keep my strength, my power and my patience. They will discuss different healing modalities and how to pick what is right for you. The last six months have been a journey of letting go, re learning what I took for granted, compensating, allowing myself to be taken care of and receiving. I’m learning to control my urge to be in control! This is the toughest job I have ever had. As I navigate through life, sometimes I feel like I’m failing and don’t get it, and at other times I feel very wise and powerful. When friends, family, doctors, people I meet admire me for how I am handling it, I just smile quietly inside.
© 2012, Hypnosis Concepts. Publication rights granted so long as article and byline are reprinted intact, with all links made live.
Get More Than Cheap Group Health Insurance Quotes in Dallas Texas From Your Health Insurance Broker
Dallas group health insurance quotes are easy for any business to get. Just call one or two group health insurance broker in Dallas and request quote. You will be presented with affordable health insurance quotes, and not so affordable health insurance quotes within a few days.
If you have not checked rates for a few years, then you may be shocked at the cost of group health insurance in Dallas, Texas. The rates have more than doubled what they cost in the year 2000.
If you have never requested Texas group health insurance quotes before, then you may not know that the quotes that you receive are the same, no matter who is the group health insurance broker. And you should also know that the Dallas group health insurance quotes you receive are subject to change by the group health insurance carriers. Group health insurance carriers in Texas base their final rates on the underwriting of your employees’ health insurance applications.
By Texas law, the final rates for group health insurance plans for small businesses in Texas with less than fifty employees could increase by as much as 66%. As a business owner, you may be unaware that you have an employee or a dependent spouse or child with a serious health condition that could have a major impact on your final Texas group health insurance rates.
This is why a business should not necessarily be interested in working with a Dallas group health insurance broker who promises to give your company the most affordable group health insurance quotes in Texas. A business should be more interested in working with a knowledgeable group health insurance agent in Dallas who can be trusted to give them good advice.
Since Texas group health insurance rates are the same regardless of the broker, this is truly a situation where a business owner can get valuable advice for free throughout the year by selecting the right Dallas group medical insurance broker.
In fact, a business deserves and should expect valuable advice and service from their Dallas group health insurance broker throughout the year. A good group health insurance agent can help a company control their medical insurance expense inflation by helping the company institute an employee wellness plan that can educate and encourage and motivate employees to adapt healthier lifestyles. Employees and dependents who exercise, maintain their weight, and refrain from tobacco have been shown to have lower absenteeism. And they are much less likely to contract cancer, diabetes, heart disease or strokes, so their medical insurance claims are less.
A good Dallas group health insurance agent will also be able to recommend consumer-driven health plan designs for the company that can give employees monetary and tax favored incentives to control their health health care expenditures. And a good group medical insurance agent in Dallas can also help educate employees and give them tips on how they can spend less money to get quality health care by being careful shoppers.
A good Dallas group health insurance broker will also help communicate the value of the company’s entire employee benefit plan to employees. Employees must be continuously reminded of the value and cost of the non-paycheck benefits offered by the company. A group health insurance broker is often perceived by employees as more credible than if this information was communicated directly company management. And this employee benefits communications is a free service that saves time and makes the job easier for the human resources department.
And most importantly, a good Dallas group health insurance broker can help their client businesses by being available and accessible throughout the year. If your business is not getting good advice and service throughout the year from your medical insurance broker in Texas, or if you only see your broker at renewal time, then you are missing an opportunity to add a valuable and trusted advisor to your business.
