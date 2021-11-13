CHSAA state football playoffs: How the Round of 16 played out in Class 5A and 4A

Class 5A

No. 1 Valor Christian beat No. 16 Fort Collins, 52-2. The Eagles (11-0) moved on to the 5A quarterfinals for the 10th season in a row, dropping 42 points on the Lambkins (9-3) by the six-minute mark of the second quarter. QB Colton Allen threw three TD passes (two to Josh Hall) and Gabe Sawchuk’s second scoring run triggered the running clock at 42-0. Next week: Valor vs. Columbine, Time TBD

No. 9 Columbine beat No. 8 Arvada West, 38-21. The Rebels (9-3) avenged a Week 7 loss to the Wildcats (8-3) behind big nights from backs Seth Cromwell (157 rush yards, 3 TDs) and Tyree Hayes-Trust (103 rush yards) to reach the 5A quarterfinals for the sixth time in seven seasons. Next week: Columbine at Valor, Time TBD

No. 13 Mullen (4-7) at No. 4 Grandview (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Cherokee Trail-Ralston Valley winner, Time TBD

No. 12 Cherokee Trail (7-4) at No. 5 Ralston Valley (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Mullen-Grandview winner, Time TBD

No. 18 Mountain Vista (5-6) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Creek vs. Regis, Time TBD

No. 7 Regis Jesuit beat No 10. Pomona, 28-21. The Raiders (8-3) rallied from an early 14-0 deficit, with Zavier Carroll sandwiching a pair of touchdown runs around a rushing score from brother Exander Carroll, Regis’ QB, to take a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter. The Panthers (7-5) got a late TD run from Dominick Nichols, but ultimately ran out of time. Next week: Regis at Creek, Time TBD

No. 19 Rock Canyon (6-5) at No. 3 Legend (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. ThunderRidge-Arapahoe winner, Time TBD

No. 11 ThunderRidge (9-2) at No. 6 Arapahoe (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Rock Canyon-Legend winner, Time TBD

Class 4A

No. 1 Montrose beat No. 17 Denver South, 56-19. Despite playing without top back Austin Griffin, Montrose (11-0) scored 35 straight points to open the game, including two TD runs from Ethan Hartmann, and the Ravens (9-3) were never able to recover. Next week: FFC at Montrose, Time TBD

No. 8 Fountain-Fort Carson beat No. 9 Golden, 41-0. The Trojans (10-1) opened the game with 35 points in the first two quarters and the defense shut out a high-powered Demons (9-3) offense that entered the night averaging 38.5 points per game. Next week: FFC at Montrose, Time TBD

No. 13 Pueblo West (7-4) at No. 4 Palmer Ridge (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday. Next week: Winner vs. Fruita Monument-Erie winner, Time TBD

No. 12 Fruita Monument (8-3) at No. 5 Erie (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Pueblo West-Palmer Ridge winner, Time TBD

No. 15 Longmont (7-4) at No. 2 Dakota Ridge (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Ponderosa-Chatfield winner, Time TBD

No. 10 Ponderosa (7-4) at No. 7 Chatfield (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Longmont-Dakota Ridge winner, Time TBD

No. 3 Pine Creek beat No. 14 Bear Creek, 41-7. Cannon Budge set the tone on the opening kick, returning it for a touchdown to ignite a 41-0 run that included three rushing scores from Zion Hill and a pair of TDs from QB Josiah Roy. The win sets up a showdown between two programs responsible for four of the last five 4A titles: Pine Creek (2016 and ’19) and Loveland (2018 and ’20). Next week: Pine Creek vs. Loveland, Time TBD

No. 11 Vista Ridge (7-3) at No. 6 Loveland (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Bear Creek-Pine Creek winner, Time TBD