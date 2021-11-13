Connect with us

CHSAA state football playoffs: How the Round of 16 played out in Class 5A and 4A

Class 5A

No. 1 Valor Christian beat No. 16 Fort Collins, 52-2. The Eagles (11-0) moved on to the 5A quarterfinals for the 10th season in a row, dropping 42 points on the Lambkins (9-3) by the six-minute mark of the second quarter. QB Colton Allen threw three TD passes (two to Josh Hall) and Gabe Sawchuk’s second scoring run triggered the running clock at 42-0. Next week: Valor vs. Columbine, Time TBD

No. 9 Columbine beat No. 8 Arvada West, 38-21. The Rebels (9-3) avenged a Week 7 loss to the Wildcats (8-3) behind big nights from backs Seth Cromwell (157 rush yards, 3 TDs) and Tyree Hayes-Trust (103 rush yards) to reach the 5A quarterfinals for the sixth time in seven seasons. Next week: Columbine at Valor, Time TBD

No. 13 Mullen (4-7) at No. 4 Grandview (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Cherokee Trail-Ralston Valley winner, Time TBD

No. 12 Cherokee Trail (7-4) at No. 5 Ralston Valley (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Mullen-Grandview winner, Time TBD

No. 18 Mountain Vista (5-6) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Creek vs. Regis, Time TBD

No. 7 Regis Jesuit beat No 10. Pomona, 28-21. The Raiders (8-3) rallied from an early 14-0 deficit, with Zavier Carroll sandwiching a pair of touchdown runs around a rushing score from brother Exander Carroll, Regis’ QB, to take a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter. The Panthers (7-5) got a late TD run from Dominick Nichols, but ultimately ran out of time. Next week: Regis at Creek, Time TBD

No. 19 Rock Canyon (6-5) at No. 3 Legend (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. ThunderRidge-Arapahoe winner, Time TBD

No. 11 ThunderRidge (9-2) at No. 6 Arapahoe (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Rock Canyon-Legend winner, Time TBD

Class 4A

No. 1 Montrose beat No. 17 Denver South, 56-19. Despite playing without top back Austin Griffin, Montrose (11-0) scored 35 straight points to open the game, including two TD runs from Ethan Hartmann, and the Ravens (9-3) were never  able to recover. Next week: FFC at Montrose, Time TBD

No. 8 Fountain-Fort Carson beat No. 9 Golden, 41-0. The Trojans (10-1) opened the game with 35 points in the first two quarters and the defense shut out a high-powered Demons (9-3) offense that entered the night averaging 38.5 points per game. Next week: FFC at Montrose, Time TBD

No. 13 Pueblo West (7-4) at No. 4 Palmer Ridge (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday. Next week: Winner vs. Fruita Monument-Erie winner, Time TBD

No. 12 Fruita Monument (8-3) at No. 5 Erie (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Pueblo West-Palmer Ridge winner, Time TBD

No. 15 Longmont (7-4) at No. 2 Dakota Ridge (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Ponderosa-Chatfield winner, Time TBD

No. 10 Ponderosa (7-4) at No. 7 Chatfield (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Longmont-Dakota Ridge winner, Time TBD

No. 3 Pine Creek beat No. 14 Bear Creek, 41-7. Cannon Budge set the tone on the opening kick, returning it for a touchdown to ignite a 41-0 run that included three rushing scores from Zion Hill and a pair of TDs from QB Josiah Roy. The win sets up a showdown between two programs responsible for four of the last five 4A titles: Pine Creek (2016 and ’19) and Loveland (2018 and ’20). Next week: Pine Creek vs. Loveland, Time TBD

No. 11 Vista Ridge (7-3) at No. 6 Loveland (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Winner vs. Bear Creek-Pine Creek winner, Time TBD

Neighbors ‘devastated’ after bar owner killed outside south St. Louis business

November 13, 2021

ST. LOUIS — A bar owner has died after being hit by a vehicle following a fight outside his business in south St. Louis early Friday morning.

Authorities said an argument started inside of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. The argument then spilled outside onto the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Police said one person apparently involved in the argument got into a car, drove up onto the sidewalk, and intentionally hit two people.

Friends and family identified one of the victims as 54-year-old James Wors, who owned the bar. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The second victim, who has not been named, was also taken to the hospital but survived.

“I don’t really hear about this type of incident in the area, so it’s very shocking,” said Katie Strauss, who lives in the area.

One employee, who did not want to be identified, said she was at the bar when the incident unfolded and tried to help Wors after he was struck. She said Wors was a great boss, always there for his staff and family.

James Menousck, the manager of The Golden Hoosier, called the incident “tragic.” Menousck’s bar is located across the street from Bomber O’Briens.

“I’ve got employees who have been previous employees [of Bomber O’Briens]. This really crushed them,” said Menousck. “It’s really tragic, really sad to hear.”

The hit-and-run suspect, 26-year-old William Warden, was later taken into custody. Police said Warden took off after the crash but was located and arrested shortly after.

Warden is facing one count of first-degree murder, three counts of assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

“I’m really devastated for the folks that are here in this neighborhood and hang out there,” said Menousck.

Three other suspects were taken into custody for the initial fight. Detectives will be seeking at-large warrants for fourth-degree assault degree for the remaining suspects

The investigation is ongoing.

Injured corrections workers seeking damages from St. Louis County

November 13, 2021

ST. LOUIS — The family of injured corrections officer Christina Nieto is hopeful she will recover from severe injuries to her eyes, face, and other parts of her body.  Her family does not know what type of long-term pain she’ll suffer.  

Nieto was attacked by an inmate inside the St. Louis County jail in Clayton this week.  The first person to interrupt the attack was another inmate. 

Her family spoke out Thursday about safety and staffing concerns at the St. Louis County jail.  State Rep. Kimberly Ann Collins joined the family in calling for the county to address concerns.  

A second corrections officer, Pristina Hanning, reports being attacked on Oct. 9.  Attorney Elad Gross is representing Hanning and Nieto and is seeking damages to compensate the corrections officers for their injuries.  He cites ongoing staffing shortages as a reason both victims waited for help. 

“The response time to get there to make sure they were safe was very long and so both of them suffered some pretty significant injuries,” said Gross.  

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced charges against Carnell Robinson for the attack against Nieto.  The 19-year-old inmate is charged with assault.  If convicted, he could face an enhanced penalty of up to 30 years. Under Missouri law, corrections officers are part of a special victims’ class.  

A statement from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reads:

 “I appreciate Clayton Police and Prosecutor Bell moving quickly on this case. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated. Our corrections officers have a difficult job and it is more stressful now with a workforce shortage. I hope the County Council acts on a request by Acting Director Scott Anders to increase pay for our corrections officers so we can better retain and recruit.” 

5A football playoffs: Carroll brothers power Regis Jesuit to comeback victory over Pomona

November 13, 2021

AURORA — Regis Jesuit erased a two-touchdown deficit against a traditional football power Friday night to reach the Class 5A state playoff quarterfinals.

The No. 7 Raiders rallied in the second half for a 28-21 victory over No. 10 Pomona at Lou Kellogg Stadium. Two Regis brothers — junior quarterback Exander Carroll and senior running back Zavier Carroll — set the tone. Exander scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown with 3:26 left in the third quarter and the Raiders pulled away for good.

Regis is seeking its first football state championship in program history.

Pomona’s dominant rushing attack produced the night’s first touchdown when senior quarterback CJ Kaylor ran 15 yards into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. The Panthers made it a two-touchdown advantage in the second quarter with an 8-yard rushing score from senior running back Chase Muller.

