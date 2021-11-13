HEALTH
Coronavirus: Is It A Surprise That Some People’s Mental Health Has Deteriorated During This Time?
Due to what is currently taking place in the world, it has not been possible for a lot of people to behave as they usually would. To protect themselves, others and different services, they are only allowed to leave their home to do certain things.
If they need to go shopping, to exercise or to go to work, for instance, they may be allowed to go out. When they are not doing this, they are going to be confined to their home.
An Unprecedented Time
For most of the people that are going through this, it probably won’t be something that they have experienced before. What will have been normal for a lot of people is leaving their home every weekday morning to go to work and going out whenever they felt like it.
A lot of these people, along with others, will no longer be able to behave as they used to behave. Now, irrespective of how it used to be for someone, there can be how they felt early on and how they feel as time has passed.
Two Extremes
In the beginning, someone may have felt frustrated by what was going on and, as time has passed, they may have started to feel down. Or, they may have felt relieved that they were getting a break, only to start to feel edgy and down as time has passed.
Either way, they will have had enough of living in isolation and will want to carry on with their life. The trouble is they may have to carry on living in this way for a number of weeks, if not longer.
A Few Reasons
If someone’s inner world is not in a good way right now, it could be said that this it is to be expected. Firstly, they won’t be able to behave how they usually would and they will be cut-off from others.
What this shows is that they, like everyone else, are an interdependent human being, which means that they are not their own island. What they do and who they spend time with has a big effect on who they are and how they feel.
Another Factor
At the same time, there will probably still be things that they can do and they will be able to speak to people over a screen, for instance. Thus, it won’t be as though they are living in solitary confinement.
There is something else that might also be playing a part in what is taking place inside them, and that is trauma. As they are no longer able to behave as they usually would, it may have meant that some of their ‘stuff’ has come to the surface.
The Modern-Day World
For many, many years, they may have typically been able to avoid what was taking place inside them. This may have taken place by practically always being busy and on the go, something that was normal for a lot of people.
Not only was this the norm for a lot of people, it was typically seen as the right way to behave. They may have been seen as someone who was ‘hard-working’ and highly motivated.
No More Running
Now that they can no longer avoid themselves, they will have started to come face-to-face with their so-called shadow or dark side. Ultimately, this will be the emotional pain that they have pushed into their body over the years.
It may have seemed as though it had disappeared, but it will have simply been pushed out of their conscious mind. Considering this, what is taking place externally will have an effect on how they feel, yet what has been triggered inside them will make it even worse.
Self-Knowledge
Without this understanding, however, one is likely to believe that how they feel is purely the result of what is taking place externally. This will give them an even stronger need for their life to return to how it was.
Consequently, it won’t matter if they were fed up with how their life was, as the pain they are in will stop them from being able to think clearly. The structure that allowed them to keep it together will have fallen away, which will have caused them to come into contact with parts of themselves that they would rather avoid.
An Opportunity in Disguise
At this point in time, it might be hard for them to accept that they now have the chance to transform their life. This could be seen as an insensitive thing to say and something that has no basis in reality.
Nonetheless, if they face what has come up and work through it, they will gradually become a more integrated human being and their need to live a life of avoidance will start to subside. This will allow them to be at peace with themselves and to truly embrace the life that they have been given.
A Time for Healing
With this in mind, if someone can see that they are carrying trauma, and they are ready to change their life, they may need to reach out for external support. This is something that can be provided by the assistance of a therapist or a healer.
If working with a therapist or a healer is not an option right now, there is information available online that will help them. The main thing is that they take the first step and don’t suffer in silence.
Beauty
Space Alien Halloween Costume Ideas
When it comes to making your own Halloween costume, there is perhaps no costume genre that has more options than an alien from outer space. Whether you want to be creepy and kooky or odd and funny, here are some space alien costume ideas that are sure to launch your next Halloween party into orbit.
For an eclectic, futuristic, alien look, the first thing you’ll want to do is dye your hair a funky, space-age color. Bright green or blue will look best. There are a variety of temporary hair color products available to help you make this look without a permanent commitment. You can find temporary hair coloring sprays in most stores around the Halloween season or in costume stores year-round.
Another hair coloring option that’s been growing in popularity is hair chalk. This temporary hair coloring comes in sticks. It’s guaranteed not to come off on your hands once it’s applied to your hair. Best of all, it’s available in super-vibrant colors and washes out with shampoo.
Once you have your hair dyed, you’ll a variety of options for your face. You can use green face paint and apply bright green lipstick for an out-of-this-world look. Another fun idea is to skip the face paint, look for sticky jewels, and apply them in patterns all over your face. If you’d like your alien to have multiple eyes, that’s an easy fix, as well. Simply buy a sheet of those sticky, googol eyes that are available in craft stores. Apply many eyes across your forehead (or all over your face). Here’s looking at you, kid.
For easy alien attire, simply look for a long-sleeved shirt and tights in bright, loud colors. Try to pair colors (like neon blue and bright green) that no normal earthling would ever wear together. Find a shimmer, shiny belt to accessorize your space get-up.
Every alien needs a spaceship, and you can have one, too. A do-it-yourself spaceship can be made with an inflatable inner tube, paint, and ribbon. After blowing up the inner tube, you’ll need to spray paint it the color of your choice. Alien green works, but you can also spray paint it metallic silver for a more realistic UFO look. If you’d like, take additional paint and decorate it up with portal windows, seems, a hatch door, or whatever you’d like.
You’ll need ribbon that’s the same color that you painted your UFO. Cut and tie the ribbon around the inner tube/UFO in four separate sections: two in what will be the front and two in the back. You’re going to wear this UFO suspenders-style, so measure and cut two longer pieces of ribbon for that purpose. One will go over each shoulder and tie to the ribbon on the UFO in the front and the back. Once you get dressed up in your alien attire, step into the UFO and pull the ribbon straps up over each shoulder, securing the UFO around your waist. Now you’re ready for blast-off!
HEALTH
Know Your 5 Choices To Address Your Personal Health!
If, you want, to maximize your potential, to be, as happy, and personally, healthy, and self – satisfied, as possible, and do, everything, within your abilities, in your best interests, it is important, to begin the process, fully, understanding and appreciating, at least, these 5 options/ choices, to address these important needs! There is no such thing, as one – size – fits – all, in determining, which path, or combination, may be best, for you, takes a willingness, to proceed, in an introspective, objective manner, and give yourself, a check – up, from the neck – up! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 potential options/ choices, and the positive, and negative ramifications (pros and cons) of each of these, are, and why it matters.
1. Ignore it!: Some people attempt to ignore, deny. delay, or procrastinate, when they would be best – served, by, proactively, proceeding, forward, in a well – considered, relevant, sustainable manner! Denying health issues, achieves little, positive results, but, often, causes far – worse, longer – term ramifications, and/ or, impacts! Like, with most things, in life, procrastinating, especially, regarding personal health, and well – being, is generally, non – productive, at – best!
2. Try to self – treat, etc: Although, a physician, or other, trained, health professional, may possess the combination of knowledge, and understanding, to address, potential health challenges, most of us, don’t have these qualifications! Addressing, either, actual, and/ or, perceived symptoms, may provide, shorter – term, relief, but, rarely, is the best approach, if there is some, serious condition, involved, and/ or, developing! Never ignore the positive impacts of using self – help, affirmations, and other, positive, can – do, attitude, adjustments!
3. Seek conventional health/ medical treatment: Some opt to go to their doctor, when they suffer, any ailment! Obviously, when it is something, potentially, serious/ dangerous, this choice, is often, a wise one, but, running to the doctor’s office, as soon as you have any ache/ pain, etc, will get you labeled, as an hypochondriac! Knowing, how to proceed, depends on your personal comfort zone, etc!
4. Seek alternative treatment: Some prefer to consult, certain, alternative health practitioners, regarding many concerns! Some of these types of therapy, include: massage therapy; acupuncture; chiropractors; etc. Consider all, applicable, alternative treatments, with an open – mind!
5. Wellness: Perhaps, the best, overall approach, is, to read, learn, and, objectively, discover, what the viable options, and alternatives, may be! Wellness medicine combines, using common sense, and an open – mind, the finest, of, both, conventional, and alternative therapies, and treatments! The more you know, the better off, you can proceed, in your own, best interests!
If you hope to maximize your health possibilities, proceed, understanding your options, and proceeding, wisely. Always consult a trusted, health professional, before making, any final decisions, etc!
Beauty
Benefits of Being an RN Health and Wellness Coach
The amount of dedication provided by nurses is amazing. We are always there for our patients, sometimes going above and beyond our call of duty because we enjoy what we do, and find an amazing gratification from our work as a nurse.
What if you could take the benefits of nursing up a notch by using a more direct approach in helping our clients to live healthier lifestyles?
Many nurses are turning to health and wellness coaching in various fields, such as patient education and disease management. For people who wish to have a more personal contact with the options available to their circumstances, as well as those aiming to effectively manage various life changes RN health and wellness coaches are the next logical step in their search for better health and wellbeing.
Here are a few of the benefits of being a RN health and wellness coach:
•One on one contact with your patient or client.
•Using your nursing skills and knowledge to really make a difference in someone life.
•Spending quality time with your patients guiding them through the process.
•Showing your true value and worth within the healthcare field.
•Taking charge of your own future and living the life you always wanted, free of having to work holidays, nights and weekends.
•Greater earning potential, make more money that you ever would as a staff nurse.
Developing a practice as a RN health coach involves a huge shift, it’s a commitment that involves changing and setting new personal goals but the benefits are well worth it.
When a patient or client has the added benefit of a RN health and wellness coach on their side, they can be assured of more time devoted directly to their needs, to have their questions and concerns addressed, and a relationship of trust that builds over time.
Who better to help clients reach their full potential than a nurse who already has the clinical skills, knowledge of health and wellness and great communication skills.You as a nurse are in the best position to provide this service to those who need you.
As a RN health and wellness coach you make a difference in someone life, helping them to receive the recommendations, follow-up care and attention they deserve.
RN health and wellness coaching is a trend that will continue to grow for nurses, the opportunities here are endless in what you could specialize in.
You could specialize in diabetes management, cancer care, weight loss, healthy lifestyle, cardiac disease management, etc.
Join a unique area of the nursing profession that is changing lives for patients and nurses.
Coronavirus: Is It A Surprise That Some People’s Mental Health Has Deteriorated During This Time?
Why Don’t Some People Like Cats?
Why Does My Computer Run Slow And How Can I Fix It?
The Beginners Guide to Crypto Currency Exchange
Euro Vanity – Renovate Your Bathroom in Style
Space Alien Halloween Costume Ideas
Here’s What You Must Know About Social Security Disability Insurance Law
Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash
Know Your 5 Choices To Address Your Personal Health!
Designing Home and SME Networks 12 – Network Security – The Basics
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper