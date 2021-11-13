News
Denver weather: Breezy and partly sunny weekend, a warmup on Monday
Denver’s weather will be partly sunny and breezy on Saturday, with a warm up in store for the start of the week.
The high temperature in Denver on Saturday will top out near 65 degrees under partly sunny skies with winds gusting up to 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy and the low temperature will be about 33 degrees.
On Saturday there will be a few light snow showers in the mountains, the weather service said. Mountain winds will gust to about 60 mph, with 50 mph gusts on the plains. Strong winds and dry conditions will elevate wildfire concerns Saturday afternoon on the Eastern Plains.
On Sunday in Denver the wind will calm down a bit with gusts up to 21 mph, the weather service said. Skies will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will reach 66 degrees, according to the forecast.
Warm and dry weather is expected in northeastern Colorado early in the week.
On Monday, Denver weather will be mostly sunny as the high temperature climbs to about 75 degrees. Winds will gust to about 17 mph.
Strong winds are likely in the mountains this upcoming week. A weak storm system will bring cooler weather and a chance of snow to the mountains on the Tuesday.
News
King Soopers to host Boulder hiring events ahead of Table Mesa store reopening
As King Soopers works to finalize a reopening date for its Table Mesa store, the grocery store chain is hosting several hiring events to staff the store.
The store, where 10 people were killed in a March 22 mass shooting, is being renovated ahead of a to-be-determined reopening date. Store officials previously have said supply chain issues for needed construction materials are slowing the project’s timeline, but they hope to reopen the store later this year or in early 2022.
However, according to a news release announcing the hiring events, 50% of the store’s employees have committed to returning to work there when it reopens. The other half of the needed employees will be hired starting Sunday and trained at other locations so they will be ready when the Table Mesa location reopens.
Sunday’s hiring event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a temporary facility at the site of the Table Mesa store, 3600 Table Mesa Drive.
Other hiring events include:
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, #BoulderStrong Resource Center, 2935 Baseline Road,
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24, #BoulderStrong Resource Center, and
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24, 30th Street King Soopers, 1650 30th St.
King Soopers also is hosting weekly hiring events at the #BoulderStrong Resource Center from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-7 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The 10 people killed in the shooting including 51-year-old Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed when he was the first person to respond; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
News
Literary calendar: Musician Brett Newski launches ‘Hard to be a Person’ book and album at First Avenue
AAPI POETS: Franny Choi, Bao Phi and Margaret Rhee discuss AAPI Visibility & Science Fiction (AAPI is Asian American and Pacific Islanders), moderated by May Lee-Yang, concentrating on how AAPI have been/are represented (or not) in visions of the future in literature/movies/TV and comics, and how AAPI depict themselves. 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Zoom webinar, presented by University of Minnesota English department. To register: z.umn.edu/AAPI_SF.
CHARLIE BERENS: Presents “The Midwest Survival Guide.” Virtual. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, presented by Magers & Quinn and HarperCollins. Book purchase required for access. Registration/information: magersandquinn.com/event.
CHMIELARZ/HASSE: Minnesota poets read from their recent collections; Sharon Chmielarz; (“Speaking in Riddles”), and Margaret Hasse (“Summoned”). In-Person. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
CZAIA/BOWMAN: Zach Czaia (“Knucklehead”) and Ted Bowman (“Ambiguous Parables”) read from their new collections, published by Nodin Press. Czaia teaches English at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. His poetry, in which he is Knucklehead often writing to his students, offers signposts, way stations, and views along one person’s journey toward enlightenment and compassion through living a fully human life day-by-day. Bowman’s poetry is also personal, ranging from a sequence of his responses to his mother’s death, to a whimsical piece about a dog that barks at him because it recognizes his hat. Bowman has worked as a family and grief educator in Minnesota and other states and countries and co-edited “The Wind Blows, The Ice Breaks,” poetry by Minnesotans about loss and renewal. In-person. 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
GOTHIC HORROR: Neon Hemlock, a small press based in Washington, D.C., presents The Fruit of a Wicked Garden: A Panel of Contemporary Gothics, a discussion of horror writing with moderator Premee Mohamed (“And What Can We Offer You Tonight”), and panelists Caitlin Starling (“The Death of June Lawrence”), Wendy N. Wagner (“The Secret Skin”) and Donyae Coles (“Midnight Rooms”). Virtual via Zoom. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, co-presented by Next Chapter Booksellers. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com/event.
JOHNSON/WALSETH: Minnesota authors Vicki Johnson and Kelly Walseth sign copies of their children’s book “A Wooden Shoe for Nell,” in which puppy Nell has adventures as she finds out about St. Nicholas Day. 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Winding Trail Books, 2230 Carter Ave., St. Paul.
JOHN KOENIG: Introduces “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” in which he seeks to fill the gaps in the language of emotion by defining universal feelings we all experience but lack the words to express. Booklist’s critic said: “Koenig brilliantly finds a way to show, in his new words and their definitions, how we connect to ourselves and one another through feelings and emotions.” In conversation with fellow Minnesotan Peter Geye. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. Information: magersandquinn.com/event.
BRETT NEWSKI: Singer/songwriter who has played alongside the Pixies, Violent Femmes, Better Than Ezra and others, launches his book “It’s Hard to be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World, and Having More Fun,” and an album of the soundtrack to the book featuring eight original songs. The book began with a few doodles Newski posted to social media making light of his struggle with anxiety and depression and they garnered such overwhelming response he decided to turn his coping mechanism of drawings into a series that became his book. $15. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Mpls. Information: first-avenue.com/event/2021-11-brett-newski-and-the-no-tomorrow/
READINGS BY WRITERS: With poets Thomas R. Smith, Philip Bryant, Michael Bazzett and Joyce Sutphen. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
MISH SEN: Discusses “Indian Kitchen Secrets.” In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Magers & Quinn, 3938 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
RYAN VINE: Introduces “WARD: Poems.” In-person. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com/event.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Big congratulations to Minnesotan Gerry Schmitt, who writes cozies as Laura Childs, for hitting the golden mark of 50 mysteries written over 20 years with her latest, “Twisted Tea Christmas.” In an email announcing her good news, Schmitt says the pandemic spurred sales of books like hers. “Droves of readers turned to cozies and light mysteries during the Pandemic,” she writes. “They didn’t want to be haunted by the killer, thriller, slasher tough stuff.” Her four series are: The Tea Shop Mysteries, New Orleans Scrapbooking Mysteries, Cackleberry Club mysteries (set in an unspecified region that could be Minnesota), and the Afton Tangler thrillers.
News
Police: Ecuadorian prison clash leaves at least 52 dead
By GONZALO SOLANO
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Clashes inside Ecuador’s largest prison early Saturday left at least 52 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw what authorities said was the country’s worst ever prison bloodbath.
Residents living near the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil reported hearing hours of sustained gunfire and explosions coming from inside the lockup. A police report seen by The Associated Press said 10 inmates were also injured and explosives and guns seized.
Videos circulating on social media purporting to be from inside the prison showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground.
The prison violence comes amid a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.
Ecuador’s penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence authorities attribute to prison gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control. In late September, a battle among gang members in Litoral prison killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities described as the South American country’s worst prison massacre. Officials said at least five of the dead were found to have been beheaded.
Outside the Litoral prison on Saturday, relatives of inmates gathered for news of their loved ones.
“Enough of this. When will they stop the killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, 55, whose brother has been in the prison for eight months.
Some were calling for Ecuador’s security forces to take control of the prisons.
“What is (President Guillermo) Lasso waiting for? That there are more deaths?″ said Maritza Vera, 62, whose son is an inmate. ”Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought this was going to change, but it’s worse.”
Ecuador has 40,000 inmates in its penitentiary system, of which about 8,500 are in Litoral. According to prison services’ data, facilities are overcrowded by 55% at the national level and 62% in the Litoral facility.
Overall, Ecuador’s prisons had seen 230 deaths so far this year before Saturday’s massacre
Denver weather: Breezy and partly sunny weekend, a warmup on Monday
Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Seen In 1st Pics Since Conservatorship Terminated
King Soopers to host Boulder hiring events ahead of Table Mesa store reopening
REPORT: RHONY Will Not Return to Bravo in 2022 as Ramona and Luann Talk “Cast Shakeup” and Andy Confirms “Pause”
Literary calendar: Musician Brett Newski launches ‘Hard to be a Person’ book and album at First Avenue
Police: Ecuadorian prison clash leaves at least 52 dead
Verlux NFT Launches its Token Sale, As It Set Sights On Being The Biggest Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Black Mini & Leather Jacket To Party With Travis Barker
Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper