Denver weather: Breezy and partly sunny weekend, a warmup on Monday

AAPI POETS: Franny Choi, Bao Phi and Margaret Rhee discuss AAPI Visibility & Science Fiction (AAPI is Asian American and Pacific Islanders), moderated by May Lee-Yang, concentrating on how AAPI have been/are represented (or not) in visions of the future in literature/movies/TV and comics, and how AAPI depict themselves. 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Zoom webinar, presented by University of Minnesota English department. To register: z.umn.edu/AAPI_SF.

CHARLIE BERENS: Presents “The Midwest Survival Guide.” Virtual. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, presented by Magers & Quinn and HarperCollins. Book purchase required for access. Registration/information: magersandquinn.com/event.

CHMIELARZ/HASSE: Minnesota poets read from their recent collections; Sharon Chmielarz; (“Speaking in Riddles”), and Margaret Hasse (“Summoned”). In-Person. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

CZAIA/BOWMAN: Zach Czaia (“Knucklehead”) and Ted Bowman (“Ambiguous Parables”) read from their new collections, published by Nodin Press. Czaia teaches English at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. His poetry, in which he is Knucklehead often writing to his students, offers signposts, way stations, and views along one person’s journey toward enlightenment and compassion through living a fully human life day-by-day. Bowman’s poetry is also personal, ranging from a sequence of his responses to his mother’s death, to a whimsical piece about a dog that barks at him because it recognizes his hat. Bowman has worked as a family and grief educator in Minnesota and other states and countries and co-edited “The Wind Blows, The Ice Breaks,” poetry by Minnesotans about loss and renewal. In-person. 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

GOTHIC HORROR: Neon Hemlock, a small press based in Washington, D.C., presents The Fruit of a Wicked Garden: A Panel of Contemporary Gothics, a discussion of horror writing with moderator Premee Mohamed (“And What Can We Offer You Tonight”), and panelists Caitlin Starling (“The Death of June Lawrence”), Wendy N. Wagner (“The Secret Skin”) and Donyae Coles (“Midnight Rooms”). Virtual via Zoom. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, co-presented by Next Chapter Booksellers. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com/event.

JOHNSON/WALSETH: Minnesota authors Vicki Johnson and Kelly Walseth sign copies of their children’s book “A Wooden Shoe for Nell,” in which puppy Nell has adventures as she finds out about St. Nicholas Day. 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Winding Trail Books, 2230 Carter Ave., St. Paul.

JOHN KOENIG: Introduces “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” in which he seeks to fill the gaps in the language of emotion by defining universal feelings we all experience but lack the words to express. Booklist’s critic said: “Koenig brilliantly finds a way to show, in his new words and their definitions, how we connect to ourselves and one another through feelings and emotions.” In conversation with fellow Minnesotan Peter Geye. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. Information: magersandquinn.com/event.

BRETT NEWSKI: Singer/songwriter who has played alongside the Pixies, Violent Femmes, Better Than Ezra and others, launches his book “It’s Hard to be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World, and Having More Fun,” and an album of the soundtrack to the book featuring eight original songs. The book began with a few doodles Newski posted to social media making light of his struggle with anxiety and depression and they garnered such overwhelming response he decided to turn his coping mechanism of drawings into a series that became his book. $15. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Mpls. Information: first-avenue.com/event/2021-11-brett-newski-and-the-no-tomorrow/

READINGS BY WRITERS: With poets Thomas R. Smith, Philip Bryant, Michael Bazzett and Joyce Sutphen. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

MISH SEN: Discusses “Indian Kitchen Secrets.” In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Magers & Quinn, 3938 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.

RYAN VINE: Introduces “WARD: Poems.” In-person. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com/event.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

Big congratulations to Minnesotan Gerry Schmitt, who writes cozies as Laura Childs, for hitting the golden mark of 50 mysteries written over 20 years with her latest, “Twisted Tea Christmas.” In an email announcing her good news, Schmitt says the pandemic spurred sales of books like hers. “Droves of readers turned to cozies and light mysteries during the Pandemic,” she writes. “They didn’t want to be haunted by the killer, thriller, slasher tough stuff.” Her four series are: The Tea Shop Mysteries, New Orleans Scrapbooking Mysteries, Cackleberry Club mysteries (set in an unspecified region that could be Minnesota), and the Afton Tangler thrillers.