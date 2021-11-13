Does Secondhand Smoke Affect Your Health?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Today, we all know that smoking is injurious to health. According to scientists, even secondhand smoke can cause different types of cancer. This is the reason smoking in public places is banned in many countries across the globe. But in many night bars, it is still allowed. In this article, we are going to find out how secondhand smoke can have a negative impact on your health. Read on to find out more.

What is Secondhand Smoke?

These are of two types. One of the types is known as secondhand smoking. It is when a non-smoker is exposed to the smoke of tobacco involuntarily. This is known as second-hand smoking, which is equally dangerous to your health.

Can it cause Health Issues?

As said earlier, there is no difference between the two as far as health issues are concerned. If you are a second-hand smoke, you will be exposed to numerous chemicals that may cause cancer. Even if you have never lit a cigarette, you may get lung cancer because of second-hand smoking.

Common types of cancer that you may get include the cancer of nasal sinuses, rectum, bladder, larynx, breast, stomach, and brain. Apart from this, kids who are exposed to secondhand smoking may suffer from brain tumors, liver cancer, lymphoma, and leukemia, just to name a few.

Cardiovascular Disease

The involuntary inhaling of tobacco can damage your cardiovascular system as well. As a matter of fact, if you have a compromised cardiovascular system, you may suffer from heart diseases and even stroke.

If you are a non-smoker and you are exposed to a secondhand smoker, you have a 30% chance of developing heart disease. Besides, it will increase your risk for stroke by up to 30%. As a matter of fact, secondhand smoke is responsible for causing over 8000 deaths due to stroke.

Lung Cancer

We all know that smokers are at a higher risk of getting lung cancer. If someone around you is a heavy smoker, you are at a 30% risk of getting lung cancer. In the United States, more than 7000 people lose their lives from lung cancer, and all of them are secondhand smokers.

The reason is that these contains all of the chemicals that a cigarette generates when it is lit.

SIDS

Today, many women are having nightmares due to sudden infant death syndrome. In most cases, SIDS occurs during the first year. Actually, it refers to the sudden unexpected death of a healthy child. According to doctors, there is a link between SIDS and secondhand smoke.

Can an Air Purifier help you with Secondhand Smoke?

A good air purifier is an ideal device that can filter smoke without a problem. All you need to do is go for a unit that features a HEPA filter. This type of filter is known to remove 99.97% of airborne particles.

Summary

In short, secondhand smoke is quite dangerous for your health. Therefore, we suggest that you install a good air purifier in your bedroom or in any other place where you can find secondhand smoke. Hope this helps.