Does Secondhand Smoke Affect Your Health?
Today, we all know that smoking is injurious to health. According to scientists, even secondhand smoke can cause different types of cancer. This is the reason smoking in public places is banned in many countries across the globe. But in many night bars, it is still allowed. In this article, we are going to find out how secondhand smoke can have a negative impact on your health. Read on to find out more.
What is Secondhand Smoke?
These are of two types. One of the types is known as secondhand smoking. It is when a non-smoker is exposed to the smoke of tobacco involuntarily. This is known as second-hand smoking, which is equally dangerous to your health.
Can it cause Health Issues?
As said earlier, there is no difference between the two as far as health issues are concerned. If you are a second-hand smoke, you will be exposed to numerous chemicals that may cause cancer. Even if you have never lit a cigarette, you may get lung cancer because of second-hand smoking.
Common types of cancer that you may get include the cancer of nasal sinuses, rectum, bladder, larynx, breast, stomach, and brain. Apart from this, kids who are exposed to secondhand smoking may suffer from brain tumors, liver cancer, lymphoma, and leukemia, just to name a few.
Cardiovascular Disease
The involuntary inhaling of tobacco can damage your cardiovascular system as well. As a matter of fact, if you have a compromised cardiovascular system, you may suffer from heart diseases and even stroke.
If you are a non-smoker and you are exposed to a secondhand smoker, you have a 30% chance of developing heart disease. Besides, it will increase your risk for stroke by up to 30%. As a matter of fact, secondhand smoke is responsible for causing over 8000 deaths due to stroke.
Lung Cancer
We all know that smokers are at a higher risk of getting lung cancer. If someone around you is a heavy smoker, you are at a 30% risk of getting lung cancer. In the United States, more than 7000 people lose their lives from lung cancer, and all of them are secondhand smokers.
The reason is that these contains all of the chemicals that a cigarette generates when it is lit.
SIDS
Today, many women are having nightmares due to sudden infant death syndrome. In most cases, SIDS occurs during the first year. Actually, it refers to the sudden unexpected death of a healthy child. According to doctors, there is a link between SIDS and secondhand smoke.
Can an Air Purifier help you with Secondhand Smoke?
A good air purifier is an ideal device that can filter smoke without a problem. All you need to do is go for a unit that features a HEPA filter. This type of filter is known to remove 99.97% of airborne particles.
Summary
In short, secondhand smoke is quite dangerous for your health. Therefore, we suggest that you install a good air purifier in your bedroom or in any other place where you can find secondhand smoke. Hope this helps.
Construction Safety and Health Tips
Construction safety plan is terribly necessary whereas designing a project as any construction site will cause danger to individuals working in it. In order to prevent any kind of hazards from happening you want to keep some safety measures in place.
Keeping a construction safety manual comes highly recommended; some safety measures can be taken from the law and other are simply logic, however all these are terribly necessary as you do not want to take the risk of injury or death in your construction site.
Here are few safety concerns that should be taken care of:
Knowing a way to handle emergencies
Any construction worker should have the knowledge and coaching of the surroundings they are working in. It’s advised to coach and educate the workers on the location regarding fire procedures and first aid. Simply some basics like first aid kits, fire extinguishers, emergency phone numbers, location of the closest hospitals, evacuation plan will vastly help reduce the chance of accidents.
First aid and fire safety
As told earlier it is a must to coach the employee on first aid and fire safety. Make sure the construction site has enough first aid stations, materials like bandages, gauze, burn ointment and ice packs to take care of a fire accident. Make sure that the fire equipment is nearby and also the worker should remember of where the equipment is, how it should be used and what method to follow if there is a fire in a construction site.
Prevention is better than Cure – Taking Preventive Measures
Safety measures are always vital in a construction site. Before starting the day’s work there are various precautions that one will take to avoid accidents.
First, factor is to wear a helmet, eye protection glasses, gloves and correct outfit.
People working at construction site should be brave, fit and healthy. If the employee suffers from weakness or dizziness he should not be allowed to work at a high level to prevent him from falling off heights.
Right data concerning the work, a way to lift and move heavy things will save a worker from possible accidents. Taking somebody’s help to do so will save a life.
Further precautions
A construction employee should never use a power tool unless he’s trained to try and do so. Wearing safety harness at all times of work can prevent one from falling or getting injured. Putting a barricade within the areas of danger will stop both employee and also the visitor form going there.
One should guarantee that the worker knows all the above mentioned construction safety procedures and are willing to abide by them.
How Not to Choose An Oily Skin Antiaging Product
To help get a In looking for an oily skin antiaging product the focus should be on at least two or more skin care products. You will need a oily skin cleanser, possibly a toner, plus (depending upon how oily your skin is) a product to correct your oily skin at the source. A single oily skin antiaging product that will “do it all” can’t do it all very well. To get effective anti aging in one product is just wishful thinking. Anti aging is much more complex and involves much more than simply a skin care product.
Oily Skin The Real Reason
Oily skin is hormone related, excessive oil on the skin is from the overproduction of sebum from the sebaceous glands. Oily skin can be from mild to to severe. Mild cases can be effectively controlled with astringents and mild soaps. Avoid alcohol or acetone based products they will only make your skin condition worse, make sure they are all chemical free products.
If oily skin is significant then topical skin care treatments won’t be of much use. Because the sebaceous glands are producing to much oil then you should consider a drug free way to regulate and balance sebum output from the sebaceous glands. Excessive oily skin is also acne prone skin as sebum along with dead skin cells become trapped at the base of the hair follicle where bacteria infection develops. Once hormone balance is stabilized the sebaceous glands will return to producing the right amount of sebum to lubricate the skin. Then you can concentrate on anti aging.
The Most Important Things To Do To Slow Down Aging
Anti aging skin care is closely related to diet, stress and toxin build up in the body, as these have a significant and direct influence on how fast aging will occur, not only of your skin, but the entire body. So to get the most out of any anti aging skin care product the first thing to pay particular attention to would be diet, stress and how toxic your body is.
You wont get much mileage out of any anti aging skin care product if your body is not as healthy as it could be. Your skin can only be as healthy as you are. It is unrealistic to expect a skin care product to cover up a lot of bad eating habits that produce their own level of toxic build up in the body. Add in stress levels that are above normal and your body is in a state of agitation and accelerated aging including your skin. Only you can determine where you are, but improvement here is as powerful anti aging as you can get to return that vibrant healthy glow to your skin.
Once oily skin is under control and significant steps have been taken in the points just mentioned then this is where anti aging skin care products will only enhance and make a good situation even better. This next step is one of making healthy choices. Your goal now is to find pure natural ingredients in skin care products that are chemical and toxin free.
Your best choice in my opinion would be organic skin care products. They cost more but you will use less because they contain all beneficial ingredients and not cheap fillers. In this group of pure botanicals you can choose many that are specific to anti aging such as wrinkle creams, lotions and serums. Essential oils and pure botanicals feed the skin and are by their very nature potent anti
aging to skin cells.These type of products are absorbed easily into the skin plus a great side benefit, they are non toxic to the body.
Here is a good regime for oily skin anti aging skin care
Stabilize hormone production of the sebaceous glands, there are herbal products that can do this that are safe and effective.
Introduce plenty of raw fruits and vegetables into your diet as these foods help to alkalize the body and are enzyme rich.
Supplement with EFA’S, very beneficial to the skin and help stabilize hormones
Drink lots of pure or filtered water to hydrate the skin and help flush toxins out of the body.
Make sure all your skin care and cosmetic products are toxin and chemical free.
Healthy Food For Your Child
As a parent, it can be frustrating to try to get your child to eat certain foods. The young palette does not often appreciate new colours, tastes, and textures in food. However, teaching children good eating habits early in life can help them continue to make healthy choices throughout their lifetime!
Each child is different. Some are content eating three meals a day filled with fruits and vegetables, while others eat many small portions and are extremely picky. There is no ‘right’ method of how your child eats, as long as he or she is gaining weight and developing at appropriate measures. However, it is important to continue to offer a wide variety of food to your child, even if they are extremely picky about what they put in their mouth. That way, even if your child does not have a balanced diet on certain days, their weekly diet will be rounded. Just remember that as long as healthy choices are being modeled by the parents and continually offered (not pressured) to the child, eventually, the child will try them too!
Here are some tips for ensuring your child has adequate nutrition:
– Feed your child a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Include food that is different colours for both nutritional and aesthetic purposes.
– Offer a variety fruits and vegetables from a young age. This helps the child build healthy eating habits early
– Model healthy eating habits. Children often want to eat whatever the parents are eating, so make sure it’s nutritious!
– Put fruits and vegetables into your child’s favourite dishes. For example, a pasta sauce rich in diced veggies or add cucumber and sprouts to a sandwich.
A major step in healthy eating is to reduce the amount of processed food in your child’s diet. Cookies, candies, and other packaged snacks contain large amounts of sugar and artificial flavours or colours. Even fruit drinks are in the same unhealthy category! Processed foods pack high caloric punch without much nutritional value. Not only that, but all the chemicals in these foods can lead to hyperactivity, restlessness, poor attention span, and obesity in children. Parents often notice that once processed foods are removed from their child’s diet, there is a significant improvement in overall physical and mental health.
Here are some tips on eating whole foods:
– Avoid processed/sugary snacks: chips, cookies, donuts, candy, etc.
– 100% fruit juice instead of sugary beverages (soda, iced tea, fruit drinks, etc.)
– Baked potato instead of French fries
– Using whole wheat instead of white bread/pasta/flour
– Oatmeal instead of sugary breakfast cereals
– Leftover slices of chicken or turkey meat instead of processed cold cuts
– Breaded chicken breast strips instead of store-bought chicken nuggets
– Air popped popcorn instead of chips
– Popsicles made with 100% pure fruit juice
– Fresh fruits and vegetables as snacks: apples, bananas, berries, grapes, celery, carrots, cauliflower, etc.
